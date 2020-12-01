Healthy Asparagus Recipes

Find healthy, delicious asparagus recipes including grilled, roasted and steamed asparagus. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Roasted Asparagus with Garlic-Lemon Sauce

Roasted asparagus is delicious drizzled with a sauce inspired by Caesar salad dressing. Low-fat mayonnaise makes the sauce creamy without a lot of extra calories or fat. Dress up the dish with chopped hard-boiled eggs or leave them out if you're in a hurry.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Asparagus-Potato Soup

In this fast asparagus soup recipe, potato adds creaminess without adding cream. Double or triple this soup and freeze the leftovers for a quick lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Mahi-Mahi & Asparagus with Lemon Butter

In this quick grilled fish recipe, we grill firm mahi-mahi and fresh spring asparagus alongside one another, then drizzle them with a bit of tart lemon butter. We like mahi-mahi in this recipe, but any firm fish fillet can be used in its place.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Asparagus Pasta

Lemon zest ties all the flavors together in this light and creamy pasta. Make it a meal: Serve with a salad of sliced fresh mozzarella and cherry tomatoes tossed with a little fresh basil, balsamic vinegar and olive oil.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Skillet Gnocchi with Shrimp & Asparagus

The gnocchi cooks right in the skillet, along with shrimp, shallots, asparagus and Parmesan cheese, in this gnocchi recipe. Look for shelf-stable gnocchi near other pasta. Serve with baby arugula salad with vinaigrette and a glass of pinot grigio.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chili-Rubbed Tilapia with Asparagus & Lemon

Tilapia, a relatively plentiful fish, has the unfortunate reputation of being dull. All it needs is a spice rub, a familiar barbecuing technique that works just as well indoors. You could also use this rub on chicken breasts or toss it with lightly oiled shrimp before cooking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Potato, Asparagus & Mushroom Hash

Made with asparagus, roasted red pepper and mushrooms, this hash has a fresh and light, springtime taste. Serve with hearty whole-grain toast for an easy vegan breakfast or with an egg on top for a vegetarian take.
By Jan Ellen Spiegel

One-Pan Chicken & Asparagus Bake

In this chicken and asparagus recipe, we use one baking sheet to whip up dinner quickly, veggies included. Pounding the chicken thin helps it cook quickly alongside the carrots and potatoes, with asparagus rounding out the meal. This is one quick dinner recipe you'll be returning to again and again.
By Karen Rankin

Salmon & Asparagus with Lemon-Garlic Butter Sauce

Looking for a recipe to help you eat more heart-healthy fish and veggies? Add this salmon and asparagus dinner to your rotation. Not only is it healthy and delicious, this sheet-pan dinner is also easy to make and a breeze to clean up.
By Carolyn Casner

Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus

This spring-produce-packed one-pan meal makes a healthy and satisfying weeknight dinner. Melted garlic butter coats the salmon and vegetables, adding depth of flavor and richness to the dish.
By Carolyn Casner

Creamy Mushroom, Chicken & Asparagus Bake

This comforting weeknight casserole recipe features plenty of mushrooms and asparagus combined with chicken and brown rice and a creamy Parmesan cheese sauce. Whip this up anytime you have leftover chicken or cooked brown rice to spare.
By Karen Rankin

Chicken Pesto Pasta with Asparagus

This healthy chicken pesto pasta is easy to make thanks to convenience ingredients like rotisserie chicken and store-bought pesto. The addition of fresh asparagus--which is cooked in the same pot as the pasta--brightens up the look and the flavors of this family-friendly and easy one-pot dinner. Fresh basil, if you have it on hand, is a nice finishing touch.
By Pam Lolley

Boiled asparagus and soft-boiled eggs come together for an easy salad, topped with a sweet and spicy ground pepper. Perfect for a lite dinner or a side.
Asparagus can help fight cancer, is good for your brain and can help you slim down. Read more about this super-healthy veggie.
Sheet-Pan Steak & Potatoes

One pan = less cleanup. To make this sheet-pan dinner work, the potatoes are roasted for 15 minutes before the asparagus and skirt steak are added. Finished with rosemary and blue cheese, it's our easy--and healthy--take on steak frites.

Greek Chicken with Roasted Spring Vegetables & Lemon Vinaigrette

This Greek-inspired chicken and vegetable sheet-pan meal is bursting with flavor. The chicken is coated in a mayonnaise and bread crumb mixture, roasted alongside asparagus, cremini mushrooms and grape tomatoes and then served with a lemon-feta vinaigrette.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rosemary Roasted Salmon with Asparagus & Potatoes

Yukon Golds are great here because they get crispy on the outside but completely creamy on the inside. A brush stroke or two of balsamic glaze provides a rich color and a sweet finish to the roasted salmon.
By Julia Levy

Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus with Spiced Honey Glaze

Serve these bacon-wrapped asparagus spears at your next party. They're grilled with a cayenne and honey mustard glaze and the taste is out of this world.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Creamy Garlic Pasta with Shrimp & Vegetables

