Healthy Pork Roast Recipes

Find healthy, delicious pork roast recipes including boneless, shoulder and crockpot pork roast. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Golden Baked Pork Cutlets

15
These quick breaded pork cutlets made with just a few ingredients are so delicious everyone will be wishing they helped make them. Cutting the super-low-fat pork tenderloin into long fillets makes it quick-cooking. Serve with a medley of steamed vegetables and a side of mashed potatoes for a taste of nostalgia.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry-Rosemary Stuffed Pork Loin

4
This cranberry-rosemary stuffed pork tenderloin recipe looks gorgeous with the cranberry- and rosemary-flecked stuffing bursting from the juicy browned pork loin. Don't be scared by the task of double butterflying a pork loin--the process is fairly simple.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Mustard-Maple Pork Tenderloin

46
Pork tenderloin is about as lean as it comes so it's a great healthy option, but it shouldn't be overcooked as it can dry out. Maple and mustard make a sweet-and-savory mahogany-colored sauce. A delicate note of sage gives it a wintery touch. Fresh thyme or rosemary also work if you prefer. Serve with barley, roasted squash and a Pinot Noir.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pork Loin Roast with Pepper Jelly Glaze

Chef Frank Brigtsen, of Brigtsen’s restaurant in New Orleans, makes homemade pepper jelly to glaze thick pork chops for Réveillon. He recommends two ways to simplify for the home cook: go for store-bought jelly and, instead of chops, a pork loin roast.
By Frank Brigtsen

Italian Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Vegetables & Quinoa

For the best flavor in this easy roasted pork tenderloin dish, start marinating the pork the night before or get it going before you head off to work in the morning. Then, when you get home, all that's left to do is roast the pork and vegetables and prepare the quinoa for this easy healthy dinner. This recipe makes extra quinoa--use the leftovers as a base for easy meal-prep lunches, salads, stir-fries later in the week.
By Katie Webster

Pork Tenderloin with Apple-Onion Chutney

If you'd like the chutney in this pork tenderloin recipe to be both sweet and tart, opt for sweet apples like red or golden delicious and sweet onion.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork Tenderloin "Rosa di Parma"

7
It's not unusual to find a Parmigiano-Reggiano-stuffed roasted pork tenderloin like this served at special family celebrations in the Italian province of Parma, but it's often made with beef. This version doubles down on the pork by stuffing it with prosciutto along with the cheese. You can certainly use Italian prosciutto, but consider cured American hams like La Quercia's Tamworth Prosciutto.
By Bruce Aidells

Stuffed Pork Loin with Wild Rice

2
A clever knife technique is the key to this stuffed tenderloin, which gets rolled up with a sweet-savory combo of wild rice, apples and cranberries.
By Jamie Gates

Pork Chop Suey

31
Chop suey is often made with bamboo shoots and water chestnuts--add them to this recipe if you wish. Serve with: Udon noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pork Tenderloin with Brown Gravy and Mushrooms

It's true! You can fit meat and gravy into your diabetic meal plan. Each serving of this pork recipe has only 4 grams of carb and 2 grams of fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mustard-Maple Pork Roast

Maple syrup, orange peel, and mustard add captivating flavor to the glaze for this succulent pork roast. Potatoes and carrots roast in the pan alongside the pork and round out the meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hawaiian Pork

4
Take your guests on a culinary trip to the islands with this Hawaiian-inspired pork recipe. The tenderloin is roasted with pineapples, sweet peppers and onion in a mouthwatering sauce flavored with soy, lime juice and ginger. Add a bit of fresh cilantro to each serving and you'll be eating like the island locals!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

19 Holiday Roasts That Will Be the Star of Your Table

These holiday roast recipes will be the centerpiece of your holiday table. Whether it’s beef, pork or ham, these impressive roasts are delicious and flavorful. Plus, you can easily use any leftover protein in sandwiches or salads. Recipes like Garlic-Rosemary Roast Beef with Horseradish Sauce and Pork Loin Roast with Pepper Jelly Glaze are bold, stunning and tasty.
Pork, White Bean & Kale Soup

47
Kale is matched up here with white beans and chunks of lean pork tenderloin to create a soup that's satisfying and quick to make. Smoked paprika gives the soup a Spanish flair so some warm bread and sliced Manchego cheese would go well on the side.
Pork Paprikash with Cauliflower "Rice"

1
Moroccan Bulgur & Pork Casserole

5
Five-Spiced Pork and Soba Noodle Bowls

1
Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin with Honey-Almond Green Beans

Chorizo-Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

12

This mouthwatering pork tenderloin is stuffed with chorizo, cheese and spinach. Once you master stuffing a pork tenderloin--you just cut the tenderloin almost in half lengthwise, pound it, fill it and tie it closed with kitchen string--you won't want it any other way. Serve with sautéed red peppers tossed with capers, parsley and sherry vinegar and roasted potatoes. To double this recipe, use 2 skillets or brown the tenderloins one at a time.

