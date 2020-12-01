Healthy Honey Recipes

Honey-Garlic Chicken Thighs with Carrots & Broccoli

In this easy and healthy dinner recipe, sweet and savory baked honey-garlic chicken thighs come with a side of veggies that cook on the same sheet pan as the chicken. The honey-soy-garlic marinade for the chicken does double duty as an irresistible sauce to drizzle over everything. Lining your baking sheet with foil will protect your pan from the sticky honey-soy-garlic sauce, so cleanup will be a breeze too. If you can't find small carrots, cut medium carrots in half lengthwise.
By Sarah Epperson

Honey-Roasted Carrots

These sweet and tender honey-roasted carrots get a bit of char from the oven. These are topped with sesame seeds, but topping with a fresh herb like parsley can add a pop of color to this easy side dish.
By Liv Dansky

Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie

Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in.
By Devon O'Brien

Honey-Balsamic Brussels Sprouts

Balsamic vinegar and honey combine to give a sweet-tart coating to these roasted Brussels sprouts. These honey-balsamic Brussels sprouts are quick enough for a weeknight meal, but they are special enough to make a no-fuss side dish for Thanksgiving or any other holiday meal.
By Jasmine Smith

Honey-Chipotle Salmon with Cauliflower Rice Pilaf

This sweet and spicy glazed salmon is sure to satisfy anyone at your table. Swapping in cauliflower rice for traditional rice not only sneaks in a serving of vegetables, it also saves time, as it takes just minutes to cook.
By Breana Killeen

The Bee's Knees Cocktail

The Bee's Knees is a classic Prohibition cocktail that blends the crisp, botanical flavor of gin with bright citrus and the soft floral notes of honey. This cheery spring cocktail is made with simple ingredients you likely have in your pantry, making it a great happy hour option when you don't want to make a special trip to the store.
By Amy Traynor

Honey Lemon Drop

This honey lemon drop cocktail is the perfect balance of tart and sweet. Serve this ice-cold beverage anytime you need a refreshing pick-me-up.
By Karen Rankin

Winter Honey Whiskey Cocktail

Stay a little warmer this winter with this riff on a classic hot toddy. Ginger gives this healthy cocktail a pinch of spice.
By Amber Turupin

Slow-Cooker Honey-Orange Chicken Drumsticks

This slow-cooker chicken recipe makes a perfect alternative to standard tomato-based barbecued chicken. Both kids and adults will devour these drumsticks, doused in a honey-sweetened sauce spiked with orange, ginger and garlic.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Bourbon & Honey Gold Rush Cocktail

The Gold Rush is a modern classic whiskey cocktail that was invented by New York City bartender T.J. Siegal. This easy mix of bourbon, lemon and honey is made with ingredients you likely have in your pantry and makes a tasty addition to happy hour, no matter the season.
By Amy Traynor

Rosemary-Ginger Honey Simple Syrup

This simple-syrup recipe will take your cocktails to the next level. Honey makes the sweet base for this 4-ingredient syrup that is enhanced with fresh rosemary and ginger.
By Stephanie Olson

Honey-Roasted Beets

Earthy beets turn sweet and tender when they're roasted. Preheating your baking sheet speeds up the roasting time and gives the outside of the beets a quick and flavorful sear. Honey and lemon juice add sweet and tangy notes.
By Carolyn Casner

16 Apple and Honey Recipes for Rosh Hashanah

16 Apple and Honey Recipes for Rosh Hashanah

Celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, with these apple and honey recipes. Apples and honey are a classic combination representing sweetness for the new year. From breakfast to dessert, recipes like Honey-Apple Pancakes and Apple Mini Fruit Pizzas highlight this important duo and celebrate the start of a new year in a healthy and delicious way.
16 Honey-Glazed Vegetable Recipes

16 Honey-Glazed Vegetable Recipes

You’ll want to eat all of your vegetables with these honey-glazed veggie recipes. Honey adds a natural sweetness to the vegetables and makes a delicious glaze when paired with other ingredients like balsamic vinegar, ginger or mustard. Recipes like Honey-Glazed Onions and Honey-Chipotle Roasted Broccoli are healthy, bold and a delicious addition to any meal.
Seeded Whole-Grain Quick Bread

Seeded Whole-Grain Quick Bread

Flourless Honey-Almond Cake

Flourless Honey-Almond Cake

S'mores Energy Balls

S'mores Energy Balls

Honey Oat Quick Bread

Honey Oat Quick Bread

Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus with Spiced Honey Glaze

Serve these bacon-wrapped asparagus spears at your next party. They're grilled with a cayenne and honey mustard glaze and the taste is out of this world.

All Healthy Honey Recipes

Honey-Soy-Ginger Glaze

Keep this super-simple, versatile glaze on hand and you will be able to elevate any type of grilled or roasted meat, poultry, seafood or vegetable to company fare. Wait until the food has 5 to 10 minutes left to cook before brushing with the glaze. Then turn often, brushing with glaze, to create a glossy crust.
By Robby Melvin

Christmas-Tree Jello Shots

These jiggly Christmas trees, which contain matcha tea, gin, prosecco, honey and lime, are sure to put you in the holiday spirit.
By Dan Magro

Honeybee Gin & Tea Cocktail

This easy yet sophisticated drink combines tea, honey and gin for an herbaceous cocktail that gin lovers will, well, love. For this "G & Tea" we use Earl Grey tea, which adds an extra floral kick to this tasty cocktail, but really any type of tea would work nicely here.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Irish Pork Roast with Roasted Root Vegetables

In this easy one-pan dinner, boneless pork loin roast is cooked over a bed of carrots and parsnips for an all-in-one dish that makes an impressive centerpiece for a holiday meal or Sunday dinner. Choose free-range heritage pork if you can--its flavor really shines with no more seasoning than a bit of thyme and a little sea salt. If you'd like, dress up the meal with a traditional Irish apple condiment--Ploughmans chutney or Bramley applesauce, which you can find in specialty stores and online.
By Robb Walsh

