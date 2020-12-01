Healthy Pork Tenderloin Recipes

Find healthy, delicious pork tenderloin recipes including grilled, roasted and stuffed pork tenderloin. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Golden Baked Pork Cutlets

These quick breaded pork cutlets made with just a few ingredients are so delicious everyone will be wishing they helped make them. Cutting the super-low-fat pork tenderloin into long fillets makes it quick-cooking. Serve with a medley of steamed vegetables and a side of mashed potatoes for a taste of nostalgia.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mustard-Maple Pork Tenderloin

Pork tenderloin is about as lean as it comes so it's a great healthy option, but it shouldn't be overcooked as it can dry out. Maple and mustard make a sweet-and-savory mahogany-colored sauce. A delicate note of sage gives it a wintery touch. Fresh thyme or rosemary also work if you prefer. Serve with barley, roasted squash and a Pinot Noir.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Italian Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Vegetables & Quinoa

For the best flavor in this easy roasted pork tenderloin dish, start marinating the pork the night before or get it going before you head off to work in the morning. Then, when you get home, all that's left to do is roast the pork and vegetables and prepare the quinoa for this easy healthy dinner. This recipe makes extra quinoa--use the leftovers as a base for easy meal-prep lunches, salads, stir-fries later in the week.
By Katie Webster

Pork Tenderloin with Apple-Onion Chutney

If you'd like the chutney in this pork tenderloin recipe to be both sweet and tart, opt for sweet apples like red or golden delicious and sweet onion.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork Tenderloin "Rosa di Parma"

It's not unusual to find a Parmigiano-Reggiano-stuffed roasted pork tenderloin like this served at special family celebrations in the Italian province of Parma, but it's often made with beef. This version doubles down on the pork by stuffing it with prosciutto along with the cheese. You can certainly use Italian prosciutto, but consider cured American hams like La Quercia's Tamworth Prosciutto.
By Bruce Aidells

Stuffed Pork Loin with Wild Rice

A clever knife technique is the key to this stuffed tenderloin, which gets rolled up with a sweet-savory combo of wild rice, apples and cranberries.
By Jamie Gates

Pork Chop Suey

Chop suey is often made with bamboo shoots and water chestnuts--add them to this recipe if you wish. Serve with: Udon noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pork Tenderloin with Brown Gravy and Mushrooms

It's true! You can fit meat and gravy into your diabetic meal plan. Each serving of this pork recipe has only 4 grams of carb and 2 grams of fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hawaiian Pork

Take your guests on a culinary trip to the islands with this Hawaiian-inspired pork recipe. The tenderloin is roasted with pineapples, sweet peppers and onion in a mouthwatering sauce flavored with soy, lime juice and ginger. Add a bit of fresh cilantro to each serving and you'll be eating like the island locals!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork, White Bean & Kale Soup

Kale is matched up here with white beans and chunks of lean pork tenderloin to create a soup that's satisfying and quick to make. Smoked paprika gives the soup a Spanish flair so some warm bread and sliced Manchego cheese would go well on the side.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pork Paprikash with Cauliflower "Rice"

Cut carbs and calories by using cauliflower "rice" instead of regular rice in this 30-minute pork paprikash recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Moroccan Bulgur & Pork Casserole

Fragrant with North African spices and made hearty with chunks of lean pork, this bulgur pilaf casserole recipe is ready to go in the oven in just 25 minutes. Vary the dish by substituting shrimp, Pacific cod fillets or chunks of boneless, skinless chicken thighs for the pork.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Paprika Baked Pork Tenderloin with Potatoes & Broccoli

You'd never guess that this elegant meal comes together on just one baking sheet. While the pork rests, whip together an easy red pepper sauce to complete this impressive and healthy dinner. The sauce would also be delicious with chicken. We're willing to bet this easy sheet-pan dinner recipe will go into heavy rotation on your kitchen playlist.

Filipino Pancit Bihon

This healthy version of the classic Filipino noodle dish pancit bihon has plenty of vegetables, along with chicken and pork. And since it comes together in about a half-hour, this traditional party food can do double duty as an easy weeknight dinner.
By Natalia B. Roxas

Korean Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice

In this healthy fried rice recipe, zucchini, carrots and kimchi are tossed with Korean gochujang for a delicious one-bowl dinner. If you don't have leftover cooked rice on hand, be sure to thoroughly cool your rice before adding it to the wok--if it's too warm, it creates too much steam and sticks to the wok. To quickly cool warm rice, spread out on a large baking sheet and refrigerate while you prep the rest of your ingredients, about 15 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple-&-Leek-Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

Stuff pork tenderloin with apple and leek to take it from ordinary to elegant. Our easy method of tying the roast together keeps the filling inside while you brown and roast it. We use applejack, brandy made from apple cider, for depth of flavor in the pan sauce, but you can use 1/2 cup cider if you prefer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chinese Barbecue Pork with Bok Choy

The barbeque marinade in this Chinese-inpsired recipe is easy to make and does an amazing job flavoring the pork tenderloin. For optimal flavor impact, allow the meat to marinate for at least 12 hours.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Grape Sauce

