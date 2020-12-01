Healthy Pork Roast Recipes

Golden Baked Pork Cutlets
These quick breaded pork cutlets made with just a few ingredients are so delicious everyone will be wishing they helped make them. Cutting the super-low-fat pork tenderloin into long fillets makes it quick-cooking. Serve with a medley of steamed vegetables and a side of mashed potatoes for a taste of nostalgia.
Cranberry-Rosemary Stuffed Pork Loin
This cranberry-rosemary stuffed pork tenderloin recipe looks gorgeous with the cranberry- and rosemary-flecked stuffing bursting from the juicy browned pork loin. Don't be scared by the task of double butterflying a pork loin--the process is fairly simple.
Mustard-Maple Pork Tenderloin
Pork tenderloin is about as lean as it comes so it's a great healthy option, but it shouldn't be overcooked as it can dry out. Maple and mustard make a sweet-and-savory mahogany-colored sauce. A delicate note of sage gives it a wintery touch. Fresh thyme or rosemary also work if you prefer. Serve with barley, roasted squash and a Pinot Noir.
Pork Loin Roast with Pepper Jelly Glaze
Chef Frank Brigtsen, of Brigtsen’s restaurant in New Orleans, makes homemade pepper jelly to glaze thick pork chops for Réveillon. He recommends two ways to simplify for the home cook: go for store-bought jelly and, instead of chops, a pork loin roast.
Italian Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Vegetables & Quinoa
For the best flavor in this easy roasted pork tenderloin dish, start marinating the pork the night before or get it going before you head off to work in the morning. Then, when you get home, all that's left to do is roast the pork and vegetables and prepare the quinoa for this easy healthy dinner. This recipe makes extra quinoa--use the leftovers as a base for easy meal-prep lunches, salads, stir-fries later in the week.
Pork Tenderloin with Apple-Onion Chutney
If you'd like the chutney in this pork tenderloin recipe to be both sweet and tart, opt for sweet apples like red or golden delicious and sweet onion.
Pork Tenderloin "Rosa di Parma"
It's not unusual to find a Parmigiano-Reggiano-stuffed roasted pork tenderloin like this served at special family celebrations in the Italian province of Parma, but it's often made with beef. This version doubles down on the pork by stuffing it with prosciutto along with the cheese. You can certainly use Italian prosciutto, but consider cured American hams like La Quercia's Tamworth Prosciutto.
Stuffed Pork Loin with Wild Rice
A clever knife technique is the key to this stuffed tenderloin, which gets rolled up with a sweet-savory combo of wild rice, apples and cranberries.
Pork Chop Suey
Chop suey is often made with bamboo shoots and water chestnuts--add them to this recipe if you wish. Serve with: Udon noodles.
Pork Tenderloin with Brown Gravy and Mushrooms
It's true! You can fit meat and gravy into your diabetic meal plan. Each serving of this pork recipe has only 4 grams of carb and 2 grams of fat.
Mustard-Maple Pork Roast
Maple syrup, orange peel, and mustard add captivating flavor to the glaze for this succulent pork roast. Potatoes and carrots roast in the pan alongside the pork and round out the meal.
Hawaiian Pork
Take your guests on a culinary trip to the islands with this Hawaiian-inspired pork recipe. The tenderloin is roasted with pineapples, sweet peppers and onion in a mouthwatering sauce flavored with soy, lime juice and ginger. Add a bit of fresh cilantro to each serving and you'll be eating like the island locals!