Honey & Orange Glazed Carrots

Bright and fresh, these candied carrots have just a hint of sweetness from the honey and citrus. This one-pan dish is quick and easy to make, but also has such a pretty presentation that it works both as an entertaining-worthy or weeknight side dish. Look for carrots that are similar in size so they cook evenly.
By Pam Lolley

Almond & Honey-Butter Cookies

This thumbprint cookie uses honey as the only sweetener and tender ground almonds to replace much of the butter found in similar cookies. Just a touch of butter mixed with honey in the filling gives it a rich flavor without too much saturated fat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Honey-Sesame Turkey Meatloaves with Broccolini

Adding cooked veggies to these mini meatloaves helps the lean turkey stay juicy.
By Breana Killeen

Riesling Baked Pears

Here's an elegant yet simple twist on the autumn classic. Pears are oven-poached in Riesling wine, which is known for its floral accents and aromas and hints of honey and pear. Serve this dessert with lightly sweetened ricotta cheese. Delicious hot, room temperature or chilled.
By Marie Simmons

Honey-Glazed Roasted Delicata Squash

Tangy cider vinegar, sweet honey, crunchy pine nuts and fresh mint come together to make an amazing glaze in this healthy roasted winter squash recipe. If you use delicata, the whole squash--including the gorgeous skin--is edible.
By Lia Huber

Honey-Mustard Vinaigrette

Here is a great, all-purpose salad dressing. The pleasing pungency of Dijon mustard makes it a good match for slightly bitter greens, such as escarole, chicory, radicchio or Belgian endive. It also makes an irresistible dipping sauce for crunchy vegetables (especially fennel) and crusty whole-wheat bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Chicken & Honey-Glazed Root Vegetables

This beautiful slow-cooker chicken dish should be a standby for day-of decisions to host dinner. In the spring, substitute baby white turnips and baby carrots for the regular varieties. To reduce prep time, cut the vegetables the night before; refrigerate. Place in the slow cooker with the browned chicken the next day.
By Cooking Light

Apricot-Ginger Energy Balls

This easy energy ball uses natural ingredients to give you a quick bite of energy when you need it. Dried apricots and honey hold together the coconut and oats, while ginger and tahini deepen the sweet flavors. Ready in just 25 minutes, you can have these as a grab-and-go breakfast, afternoon snack or sweet treat after dinner.
By Katherine Martinelli

Cranberry-Oat Energy Balls

Craisins and dried figs do double duty as sweeteners and binders to make these easy energy balls both tasty and practical. These portable snacks mix in sunflower butter for plenty of protein. They're ready in just 25 minutes and can be stored in your freezer for easy snacking.
By Katherine Martinelli

Honey Glazed Cajun Chicken Wings

These oven-baked wings are designed to be cooked ahead, taken to a tailgate or picnic, and reheated on a charcoal or gas grill. We love the sweet-spicy glaze--just be sure to pack plenty of napkins!
By Laura Marzen, R.D., L.D.

Honey-Mustard Chicken Salad

A simple dressing, using yogurt rather than mayo, moistens the chicken in this tasty lightened-up chicken salad. Plus, it's flavor-packed thanks to a quick-to-fix honey mustard. Whip up a batch while you're meal prepping for easy, packable lunches.
By Lauren Grant

Mixed Greens Salad with Blood Oranges

Bitter greens are balanced with a honey-orange dressing in this quick and satisfying salad. Serve with garlic shrimp, grilled chicken or cheese toast to round out a meal.
By Domenica Marchetti

Slow-Cooker Sticky Sesame Chicken Drumsticks

Skip the takeout and make amazing Chinese food at home! Broiling the drumsticks after they slow-cook caramelizes their glaze and gives them their satisfying sticky, sweet quality. To make these slow-cooker chicken drumsticks gluten-free, use gluten-free soy sauce.
By Cooking Light

Honey-Garlic Salmon

A simple marinade of soy sauce, lime, honey and garlic adds tons of flavor to salmon with ease. Just a few ingredients make this quick and tasty recipe perfect for a busy weeknight. Serve with brown rice or quinoa and a green salad.
By Carolyn Casner

Honey-Mustard Turkey Burgers

Burgers made with ground turkey are a lean alternative to beef burgers, providing you choose turkey ground from the breast. Regular ground turkey, which is a mixture of light and dark meat and some skin, contains almost as much fat as lean ground beef. A honey-mustard mixture keeps these low-fat patties moist and succulent.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sesame-Honey Tempeh & Quinoa Bowl

Here we toss tempeh with a honey-sesame sauce and serve it over quinoa and shredded carrots for a satisfying vegetarian meal. Serve with sesame breadsticks.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Yogurt with Blueberries & Honey

A simple combination of Greek yogurt and blueberries gets an extra touch of sweetness from golden honey. It's the perfect balance of protein and fiber to keep you energized.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Citrus-Kissed Honey Buttons

These citrus-flavored sugar cookies are a lovely addition to any holiday cookie platter.
By Teresa Ralston

Honey-Mustard Roasted Cabbage

Roasting cabbage brings out its sweet and savory side. Caraway seed is a natural pairing with this cruciferous veggie, and a combination of honey and Dijon mustard deepens the flavor. Serve as a side to pork chops, burgers or roasted chicken.
By Carolyn Casner

Lisa's Granola

This easy cinnamon-spiked granola is loaded with almonds, walnuts and pepitas, but substitute other nuts and seeds if you prefer. For vegans who don't eat honey, this can be made with all maple syrup.
By Jan Ellen Spiegel
