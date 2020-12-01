Healthy Pork Loin Recipes

Find healthy, delicious pork loin recipes including grilled and roasted pork loin. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Instant Pot Garlic & Rosemary Roast Pork Loin

Rating: Unrated
1
It's remarkable that a pork roast can be so good so quickly! The gravy is rich and flavorful and the meat is moist and perfectly cooked--using an Instant Pot is a real game changer for pork loin roast.
By Cooking Light

Cranberry-Rosemary Stuffed Pork Loin

Rating: Unrated
4
This cranberry-rosemary stuffed pork tenderloin recipe looks gorgeous with the cranberry- and rosemary-flecked stuffing bursting from the juicy browned pork loin. Don't be scared by the task of double butterflying a pork loin--the process is fairly simple.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Pork Loin Roast with Pepper Jelly Glaze

Chef Frank Brigtsen, of Brigtsen’s restaurant in New Orleans, makes homemade pepper jelly to glaze thick pork chops for Réveillon. He recommends two ways to simplify for the home cook: go for store-bought jelly and, instead of chops, a pork loin roast.
By Frank Brigtsen

Irish Pork Roast with Roasted Root Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
2
In this easy one-pan dinner, boneless pork loin roast is cooked over a bed of carrots and parsnips for an all-in-one dish that makes an impressive centerpiece for a holiday meal or Sunday dinner. Choose free-range heritage pork if you can--its flavor really shines with no more seasoning than a bit of thyme and a little sea salt. If you'd like, dress up the meal with a traditional Irish apple condiment--Ploughmans chutney or Bramley applesauce, which you can find in specialty stores and online.
By Robb Walsh

Moroccan Bulgur & Pork Casserole

Rating: Unrated
5
Fragrant with North African spices and made hearty with chunks of lean pork, this bulgur pilaf casserole recipe is ready to go in the oven in just 25 minutes. Vary the dish by substituting shrimp, Pacific cod fillets or chunks of boneless, skinless chicken thighs for the pork.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Asian Pork Soup

A little dry sherry adds nice flavor to this Asian-inspired soup recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Pork Loin with White Bean Puree & Lemon Herb Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
2
This easy grilled pork loin recipe served with a white bean puree gets a pop of fresh flavor from the lemony, fresh herb vinaigrette. Make it a complete healthy dinner with steamed green beans and a green salad tossed with Italian dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

25-Minute Pork Diane

Rating: Unrated
2
Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, and lemon add zest to this tender, juicy pork loin recipe, which is weeknight-quick.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork & Snap Pea Lo Mein

Rating: Unrated
13
Lo mein is a Chinese restaurant takeout favorite that's easy to make at home. This lo mein recipe features lean pork loin chops and snap peas, but snow peas or asparagus work well too. Serve with shredded radish and cabbage tossed with rice vinegar.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Thai Pork Stir-Fry

Ginger, cardamom and curry powder are just some of the many spices that lend flavor to the pork in this 30-minute dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tuscan Pork Loin

Rating: Unrated
5
Roasted pork loin is a staple of Italian cooking. In this recipe we coat the lean meat with garlic, rosemary and aromatic lemon zest before it goes in the oven, and then deglaze the pan with vermouth to make a savory gravy. The roast is perfect for entertaining but equally at home for a Sunday family supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dan Dan Noodles with Pork & Snow Peas

Rating: Unrated
1
In this Asian dan dan noodle recipe, lean pork loin and snow peas are stir-fried and tossed with a chile-soy sauce. Topped with peanuts and sesame seeds, this Chinese noodle recipe is a healthy, homemade alternative to takeout.
By Dirk Van Susteren

Inspiration and Ideas

Hungarian Pork Goulash

Hungarian Pork Goulash

Goulash is one of the national dishes of Hungary and therefore, many variations of Hungarian Goulash exist. It can be prepared with beef, veal, pork or lamb and is seasoned with paprika and other spices. We chose pork for our version and rest assured, our recipe is bursting with flavor.
Pork & Pineapple Tacos

