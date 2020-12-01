Healthy Fennel Recipes

Find healthy, delicious fennel recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Winter Minestrone

This version of the Italian classic vegetable and bean soup is made in the slow cooker and mixes in flavorful sausage and squash. Use any variety of winter squash.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

One-Skillet Salmon with Fennel & Sun-Dried Tomato Couscous

Sun-dried tomato pesto and lemon do double duty to season both the salmon and the couscous in this healthy one-pan dinner recipe. Serve the salmon with extra lemon wedges and a dollop of plain yogurt, if desired.
By Breana Killeen

Winter Salad with Toasted Walnuts

This salad was one of the favorites chosen from over 1,000 salad recipes for our 30th anniversary issue. In 2004, Deborah Madison waxed poetic about winter ingredients, particularly nuts. “In the chill air of winter, nuts move up to center stage as do their warming, substantial, golden oils--so good with winter salad greens and vegetables, such as shaved fennel, all of which are likely to end up in a salad together,” she says. Madison suggested using a mix of lettuces that balance each other here--a mild, tender variety, such as Boston, with a more intense and sturdy green, such as escarole, for instance.
By Deborah Madison

Farfalle with Tuna, Lemon, and Fennel

This warm, flaked tuna and lemon pasta recipe is ready in 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Avocado & Shrimp Chopped Salad

The smoky flavors of grilled shrimp and corn in this healthy chopped salad recipe are a tasty match for the creamy cilantro dressing.
By Romney Steele

Wild Rice, Shrimp & Fennel Soup

Bold fennel and mild leeks add incredible flavor to this hearty wild rice and shrimp soup recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken, Peppers & Pasta Casserole

You can assemble this healthy chicken casserole before you leave for a party and pop it in the oven at the host's house. Or bake it at home and bring it along--it's delicious at room temperature too.
By Hilary Meyer

Beef Rib Roast with Mushrooms & Fennel

The edible wild mushrooms you can find depend on where you live. They add woodsy and earthy flavors, but cultivated cremini and white buttons are delicious here too. Well-stocked supermarkets often have cultivated "wild" varieties like hen of the woods, matsutake, yellowfoot and hedgehog--all great in this recipe.
By Katie Button

Greek Lemon Chicken & Orzo Soup

This lemon orzo soup is bright and lively. Poaching chicken in store-bought broth is an easy way to enrich the soup and provide an extra depth of flavor.
By Lauren Grant

Chicken & Farro Herb Salad

With tons of fresh herbs, arugula, olives and farro, this healthy chicken salad recipe makes a wonderful potluck platter or healthy dinner. We love the nutty flavor and quick cooking time of farro but other whole grains, such as freekeh, bulgur or couscous, are also good choices.
By Joyce Goldstein

Salmon Crudo with Fennel & Crispy Capers

Briefly freezing the fish makes it easier to slice in this healthy raw salmon salad. Serve as a first course or alongside your favorite Italian pasta recipe.
By Domenica Marchetti

Slow-Cooker Braised Potatoes and Green Cabbage

Everyone will love this new spin on the classic cabbage-and-potatoes combo. The addition of fennel adds earthy and slightly sweet flavor to the dish.
By Cooking Light

Inspiration and Ideas

21 Fennel Salad Recipes

Tomato & Fennel Salad

We like to use heirloom tomatoes in this simple salad. They're at their peak during the summer months and worth seeking out at your local grocery store or farmers' market. Which varieties you choose is up to you--any will work well here.
Mediterranean Sauteed Shrimp & Fennel

Classic Italian Wedding Soup

Roasted Vegetable Antipasto

Chicken Salad Panini Sandwiches

Zucchini, Fennel & White Bean Pasta

Turn humble pasta and beans gourmet by adding roasted vegetables, fresh mint and tangy, salty aged goat cheese. When making a pasta dish with beans, you can use some of the bean-cooking liquid to give the sauce silky body and help it cling to the pasta. If you're using canned beans, use some of the pasta-cooking liquid or just water.

All Healthy Fennel Recipes

Salmon Sliders with Tangy Mustard Slaw

The deep purple of the cabbage slaw would be enough to liven up these salmon sliders, but we add even more color with a simple carrot and cucumber side salad.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Roasted Fennel & Delicata Squash with Olive & Parmesan Breadcrumbs

This simple yet special side is easy to coordinate with your holiday bird: Make the breadcrumbs the day before and prep the veg while the turkey is roasting. About 15 minutes before you expect the turkey to be done, put the fennel in the oven. Then when you take out the bird, pop the delicata in.
By Danielle Centoni

Sheet-Pan Sausage & Peppers

This easy one-dish meal is bound to become a regular in your dinner rotation--it's super simple and comes together quickly. Be sure to preheat your sheet pan--adding vegetables to a hot pan helps start the charring and caramelization, without steaming your veggies. And remember, you are only heating up your sausage, not cooking it from raw in this recipe, but if you substitute with fresh sausage (which you can), you'll need to cook the sausage longer.
By Ivy Odom

