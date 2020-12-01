Healthy Turnip Recipes

Find healthy, delicious turnip recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Slow-Cooker Braised Beef with Carrots & Turnips

6
The spice blend in this healthy beef stew recipe--cinnamon, allspice and cloves--may conjure images of apple pie, but the combo is a great fit in savory applications too. Serve over creamy polenta or buttered whole-wheat egg noodles.
By Hilary Meyer

Creamy Turnip Soup

4
In this recipe, the humble turnip is transformed into a rich turnip soup made creamy with just 1 tablespoon of butter. Serve it as a starter or side soup. The mini salad on top is optional, but we love the bit of texture from the greens and pop of flavor from the vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet Potato & Turnip Mash with Sage Butter

6
This sweet potato and turnip mash is fragrant with fresh sage.
By Raghavan Iyer

Slow-Cooker Chicken & Honey-Glazed Root Vegetables

This beautiful slow-cooker chicken dish should be a standby for day-of decisions to host dinner. In the spring, substitute baby white turnips and baby carrots for the regular varieties. To reduce prep time, cut the vegetables the night before; refrigerate. Place in the slow cooker with the browned chicken the next day.
By Cooking Light

Chicken Stew with Turnips & Mushrooms

8
In this healthy chicken stew recipe, we save prep time by using pre-sliced mushrooms and pre-chopped kale (found near packaged fresh greens). If you don't like turnips, potatoes are an easy substitution.
By Breana Killeen

Quick Pickled Turnips

2
Perk up your cheese plate or crudités platter with these crunchy, zesty pickled turnips or try them on a sandwich instead of cucumber pickles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Moroccan Vegetable Soup (Chorba)

16
Hearty with chunks of beef or lamb, plenty of vegetables and a bit of pasta, this Moroccan soup gets its rich, golden-orange color from turmeric.
By Kitty Morse

Roasted Salt-&-Vinegar Turnips

1
In this healthy root vegetable recipe, we take the flavor of salt-and-vinegar chips and apply them to turnips. We found that simmering the turnips with vinegar before roasting infuses the flavor throughout. Try this technique with other root vegetables and potatoes too.
By Julia Clancy

Low-Carb Beef Stew

1
Turnips lend an earthy flavor and a texture that is similar to potatoes--but with fewer carbs--to this rich and flavorful beef stew.
By Hilary Meyer

Mashed Root Vegetables

A mixture of boiled root vegetables--turnips, carrots, parsnips and onion--are cooked until tender and mashed just like potatoes. This tasty side dish is a healthy and beautiful addition to any meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pickled Turnips

2
Pickled turnips are a popular Middle Eastern mezes. Adding a beet slice to each jar turns the turnips pink; you can omit this step if you like.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Steak with Glazed Carrots & Turnips

This cast-iron steak recipe has what it takes to transform beef and vegetables from basic to brilliant--a pop of rosemary on the steak, an intense sear in a hot skillet and a sweet-and-sour glaze on the vegetables. Serve with sautéed spinach and a glass of red wine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Mashed Turnips & Potatoes with Roasted Garlic

Replacing some of the potatoes with turnips gives this mash a slightly sweet flavor that pairs well with sharp Parmesan. You can also substitute goat cheese, blue cheese, or Cheddar.
Miso-Butter Braised Turnips

3
Slowly braising turnips in savory miso-spiked broth and butter gives them a sweet flavor and velvety texture in this side dish recipe. The addition of turnip greens (which are sometimes sold separately in bunches) adds a peppery bite. For a mellower flavor, use spinach.
Roasted Turnips & Butternut Squash with Five-Spice Glaze

1
Creamed Turnips & Greens

Honey BBQ Roasted Root Vegetables

Creamy Smashed Turnips

Slow-Cooker Pork Tinga Tacos

Saucy tinga is most often made with chicken, but we opted for pork shoulder, which becomes meltingly tender in the slow cooker. Either way, it features a smoky chipotle-laced tomato sauce and a crispy chorizo topping. Serve with Greek yogurt or sour cream, if desired.

All Healthy Turnip Recipes

Mashed Potatoes & Turnips with Greens

This boldly-flavored mash combines turnips with potatoes and adds broccoli rabe for a bold splash of color.
By Deborah Madison

Pressure-Cooker Beef Stew

Using a pressure cooker is a great way to slash time from dishes that typically take hours. The beef in this rich and flavorful stew is melt-in-your-mouth tender in only 30 minutes.
By Hilary Meyer

Spring Turnip Frittata

6
Broccoli rabe and turnips are a fantastic pair in this frittata. If you're shy about the broccoli rabe's strong flavor, try this frittata with milder broccolini instead.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Braised Turnips with Crème Fraîche & Arugula Pesto

Larger turnips or those that have been stored for a while can have a bitter aftertaste. A bit of sugar fixes that in this healthy vegetable recipe, but if you have small, young turnips, you can omit the sugar. This recipe makes about 1 cup of arugula pesto; use the extra as a spread on sandwiches or to dress up any roasted vegetable, pasta dish or soup.
By Summer Miller

Roasted Turnips with Citrus-Miso Butter

The turnip often gets a bad rap as boring, common or bland, but Chef Steven Satterfield is always looking for new ways to make this underappreciated vegetable shine. In this healthy turnip recipe, they're roasted with bright-flavored orange and lemon juice and rich, nutty miso, both of which balance the earthy taste of turnips.
By Steven Satterfield

Scalloped Potatoes and Ham

Instead of using just potatoes in this casserole, we've cut the carbs by using a trio of potato, turnip, and sweet potato slices.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
