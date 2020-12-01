Healthy Tomatillo Recipes

Find healthy, delicious tomatillo recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Green Chile Chicken Tortilla Casserole

Rating: Unrated
1
Prepare this dish the night ahead of time so all you have to do is pop it in the oven for an easy and delicious dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Skillet Green Chile-Chicken Enchilada Casserole

Rating: Unrated
1
This 45-minute enchilada recipe is bursting with chicken, tomatoes, tomatillos, chile peppers, and cheese, and because it's a one-skillet casserole, cleanup is a breeze.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken & Tomatillo Enchiladas

Rating: Unrated
3
Roasting tomatillos before pureeing them into a green enchilada sauce adds another dimension of flavor and a little sweetness. Put out plenty of toppings so everyone can add what they like.
By Devon O'Brien

Butternut Squash & Cauliflower Enchiladas

Rating: Unrated
1
The butternut squash and cauliflower in these easy layered enchiladas are frozen and don't need to be thawed, making this a healthy and quick dinner. Look for canned tomatillos, sometimes labeled green tomatoes, in the international aisle of your grocery store.
By Breana Killeen

Salmon with Chopped Tomatillo Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
We made this chopped salad with pico de gallo in mind. Tangy tomatillos add fresh crunch to the classic mixture of tomatoes, cilantro and onion to brighten up this broiled salmon recipe.
By Devon O'Brien

Tomatillo Breakfast Tacos

Loaded with 20 grams of protein, this breakfast taco recipe is a satisfying way to start the day. Queso blanco, also known as queso fresco, is a soft, slightly salty fresh Mexican cheese. Look for it in Latin markets and large supermarkets.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chipotle Skirt Steak Tacos with Smoky Tomatillo Salsa

Rating: Unrated
1
Here's a pro tip from chef Rick Bayless, who shared this skirt steak taco recipe: puree a can of chipotles in adobo sauce and keep it in your fridge. Adobo is a vinegary tomato sauce, so along with the chipotles (smoked jalapeños), it becomes an all-purpose marinade that's spicy, smoky and salty, all in one. In this recipe you brush it on the steak before grilling but Bayless also does the same move on eggplant, chicken and fish. And having the sauce on hand means you're ready to whip up this easy grilled dinner at a moment's notice.
By Rick Bayless

Southwest Flank Steak with Fresh Tomatillo Salsa

Rating: Unrated
2
Tart, fruity tomatillos make a delicious salsa that complements this Southwestern-inspired flank steak.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Potato Enchiladas

Rating: Unrated
1
Frozen potatoes, often labeled diced hash brown potatoes, make these healthy enchiladas come together quickly. Feel free to sub in sweet potatoes for an added boost of vitamin A, if desired.
By Breana Killeen

Roasted Corn & Poblano Chowder

Roasting the corn and peppers in the oven before adding them to the soup adds intense flavor to this chowder recipe. Before serving, blend half of the soup to ensure a thicker base.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ancho Chile Salsa

Rating: Unrated
1
This mellow salsa, made with dried ancho chiles, is a good all-purpose salsa. It's delicious with anything from scrambled eggs to tostadas. A rich tomato flavor is important in this salsa, so when tomatoes are out of season, good-quality canned tomatoes may be a better choice than fresh. Adapted from Cooking with the Seasons at Rancho La Puerta: Recipes from the World-Famous Spa (Stewart, Tabori & Chang, 2008) by Deborah Szekely and Deborah M. Schneider with Chef Jesús González, Chef of La Cocina Que Canta.
By Jesús González

Chicken Tinga Bowls with Calabacitas & Brown Rice

Rating: Unrated
1
In Mexico, chicken stewed with tomatoes and chipotle peppers is known as tinga (teen-gah). It's often served in tacos or on tostadas. The side of sautéed squash is called calabacitas. Serve this tinga recipe over brown rice and sprinkle with cheese for a healthy one-bowl dinner that's super-satisfying.
By Sandra Gutierrez

