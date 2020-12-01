Healthy Leek Recipes

Find healthy, delicious leek recipes including chicken and leeks, leek stew and leeks and vegetables. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Leek, Potato & Spinach Stew

Rating: Unrated
17
For this light, brothy stew, use the vegetables of late spring and early summer from your CSA share: leeks, potatoes, garlic and spinach. Vary what's in the stew according to the weekly bounty. Serve with: Crusty whole-wheat baguette spread with goat cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cream of Broccoli Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
This simple and healthy cream of broccoli soup recipe gets its flavor from a mixture of aromatic vegetables, including leeks and celery. Using an immersion blender (or regular blender) gives it a smooth, creamy texture. Enjoy this easy homemade cream of broccoli soup as a comforting appetizer or pair it with a sandwich or salad for lunch or dinner.
By Marianne Williams

Turkey & Leek Shepherd's Pie

Rating: Unrated
10
The mashed potato-covered shepherd's pie was originally created to use up the leftovers from a festive roast. This version blends peas, leeks and carrots with diced turkey, all in a creamy herb sauce. The dish is a perfect way to create a second meal with the holiday turkey but if you like, use leftover roast chicken, duck or goose.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crispy Gnocchi Pasta with Tomatoes & Leeks

Rating: Unrated
2
These gnocchi are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside because you sauté them in hot oil. Plus, they leave a little fond (crispy brown bits) in the pan that adds toasty flavor to the tomato and leek sauce, which is cooked in the same pan. Since this easy gnocchi recipe calls for store-bought shelf-stable gnocchi, it's quick to prepare--just 20 minutes, start to finish. Opt for whole-wheat gnocchi to get 2 extra grams of fiber per serving compared to white. This easy and healthy dinner is easy to customize too: see Tips for variations with shrimp, pesto instead of butter, and pork chops instead of gnocchi.
By Adam Dolge

Sautéed Leek Mashed Potatoes

In this healthy mashed potato recipe, we flavor the mashed potatoes with leeks lightly sautéed in butter and tangy buttermilk. These mashed potatoes are an amazing side to grilled steak or chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Leek & Potato Soup

Rating: Unrated
11
Our lightened version of classic potato-leek soup uses just a touch of reduced-fat sour cream to make it rich and creamy.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Potato, Leek & Goat Cheese Galette

This galette recipe pairs very classic French flavors--sweet onions, thyme and tangy goat cheese--with creamy potatoes. A whole-wheat crust adds nutrition and also a slightly sweet and nutty flavor. This whole-wheat galette makes for a delicious light meal or a hearty side.
By Robin Bashinsky

Braised Chicken with Mushrooms & Leeks

The leeks get silky when they cook down in this luscious, tangy mustard sauce. Serve over mashed potatoes.
By Adam Dolge

Roasted Vegan Cauliflower Soup with Parsley-Chive Swirl

Rating: Unrated
1
Blitzed cauliflower gives this very easy vegan soup recipe its creamy taste without adding any dairy. To get the silkiest texture, puree the soup in a blender rather than using an immersion blender.
By Kathy Gunst

Delicata, Rosemary & Blue Cheese Pizza

Topping your pie with squash brings a big vitamin A boost to this pizza—it provides 120% of your Daily Value per serving. The delicata contributes extra fiber, too, thanks in part to its edible skin. We make the oven a multitasker to get this winter pizza on the table fast. The crust bakes on the bottom rack while the vegetables roast. Once the pizza is assembled, a blast from the broiler crisps the edges and melts the cheese.
By Breana Killeen

Leek & Lemon Linguine

Rating: Unrated
11
This simple pasta recipe has bold lemony flavor. It's nice with a salad for a light supper or serve it along with seared fish, shrimp or chicken. Vary it as you please--add a bit of crumbled goat cheese, chopped rinsed capers, shelled edamame or thin strips of yellow bell pepper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Potato & Leek au Gratin

We mix Yukon gold and red-skin sweet potatoes with mild leeks in this easy au gratin recipe. The combination of Parmesan and Cheddar makes this dish irresistible.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Chicken Ballotine with Creamy Leek & Chestnut Stuffing

Chicken Ballotine with Creamy Leek & Chestnut Stuffing

This traditional French dish is delicious, impressive meal for when you are up for an extra challenge. We’re not going to lie—deboning a chicken and rolling it into a ballotine takes time and skill. Our recommendation: get your butcher to debone the bird, then you can stuff and roll it.
Baked Chicken with Onions & Leeks

