Healthy Cauliflower Recipes

Balsamic & Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower

Roasting isn't usually the first cooking method you think of for cauliflower but the results are quite delicious. The florets are cut into thick slices and tossed with extra-virgin olive oil and herbs. Wherever the flat surfaces come into contact with the hot roasting pan, a deep browning occurs that results in a sweet, nutty flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Mashed Cauliflower

This creamy cauliflower mash makes a perfect low-carb stand-in for mashed potatoes. Here we take simple mashed cauliflower and mix in garlic, buttermilk and a touch of butter to create a flavorful side dish that has about one-quarter of the calories of typical mashed potatoes. If you like, vary it by adding shredded low-fat cheese or chopped fresh herbs.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cauliflower Chicken Fried "Rice"

Get an extra serving of vegetables and cut back on carbs by replacing rice with riced cauliflower in this healthy chicken fried rice recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cauliflower Soup

A healthy take on a loaded baked potato, this creamy cauliflower soup recipe has all the fixings of a loaded potato (bacon included) but for way fewer calories and carbs. Ready in a quick 20 minutes, this easy soup is great for busy weeknights or can be meal prepped ahead of time to take for lunch or frozen for a ready-made meal down the road. This recipe was originally made for one serving but can be easily adapted to serve more.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Buffalo Chicken Cauliflower Pizza

Cauliflower rice, egg and shredded mozzarella combine to make an easy low-carb pizza crust. Top the gluten-free pizza with tangy Buffalo sauce, chicken and blue cheese for a flavorful dinner or game-day favorite. Fresh celery is added at the end for cool crunch.
By Hilary Meyer

Shrimp and Cauliflower Bake

This quick and easy seafood casserole gets bright flavor from fresh dill and feta cheese.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cauliflower Tikka Masala with Chickpeas

In this vegetarian riff on a popular Indian dish, we swap in cauliflower and chickpeas for the chicken in tikka masala. The cauliflower's nooks and crannies are particularly good at soaking up all the intense flavors of the sauce. Serve over rice for an easy healthy dinner that's ready in just 20 minutes.
By Breana Killeen

Loaded Cauliflower Bowls

Enjoy these comforting roasted cauliflower bowls topped with cheese, bacon, scallions and sour cream on their own, or add grilled chicken or shrimp to make it a full meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Balsamic Glaze & Parmesan

This whole roasted cauliflower recipe is incredibly easy--and requires just 5 minutes of active time--but delivers a healthy side dish that's impressive enough for entertaining. A mixture of Parmesan cheese and balsamic glaze adds tons of flavor. Serve with roast chicken, turkey or pork or as part of a vegetarian meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Grilled Cauliflower Steaks with Almond Pesto & Butter Beans

Need some new meatless dinner ideas? This vegan recipe for grilled cauliflower steaks with buttery (but butter-free!) butter beans and almond pesto comes together in just 25 minutes but is impressive enough to serve to guests. We're sorry to ask you to buy 2 heads of cauliflower to make this recipe when you only cut a couple of "steaks" from each, but it guarantees the best results. Just think of it this way: having leftovers gives you an excuse to try one of our many other healthy cauliflower recipes!
By Erin Alderson

Chile-Lime Cauliflower Quesadillas

Poblano peppers add a touch of heat to these vegetarian quesadillas, but a sweet bell pepper is tasty, too, if you want something milder. Start these quesadillas in the oven and finish them off in a skillet for melty cheese and crispy tortillas.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Cauliflower Rice-Stuffed Peppers

Rating: Unrated
Slash the calories and carbs of traditional stuffed peppers by swapping white rice for cauliflower "rice." The riced cauliflower is hearty and won't turn to mush during baking. Use an assortment of red, yellow, orange and green peppers to make an appealing presentation.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Moroccan Lentil Soup

Like most soups, this Moroccan lentil soup recipe gets better with time as the complex seasonings have time to develop. Make it a day ahead if you can--this easy slow cooker/crock pot recipe variation makes it a cinch to get the soup cooking while you do other things.

Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup

In this healthy cauliflower soup recipe, roasting the cauliflower first adds depth and prevents the florets from turning to mush. A little tomato sauce and coconut milk give the broth a rich, silky texture. Serve with a dollop of sour cream or yogurt, if desired.
By Danielle Centoni

Shrimp Cauliflower Fried Rice

Cut down on carbs and amp up your veggie servings with this healthy cauliflower fried rice with shrimp, broccoli, bell peppers and garlic. Everything is cooked in one wok or skillet, but in stages, so each element keeps its integrity in the finished dish instead of being all mushed together--it may seem fussy, but it's worth it and actually quite easy. Resist the urge to stir the cauliflower rice right away; letting it cook undisturbed for a few minutes allows it to brown and develop sweet, nutty flavors. This better-than-takeout healthy dinner comes together in just 25 minutes, so it's perfect for busy weeknights.
By Robin Bashinsky

Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls

A bold, smoky marinade elevates roasted cauliflower in this meal-prep version of our popular Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Tacos (see Associated Recipes). To cut down on prep time, look for precut cauliflower in the produce department. You can also save time by using microwaveable quinoa pouches (you'll need one 8-ounce pouch for this recipe) instead of cooking quinoa.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Lemon-Roasted Vegetable Hummus Bowls