Inspiration and Ideas

Mexican Pickled Tomatillos

Rating: Unrated
2
Chopped pickled tomatillos make a delicious garnish for tacos and quesadillas.
Fresh Tomatillo Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
This super-fresh salad spiked with crushed red pepper is a riot of tastes and textures--tart tomatillos, sweet and juicy ripe tomatoes and cooling and crunchy jicama. It makes an excellent side dish to a grilled steak.
Tomatillo & Pork Chili

Rating: Unrated
1
Spicy Tomatillo Quinoa

Rating: Unrated
1
Slow-Cooker Charred Chile Verde Chicken

Slow-Cooker Braised Pork with Salsa

Rating: Unrated
18

Shrimp & Grits with Tomatillo Sauce

Rating: Unrated
3

This shrimp and grits recipe get a zesty makeover with a vibrant salsa verde. Any type of whole-grain (or stone-ground) cornmeal will work for these Southern-style grits, but for the best texture, we recommend using medium-ground cornmeal or grits.

All Healthy Tomatillo Recipes

Tomatillo Gazpacho

Rating: Unrated
5
This tomatillo-based gazpacho is gorgeously green with a tart flavor that complements the sweet shrimp and salty olives. Make this meatless by substituting ricotta salata or feta for the shrimp. Serve with: Cheese quesadillas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomatillo Ranch Dressing

Raw tomatillos replace the tang usually provided by buttermilk in this creamy salad dressing recipe. Toss with your favorite greens or serve with crudités or roasted potato wedges.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cuban-Style Swordfish with Fresh Tomato Salsa

This Cuban-inspired fish-and-tomato salsa medley makes a healthy, summer-fresh diabetic meal any time of year. The swordfish steaks are full of lime and cumin flavor and make the perfect partner for a zesty tomato, tomatillo, and avocado salsa.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey Tomatillo Burgers

Beautiful green slices of tomatillo and melted Muenster cheese sit atop these grilled turkey burgers. A teaspoon of chopped chipotle peppers is added to the ground turkey mixture, providing just a touch of heat to these mouthwatering burgers.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Salsa

Rating: Unrated
1
The tart and tangy flavor of tomatillos is mellowed by buttery avocado in this zesty salsa verde. Vary the heat level according to your taste. If you have leftover salsa, it holds well in the refrigerator for a couple days, but its vibrant green color fades quickly.
By Vanessa Barrington

Catfish with Tomatillo Salsa in Packets

Rating: Unrated
2
Tomatillos provide a distinctive tart flavor to a super-easy salsa that cooks with the catfish. Try it with tomatoes too.
By Matthew G. Kadey

Grilled Tomatillo Salsa

Rating: Unrated
2
Tomatillos are delicious raw, but they take on a sweet, smoky flavor when cooked on the grill. This quick salsa makes a great topping for grilled meats and fish and it's excellent with eggs and corn tortillas. If you like, add some diced avocado just before serving.
By Jim Romanoff

Tomatillo Salsa

Grilling the tomatillos in this salsa adds a lovely smoky flavor and aroma.
By Patsy Jamieson

Tomatillo Sauce (Salsa Verde)

Rating: Unrated
1
This versatile, spicy green sauce is made with tomatillos; it goes well with beef, pork, poultry and fish. And, of course, you can spoon it over a couple poached eggs sitting on corn tortillas and melted cheese to make a mean green version of huevos rancheros.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken & Tomatillo Filling

Tomatillo-sauced chicken is a tasty filling for tamales, tacos or enchiladas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Tomatillo Gazpacho

Make this cold soup in the middle of summer, when garden tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers are at their peak. Start with 1 cup of broth, adding more to reach the desired consistency. Very ripe (and juicy) summer tomatoes will need less broth; less-ripe tomatoes will need more.
By Annie Peterson
