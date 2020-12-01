Healthy Honey Recipes

Honey-Garlic Chicken Thighs with Carrots & Broccoli
In this easy and healthy dinner recipe, sweet and savory baked honey-garlic chicken thighs come with a side of veggies that cook on the same sheet pan as the chicken. The honey-soy-garlic marinade for the chicken does double duty as an irresistible sauce to drizzle over everything. Lining your baking sheet with foil will protect your pan from the sticky honey-soy-garlic sauce, so cleanup will be a breeze too. If you can't find small carrots, cut medium carrots in half lengthwise.
Honey-Roasted Carrots
These sweet and tender honey-roasted carrots get a bit of char from the oven. These are topped with sesame seeds, but topping with a fresh herb like parsley can add a pop of color to this easy side dish.
Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie
Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in.
Honey-Balsamic Brussels Sprouts
Balsamic vinegar and honey combine to give a sweet-tart coating to these roasted Brussels sprouts. These honey-balsamic Brussels sprouts are quick enough for a weeknight meal, but they are special enough to make a no-fuss side dish for Thanksgiving or any other holiday meal.
Honey-Chipotle Salmon with Cauliflower Rice Pilaf
This sweet and spicy glazed salmon is sure to satisfy anyone at your table. Swapping in cauliflower rice for traditional rice not only sneaks in a serving of vegetables, it also saves time, as it takes just minutes to cook.
The Bee's Knees Cocktail
The Bee's Knees is a classic Prohibition cocktail that blends the crisp, botanical flavor of gin with bright citrus and the soft floral notes of honey. This cheery spring cocktail is made with simple ingredients you likely have in your pantry, making it a great happy hour option when you don't want to make a special trip to the store.
Honey Lemon Drop
This honey lemon drop cocktail is the perfect balance of tart and sweet. Serve this ice-cold beverage anytime you need a refreshing pick-me-up.
Winter Honey Whiskey Cocktail
Stay a little warmer this winter with this riff on a classic hot toddy. Ginger gives this healthy cocktail a pinch of spice.
Slow-Cooker Honey-Orange Chicken Drumsticks
This slow-cooker chicken recipe makes a perfect alternative to standard tomato-based barbecued chicken. Both kids and adults will devour these drumsticks, doused in a honey-sweetened sauce spiked with orange, ginger and garlic.
Bourbon & Honey Gold Rush Cocktail
The Gold Rush is a modern classic whiskey cocktail that was invented by New York City bartender T.J. Siegal. This easy mix of bourbon, lemon and honey is made with ingredients you likely have in your pantry and makes a tasty addition to happy hour, no matter the season.
Rosemary-Ginger Honey Simple Syrup
This simple-syrup recipe will take your cocktails to the next level. Honey makes the sweet base for this 4-ingredient syrup that is enhanced with fresh rosemary and ginger.
Honey-Roasted Beets
Earthy beets turn sweet and tender when they're roasted. Preheating your baking sheet speeds up the roasting time and gives the outside of the beets a quick and flavorful sear. Honey and lemon juice add sweet and tangy notes.