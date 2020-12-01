Healthy Pumpkin Recipes

Roasted Pumpkin-Apple Soup
Apples add just a hint of sweetness to this velvety pumpkin soup. Try it as a delightful first course for a special meal.
Frozen Pumpkin Mousse Pie
While pumpkin pie deserves respect as a Thanksgiving icon, it's fun to shake up tradition. Surprise your family and friends with a frozen pie this year--it just might become one of their holiday favorites. No need to let them know how easy it is.
Apple-Pumpkin Muffins
Applesauce and pumpkin make these muffins moist, low-fat, healthful and delicious. Serve them for Thanksgiving or Christmas breakfast or brunch, or for a lunchbox treat.
Toasted Pumpkin Seeds
Toasted pumpkin seeds are flavored with a touch of sugar, lemon peel, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cayenne pepper for a sweet and savory autumn treat.
Pumpkin-Oatmeal Muffins
These healthy pumpkin-oatmeal muffins will get you in the mood for fall. Sprinkling the muffins with pecans adds a nutty crunch to every bite. Serve them for breakfast or as a grab-and-go snack.
Pumpkin-Oat Mini Muffins
These flourless pumpkin muffins are made entirely in the blender, making cleanup a breeze. If you'd rather make 12 regular-size muffins, bake for 18 to 20 minutes and let cool for 10 minutes before turning them out of the pan.
Pumpkin Pie English Muffin Bake
This festive brunch dish is perfect for when you have to feed a crowd and want to get some of the preparation out of the way the night before. It will fill your kitchen with the smell of spices and pumpkin while it’s baking, bringing people to the table without you even having to ask.
Cream Cheese Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel
This riff on the Thanksgiving favorite combines a traditional pumpkin pie filling with swirls of sweetened cream cheese. And since it's only Thanksgiving once a year, we've topped it all off with a buttery spiced-pecan topping. This easy pie recipe will please anyone at your table this holiday.
Pumpkin-Walnut Baked French Toast with Maple-Coffee Syrup
This overnight French toast recipe is especially tasty with the addition of canned pumpkin and spices. Topped with a coffee-flavored maple syrup and optional fruit, it's sure to be a fall or winter favorite with everyone at your table.
Peanut Butter-Pumpkin Dog Treats
These homemade dog biscuits were a major hit with all the 4-legged taste-testers who tried them. Plus, they let your dog get in on the fall pumpkin fever. Some spices are dangerous to dogs. Avoid substitutions in this recipe.
Cinnamon Baked Pumpkin
For a twist on tradition, we transformed pumpkin from the usual pie into an enchanting side dish recipe.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Swirl Brownies
For bigger hits of chocolate goodness, use chopped bittersweet chocolate in place of the chips. Hold on to the leftover pumpkin puree--it's yummy stirred into your morning oatmeal or yogurt.