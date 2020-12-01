Healthy Pumpkin Recipes

Find healthy, delicious pumpkin recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Roasted Pumpkin-Apple Soup

Apples add just a hint of sweetness to this velvety pumpkin soup. Try it as a delightful first course for a special meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Frozen Pumpkin Mousse Pie

While pumpkin pie deserves respect as a Thanksgiving icon, it's fun to shake up tradition. Surprise your family and friends with a frozen pie this year--it just might become one of their holiday favorites. No need to let them know how easy it is.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Apple-Pumpkin Muffins

Applesauce and pumpkin make these muffins moist, low-fat, healthful and delicious. Serve them for Thanksgiving or Christmas breakfast or brunch, or for a lunchbox treat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Toasted Pumpkin Seeds

Toasted pumpkin seeds are flavored with a touch of sugar, lemon peel, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cayenne pepper for a sweet and savory autumn treat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pumpkin-Oatmeal Muffins

These healthy pumpkin-oatmeal muffins will get you in the mood for fall. Sprinkling the muffins with pecans adds a nutty crunch to every bite. Serve them for breakfast or as a grab-and-go snack.
By Pam Lolley

Pumpkin-Oat Mini Muffins

These flourless pumpkin muffins are made entirely in the blender, making cleanup a breeze. If you'd rather make 12 regular-size muffins, bake for 18 to 20 minutes and let cool for 10 minutes before turning them out of the pan.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Pumpkin Pie English Muffin Bake

This festive brunch dish is perfect for when you have to feed a crowd and want to get some of the preparation out of the way the night before. It will fill your kitchen with the smell of spices and pumpkin while it’s baking, bringing people to the table without you even having to ask.
By Caroline Fennessy Campion

Cream Cheese Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel

This riff on the Thanksgiving favorite combines a traditional pumpkin pie filling with swirls of sweetened cream cheese. And since it's only Thanksgiving once a year, we've topped it all off with a buttery spiced-pecan topping. This easy pie recipe will please anyone at your table this holiday.
By Hilary Meyer

Pumpkin-Walnut Baked French Toast with Maple-Coffee Syrup

This overnight French toast recipe is especially tasty with the addition of canned pumpkin and spices. Topped with a coffee-flavored maple syrup and optional fruit, it's sure to be a fall or winter favorite with everyone at your table.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peanut Butter-Pumpkin Dog Treats

These homemade dog biscuits were a major hit with all the 4-legged taste-testers who tried them. Plus, they let your dog get in on the fall pumpkin fever. Some spices are dangerous to dogs. Avoid substitutions in this recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Cinnamon Baked Pumpkin

For a twist on tradition, we transformed pumpkin from the usual pie into an enchanting side dish recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pumpkin Cheesecake Swirl Brownies

For bigger hits of chocolate goodness, use chopped bittersweet chocolate in place of the chips. Hold on to the leftover pumpkin puree--it's yummy stirred into your morning oatmeal or yogurt.
By Molly Stevens

Inspiration and Ideas

Make Glazed Chocolate-Pumpkin Bundt Cake

You don't have to have pumpkin pie to still enjoy pumpkin and spice in a fall dessert. This easy Bundt cake recipe is perfect for fall entertaining.
One Can of Pumpkin, 6 Delicious Recipes

As the leaves on the trees change from green to yellow and red, the cooling weather can mean only one thing: it's pumpkin time.
Picking the Right Pumpkins for Cooking

23 Pumpkin Spice Recipes We’ve Waited All Summer For

Cozy Fall Recipes to Make With Canned Pumpkin

Easy Pumpkin Recipes for Fall

Pumpkin Spice Latte Cookies

Indulge your PSL obsession with these pumpkin spice cookies. Instant espresso powder gives these soft, cakey cookies a subtle yet recognizable coffee flavor. Spread with cream cheese frosting (with more pumpkin pie spice flavors) and sprinkle with cinnamon to finish. And, go ahead, drink a pumpkin spice latte while you eat them for the full PSL experience. After all, it's only fall for so long (though we'd eat these cookies year-round). To make these cookies kid-friendly, simply omit the espresso powder.

All Healthy Pumpkin Recipes

Gnocchi with Bacon & Creamy Pumpkin Sauce

Get into the fall spirit with this one-pan gnocchi with a creamy pumpkin sauce. Some pumpkin and other squash sauces can be cloyingly sweet, but not this one--it's savory all the way, thanks to the bacon, garlic and thyme. Instead of being boiled, a package of store-bought gnocchi--one of our favorite convenience products--is browned and crisped in a little bit of bacon fat. Then the sauce (made with canned pumpkin--another great convenience product) is prepared right in that same pan, so cleanup is minimal too. Serve with a simple green salad for an easy dinner that comes together in 30 minutes.
By Carolyn Casner

Glazed Chocolate-Pumpkin Bundt Cake

You don't have to have pumpkin pie to still enjoy pumpkin and spice in a Thanksgiving dessert. Pumpkin helps keep this cake tender and moist while, delicate spices add the classic Thanksgiving flavors.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Vegan Flourless Chocolate Cake

This deeply dark chocolate vegan cake is not just for vegans. This fudge-like cake is also gluten-free, perfect for Valentine's Day and can even be made kosher to enjoy for Passover by making your own confectioners' sugar. The fresh berries on the side are a nice addition to the rich chocolate.
By Karen Rankin

Pumpkin Kibbeh (Kebbet Laa'tin)

"Kibbeh" describes dishes made with bulgur, onions and spices. That mixture is combined with everything from tomatoes to goat. It's layered and baked, shaped into balls or footballs, stuffed, deep-fried or eaten raw. This vegetarian kibbeh recipe is made with pumpkin and stuffed with seasoned greens. Sorrel adds a lemony flavor, but you can use chard or kale and add 1 tablespoon of lemon juice to the filling. Use fine bulgur or the texture of the dough will be gritty.
By Kamal Mouzawak