Pork & Pineapple Tacos

Plan ahead so you can use your slow cooker to prepare the pulled pork for these tacos. This recipe is a better-for-you twist on the classic tacos al pastor. Pork loin is a lean cut that's a healthier option than traditional pork shoulder, which has more fat.
Apple-Smoked Pork Loin

Apple-Smoked Pork Loin

Pork Chops with Red Cabbage and Pears

Pork Chops with Red Cabbage and Pears

Prosciutto-Wrapped Pork with Roasted Apples & Fennel

Prosciutto-Wrapped Pork with Roasted Apples & Fennel

Rating: Unrated
1
Boneless Pork Chops with Mushrooms & Thyme

Boneless Pork Chops with Mushrooms & Thyme

Rating: Unrated
14

Pork Chops with Maple-Mustard Sauce

Rating: Unrated
5

As Vermonters, we think a touch of maple syrup makes anything better, and these chops are proof. Round out the meal with Wild Rice Salad, roasted delicata squash and a glass of Pinot Noir.

All Healthy Pork Loin Recipes

Thai Curry & Pork Sesame Noodles

Rating: Unrated
2
Thai curry paste, a flavorful combination of chiles, lemongrass, galangal (similar to ginger), garlic and kaffir lime leaves, adds a jolt of flavor to this healthy sesame noodles recipe. Green, red and yellow curry paste are pretty interchangeable but green is the hottest, red is medium and yellow is mild. Be sure to rinse the rice noodles until they're cold, then give them a good shake in the colander until they're well drained. Are you a spiralizing pro? Swap 5 cups of raw zucchini, carrot or other veggie “noodles” for the cooked pasta.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pork Loin with Creamy Pesto Sauce

For this grilled pork main dish recipe, served with spinach and pasta, the low-fat sauce calls for a bit of pesto for flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork Posole

Rating: Unrated
3
Traditionally a long-simmered stew, this Mexican-inspired stew is quick and easy, thanks to canned hominy. Searing the pork loin in the pot before making the stew gives you a great base of flavors so the stew seems as if it indeed simmered all afternoon. Garnish with chopped cilantro and serve with warm tortillas on the side.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Stuffed Pork Loin

Rating: Unrated
1
Stuffed with spirals of spinach, dried cherries, wild rice, and pecans and topped with a sweet apricot glaze, this eye-catching pork loin recipe makes a nice meal for autumn or winter.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cajun-Style Pork and Shrimp Pasta

Cajun seasoning adds flavor and spice to this delicious slow-cooker pork and shrimp pasta dish. Our recipe calls for salt-free seasoning to lower the sodium content, or you have the option to make your own Cajun seasoning blend.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Poblano, Sweet Potato & Apple Stuffed Pork Loin

Rating: Unrated
1
This easy, stuffed pork loin recipe starts with a soak in brine to ensure that it stays juicy and moist. The stuffing combines sweet potatoes, apples and gently spicy poblanos with Mexican herbs and spices. Cornbread is a natural pairing with pork, as is a salad with toasted pepitas and cider vinaigrette.
By Tara Mataraza Desmond

Pork Roast with Walnut-Pomegranate Filling

Rating: Unrated
1
Pomegranates become available in late fall just in time to grace holiday tables--all too often as decorations. For this festive roast the fruit is used in three forms: as a thick, sweet molasses for the filling plus whole seeds and juice for the sauce. Slicing through the roast reveals a colorful pinwheel of crushed walnuts mixed with the pomegranate molasses.
By Kitty Morse

Mole-Style Pork & Tamale Pie

Loaded with pork, zucchini, peppers, and onions, this one-skillet tamale pie has a delicious cornmeal topping. Serve it in wedges directly from the skillet family-style or prepare it in individual ramekins for a more personalized presentation.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork Cutlets with Maple-Spiced Apples & Red Cabbage

Rating: Unrated
2
Pork and apples and red cabbage are meant for each other. Here all three appear in a mélange that brings together the Japanese tradition of panko-crusted pork chops with the New England tradition of seasoning with maple syrup and cider vinegar. Serve with a wild rice pilaf.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Easy Pork Chop Saute with Cranberries