Baked Chicken with Onions & Leeks

Rating: Unrated
20
Baking pieces of chicken is one of the easiest ways to put a meal on the table for your family. This mustard-glazed chicken is roasted on a bed of sliced onions, leeks and garlic that you can serve alongside it.
Squash & Leek Lasagna

Squash & Leek Lasagna

Rating: Unrated
24
Spring Green Soup with Chicken

Spring Green Soup with Chicken

Rating: Unrated
5
Potato-Leek Bisque

Potato-Leek Bisque

Rating: Unrated
3
Cheesy Zucchini Quiche

Cheesy Zucchini Quiche

Rating: Unrated
6

Six-Onion Soup with Parmesan Croutes

Rating: Unrated
3

Sixteen cups of sweet onions may look like a huge amount, but they cook way down to create this very aromatic and warming recipe reminiscent of French onion soup. Parmesan croutes are a lighter topping than the traditional blanket of bread and cheese.

All Healthy Leek Recipes

Apple-&-Leek-Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

Rating: Unrated
10
Stuff pork tenderloin with apple and leek to take it from ordinary to elegant. Our easy method of tying the roast together keeps the filling inside while you brown and roast it. We use applejack, brandy made from apple cider, for depth of flavor in the pan sauce, but you can use 1/2 cup cider if you prefer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sopa de Tartaritas (Tiny Crêpe Soup)

In Guatemala, leftover stock from pots of boiled beef (cocido) is often transformed into this soup. Here, a simple stock from roasted beef bones approximates that flavor. If you’re short on time, use the best premade beef broth you can find.
By Sandra Gutierrez

Chicken with Creamy Braised Leeks

Rating: Unrated
15
A touch of heavy cream, a few garlic cloves and thyme sprigs round out the flavor of tender braised leeks with chicken in this recipe. The rich, silky sauce is wonderful over whole-wheat egg noodles or mashed potatoes. Leeks grown in the garden and those that you find at the store can be vastly different in size. Garden leeks tend to be smaller, so if you're using leeks from the garden, make sure you pick enough to fill up the pan.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pancetta Pangrattato & Leek Pasta

Pangrattato is simply fresh breadcrumbs with herbs, garlic and salt sautéed in hot olive oil until crunchy to top this quick-cooking pasta. We add pancetta and chopped walnuts for even more richness.
By Adam Dolge

Slow-Cooker Clams with Bacon, Leeks & White Wine

Yep, you can make slow-cooker clams--and they're absolutely delicious! Savory bacon enriches this broth while white wine permeates the entire dish. Serve the remaining wine to guests with dinner. Don't skip out on the bread! There's much satisfaction to be had in sopping up the broth with a toasted baguette.
By Cooking Light

Kohlrabi, Potato & Leek Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
Kohlrabi is a root vegetable related to cabbage that can be eaten raw or cooked. Here, we blend it with potatoes for a more nutritious take on the classic potato-leek soup.
By Lauren Grant

Seared Scallops with Crispy Leeks

Rating: Unrated
7
Herb-crusted scallops served with crispy baked leeks make an easy yet impressive dish to serve to friends. You may have seen “frizzled” or fried leeks on a restaurant menu before, but you might not guess how easy they are to make at home. Here we toss thinly sliced leeks with paprika- and garlic-seasoned flour and bake them until crispy. While the leeks bake you have time to sear the scallops. Serve with: Mashed potatoes and kale sautéed with garlic.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Curried Pork Chops with Roasted Apples & Leeks

Rating: Unrated
4
In this healthy oven-baked pork chop recipe, roasted apples and leeks lend a sweet-and-tart note. If you always chop the dark green tops off your leeks, don't discard them this time--they have a delicious flavor and become meltingly tender when roasted.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Vegetable Pot Pie

You'll reach for this recipe on early spring days for warmth and satisfaction. Even though this is a vegetarian pot pie, it's still hearty thanks to a whole-wheat crust and a filling made with potatoes, mushrooms, leeks and carrots.
By Cooking Light

Chipotle & Corn Chowder

Rating: Unrated
2
The smoky flavor of the chipotle peppers in this recipe combines with corn to make a bordertown chowder with substance and sizzle; the Southwest at its best!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Saute with Creamy Mushroom & Leek Sauce