Gingerbread-Pumpkin Yule Log

The flavors for this beautiful, light dessert might not be the traditional chocolate, but they're plenty festive!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Light and Luscious Pumpkin Pie

If pumpkin pie is a must for the holidays, this version fulfills that holiday tradition without derailing your meal plan.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

24 Desserts That Use an Entire Can of Pumpkin Puree

Celebrate a classic fall flavor with these dessert recipes featuring pumpkin puree. Look for unseasoned pumpkin puree, so you can control the sodium and spices that go in your dessert. These recipes use the entire can of pumpkin, so you’re not left with an open can in your fridge. Desserts like Pumpkin Pie Nice Cream and Easy Pumpkin Dump Cake with Streusel Topping are delicious, seasonal and easier to make thanks to the handy shortcut of canned pumpkin puree.

Four-Bean & Pumpkin Chili

This healthy vegetarian chili has a fragrant touch of cinnamon for added flavor. Let diners top it with whatever suits their taste.
By Danielle Centoni

Pumpkin Spice Cheese Ball

All the fall spice flavor you crave but folded into creamy cheese and coated with cranberries. Serve with an array of crudités and crisp party crackers.
By Breana Killeen

Gnocchi with Mushrooms & Pumpkin Cream Sauce

Pumpkin isn't just for pie! In this healthy gnocchi recipe, canned pumpkin serves as the base for a creamy sauce. For the best flavor, top with real Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Save the leftover pumpkin puree for a smoothie or pancakes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Overnight Oats

Make these easy vegan overnight oats with whatever nondairy milk you have on hand. It's a great way to use up leftover canned pumpkin--plus, you can multiply the recipe to meal-prep healthy breakfasts for the whole week.
By Sylvia Fountaine

22 Baked Goods Using Canned Pumpkin

Whether it’s breakfast or dessert, these baked goods all use a classic fall ingredient: canned pumpkin! Canned pumpkin adds flavor without the hassle of dealing with the actual gourd. Look for unseasoned pumpkin puree so you can control the spices and sodium. Recipes like Pumpkin Spice Bread and Pumpkin-Oatmeal Muffins are seasonal, healthy and the perfect sweet treat.

24 Savory Pumpkin Recipes to Help You Celebrate Fall

Try something new with one of these savory pumpkin recipes. You can use pumpkin in a variety of ways—including pastas and soups. And whether you use just the seeds or the whole squash, pumpkin has been linked to health benefits such as improving eyesight and boosting your immune system. Recipes like our Four-Bean & Pumpkin Chili and Gnocchi with Bacon & Creamy Pumpkin Sauce are healthy, flavorful and a creative way to use this fall fruit.

Pumpkin Banana Bread

Two favorite quick breads come together in this healthy pumpkin banana bread recipe. Pumpkin puree and mashed banana add sweetness to help cut down the amount of added sugar while ensuring this 100-percent whole-wheat loaf stays moist and tender.
By Carolyn Casner

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins

What could possibly make pumpkin muffins even better? Mini chocolate chips! Our healthy pumpkin chocolate chip muffins are made with white whole-wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour and are sweetened with just the right amount of brown sugar to make them sweet without being cloying.
By Carolyn Casner

No-Bake Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake

This luscious swirled cheesecake dessert is a no bake, mix-and-chill recipe. Plus, each slice is under 200 calories!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Healthy Pumpkin-Oatmeal Cookies

These tender pumpkin-oatmeal cookies have the perfect amount of sweetness from brown sugar and raisins and a slightly nutty flavor from almond butter. Enjoy them as an after-school snack or a healthy dessert. Several testers also said they'd love to eat them with a cup of coffee in the morning.
By Julia Levy

Pumpkin-Apple Smoothie

This tasty fall blender breakfast gets protein from almond milk and Greek yogurt.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

This healthy smoothie recipe has all the flavor of a pumpkin spice latte without all the sugar. Made with real pumpkin and frozen banana, this whips into a creamy, luscious grab-&-go breakfast (or snack) in just 5 minutes.
By Lisa Valente

Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake

Pumpkin swirl cheesecake is a delicious dessert that everyone will love, especially during the holiday season. Swapping in reduced-fat cream cheese for regular saves you approximately 50 calories and 3 grams of saturated fat per slice.
By Breana Killeen

Pumpkin Pancakes

This healthy whole-grain pumpkin pancake recipe produces fluffy cakes with a beautiful orange hue from pureed pumpkin and light crunch from toasted pecans. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the whole-wheat flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and omega-3s by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.
By Stacy Fraser

Easy Pumpkin Spice Bagels

Give easy two-ingredient dough bagels a fall-flavor makeover with this genius hack. We've replaced half the Greek yogurt in our traditional two-ingredient dough with pumpkin puree and added in a little pumpkin spice. Five ingredients are all you need for this special, yet healthy, breakfast treat.
By Devon O'Brien

Pumpkin Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Classic chocolate chip cookies get a fall update by mixing in pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice. Not only are these pumpkin cookies even more flavorful than regular chocolate chip cookies, they're also oh-so-soft and cakelike. Use chocolate chunks for big gooey bites of chocolate or opt for mini chocolate chips to ensure a bit of chocolate in each bite.
By Carolyn Casner

Double-Chocolate Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin bread gets a chocolatey makeover in this healthy recipe that has cocoa powder in the batter and is studded with even more chocolate in the form of melty chips. This easy quick bread is so tasty, it could pass as a dessert.
By Carolyn Casner
