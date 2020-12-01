Turkey Breast Recipes

Slow-Cooker Turkey Stroganoff

Rating: Unrated 13

A split turkey breast is a terrific cut to use in this healthy slow-cooker recipe for turkey stroganoff because it stays moist. Here turkey breast is cooked in the crock pot with lots of mushrooms and carrots, then pulled off the bone, chopped and stirred back into a creamy sauce. If you can't find a split turkey breast, try this recipe with bone-in chicken breasts. Serve over whole-wheat egg noodles, on mashed potatoes or even thick slices of toasted whole-grain country bread.