Healthy Parsnip Recipes

Roasted Butternut Squash & Root Vegetables

This easy roasted butternut squash and root vegetables recipe is incredibly versatile. Pile the squash and veggies onto grain bowls, add to sandwiches, toss in soup, serve as a side dish--you name it. Roasting vegetables in the oven gives you 20 minutes of hands-off cooking time to assemble the rest of your meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Carrot-Parsnip Gratin

Make this creamy carrot-and-parsnip casserole for your next holiday meal--everyone will beg you for the recipe! Our healthier version skips the heavy cream and butter found in most recipes--saving about 160 calories and 12 grams of saturated fat compared to a traditional version.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Italian Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Vegetables & Quinoa

For the best flavor in this easy roasted pork tenderloin dish, start marinating the pork the night before or get it going before you head off to work in the morning. Then, when you get home, all that's left to do is roast the pork and vegetables and prepare the quinoa for this easy healthy dinner. This recipe makes extra quinoa--use the leftovers as a base for easy meal-prep lunches, salads, stir-fries later in the week.
By Katie Webster

Roasted Root Vegetable Soup

Garlic and thyme complement the quartet of vegetables in this creamy soup.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Instant Pot Vegetarian White Chili

Parsnips lend a wonderful sweet and nutty flavor to this healthy white bean chili. Using an Instant Pot (or any other pressure cooker) means this hearty chili can be ready in under an hour, but it still tastes like it's simmered away for hours. Pureeing some of the chili gives the stew a nice creaminess, but feel free to skip that step to save time. Garnish the chili with cheese and sour cream for a richer meal, or serve it as-is to keep it vegan.
By Robby Melvin

Instant Pot Chicken Soup with Root Vegetables & Barley

Be sure to use bone-in chicken here--it enhances the flavor of the broth, and the bones are easy to remove after cooking. This healthy chicken soup can be made in an Instant Pot or pressure cooker.
By Patsy Jamieson

Irish Pork Roast with Roasted Root Vegetables

In this easy one-pan dinner, boneless pork loin roast is cooked over a bed of carrots and parsnips for an all-in-one dish that makes an impressive centerpiece for a holiday meal or Sunday dinner. Choose free-range heritage pork if you can--its flavor really shines with no more seasoning than a bit of thyme and a little sea salt. If you'd like, dress up the meal with a traditional Irish apple condiment--Ploughmans chutney or Bramley applesauce, which you can find in specialty stores and online.
By Robb Walsh

Parsnip "Fries"

Swap parsnips for potatoes in this oven-baked fries recipe and get 5 grams more fiber per serving. Dress these healthy fries up with a side of spicy or garlicky aioli: just mix mayo with Sriracha or roasted garlic (or both!).
By Carolyn Malcoun

Curried Parsnip & Apple Soup

This creamy parsnip and apple soup recipe has amazing flavor from the combination of curry powder, coriander, cumin and ginger. Be sure to use fresh curry powder when making this soup. Not sure if yours is fresh? Open the jar: the aroma should meet your nose immediately. Serve with flatbread or whole-wheat rolls.
By Ivy Manning

Easy Roasted Root Vegetables

There's nothing easier--or tastier!--than a pan of roasted root vegetables. Clean them, trim them, and season them with olive oil, salt, and pepper, and let them roast to perfection in the oven while you focus on the rest of your meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Chicken & Honey-Glazed Root Vegetables

This beautiful slow-cooker chicken dish should be a standby for day-of decisions to host dinner. In the spring, substitute baby white turnips and baby carrots for the regular varieties. To reduce prep time, cut the vegetables the night before; refrigerate. Place in the slow cooker with the browned chicken the next day.
By Cooking Light

Celeriac & Parsnip Mash

Tangy and aromatic, celeriac (or celery root) has long been a staple in French cooking. Here, it's combined with parsnips and russet potatoes for a side dish worthy of your favorite bistro--or trattoria, because we've relocated the dish south, from Paris to Tuscany, using olive oil and Parmesan cheese. The potato is kept separate from the celeriac and parsnip because it gets gluey when pureed in a food processor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

These parsnip chips have only 4 ingredients and couldn't be easier to make. They're best when the parsnips are sliced thinly and evenly, so if you have a mandoline this would be the perfect time to get it out. Recipe adapted from VT Feed.
A mixture of boiled root vegetables--turnips, carrots, parsnips and onion--are cooked until tender and mashed just like potatoes. This tasty side dish is a healthy and beautiful addition to any meal.
Moroccan-Spiced Pot Roast and Veggies

Pumpkin pie spice, cumin and cayenne pepper add Moroccan-inspired flavor to this slow-cooker pot roast dinner.

Parsnip-Celery Root Pancakes with Pancetta

This crispy, savory vegetable pancake recipe is the perfect appetizer for a dinner party or creative side dish to serve alongside a roast. Skip the pancetta to make these a hearty vegetarian main dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple, Parsnip & Potato Puree

Sweet apples and earthy parsnips add depth to potato puree.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Parsnip Mash with Olive Tapenade

Nutty parsnips make for a tasty mashed-potato substitute. For the best parsnip mash, puree the root veggie in a food processor instead of using a ricer, as parsnips are woodier than potatoes.
By Adam Dolge

Balsamic-Glazed Carrots & Parsnips

Instead of the typical glazed carrot side dish, try this version, with added parsnips and a tangy--but sweet--balsamic vinegar glaze.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Parsnip, Prune & Caramelized Onion Gratin

Sweet prunes and caramelized onions pair with earthy parsnips in this delicious gratin. Make it a meal: Serve with Roasted Pork Tenderloin and Creamed Spinach.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Parsnip Muffins

Try these sweet and earthy parsnip muffins next time you're craving the carrot counterpart.
By Elizabeth Schneider

Turkey Cutlets with Parsnips, Apples & Shiitakes

Simple to prepare, the unusual combination of parsnips, apples and shiitakes becomes a rich-tasting sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pork, Parsnip & Carrot Hash

Sweet parsnips and carrots are enhanced by tangy molasses in this quick and hearty hash.
By Susanne A. Davis
