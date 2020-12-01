Healthy Okra Recipes

Find healthy, delicious okra recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Louisiana Gumbo

Rating: Unrated
12
Chock-full of shrimp, chicken, sausage, okra and tomatoes, this flavorful stew is a staple in Louisiana. Make it a meal and serve with Real Cornbread (see associated recipe).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sausage Gumbo

Rating: Unrated
14
To keep it simple, we've opted for just the essential ingredients in this rendition of the hearty Creole favorite: sausage, okra, rice and a little spice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Rating: Unrated
2
This slow-cooker gumbo recipe skips the fat when browning the flour and swaps in turkey sausage and brown rice, resulting in a healthier dish with the classic Creole taste.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Brunswick Stew

Rating: Unrated
1
This classic Southern stew has as many variations as people making it, but historically it features fresh game and smoked meat along with some vegetables. This veggie-loaded version gets great smoky flavor from a smoked turkey drumstick.
By Genevieve Ko

Louisiana Chicken Drumsticks and Tomatoes

Get a taste of the south with this chicken drumstick recipe. Thyme, hot sauce and black pepper lend flavor to this perfect weeknight dinner option.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vegetarian Gumbo

Rating: Unrated
2
This flavorful vegan dinner is a veggie version of the Louisiana classic. It's chock-full of butternut squash, tomatoes, poblano peppers and okra, to name just a few. This vegetarian gumbo is a quick dinner packed with flavor and spice that's done in only 30 minutes. To make it a meal, serve it with cornbread drizzled with olive oil.
By Robin Bashinsky

Black-Eyed Peas & Okra

Rating: Unrated
1
This bean and okra recipe is a classic Southern side dish perfect for potlucks. Adding the okra toward the end of cooking guarantees a tender--not mushy--texture.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Okra Fry (Bhindi Masala)

To avoid the sliminess that turns many people off okra, Indians cook it over high heat in a lot of oil. In this healthy okra recipe, we get similar results with less oil using a nonstick pan. For an authentic taste, use a hot, smoky Indian chili powder, such as reshampatti. Serve with brown basmati rice and yogurt.
By Shefaly Ravula & Amee Meghani

Okra & Chickpea Tagine

Rating: Unrated
15
This quick and easy okra and chickpea stew is full of Moroccan flavors. The name “tagine” refers to the two-part, cone-shaped casserole dish in which countless slow-cooked Moroccan dishes are prepared. You don't need to prepare this in a tagine dish--it works well in a large saucepan--but if you have one, here's a chance to use it.
By Kitty Morse

Seafood Gumbo

Rating: Unrated
1
Gumbo, a hearty stew made with anything from sausage or duck to rabbit or seafood, starts with a roux cooked until it turns dark and nutty, giving the stew recipe its signature earthy flavor. This crab and shrimp gumbo recipe comes from Eula Mae Doré, who was the cook at the Commissary on Avery Island, home to the Tabasco company. She learned Cajun cooking by watching, rather than from cookbooks. Serve with brown rice. (Recipe adapted from Eula Mae's Cajun Kitchen by Eula Mae Doré and Marcelle R. Bienvenu; Harvard Common Press, 2007.)
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Leftover Turkey Gumbo

This dish puts other healthy leftover turkey recipes to shame. Chef Hugh Acheson puts his unique spin on gumbo by mixing untraditional spices like allspice and coriander with must-have thyme and filé powder. Also called gumbo filé, filé powder is the finely ground leaves of the sassafras tree; look for it in well-stocked supermarkets or online. Serve the gumbo over rice and don't forget to pass the hot sauce.
By Hugh Acheson

Louisiana Catfish with Okra & Corn

Rating: Unrated
13
Purchased Cajun or Creole seasoning flavors both the catfish and vegetables in this 30-minute dinner. This dish is best with fresh vegetables, but we were pleasantly surprised at how well it turned out with frozen okra and corn. Serve with cheese grits and a green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Shrimp & Crab Gumbo

Shrimp & Crab Gumbo

Browning the flour gives this seafood gumbo recipe a distinctive rich color and flavor.
Grilled Cajun Jambalaya