Rating: Unrated
6
Cranberries can be momentary pleasures, just around for late autumn--that is, unless you think to stock ahead. Buy a packet or two for the freezer so you can make this quick supper all year long. (Or out of season, look for frozen whole cranberries in the freezer case of your local market.) Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Stuffed Pork Loin and Pineapple

You'll want to use fresh pineapple, not canned, in this recipe calling for the classic flavor combo of pork and pineapple. Grilling both the fruit and the meat imparts a pleasant smokiness to both.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Asian Pork Nachos with Wasabi Cream

Make your own healthier nachos-with-a-twist from toasted corn tortilla wedges. Asian-inspired flavors infuse the pork and the light crema that's made with Greek yogurt.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blackberry BBQ Pork Chops with Collards & Corn

Steaming corn right on top of the collards saves time and dirties fewer pots in this easy dinner recipe. Skip bottled BBQ sauce and mash blackberries with some pantry staples to yield a finger-licking-good barbecue sauce for the juicy pork chops. To make it even faster, grab a bag of prechopped collards from the produce section.
By Stacy Fraser

Pork Skewers with Fruit Glaze

Here's a quick and easy entree for six--chunks of succulent pork loin and red and green bell peppers are threaded onto skewers and grilled with a sweet fruit glaze. Choose your favorite fruit preserve for the glaze, like apricot, red raspberry, or strawberry.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Light 'n Crisp Egg Rolls

Chopped water chestnuts add extra crunch to the savory filling in these delightful morsels.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Pork Loin with Port & Rosemary Sauce

Garlic-seasoned slow-cooker pork loin, port-and-tomato-based sauce and creamy mashed potatoes all made with less than 30 minutes of hands-on prep--who could ask for more? Garnish with additional fresh rosemary sprigs, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Adobo Pork & Potato Packets

Rating: Unrated
3
To make these packets, slice the potatoes very thinly, no thicker than 1/8 inch. Use a mandoline or the 2 mm slicing blade on a food processor--or cut them slowly with a very sharp knife.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Summer Corn Tortilla Soup

Take advantage of local fresh corn and whip up this 40-minute Mexican-inspired summer soup recipe. It's topped with creamy avocado slices and crispy corn tortillas, but you can make it next-level by adding a dollop of nonfat plain yogurt, a bit of grated Cheddar, and/or chopped scallions.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Pork Saute with Blackberries

Rating: Unrated
5
A snappy pan sauce made with shallots, port and fruity blackberry nectar transforms basic pork chops into a special-occasion dinner. A touch of butter swirled in at the end of cooking gives the sauce a rich finish. You can substitute flattened boneless chicken breast, turkey cutlets or veal scallops for pork; adjust cooking time accordingly.
By Patsy Jamieson

Boneless Pork Loin Roast with Herbed Pepper Rub

With a peppery Cajun-style rub and a black-eyed pea salsa, this roast recipe is perfect for New Year's Day. Southerners traditionally eat black-eyed peas on New Year's Day for good luck in the coming year.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Raspberry-Glazed Pork Chops with Pickled Onions

Rating: Unrated
2
Brining enhances flavor and renders pork chops moist and juicy. While the chops brine, prepare the pickled onions and the raspberry sauce. The thick flavorful sauce, rich pork chops and pickled onions all come together in an explosion of flavors and textures.
By Marie Simmons

Grilled Herb-Fennel Pork Loin

Rating: Unrated
1
We swear by this pork-cooking technique for the most tender, flavorful results. First the lean pork loin is brined overnight, then it's grilled and coated in a fragrant paste before it rests in a mixture of white wine, butter and its own juices.
By Betsy Andrews

Saucy Thai Pork

Pork and vegetables are stir-fried, cooked in a Thai coconut sauce, and served over rice in this flavorful meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apricot-Espresso Glazed Roast Pork Loin

Rating: Unrated
2
A little espresso gives a robust edge to the sweet-tart apricot glaze for this roasted pork loin. There is a 20-minute cooking range for the pork because its thickness can vary--check your roast at the earlier range of timing to make sure you don't overcook it. Recipe by Joyce Hendley for EatingWell.
By Joyce Hendley
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com