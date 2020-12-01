Healthy Rhubarb Recipes

Skillet Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp

Fresh strawberries and rhubarb meld together under a crisp oat crumble in this gluten-free dessert recipe made in just one skillet. If you're not gluten-sensitive, regular rolled oats will work too. Top with a dollop of whipped cream for an extra-special treat.
By Breana Killeen

Rhubarb Oat Muffins

These whole-grain rhubarb-oat muffins are full of flavor. Sprinkled with a sweet and nutty topping, they're a great choice for a grab-and-go breakfast or an afternoon snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rhubarb-Raspberry Crumble

Rhubarb is a tangy counterpart for sweet raspberries in this fruit crumble recipe. For a nutty flavor and a boost of nutrition, this healthy dessert uses whole-grain rye flour and toasted pecans. Serve the crumble with your favorite vanilla frozen yogurt or a dollop of whipped cream.
By April McGreger

Oatmeal-Rhubarb Porridge

Perk up your morning oatmeal with the addition of tangy rhubarb. Using milk for this oatmeal gives it a calcium boost, but the recipe also works well with water--and you'll save about 60 calories.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rhubarb Crisp

Nothing says spring like rhubarb. Quick-to-prepare, single-serving fruit crisps like this one are an easy way to get dessert on the table anytime. When buying or picking rhubarb, select stalks that are firm and red--avoid ones that are soft and waggly. And if you slice it very thinly, there's no need to peel off any outer strings.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rhubarb & Honey Ice Cream

This rich homemade ice cream recipe was inspired by Linnalla Pure Irish Ice Cream in County Clare, Ireland. They add carrageenan made from local seaweed to give the ice cream a more velvety texture. We've simplified the recipe for home, relying on only egg yolks and cream to do the job. Chopped honeycomb pieces add texture and pops of pure honey flavor, but feel free to omit them if you prefer a simpler ice cream. This ice cream would be delicious with rhubarb pie or crumble, or all on its own.
By Robb Walsh

Roast Pork with Sweet Onion-Rhubarb Sauce

Tart rhubarb is balanced by sweet onions in this sumptuous sauce for roasted pork tenderloin. If you can't find fresh rhubarb for this, use frozen (no need to thaw it first). For dinner in a hurry, try two quick sides like whole-wheat couscous and steamed broccoli.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Beef Tacos with Rhubarb Salsa

The fresh salsa in this easy load-and-go taco recipe is a great way to use spring rhubarb. If you don't have rhubarb, try subbing in fresh tomatillos or red bell pepper for an equally beautiful and delicious taco topper.
By Carolyn Casner

Rhubarb, Ginger & Saffron Baked Chicken

This easy baked chicken recipe is perfect for entertaining because you can mix most of the ingredients together ahead of time. While the chicken is baking, you can throw together a salad and make couscous or rice to sop up the delicious sauce from the chicken. Red onion is key here, as it helps the rhubarb retain its pink color even when baked.
By April McGreger

Roasted Rhubarb Salad

Rhubarb roasted for just a few minutes is a tart topping for a mixed green salad with raisins, walnuts and goat cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Rhubarb Cobbler with Granola Streusel

Tart rhubarb and sweet strawberries turn tender in their own juices beneath a brown sugar and oat crumble topping. This spring-inspired dessert comes together quickly without pie crusts to unroll; the tender fruit cooks quickly to make this a great last-minute dessert option too. Serve warm for the most luscious texture.
By Sarah Epperson

Strawberry-Rhubarb Strudel

Spring's best combo--strawberries and rhubarb--fill this simple strudel for two.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rhubarb Oat Muffins

These tasty rhubarb muffins have a sweet streusel topping and are ready in 45 minutes. Use regular rolled oats which have more texture than quick-cooking or instant rolled oats.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peach, Rhubarb & Ginger Crisp

In this fruit crisp, the crunchy oatmeal topping and the peach-rhubarb filling get a lively kick from finely chopped crystallized ginger. (If you're not a ginger fan just leave it out.) The fruit filling is sweetened to match the peach-rhubarb combination--if you use other fruit that is very ripe and/or sweet, reduce the sugar in the filling to 3 tablespoons. The topping can be made ahead, so consider making a double batch and storing half in the freezer to have on hand for a quick dessert.
By Marie Simmons

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

Rhubarb and strawberries go hand in hand, and what better way to honor the combination than in this classic summer pie. The lattice top looks fancy but the technique is super-easy to master.
By Hilary Meyer

Chilled Strawberry-Rhubarb Soup

Sweet strawberries and tart rhubarb are whirled together in this chilled soup. Serve it as a starter for an early-summer supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pork Chops with Quick Rhubarb Sauce

This grilled pork chop recipe features a savory rhubarb sauce that can cook in the microwave while you grill the pork chops.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rhubarb-Strawberry Galette

