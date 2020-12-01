Turkey Breast Recipes

Find healthy, delicious turkey breast recipes including smoked turkey, roasted turkey, and stuffed turkey breast. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Italian Wedding Soup

This Italian Wedding Soup recipe is Italian comfort food at its best, and this easy soup recipe lends itself to countless variations. Substitute spinach, chicory, chard or any other leafy green for the escarole or kale, and any leftover cooked (or canned) beans for the white beans in this healthy Italian wedding soup recipe.
By Joyce Hendley

Smoked Turkey, Kale & Rice Bake

This hearty one-skillet dinner is loaded with celery, kale, tomatoes and quick-cooking brown rice. It's easy to make the recipe vegetarian by substituting smoked tofu for the turkey.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mediterranean Bento Lunch

Travel to the Mediterranean over your lunch break with this healthy bento box idea that combines Greek salad, hummus, pita and more for a satisfying work lunch.
By Holley Grainger, M.S., R.D.N.

Herb-Roasted Turkey & Vegetables

Turkey is flavored with fragrant herbs and roasted alongside potatoes, carrots and onions. Leftovers--which can be refrigerated or frozen--are perfect for sandwiches or soups!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Creamy Turkey and Rice Bake

This family-pleasing casserole features lean turkey tenderloin pieces, brown rice, zucchini, and mushrooms, all baked in a creamy sauce and topped with crunchy crumbs and cheese.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cucumber Turkey Sub Sandwich

When you're craving a sub but you don't want all the carbs, these turkey-and-cheese deli sandwiches on cucumber rolls are a healthy alternative. Hollow out a cucumber and fill it up with your favorite sandwich fillings for a crisp sub with less carbs and calories. Plus, you can easily pack these up for work, school or a picnic--no soggy bread!
By Katie Webster

Turkey Tetrazzini

For our healthy take on turkey Tetrazzini, we use low-fat milk and skip the five tablespoons of butter that's often in the sherry-Parmesan sauce. As a result, we slash calories and fat in half, and reduce saturated fat by a whopping 80 percent. Even better, we transformed the dish into a fuss-free sauté that's quick enough to prepare even after a busy day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy White Chili

Top this spicy chili with hot sauce if you love the heat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey & Stuffing for Two

You don't have to skip the traditional Thanksgiving dinner if it's just the two of you--and you also don't have to eat turkey for days. In fact, you may not want to wait for a special occasion to have this satisfying mini celebration.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry Glazed Turkey Breast with Wild Rice Pilaf

This cranberry-glazed turkey breast recipe, which uses a split bone-in turkey breast, is the perfect thing to make if you're serving a smaller crowd or if everyone wants white meat. The wild rice pilaf recipe is delicious on its own so you can make it even if you don't prepare the turkey.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Turkey-Cranberry Wrap

This wrap is quick-and-easy to prepare and is the perfect lunch solution for all of those Thanksgiving leftovers.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast with Garlic

Bone-in, skin-on turkey breasts, also called split breasts, are inexpensive, flavorful, and nice for (just enough) leftovers. Try this any time of year!
By Hilary Meyer

Slow-Cooker Turkey Stroganoff

A split turkey breast is a terrific cut to use in this healthy slow-cooker recipe for turkey stroganoff because it stays moist. Here turkey breast is cooked in the crock pot with lots of mushrooms and carrots, then pulled off the bone, chopped and stirred back into a creamy sauce. If you can't find a split turkey breast, try this recipe with bone-in chicken breasts. Serve over whole-wheat egg noodles, on mashed potatoes or even thick slices of toasted whole-grain country bread.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Main-Dish Turkey Stuffing with Herbed Gravy

Why wait for the holidays to enjoy turkey and stuffing? Here, the dynamite duo becomes a hearty main-dish casserole you can enjoy--without a fat-and-calorie splurge--any time of year.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cajun Turkey Sandwich

By adding Cajun seasoning to this traditional turkey sandwich, we've elevated it to the next level.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Creamy Turkey Soup

Use your slow cooker to make a creamy soup that's loaded with lean turkey, potatoes, and mushrooms.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey and Rice Soup

Use cooked turkey or chicken breast and plenty of veggies to make a delicious, classic soup in only 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey, Apple and Havarti Sandwich

A special sandwich for the lunchbox combines light turkey breast, creamy Havarti cheese, and the sweet crunch of thinly-sliced apple.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey Chipotle Chili

