Healthy Bok Choy Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Bok Choy recipes including steamed Bok Choy, roasted Bok Choy and Bok Choy soufflé. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Chicken Ramen with Bok Choy & Soy Eggs

Ditch the seasoning packet! Homemade ramen may take more time but it's worth it for the deep, impressive flavor. This healthy ramen recipe features tons of vegetables and soy eggs, which are hard not to eat just on their own.
By Kathy Gunst

Spicy Tofu Hotpot

Warm up a chilly evening with this light but satisfying one-pot meal. The tofu absorbs the flavors of this fragrant, spicy broth, making it anything but bland. Look for fresh Chinese-style noodles in the refrigerated case of your supermarket alongside wonton wrappers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chinese Ginger Beef Stir-Fry with Baby Bok Choy

All of the ingredients for this easy beef stir-fry recipe are cooked in one wok (or skillet), so not only is the meal-prep fast for this healthy dinner, cleanup is quick too. Look for Lee Kum Kee Premium oyster-flavored sauce in the Asian-foods aisle of your grocery store. It has the most concentrated oyster flavor.
By Grace Young

Chicken & Bok Choy Soup with Ginger & Mushrooms

What is so obliging about this hearty chicken soup is that you can add any vegetables that suit your fancy: napa or Savoy cabbage, mushrooms, Chinese broccoli, broccolini, onions, leeks, mustard or turnip greens, celery or whatever tickles your bonnet. Just be sure that you don't overcook the vegetables. Spice it up with chile sauce, such as sriracha, and/or serve the soup over noodles to make it a more substantial main dish.
By Bruce Aidells

Vegetarian Hot Pot

Quick to prepare, this Asian-style noodle soup has all the makings of a one-pot meal. To punch up the heat, add a dab of chile-garlic sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Noodles with Pork, Scallions & Bok Choy

These spicy noodles are inspired by a Chinese dish called Ants Climbing a Tree, named for the way the small pieces of ground pork (the "ants") cling to the noodles (the "tree"). The twist in these healthy noodles comes from adding vegetables like scallions and bok choy.
By Breana Killeen

Vegetarian Udon Noodle Soup

This Japanese-style udon soup recipe uses several Asian ingredients that are available at most grocery stores, including udon noodles, mirin (cooking wine), miso, and sesame oil. All will keep for months in the pantry or fridge.
By Lauren Grant

Jerk Chicken & Pineapple Slaw

Ready in under 30 minutes, this spicy chicken dish with sweet pineapple slaw is perfect for any night of the week.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Brothy Chinese Noodles

This dish was inspired by Chinese Dan Dan noodles--ground pork and noodles in a spicy broth. We use ground turkey and omit the traditional Sichuan peppercorns for convenience, but add hot sesame oil. Use toasted sesame oil instead if you want mild noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Chicken Pho

Chicken Pho, a classic Vietnamese soup, is a perfect recipe for a slow cooker. The chicken and seasonings of star anise, cloves and ginger simmer all day in the crock pot, welcoming you home with an alluring aroma. Serve with the essential garnishes for pho soup--fresh herbs, bean sprouts, chiles and lime--and let everyone top their own. Serve chile-garlic sauce for those who want more heat.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Easy Miso-Chicken Ramen

Warm up a chilly evening with this healthy chicken-and-vegetable ramen noodle bowl recipe. For a little spice, top with hot sauce, such as Sriracha. Look for dried curly Chinese-style noodles near other Asian ingredients in most well-stocked supermarkets. For a substitute, try whole-wheat angel hair pasta and cook for a few minutes longer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Chicken Curry

If you're looking for a basic green Thai chicken curry recipe, start here. Green is the hottest type of curry paste; to take this chicken recipe down a notch, try red Thai curry paste (considered “medium” heat) or mild yellow curry paste. If you have a shellfish allergy, compare curry paste ingredient lists--some brands contain shrimp and some don't.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Duck & Vegetable Stir-Fry

Leftover dark meats, such as duck, goose or turkey thighs, marry well with spicy chile-garlic sauce and lots of fresh ginger. Serve this savory stir-fry with steamed rice or Asian noodles.
By Susan Herr

Ginger-Orange Chicken Thighs with Baby Bok Choy

Searing the chicken before roasting at high heat ensures super-crispy skin. Combine that with mandarin oranges and you've got a healthy orange-chicken dish reminiscent of the favorite fried one at the mall food court--but without the fryer.
By Breana Killeen

Vietnamese-Style Beef & Noodle Broth

Inspired by pho--a traditional Vietnamese soup--this one-pot meal is garnished with crunchy mung bean sprouts and chopped fresh basil. You could also serve it with lime wedges and a bottle of Asian chile sauce, such as sriracha, on the side.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Instant Pot Adobo Chicken Thighs with Bok Choy & Green Onions

Use your multicooker to make a quick version of this Filipino dish that's traditionally marinated overnight. The sweet and spicy Instant Pot chicken is tender and juicy, while the bok choy keeps its flavor and crisp texture.
By Cooking Light

Slow-Cooker Sichuan Chicken with Scallions & Baby Bok Choy

Sichuan peppercorns give this brothy slow-cooker chicken dish a distinctive lemony, mouth-numbing flavor. Unrelated to peppercorns, they're the dried berries of the prickly ash tree. Look for them in specialty markets and online. If you've never had them before, try one first and add more or less to taste. Serve with sesame baby bok choy (which takes just a few minutes to prep) and Chinese noodles for an easy, healthy dinner that'll get you out of your same-old-chicken-dish rut.
By Liana Krissoff