Here, we roast grapes to bring out their succulent sweetness, then combine them with thyme, mustard and Madeira in an easy, savory sauce for pork tenderloin. Serve with barley and steamed green beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Watermelon Panzanella

Typically, panzanella is made with tomatoes and dressing-soaked bread cubes. Here, the salad goes sweet and savory but keeps the same look with ripe watermelon. Spring for your favorite bread--it has a starring role in this dish. Serving the salad with grilled pork tenderloin makes a healthy dinner that's simple enough for weeknights.
By Adam Dolge

Pork Medallions with Cranberry-Onion Relish

Pork tenderloin is a great choice for dinner when it's thinly sliced into quick-cooking medallions. A tart cranberry and onion relish adds delicious taste to each bite of this 30-minute entree.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork Medallions with Fig & Port Wine Sauce

This dish showcases how deliciously pork complements the sweet and tart tastes of fruit.
By Bruce Aidells

Sheet-Pan Pork & Cherry Tomatoes

Rutabaga is a root vegetable that tastes like cabbage and turnips had a baby. Start roasting it in the oven first while you prep the tomatoes and pork. As the tomatoes cook, they burst and create a delicious sauce to mix with the balsamic vinegar at the end.
By Breana Killeen

Chipotle-Marinated Pork Tenderloin

A tenderloin is the ideal dinner for two: easy, fast and simple. Pair it with some grilled asparagus and corn on the cob.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Thai-Style Salad

Pork tenderloin slices provide the protein in this quick and colorful Thai-inspired dinner salad. It's full of crunchy romaine lettuce, carrots, cabbage and pea pods and is flavored with a delicious peanut satay sauce and fresh basil.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork Tenderloin with Apple-Thyme Sweet Potatoes

A pork tenderloin is baked with sweet potatoes, onions and apples for a dinner that's quick enough for weeknights but special enough for guests.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Almond-Crusted Pork with Honey-Mustard Dipping Sauce

Sliced almonds add a delectable, almost-like-fried-chicken crunch to the breading for these tender pieces of pork. We slice the pork thinly to keep the cooking time quick. The resulting pork “fingers” are great dipped in this surprisingly simple, delicious honey, soy and mustard sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Pickled Cabbage & Polenta

Peppery caraway seeds and spicy celery seeds combine to create an unforgettable dry rub for the pork tenderloin in this dinner recipe. Sides of garlicky polenta and homemade pickled cabbage round out the meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Pork Tenderloin Marinated in Spicy Soy Sauce

Crisp on the outside and buttery-tender on the inside, these sweet and spicy soy sauce-marinated pork tenderloin medallions make for a delicious, healthful and elegant entree. Serve with snow peas, brown rice and Sour Mango Salad on the side.
By Corinne Trang

Pork Medallions with Cranberry-Onion Relish

Ready in just 30 minutes, this pork tenderloin dish will please the whole family!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

One-Pan Pork Tenderloin with Heirloom Tomato & Shallot Confit

Pair juicy, tender pork with a rich, flavorful tomato confit that tastes like melted tomatoes and sweet shallot preserves. We think this sweet and savory pork recipe is just as suitable for company as it is for Wednesday night dinner at home.
By Cooking Light

Honey-Mustard Pork with Spinach & Smashed White Beans

Drizzle the quick honey-mustard pan sauce over the pork and beans in this 30-minute dinner for a comforting, healthy weeknight meal.
By Breana Killeen

Pork Tenderloin with Gingered Mango Sauce

A vibrant mango sauce--also great with chicken or fish--will have you dreaming of warm and balmy Key West. Serve it with brown basmati rice and a salad of mixed greens.
By Linda Gassenheimer

Orange-&-Pistachio Crusted Pork Tenderloin

Sweet orange marmalade and salty pistachios make a delicious crust for lean pork tenderloin in this healthy dinner recipe. Easy to make, this pork recipe is also very versatile. Other jams, such as fig, raspberry or apricot, and other nuts, such as almonds, hazelnuts or pecans are great for the crust too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Maple-Chili Glazed Pork Medallions

Pork medallions are quick and easy to prepare, and are particularly tasty with a maple-chili glaze.
By Stacy Fraser

Pulled Pork Tenderloin with Vidalia Onion BBQ Sauce

Use your slow cooker to transform lean pork tenderloin into moist and tender meat ready for shredding in this healthy BBQ recipe. Serve the pulled pork as part of a BBQ platter with pickles and cornbread or pile it on a soft bun to make a delightfully messy sandwich.
By Virginia Willis

Roast Pork, Asparagus & Cherry Tomato Bowl

In this healthy grain bowl dinner recipe, hummus may seem like an unconventional dressing ingredient, but here we thin it with some hot water to make a rich, creamy drizzle.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Ancho-Honey Pork Tenderloin with Cheese Grits

In this recipe, roast pork tenderloin is glazed with honey, lime, soy and ancho chile powder and served on top of cheese grits. Ancho chile powder, made from dried poblano peppers, has a mild heat and adds a rich, subtly smoky flavor. Serve with sauteed kale with slivered garlic.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