The flavorful chili has plenty of vegetables and lean turkey breast, and uses canned black beans so it's ready in less than an hour. Serve topped with a dollop of yogurt or sour cream for a rich taste.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spice-Rubbed Turkey

In this carb-conscious recipe, creamy low-fat yogurt cools the spicy heat of the curry- and cumin-rubbed turkey.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey and Cranberry Stuffing Casserole

Enjoy the flavors of Thanksgiving dinner anytime by using your trusty slow cooker to make this delicious casserole.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Chili Bowl

This quick-and-easy chili recipe is not only delicious, but it also packs in 25 grams of protein and 11 grams of fiber per serving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Turkey Nachos

Host a cocktail party or game night and serve guests these tasty slow-cooker turkey nachos. The turkey picks up smoky flavor from the chili powder and cumin, and the chips and toppings give the dish varied textures. Serve with margaritas or cold beer and fresh lime wedges, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Bacon-Wrapped Stuffed Turkey

These turkey tenderloins are sliced and stuffed with a delicious herb mixture, wrapped in bacon, browned in a skillet and then roasted in the oven. Don't forget to drizzle some pan juices on each serving!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Smoked Turkey Breast

This smoked turkey breast is great for entertaining because it feeds a crowd. Plus there's not much to do except wait while the brine turns the bird luxurious and then wait again until the grill turns it irresistible.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rolled Stuffed Turkey Breast & Creamy Basil Sauce

Here we fill a boned turkey breast with roasted plum tomatoes, fresh breadcrumbs and prosciutto then bake it for a pretty dish for entertaining. A creamy basil sauce is the perfect counterpoint. Boning a whole turkey breast is not difficult, but if you are daunted by the prospect, ask the butcher to bone it for you.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Veggies, Turkey, and Pasta

Smother pasta with this slow cooker vegetable and turkey sauce for an easy and satisfying meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey Stroganoff

This makeover of a classic stroganoff dinner uses turkey tenderloin instead of beef, and light sour cream. Served over whole-wheat noodles, it's full of tender mushrooms like the original, but has 1/2 cup of broccoli per serving, adding more vitamin C and fiber to this dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

EatingWell Power Salad

Here's our take on a traditional chef's salad, which is anything but light fare when it's heaped with meats and cheeses. Our version keeps the satisfaction factor with lean turkey breast and reduced-fat Swiss cheese--and adds plenty of colorful vegetables to the mix.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pistachio Breakfast Sausage Patties

This breakfast sausage patty recipe transforms plain breakfast sausage into something special with a few simple additions. The surprise ingredient: pistachios! Plenty of black pepper and a big pinch of cayenne make this breakfast sausage pleasantly spicy--use less if you prefer. The recipe, which can be made ahead and refrigerated or frozen, yields 8 small sausage patties, but can easily be doubled and cooked in two batches.
By Julee Rosso

Turkey Reuben

To make this Reuben sandwich healthier, this recipe uses turkey, reduced-calorie dressing and lightly dressed coleslaw. It makes a great lunch or dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey Cutlets with Sage & Lemon

Lean turkey cutlets are ideal for a quick saute. Here, a simple pan sauce with wine, sage and a whisper of butter delivers a luxurious finish. Serve with mashed winter squash and sauteed spinach.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Maple-Mustard Turkey Breast

Depart from the expected roasted whole turkey for Thanksgiving dinner, and serve this succulent, slow-cooker turkey breast instead. You'll delight guests with a new dish and also save yourself hands-on time and effort. As a bonus on Turkey Day, this recipe leaves your oven free for stuffing and casseroles. If whole turkey breast isn't available, ask your butcher to cut up a whole turkey and give you the whole turkey breast. To make this recipe gluten free, use gluten-free Dijon. For a pretty presentation, serve with fresh thyme and cilantro sprigs.
By Cooking Light

Turkey-Asparagus Roll-Ups

The lively mix of smoky turkey, light cream cheese and crisp-cooked asparagus in this easy fix-up is sensational.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Deconstructed Cobb Salad Bento Lunch for Kids

This kid-friendly twist on classic Cobb salad gives children the choice to eat all the healthy ingredients--veggies, turkey, eggs, bacon and avocado--together or separately. Packing it all in a bento box makes it easy to tote to school and keeps all the ingredients from touching, a plus for picky eaters.
By Holley Grainger, M.S., R.D.N.

Turkey and Couscous

Turkey and couscous come together beautifully when paired with a vegetable medley. To give this recipe an Indian twist, season the turkey breast with curry powder or an Indian Spice Rub before grilling or roasting, and toss pine nuts into the cooked couscous.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
