Healthy Radish Recipes

Easy Salmon Cakes with Arugula Salad

After making the salmon cakes, we firm them up for 5 minutes in the freezer before cooking so they don't fall apart when they hit the hot oil. You can also make these salmon cakes with canned salmon to make them pantry- and budget-friendly.
By Adam Dolge

Falafel Salad with Lemon-Tahini Dressing

Deep-fried falafel can be a total grease bomb. But these pan-seared falafel still get crispy in just a few tablespoons of oil with equally satisfying results. Be sure to use dried, instead of canned, chickpeas in this healthy recipe--canned chickpeas add too much moisture.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Radish Soup

In this creamy radish soup recipe, radishes are sautéed and pureed with potato, creating a velvety, healthy soup. Cooking radishes also tones down any bitterness, while leaving plenty of sweet, earthy flavors to enjoy. Using smaller radishes will give the soup a pretty pink hue, like the one pictured here, while larger radishes result in an almost white soup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crispy Rice Bowls with Fried Eggs

We topped this rice bowl recipe with avocado, carrot, radishes and spinach along with eggs, but whatever vegetables you prefer will be just as delicious.
By Devon O'Brien

Spicy Cabbage Slaw

Sliced radishes add a peppery kick to this 10-minute slaw, which can serve as both a side and a topping for sandwiches.
By Laura Marzen, R.D., L.D.

Creamy Cucumber, Radish & Tomato Chopped Salad

A mix of cool, crunchy vegetables gives this healthy salad satisfying bite for a perfect potluck side.
By Devon O'Brien

Crispy Fish Taco Bowls

The adobo sauce in a can of chipotles lends earthy heat to the crema that tops these bowls. Don't toss out the unused peppers! Freeze them in an airtight container and pull them out to add to sauces, marinades or chili.
By Adam Dolge

Easy Shrimp Tacos

These easy shrimp tacos are inspired by the seafood tacos in Baja California.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Sesame Tuna Salad

Toasted sesame oil transforms a humble staple like canned tuna into an elegant supper. We love the crunch of napa cabbage in this salad, but romaine lettuce would also work if you happen to have that on hand.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crunchy Confetti Tuna Salad

The herb-infused dressing in this healthy tuna salad recipe calls for equal parts Greek yogurt and low-fat mayo to keep it light. Lots of fresh veggies, including bell pepper, carrot, radishes and celery, also give boosts of flavor, color and nutrients. Serve on lettuce leaves, over a green salad or as an open-face sandwich on whole-grain toast.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Oven-Baked Salmon with Charred Onions & Old Bay Radishes

The charred onion puree is both smoky and sweet, a nice foil for this simple baked salmon recipe. Serve this healthy salmon recipe with a glass of crisp, dry rosé for an easy dinner that's special enough for company. Environmental note: If you are deciding between farmed and wild salmon for this recipe, you should know that either one can be a sustainable choice: While farmed salmon historically has gotten a bad rap, many options now rate as Best Choice and Good Alternative by Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch program. Use wild Pacific salmon if you prefer (most comes from well-managed fisheries), but check for doneness a few minutes early as it's typically leaner.
By Joey Elenterio

Radish Tea Sandwiches with Creamy Dill Spread

In this radish tea sandwich recipe with a creamy dill spread, the delicate tea sandwiches are served open-face to show off the pretty sliced radishes on top.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

24 Easy Radish Recipes

Mixed Lettuce Salad with Cucumber Herb Vinaigrette

Oak leaf and baby romaine lettuces are so tender they're best eaten straight from the garden or at least within a day or two of picking. Mild and delicate, they pair wonderfully with peppery radishes and chopped hard-boiled eggs in this easy salad.
Charcuterie Bistro Lunch Box

Sautéed Radishes with Bacon

Claire's Mixed Green Salad with Feta Vinaigrette

Fennel, Radish & Cucumber Salad

Watermelon Radish & Avocado Summer Rolls

Consider the fillings in this vegan summer roll recipe as a starting point--papaya, snap peas and shrimp are all good alternatives. The first thing you layer on the rice paper will be what shows through on the finished roll, so vary what you start with for stunning, Instagram-worthy results.

Kale, Carrot & Apple Salad

Emerald-green lacinato kale is the star of this healthy kale salad, tossed with an easy maple, mustard and apple cider vinaigrette and studded with crisp apples. Toss or massage the kale with the dressing about 30 minutes before you're ready to serve. The sturdy kale leaves won't wilt from the dressing and will taste even better after they've been marinated in it.
By Mary Cleaver

Bean & Salmon Salad with Anchovy-Arugula Dressing

This simple bean and salmon salad becomes something truly exciting when dressed with a bold dressing flavored with anchovies and arugula. Canned wild Alaskan salmon is a healthy and environmentally sound choice. Thoroughly drain the beans so the salad doesn't taste watered down. Sometimes heating beans slightly makes it easier to drain off the cooking liquid.
By Vanessa Barrington

Radish & Goat Cheese Sweet Potato Toast

Sweet potato takes the place of bread in this tartine-like recipe. Serve with extra greens dressed with balsamic vinaigrette for a light lunch.
By Breana Killeen

Sugar Snap Pea Salad

Sweet, crisp and snappy, this healthy pea salad recipe is all about the sugar snaps, plus a little Aleppo pepper for some heat. The creamy sheep- or goat's-milk cheese adds a touch of richness and the edible flowers give it a gorgeous pop of color. Serve this beautiful salad alongside lemon-grilled chicken or fish.
By Seamus Mullen