Strawberries and rhubarb are a classic springtime combo, but you could use cherries or apricots if you prefer. Baking this pretty galette on a heated surface like a baking stone creates a crisp, sturdy bottom.
By Andrea Nguyen

Rhubarb Fruit Salad

Rhubarb cooked with a little honey and orange liqueur makes a bright, tangy “sauce” to toss with grapes, melon, mango and strawberries.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mini Strawberry-Rhubarb Pies

This muffin-tin recipe for strawberry-rhubarb pies is cute as can be and delicious too! These mini strawberry-rhubarb pies have a special crust made from almonds and white whole-wheat flour. Make sure you let the baked pies cool in the pan for the full 30 minutes so the filling has time to set. Serve with fresh whipped cream or a dollop of Greek yogurt.
By Hilary Meyer

Chinese Seared Pork with Five-Spice Rhubarb Sauce

In a play on Peking duck, rhubarb replaces plums in the typical sauce in this healthy Chinese pork recipe. The rhubarb sauce is also great with chicken or seafood, or as a dip for your favorite dumplings.
By April McGreger

Rhubarb-Vanilla Compote

Vanilla and cinnamon add subtle flavor to this quick rhubarb compote. Serve warm or cold, wrapped in crepes or over ice cream.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Pork Chops with Rhubarb Chutney

This savory-tart-sweet combination takes the classic pairing of pork and fruit to a whole new level. We've used boneless pork chops because they're quick to cook, and given them a boost of flavor with a simple spice rub.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Duck & Strawberry Salad with Rhubarb Dressing

Strawberries provide a sweet counterpoint to rich duck breasts. Here, they meet in a quick salad for two, dressed with a rhubarb vinaigrette. Showcase the fruity, tangy dressing and the smoky grilled duck with the smoky, raspberry character of a Washington State Syrah.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Sweet & Sour Rhubarb Chutney

For this healthy grilled pork tenderloin recipe, we've paired the meat with a zesty sweet and sour rhubarb chutney for a classic flavor combo. Add a big green salad and grill-roasted potatoes for a quick and elegant dinner.
By Jill Vedaa

Rhubarb & Lamb Tagine

In this healthy lamb stew recipe, rhubarb contributes a savory-tart flavor. Pork shoulder would be good in place of the lamb if you prefer. Serve over whole-wheat couscous or an aromatic brown rice, such as basmati or jasmine.
By April McGreger

Turkey Cutlets with Rhubarb Chutney

Try rhubarb in this tangy chutney with golden raisins and fresh ginger, served with turkey. You can also pair the sauce with grilled boneless, skinless chicken breasts or lean pork chops. Serve with: Whole-wheat couscous and steamed asparagus.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Meringue-Topped Strawberries & Rhubarb

Poaching brings out the flavorful strawberry and rhubarb juices with minimal effort. An airy meringue on top of the poached fruit is a healthy (and gorgeous) stand-in for a heavier whipped-cream or ice cream topping.
By Marie Simmons

Rhubarb Waffles with Rhubarb Sauce

These light and crispy rhubarb waffles are made with whole-wheat flour and egg whites and topped with a sweet and tangy rhubarb sauce. If there's any sauce left over, drizzle it on a scoop of frozen yogurt.
By Lisa Cherkasky

Strawberry-Rhubarb Bread Pudding

Gingersnaps add a sublime note to the classic spring combination of strawberries and rhubarb.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Rhubarb Squares

Inspired by our love of lemon squares, we developed this healthy strawberry-rhubarb squares recipe. We slashed the butter in the shortbread crust for these strawberry-rhubarb bars, but kept the crust light and crisp with heart-healthy canola oil and a little cornstarch. A judicious amount of sugar in the filling lets the natural sweetness of the fruit shine and keeps calories in check.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Healthy Strawberry-Rhubarb Recipes

Strawberries and rhubarb are a match made in heaven and classic combination for pies, cakes and fruit bars. The sweetness of strawberries helps to balance and mellow the zingy tartness of rhubarb. Celebrate the spring’s best combo with these delicious strawberry-rhubarb recipes.Download a FREE Rhubarb Recipes Cookbook!

Rhubarb-Glazed Pork Roast

Bone-in roasts cook magnificently on the grill, lending loads of luscious flavor along with meaty moistness. The tangy sweetness of rhubarb, honey, and apple beautifully complement the richness of this roasted pork loin.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rhubarb-Raspberry Sauce

Bright and tangy, this sauce is delicious on sponge cake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Rhubarb Layer Cake

A light cake layered with strawberries and rhubarb and topped with cream cheese frosting is the perfect way to celebrate spring fruit.
By Marie Piraino

Quick Pickled Rhubarb

This wonderful quick fridge pickle recipe is a delicious addition to salads (try it with beets and spicy arugula) or served on a cheese or charcuterie plate. It's also especially delicious with smoked fish and pâtés.
By April McGreger