Apple-&-Fennel Roasted Pork Tenderloin

12
Roasted apples, fennel and red onion are the perfect foil to roasted pork tenderloin. Make it a meal: Stir sauteed broccoli rabe into quick-cooking barley to serve alongside.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caribbean Bowls

2
This tropical dish is made complete with Jamaican Jerk Seasoning. Pork, rice, and beans combine with pineapple and red onion in a delicious honey-lime vinaigrette.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork & Bok Choy Stir-Fry

10
In this zippy pork stir-fry we cut the bok choy into long, thin strips to mimic the long noodles. We like Japanese soba noodles because they are made with buckwheat, which gives them a nutty flavor and a boost of fiber. You can also use mild-flavored rice noodles or whole-wheat spaghetti. Serve with sliced cucumbers dressed with rice-wine vinegar and a glass of sauvignon blanc.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Balsamic Pork Tenderloin

1
A pork tenderloin is marinated in a mixture of balsamic vinegar and rosemary, then brushed with an easy balsamic glaze for this simple, low-calorie dinner recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemongrass Pork & Spaghetti Squash Noodle Bowl with Peanut Sauce

8
In this Asian-flavored spaghetti squash recipe, thin slices of lean pork tenderloin are marinated with lemongrass, ginger, brown sugar and soy sauce. The flavorful marinade is then cooked with peanut butter and coconut milk to make a delicious sauce for this low-carb noodle bowl.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Filipino Pancit Bihon

This healthy version of the classic Filipino noodle dish pancit bihon has plenty of vegetables, along with chicken and pork. And since it comes together in about a half-hour, this traditional party food can do double duty as an easy weeknight dinner.
By Natalia B. Roxas

Korean Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice

2
In this healthy fried rice recipe, zucchini, carrots and kimchi are tossed with Korean gochujang for a delicious one-bowl dinner. If you don't have leftover cooked rice on hand, be sure to thoroughly cool your rice before adding it to the wok--if it's too warm, it creates too much steam and sticks to the wok. To quickly cool warm rice, spread out on a large baking sheet and refrigerate while you prep the rest of your ingredients, about 15 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooked Pork Tacos with Chipotle Aioli

Follow this pork taco recipe as is to serve four and you'll have enough shredded pork leftover to make it again next week. It's so good, however, that we recommend doubling the rest of the ingredients and inviting over four more friends to enjoy everything right away!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple-&-Leek-Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

10
Stuff pork tenderloin with apple and leek to take it from ordinary to elegant. Our easy method of tying the roast together keeps the filling inside while you brown and roast it. We use applejack, brandy made from apple cider, for depth of flavor in the pan sauce, but you can use 1/2 cup cider if you prefer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tuscan Pork Loin

5
Roasted pork loin is a staple of Italian cooking. In this recipe we coat the lean meat with garlic, rosemary and aromatic lemon zest before it goes in the oven, and then deglaze the pan with vermouth to make a savory gravy. The roast is perfect for entertaining but equally at home for a Sunday family supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chinese Barbecue Pork with Bok Choy

The barbeque marinade in this Chinese-inpsired recipe is easy to make and does an amazing job flavoring the pork tenderloin. For optimal flavor impact, allow the meat to marinate for at least 12 hours.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Grape Sauce

6
Here, we roast grapes to bring out their succulent sweetness, then combine them with thyme, mustard and Madeira in an easy, savory sauce for pork tenderloin. Serve with barley and steamed green beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Watermelon Panzanella

2
Typically, panzanella is made with tomatoes and dressing-soaked bread cubes. Here, the salad goes sweet and savory but keeps the same look with ripe watermelon. Spring for your favorite bread--it has a starring role in this dish. Serving the salad with grilled pork tenderloin makes a healthy dinner that's simple enough for weeknights.
By Adam Dolge

Pork Medallions with Cranberry-Onion Relish

Pork tenderloin is a great choice for dinner when it's thinly sliced into quick-cooking medallions. A tart cranberry and onion relish adds delicious taste to each bite of this 30-minute entree.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork Medallions with Fig & Port Wine Sauce

2
This dish showcases how deliciously pork complements the sweet and tart tastes of fruit.
By Bruce Aidells

Sheet-Pan Pork & Cherry Tomatoes

1
Rutabaga is a root vegetable that tastes like cabbage and turnips had a baby. Start roasting it in the oven first while you prep the tomatoes and pork. As the tomatoes cook, they burst and create a delicious sauce to mix with the balsamic vinegar at the end.
By Breana Killeen

Chipotle-Marinated Pork Tenderloin

10
A tenderloin is the ideal dinner for two: easy, fast and simple. Pair it with some grilled asparagus and corn on the cob.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Thai-Style Salad

Pork tenderloin slices provide the protein in this quick and colorful Thai-inspired dinner salad. It's full of crunchy romaine lettuce, carrots, cabbage and pea pods and is flavored with a delicious peanut satay sauce and fresh basil.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork Tenderloin with Apple-Thyme Sweet Potatoes

A pork tenderloin is baked with sweet potatoes, onions and apples for a dinner that's quick enough for weeknights but special enough for guests.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Almond-Crusted Pork with Honey-Mustard Dipping Sauce

15
Sliced almonds add a delectable, almost-like-fried-chicken crunch to the breading for these tender pieces of pork. We slice the pork thinly to keep the cooking time quick. The resulting pork “fingers” are great dipped in this surprisingly simple, delicious honey, soy and mustard sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Pickled Cabbage & Polenta

Peppery caraway seeds and spicy celery seeds combine to create an unforgettable dry rub for the pork tenderloin in this dinner recipe. Sides of garlicky polenta and homemade pickled cabbage round out the meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Prosciutto-Wrapped Pork with Roasted Apples & Fennel

1
Inspired by the Italian roast called porchetta, this herb-slathered pork roast is wrapped in prosciutto. Completely company-worthy, this healthy dinner can be rounded out with garlicky broccolini, smashed potatoes and a dry hard cider.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Grilled Pork Tenderloin Marinated in Spicy Soy Sauce

19
Crisp on the outside and buttery-tender on the inside, these sweet and spicy soy sauce-marinated pork tenderloin medallions make for a delicious, healthful and elegant entree. Serve with snow peas, brown rice and Sour Mango Salad on the side.
By Corinne Trang

Ready in just 30 minutes, this pork tenderloin dish will please the whole family!
By Diabetic Living Magazine