Grilled Cajun Jambalaya

Every one of the ingredients used in this grilled spin on a Louisiana favorite is awesome with some charred flavor. Plus, using a grill cuts down on the cleanup for this Cajun jambalaya recipe. Even the rice gets some smokiness from grilled tomatoes. Also known as the Holy Trinity, the combo of bell pepper, onion and celery (which here we swapped for celery seed) is used to flavor Cajun and Creole dishes like gumbo and this jambalaya. No skewers? Use a grill basket instead.
Spicy Tamarind Stewed Fish & Okra

Spicy Tamarind Stewed Fish & Okra

Rating: Unrated
2
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

Braised Chicken Gumbo

Braised Chicken Gumbo

Rating: Unrated
5
One-Pan Spicy Okra & Shrimp

One-Pan Spicy Okra & Shrimp

Bloody Mary Garnishes by the Jar

The classic Bloody Mary is an easy, go-to brunch cocktail meant to jolt you back into reality with spice and booze after a late night out. "Hair of the dog" is a tried-and-true treatment for those droopy-eyed mornings, but spike your Bloody Mary with a lively jumble of these cider vinegar pickles for a real cure-all that will open those eyes. Green cherry tomatoes are especially fun in this mix because they end up looking like green olives.

All Healthy Okra Recipes

Olive-Cured Okra Pickles

You may not think to combine olives and okra, let alone throw olives in your pickle jar. But trust: get your hands on the nicest okra possible and tuck it in a jar with briny olives, summer basil and a mean pickling liquid--you'll see what the fuss is about with this quick preserve. Speaking of pickling liquid, this recipe calls for rice vinegar, which has less than 5% acidity--the minimum for safe canning--so these pickles are for the refrigerator only. Chop and scatter them over roast chicken, toss into salads, spoon onto cheese plates or eat 'em straight from the jar.
By Vivian Howard

Cajun Shrimp Grill Packets with Tomatoes & Okra

Okra retains a delightful tender-crisp texture when cooked in a packet. Here, it teams up with shrimp, tomatoes and Cajun seasoning for a satisfying meal with a taste of New Orleans. Serve with grilled whole-grain bread or polenta.
By Joy Howard

Spicy Stewed Okra & Tomatoes

This simple stew highlights two summer stars--tomatoes and okra--in a simple stew. Okra (known as gombo in much of West Africa) does especially well in a hot growing season. In this dish, it appears as both vegetable and thickener, as is typical of many of the continent's okra dishes. Serve it over brown rice.
By Jessica B. Harris

Okra & Red Pepper Cornbread

Colorful red bell pepper and thinly sliced okra add an exciting element in this cast-iron skillet cornbread recipe. Serve the cornbread in wedges alongside chili, baked beans or barbecued chicken or pork.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rice & Okra

In this dish, one of the myriad Creole variations on white rice, the okra is steamed, not boiled, and has none of the gummy properties for which it is known. Frozen okra may be substituted. Partially thaw it before slicing and add it directly to the boiled rice in the colander before steaming. There is no need to brown it.
By Jessica B. Harris

Baked Okra & Tomatoes

This updated version of a traditional Southern dish recipe includes lima beans and is seasoned with lively crushed red pepper.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Okra & Hot Peppers

The fire of the grill creates a tender texture while infusing the okra with subtle heat in this easy okra recipe. You can adjust the level of spiciness in this side dish by choosing chiles that are either tame, incendiary or anywhere in between.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Jimmo's Chicken & Okra

Rating: Unrated
2
Comfort food with a Southern accent, this dish was inspired by our friend, Jimmo, who ate it growing up in South Carolina. Serve over brown rice or Quick Cheese Grits.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hot-&-Sour Okra Pickles

Rating: Unrated
1
These awesome habanero-spiced pickled okra are the perfect crunchy treat to turn anyone on to the beauty of this underappreciated vegetable.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cajun Corn Saute

Rating: Unrated
1
A taste of summer, Louisiana-style. Serve this zesty sauté with grilled chicken or fish. When fresh corn is not in season, substitute frozen.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoky Seafood Etouffee

Enjoy the flavors of Louisiana Cajun cooking with this lightened-up version of the famous shrimp and rice dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tomato Salad with Charred Red Onions & Okra Fries

In the South, scoring fresh-picked okra at the farmers' market is as exciting as discovering the ripest heirloom tomato. In this healthy tomato salad recipe, addictive roasted okra fries add crunch to balance the creamy dressing and soft tomatoes.
By Vivian Howard
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com