Brimming with colorful roasted vegetables, these plant-based meal-prep lunch bowls are high in fiber to keep you full through the afternoon. The easy roasted veggies are based on a popular recipe from our sister magazine (see Associated Recipes). Feel free to use your favorite store-bought hummus to cut down on prep time, or make a batch of your own (see Tip). You can also sub in an 8-ounce microwaveable quinoa pouch to minimize cooking.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Sloppy Joe Casserole

Like sloppy Joes? Then you'll love this sloppy Joe casserole recipe. This kid-friendly dinner has the classic sloppy Joe flavors kids love, while parents will like all the veggies that are packed in to make it a healthy meal.
By Robin Bashinsky

7 Cauliflower Casserole Recipes

EatingWell Crudité Vegetable Wreath with Ranch Dip

Take your veggies and dip to the next level with this colorful crudité wreath. This vegetable appetizer is a stunner with white cauliflower, red tomatoes and green broccoli, green beans, snap peas, kale and Brussels sprouts. It's also a delicious way to start your celebration with veggies (which there are rarely enough of at parties and holidays). The homemade ranch dip, which uses nonfat Greek yogurt in place of sour cream, takes just a few minutes to make, or you can use a healthy store-bought dip.
By Katie Webster

Cauliflower English Muffins

These savory, low-carb (and gluten-free) English muffins use riced cauliflower in place of flour, with a little cheese and egg as binder to make a grain-free breakfast bread. Try topping them with sweet jam, or use them to create a yummy breakfast sandwich.
By Hilary Meyer

Honey-Chipotle Salmon with Cauliflower Rice Pilaf

This sweet and spicy glazed salmon is sure to satisfy anyone at your table. Swapping in cauliflower rice for traditional rice not only sneaks in a serving of vegetables, it also saves time, as it takes just minutes to cook.
By Breana Killeen

Sheet-Pan Balsamic-Parmesan Chicken & Vegetables

This flavorful dish--with the combination of balsamic vinegar and Parmesan cheese--makes a great weeknight meal since it requires little legwork (and only one pan!). The marjoram adds a distinct earthy aroma. If you don't have marjoram in your spice arsenal, you can use dried oregano instead. Both have a woodsy flavor that complements the dish beautifully.
By Carolyn Casner

Spinach-Artichoke-Sausage Cauliflower Gnocchi

Hearty and piquant, this quick cauliflower gnocchi dinner incorporates several healthy convenience ingredients, including turkey sausage and tender artichoke hearts, so dinner is on your table fast.
By Joyce Hendley

Greek Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Chicken

These healthy Mediterranean cauliflower rice bowls topped with feta, olives, veggies and grilled chicken are impressive yet take just 30 minutes to make.
By Carolyn Casner

Genius Cauliflower Swaps That Cut Carbs

Cauliflower is the ultimate carb replacer. It can mimic traditional starches like potatoes and bread, with fewer carbs and calories per serving. Try these healthy recipes for all your carb-filled faves, including cauliflower rice, cauliflower pizza crust, mashed cauliflower, Buffalo cauliflower, cauliflower mac & cheese and even cauliflower pizza and bagels.

Egg & Bacon Cauliflower English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches

Use English muffins made with riced cauliflower in place of wheat English muffins to make a tasty breakfast sandwich that's far lower in carbs than traditional versions. With the addition of a runny egg, crisp bacon, creamy avocado and juicy tomato, you have a satisfying healthy breakfast that will keep you full until lunch.
By Carolyn Casner

Sausage Balls

These homemade sausage balls are a healthy riff on the original--we add riced cauliflower for moisture and a veggie boost, whole-wheat flour stands in for prepared biscuit mix, and sharp Cheddar adds flavor. Serve these sausage balls for brunch, as an appetizer, or mix them with your favorite marinara for dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken & Vegetable Penne with Parsley-Walnut Pesto

Homemade pesto may seem daunting, but in this quick pasta recipe you can make a simple sauce in minutes while the pasta water comes to a boil. You can substitute frozen green beans and cauliflower for fresh; in Step 4, cook the frozen vegetables according to package directions before tossing with the pasta and pesto.
By Patsy Jamieson

Roasted Chickpea Curry Bowl

You'll get a serious dose of plant-based protein with this meal! The curry-infused cauliflower and chickpeas taste hearty and satisfying, while quinoa adds an extra boost of protein.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Cauliflower Latkes

Serve these crispy cauliflower latkes for Hanukkah or anytime you want a low-carb alternative to classic potato latkes. We call for prepared cauliflower rice to make this recipe simple. Be sure to squeeze out the excess liquid so your latkes will be crisp, not soggy.
By Ivy Odom

Indian-Spiced Cauliflower & Chickpea Salad

Lime juice, ginger, jalapeño and parsley are the stars of this curried cauliflower and chickpea vegetarian, main-dish salad.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Moroccan Lentil Soup

Like most soups, this healthy Moroccan lentil soup recipe gets better with time, so make it a day ahead if you can--or try our easy slow cooker/crock pot recipe variation.
By Joyce Hendley