Toss a garlicky, Middle Eastern-inspired yogurt sauce with pasta, shrimp, asparagus, peas and red bell pepper for a fresh, satisfying summer meal. Serve with: Slices of cucumber and tomato tossed with lemon juice and olive oil.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Asparagus & Cheese Frittata

Perfect for a spring brunch or light supper, this Italian omelet is baked so it is easy to serve to a group.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Citrus Poached Salmon with Asparagus

This quick and healthy fish-and-veggies dinner is highlighted by an easy fresh citrus sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon-Garlic Shrimp & Vegetables

Here's a healthy twist on shrimp scampi. We left out the butter and loaded the dish up with red peppers and asparagus for a refreshing spring meal. Serve with quinoa.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rainbow Veggie Spring Roll Bowl

With tons of colorful vegetables, sesame rice noodles and a healthy peanut sauce, this noodle bowl is a hit with adults and kids alike. Assemble the bowls before serving or let everyone make their own. Serve with Sriracha hot sauce, if desired.
By Breana Killeen

Egg and Potato Casserole

Make this quick and easy casserole for Sunday brunch or breakfast any day of the week!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Asparagus & Smoked Mozzarella Pizzettes

These cute mini pizzas are topped with asparagus, walnuts, mint, orange and smoked mozzarella cheese for what may sound like a crazy combination of pizza toppings, but try it for yourself. The mix puts a downright delicious spin on pizza night.
By Laraine Perri

Garlic-Parmesan Asparagus

In this garlic-Parmesan-crusted asparagus recipe, we combine Parmesan cheese, whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs and walnuts for a crispy topping that's baked over asparagus. Roasting the asparagus spears in a hot oven keeps them tender-crisp in this quick side dish!
By Sarah Epperson

Tomato, Spinach, and Feta Strata

A colorful, delicious bake of eggs and whole wheat bread layered with asparagus, spinach, tomatoes, and feta cheese makes a special breakfast or brunch entree. Best of all, you make it ahead of time.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Chicken & Wild Rice Soup with Asparagus & Peas

Use your crock pot all year with this healthy slow-cooker chicken soup recipe with fresh spring ingredients. Adding the asparagus and peas to the slow cooker for the last 20 minutes of cooking and leaving the lid off ensures that the vegetables stay bright green and are perfectly done without getting mushy.
By Chris Gould

Spring Green Soup with Chicken

Sautéing chicken in a little oil first (rather than poaching in the broth) creates some browned bits in the pan (aka fond) that give this green soup a richer flavor.
By Adam Dolge

Smoked Chicken Strata

Smoked chicken, asparagus, mushrooms, and sweet peppers are layered with bread, egg, and Swiss cheese in this quick and easy strata recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Asparagus Parmesan

This oven-roasted asparagus Parmesan has just the right amount of cheese--and it's incredibly easy to make. Serve this healthy side dish with chicken, fish, lamb--or any other protein.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Asparagus, Mushrooms & Prosciutto

A quick roast in the oven and this trio melds together to become the perfect vegetable side dish recipe for chicken or steak. Or toss the warm roasted asparagus and mushrooms with baby spinach and a little more oil and vinegar to turn it into a quick salad recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegetable Fried Rice

Nothing could be easier than this light version of fried rice. We've used instant brown rice, but if you have leftover cold rice or can pick some up at a Chinese restaurant on the way home, use that instead and skip Step 1.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Springtime Cacio e Pepe

"Cacio e pepe" means "cheese and pepper" in Italian. This spaghetti dish, with fresh asparagus and baby arugula, is flavored with "cacio e pepe" and a little lemon zest. It's simple to prepare and on the table in just 25 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Asparagus & Chicken Sausage

Stock the fridge with a week's worth of lunches using a handful of ingredients from your local grocery store. To save on carbs, we're swapping in riced cauliflower for regular rice and adding pregrilled asparagus, which bulks up these bowls and adds fiber. At lunchtime, just reheat to steaming then top with a bit of pesto. Try Trader Joe's for fast shortcut ingredients like these--see Tip (below) for our product recommendations.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Mushroom & Asparagus Fettuccine

Mushrooms add flavor and a meaty texture to this vegetarian pasta dinner. Evaporated fat-free milk makes a rich sauce that's lower in fat than the traditional recipe so you can feel good indulging in this creamy fettuccine recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Honey-Mustard Chicken with Asparagus Farrotto

Risotto gets a whole-grain upgrade by swapping in farro (a type of wheat) for the white rice. The farrotto adds a chewy bite and nutty flavor, plus 4 extra grams of fiber per serving.
By Adam Dolge

Cajun Skillet Pork Chops with Asparagus & Cheesy Polenta

The Cajun pork chop rub adds a delicious smoky flavor to this easy skillet dish. This polenta has a nice sharp bite thanks to Cheddar cheese. Don't have any on hand? Try Parmesan or Gouda instead.
By Breana Killeen

Lemony Asparagus Pasta

Penne and asparagus are bathed in a rich sauce with a slight bite of mustard, lemon and Parmesan. This dish is lovely in early spring, when asparagus is at its peak and nights are still cool enough to inspire a craving for something rich and warm.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