Honey-Glazed Radishes with Crunchy Seeds

This fuss-free veggie side will make you a radish lover for life--but don't just take our word for it. With a few simple ingredients, a humble bunch of radishes becomes an utterly addictive healthy side dish recipe with a sticky-sweet glaze and a crunchy, seedy coating.
By Julia Clancy

Chopped Ham & Apple Salad with Creamy Parmesan Dressing

This healthy main-course chopped salad recipe pairs bitter escarole and radicchio with sweet apple, smoky ham and crunchy pecans. But the pairing possibilities are limitless--you can also use cooked chicken and tangerines instead of ham and apples or bell pepper in place of the radishes. Serve with pumpernickel bread toasted with extra-sharp Cheddar cheese.
By Katie Webster

Carrot & Radish Slaw with Pickled Onions

Cutting vegetables into long thin strips--a technique called julienning--rather than shredding them gives this healthy slaw recipe a marvelous, crisp texture. You can cut the vegetables by hand, but a mandoline will save you a lot of time. If your radishes still have the greens attached, reserve them and use as a garnish.
By Anna Thomas

Creamy Cucumber Dill Soup

A combination of avocado and yogurt gives juicy cucumber just the right amount of creaminess in this rich chilled cucumber soup.
By Devon O'Brien

Greens & Roots Salad with Citrus-Walnut Vinaigrette

Raw beets and turnips, you ask? Oh, yes! They're quite delicious and crunchy as long as you use small ones and slice them thin. An inexpensive mandoline makes this a quick and easy salad. Use the leftover vinaigrette to dress up simple grilled chicken, steak or shrimp.
By Steven Satterfield

Radish & Carrot Slaw with Toasted Sesame Dressing

Enjoy this fresh-tasting and healthy slaw with Asian flavors as an accompaniment to grilled chicken and fish. If you have a mandoline-style vegetable slicer, use it to slice the radishes easily, but you can also slice them by hand. Using an assortment of colored radishes makes an interesting presentation. Like broccoli, Brussels and other crucifers, radishes boast potent plant compounds credited with anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory properties. The easy sesame dressing is great on all sorts of salads and veggies, such as spinach, broccoli or asparagus.
By Adam Dolge

Rainbow Chopped Salad

Double this fresh and colorful salad and top each portion with 3 ounces grilled chicken breast for a quick main dish salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dilled Tuna & Potato Salad

This potato salad gets extra protein from hard-cooked eggs and canned tuna. Prep time is just 30 minutes but you'll want to chill the salad for at least four hours to let the lemon and dill flavors develop fully.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Jicama Radish Slaw

This easy side dish compliments any summer meal. Full of fresh and crunchy jicama, radishes and red pepper, this slaw is also a great topper on a salad or in a poke bowl.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Radish, Herb & Feta Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette

Sorrel, a perennial herb common in French cooking, adds bright, lemony flavor to this healthy spring salad recipe. The red-veined variety is particularly pretty but if you can't find it, try using baby arugula, pea shoots or mixed greens.
By Seamus Mullen

Spring Green Salad with Hard-Boiled Eggs

This salad capitalizes on fresh spring produce and gets a simple protein boost from hard-boiled eggs. Meal-prep this healthy lunch salad by mixing the salad base together and simmering a batch of hard-boiled eggs on the weekend. Then you'll be ready to just add one or two eggs with a drizzle of tangy vinaigrette for the simplest spring salad-to-go.
By Lauren Grant

Radish & Tomato Salad

Zesty radishes, tasty tomatoes and protein-rich chickpeas are a winning combination in this chilled salad recipe that's great for packed lunches or a picnic.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Radishes with Whipped Butter & Sea Salt

Radishes and butter are a classic French combination. Serve this simple party tray in the springtime when radishes are at their peak. For the prettiest party platter, look for different radish varieties at your local grocery store or farmers' market, including watermelon, purple ninja, black, green, French breakfast, blush, cherry belles and Easter radishes.
By Sarah Simms Hendrix

Cucumber & Radish Tzatziki

Thinly sliced radishes lend a peppery bite and pretty pink hue to this traditional Greek cucumber yogurt dip recipe. Serve the tzatziki as an appetizer with pita bread, lavash-style flatbread or vegetable crudités, or as a refreshing sauce with grilled fish or chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spring Veggie Wraps

A tangy tahini-ginger-soy mixture both marinates the tofu and serves as a sauce for this colorful veggie wrap recipe. Look for spinach tortillas for an additional pop of green.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Whole-Grain Salad with Charred Broccoli, Spring Onions & Parsley-Sumac Vinaigrette

For this easy healthy salad, chef Hugh Acheson shows the power of charring vegetables as a way to add interest to a salad. This flexible recipe can be made with a variety of whole grains, such as wheat berries, farro or pearl barley. The salad revels in the spring arrival of radishes, spring onions and bright green parsley. Sumac, which is commonly used in Middle Eastern cooking, adds a touch of tartness. Look for it in well-stocked spice sections at your market.
By Hugh Acheson

Spinach, Avocado & Mango Salad

Reader Jennifer Sanders contributed this salad, which offers a wealth of color and texture, as well as antioxidants.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Asian Chicken Salad

Crunchy vegetables and tender chicken breasts tossed in a tangy vinaigrette make a refreshing main-dish salad. If you poach the chicken yourself, reserve 3/4 cup of the cooking liquid to make the dressing.
By Marialisa Calta

King Crab & Potato Salad

Bright lemony dressing graces this summery combination of green beans, snappy radishes, earthy red potatoes and crab. All you need is crunchy bread and a bottle of A to Z Pinot Gris.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