Rating: Unrated
6
Here is one simple technique that guarantees juicy results every time. First, pound the chicken: making it thinner ensures quick and even cooking. Next, dredge the chicken lightly in seasoned flour, which helps it turn deep golden brown when sauteed. After the chicken is cooked, deglaze the skillet with broth, wine or a little water to make a pan sauce. The liquid loosens the flavor-boosting browned bits from the bottom of the pan, making a tastier sauce.
By Jim Romanoff

Slow-Cooker Citrus Salmon with Melted Leeks

We've discovered the perfect pairing for this moist, lemony, slow-cooker salmon--slightly chewy leeks. Like other alliums, leeks become sweet and rich when roasted slowly for a long time. When cooked in the slow cooker they "melt," becoming jam-like but still retaining pleasant chewiness. Garnish with fresh sage leaves and thyme sprigs, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Seared Scallops with Brandied Leeks & Mushrooms

Rating: Unrated
1
Sautéed mushrooms and leeks have a robust flavor that marries nicely with a touch of brandy and sour cream in this quick scallop dish. Substitute vermouth for a more mellow flavor. The mushroom mixture is equally delicious served with steak or chicken. Make it a meal: Serve over barley.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Veal Scaloppine with Lemon, Capers & Leeks

Rating: Unrated
1
This dish is elegant enough for company, yet easy enough to serve on a weeknight. Chicken or turkey cutlets could easily substitute for the veal, if you like.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Slow-Roasted Salmon with Soy-Caramel Sauce, Carrot Puree & Crispy Leeks

In this healthy salmon recipe, slow-roasting the fish at a lower heat creates a soft texture that's a nice contrast to the crispy leeks. Use the leftover oil from the leeks for salad dressing or to cook eggs.
By Becky Selengut

Quick French Onion Soup

Rating: Unrated
12
French onion soup is a favorite but it usually isn't substantial enough to make a complete meal. We've solved this problem by adding fiber-rich chickpeas to a broth flavored with sherry and three kinds of onions. Of course, we didn't forget the gooey topping, we've just made it a little lighter and a lot easier to prepare at home--simply top toasted whole-wheat bread with cheese and pour the soup on to melt it.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Potatoes and Leeks

Savory, sweet and satisfying, these roasted potatoes and leeks make a perfect side dish. Make it a complete meal and serve with roasted asparagus and seared salmon (see associated recipes).
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Leek & Pancetta Risotto

Rating: Unrated
2
Sizzled pancetta gives this creamy leek risotto great flavor and a bit of added crispy texture. We add a splash of wine along with each addition of broth to give the dish a more pronounced wine flavor. If you'd prefer the wine to be more subtle, add the entire cup at the end of Step 3 and cook, stirring, until the liquid is gone, then begin adding the broth. You can substitute more broth in place of the wine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick French Onion Soup

Rating: Unrated
2
Bring the allium family--onions, leeks, garlic--together in this simpler and heartier version of French onion soup. If you've always found the traditional melted cheese topping too intimidating to try at home, you'll find this version user-friendly; just top toasted bread with cheese and pour the soup over to melt it. Including chickpeas makes it filling enough for a main course.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken, Barley, and Leek Stew

Leeks and carrots add a fresh-from-the-garden note to chewy barley and tender chicken in this satisfying main dish stew recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Thighs with Pear & Leek Sauce

Rating: Unrated
6
Here, we combine currant jelly--a tasty “secret” ingredient in rich sauces for game birds or poultry--with a medley of fall flavors, such as pears, walnuts and leeks, to make a quick pan sauce. Serve with quinoa and broccolini.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Leek, Asparagus & Herb Soup

Rating: Unrated
9
Like a bouquet of fresh vegetables, this light but soothing soup is just the thing on a cool spring evening. It is important to cut the green vegetables into small pieces so they cook quickly, while retaining their bright color.
By Marcy Goldman

Chicken with Leek & Mushroom Sauce

Rating: Unrated
5
Brandy, mushrooms and leek add a sophisticated touch to ordinary chicken breasts.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seared Arctic Char with Bacon-Leek Chard

Rating: Unrated
1
A cousin of salmon and trout with a milder flavor, Arctic char-both farmed and wild--is recommended as a Best Choice by Seafood Watch. It's low in mercury and has almost the same amount of omega-3s per serving as salmon. Try it in this healthy fish recipe with dark leafy greens.
By Carolyn Casner
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com