Grilled Fish with Peperonata

This healthy grilled fish dish is made for easy summertime entertaining. The peperonata can be made in advance and reheated while you grill the fish.
By Mike Lata

Fennel & Meyer Lemon-Stuffed Salmon

For this simple baked salmon recipe, just order the right size whole salmon from your grocery store or fish market and have them clean and scale it. You can also use two smaller fish (1 to 2 pounds each) and reduce the roasting time by about 10 minutes. If you like, you can opt for other species, such as striped bass, snapper or tilapia.
By David Bonom

Braised Greens with Lemon & Fennel (Yahnera)

These healthy braised greens are a flavorful side to add to your plate. If you prefer, instead of the croutons, you can add potatoes to the pan with the leeks, onions and fennel and cook for about 10 minutes before adding the greens.
By Aglaia Kremezi

Orange & Fennel Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette

The citrusy tang of delicious fresh oranges and the mild licorice flavor of fennel blend beautifully in this refreshing 25-minute salad recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Salmon & Fall Vegetables with Bagna Cauda

In this family-style meal, a platter full of salmon and roasted and raw vegetables--served with a Northern Italian-inspired garlic-anchovy dip--lets everyone choose their own dining adventure. Serve with crusty bread and white wine.
By Julia Clancy

Roasted Squash & Fennel with Thyme

We have only one word for this recipe: magical. As the vegetables roast in the oven, the fennel develops sweet, caramel flavors and the summer squash is infused with the garlic. Serve it with grilled pork chops or chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fennel, Radish & Cucumber Salad

This supremely crunchy, quick side salad is best when spring vegetables are sliced as thinly as possible--a great excuse to pull out the mandoline or the slicing disk of your food processor, if you have one.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Fennel, Porcini & Chicken Cacciatore

Dried porcini give an earthy, punch to this Italian classic. Although it tastes great hot from the oven, the fennel-and-mushroom combination mellows beautifully overnight.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Italian Marinated Vegetable Salad

This marinated vegetable salad recipe is a colorful composed salad inspired by the classic Italian giardiniera. Serve on a platter as is or on a bed of crisp greens. For a heartier appetizer or light lunch, add 1/2 cup each diced salami and hard cheese, such as Provolone or even white Cheddar, to the mix.
By Romney Steele

Antipasti Pasta Salad

This Italian pasta salad recipe has all the flavors of antipasto--salami, Provolone and pepperoncini-- tossed together with a tangy vinaigrette and whole-wheat pasta. This healthy antipasti pasta salad is perfect for a light dinner. For the best flavor, combine the pasta salad with the dressing about 1 hour before serving.
By Stacy Fraser

Mediterranean Brisket

Take the hassle out of entertaining and use your slow cooker to make this delicious brisket at your next dinner party.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Red Flannel Hash

This vegetarian beet, fennel and potato hash recipe is a healthy side dish for simple baked chicken. Or top it with a fried egg or flakes of smoked trout.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Kohlrabi Slaw with Fennel & Apple

Crunchy, tart and sweet come together in one easy salad. Serve this kohlrabi slaw with grilled pork chops or on a chicken sandwich.
By Breana Killeen

Manhattan Clam Chowder

There's long been a feud between Manhattan's tomato-based clam chowder and the cream-based New England clam chowder. No matter which you prefer, you can't deny that this easy clam chowder will put dinner on the table before you can finish the debate.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fish Chowder with Corn & Fennel

You can use any kind of fish to make this fish and corn chowder, but try to avoid full-flavored varieties like mackerel or bluefish unless it's straight off the boat or it'll overwhelm the soup. "When you're staring down a new type of fish, chowder is a foolproof preparation," chef Mike Lata says, so try this recipe with different kinds of fish.
By Mike Lata

Tuscan Tuna with Tomato Salad

A fresh marinated tomato and fennel salad serves as the perfect base for these grilled tuna steaks. This is a 20-minute meal that you'll be proud to serve to family and guests.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fennel Pollen & Balsamic-Glazed Pork Tenderloin with Braised Fennel

Fragrant fennel does quadruple duty in this recipe--fennel seed flavors the brine, there's fennel pollen in the glaze, the pork roasts on a bed of fresh fennel and the fronds garnish the dish. Serve with roasted new potatoes, a green salad and a glass of pinot noir.
By Lisa Weiss

Roasted Fennel & Italian Sausage Stuffing

This homemade stuffing recipe is special because it comes complete with a sausage-making lesson from the Sausage King himself, author and famed business owner Bruce Aidells.
By Bruce Aidells

Chicken, Fennel & Grape Quinoa Salad

Leftover cooked chicken? This healthy grain-salad recipe is the perfect way to use it up. We like the color of red quinoa, but yellow works well too.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Crispy Walleye with Pickled Fennel & Dill Tartar Sauce

One of chef Kippy Kuboy's most popular dishes at the Poplar Haus in Grand Marais, Minnesota, is his walleye po'boy. Here we serve the walleye recipe deconstructed, but go ahead and pile everything on a soft roll if you like.
By Betsy Andrews

Grape & Fennel Salad

Crunchy fennel and celery are combined with grapes in this delicious salad recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
