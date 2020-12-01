Healthy Turnip Recipes

Braised Turnips with Crème Fraîche & Arugula Pesto

Larger turnips or those that have been stored for a while can have a bitter aftertaste. A bit of sugar fixes that in this healthy vegetable recipe, but if you have small, young turnips, you can omit the sugar. This recipe makes about 1 cup of arugula pesto; use the extra as a spread on sandwiches or to dress up any roasted vegetable, pasta dish or soup.