Velvet Chicken with Baby Bok Choy

Velvet chicken is a classic Chinese cooking technique that keeps the meat juicy and succulent, and the chicken stays creamy-white rather than getting browned as in most stir-fries. Baby bok choy is about 3 inches in length and stir-fries quickly. If you can't find it, use regular bok choy cut into 2-inch segments.
By Grace Young

Bok Choy-Apple Slaw

Bok choy serves as a peppery alternative to cabbage in this crunchy and creamy slaw. Try it with barbecued chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sesame-Shiitake Bok Choy

Bok choy's mellow flavor goes beautifully with earthy shiitake mushrooms in this quick stir-fry. Be sure to use toasted rather than plain sesame oil--it has a superior nutty flavor. For a little heat, add a pinch of crushed red pepper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cantonese Chicken & Bok Choy Fried Rice

In this healthy fried rice recipe, chicken, bok choy and carrots are tossed with Cantonese oyster sauce for a delicious one-bowl dinner. If you don't have leftover cooked rice on hand, be sure to thoroughly cool your rice before adding it to the wok--if it's too warm, it creates too much steam and sticks to the wok. To quickly cool warm rice, spread out on a large baking sheet and refrigerate while you prep the rest of your ingredients, about 15 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crispy Glazed Tofu with Bok Choy

Pressing tofu helps extract liquid so it cooks up perfectly in this healthy Chinese tofu recipe. Look for plum sauce--a sweet-and-sour condiment--near other Chinese sauces in most supermarkets. Serve with steamed brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Coconut-Poached Mahi-Mahi

This quick-and-easy fish recipe uses just one pan and is ready in 20 minutes. Mild, sweet mahi-mahi is poached with bok choy in a island-inspired lime-coconut sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Korean Barbecued Flank Steak

Lean flank steak is flavored with a sweet-and-savory Korean marinade, grilled, and served on baby bok choy with a sprinkle of sesame seeds and green onion. You can start the steak ahead of time and grill it when you're ready to eat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bell Pepper, Bok Choy & Pork Stir-Fry

This healthy pepper and pork stir-fry recipe has a citrusy mojo sauce. Because stir-fries cook up quickly, have all the ingredients prepped and next to the stove before you turn on the heat. Serve over brown rice or rice noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baby Bok Choy in Vinegar Oyster Sauce

In China it's common to serve stir-fried greens with a dollop of oyster sauce often mixed with a little bit of mild vinegar. This riff doubles down on the sour by adding Zhenjiang black vinegar, which is full-bodied and pretty puckery.
By Louisa Shafia

Penne with Brussels Sprouts & Bok Choy

This tasty recipe of multi-grain pasta and Brussels sprouts makes a scrumptious side for roasted turkey, baked ham, or roast beef.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Chicken Curry for Two

If you're looking for a basic Thai green curry recipe, start here. Green is the hottest type of curry paste; to take this chicken recipe down a notch, try red Thai curry paste (considered “medium” heat) or mild yellow curry paste. If you have a shellfish allergy, compare curry paste ingredient lists--some brands contain shrimp and some don't.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Eggplant & Shishitos

Ben Bebenroth, chef and owner of Cleveland's farm-to-table Spice Catering, likes to make this sauté with Ichiban eggplant, which is a long, slender variety with thin skin that he grows on his farm.
By Ben Bebenroth

Sesame-Crusted Tofu over Vegetables

Marinated, sesame-crusted tofu tops a delightful medley of stir-fried vegetables that includes bok choy, bell pepper, scallions and snow peas. The recipe packs enough vegetables that all you need to add is a little short-grain brown rice to make it a meal.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Pork & Bok Choy Stir-Fry for Two

Cutting the bok choy into long, thin strips mimic the long noodles in this pork stir-fry. We like Japanese soba noodles because they are made with buckwheat, which gives them a nutty flavor and a boost of fiber. You can also use mild-flavored rice noodles or whole-wheat spaghetti. Serve with sliced cucumbers dressed with rice-wine vinegar and a glass of sauvignon blanc.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Beef & Bok Choy

This Asian-style stir-fry recipe combines thinly slices sesame-chili flavored beef with garlicky bok choy. Delicious on its own, but also great served over rice.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Red Curry Bison Short Ribs with Baby Bok Choy

Thai red curry paste, garlic, ginger, cilantro and fish sauce flavor the coconut-infused broth for these braised bison short ribs. A tough cut of meat, the short ribs become meltingly tender when cooked slowly over low heat. Bison short ribs, unlike beef short ribs, are quite lean and therefore can be enjoyed as part of a healthy diet. If you have time, prepare this dish through Step 2 a day ahead--the flavor of the sauce and tenderness of the meat get even better overnight. Serve with bowls of jasmine rice.
By Bruce Aidells

Asian Slaw with Tofu & Shiitake Mushrooms

A simple slaw is given an Asian twist with bok choy, napa cabbage and a soy-wasabi dressing. The vibrant flavors and rich textures make this a great introduction to tofu for novices and skeptics.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tuna & Bok Choy Packets

Steaming fish and vegetables together in a tin-foil packet is a great way to keep the tuna moist and have little to clean up. If baby bok choy is not available, use 8 cups chopped mature bok choy for this quick fish recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crispy Glazed Tofu with Bok Choy for Two

In this healthy Chinese tofu stir-fry recipe, the bok choy is cooked first, then removed from the pan so its juices don't dilute the sauce. Pressing tofu helps extract liquid so it cooks up with a bit of a bite. Look for plum sauce--a sweet-and-sour condiment--near other Chinese sauces in most supermarkets. Serve with steamed brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
