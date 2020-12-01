Healthy Pork Chop Recipes

Find healthy, delicious pork chop recipes including fried, grilled and breaded pork chops. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Pork Chops with Creamy Mushroom Sauce

Rating: Unrated
12
These seared pork chops are topped with a rich and creamy mushroom sauce that gets flavored with fresh herbs.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sheet-Pan Maple-Mustard Pork Chops & Carrots

You need just one pan for this satisfying weeknight dinner. A sweet and savory maple-mustard glaze livens up baked pork chops, while the carrots are jazzed up with flavor-boosting and anti-inflammatory garlic, ginger and turmeric. Rainbow carrots add colorful pizazz, but regular orange carrots are a just-as-tasty substitute. Pork dries out easily--using an instant-read thermometer ensures meat is cooked safely, but still moist.
By Adam Hickman

Skillet Pork Chops with Peas, Carrots & Pearl Onions

This superfast one-dish dinner is full of classic flavor and is such a crowd pleaser that you'll want to work it into your regular weeknight dinner rotation. We call for bone-in pork chops to maximize flavor, but boneless pork chops are a fine substitution. To round out this meal a little more, serve with rice or mashed potatoes.
By Robin Bashinsky

Pork Chops with Balsamic Sweet Onions

Rating: Unrated
4
Balsamic onions and raisins add a burst of sweet and savory flavor to pan-seared pork chops. Round out this healthy dinner recipe with sweet potatoes and green beans.
By Julia Levy

Pork Chops with Garlicky Broccoli

Rating: Unrated
2
A little Parmesan in the pork chops' crunchy coating makes it extra-flavorful. The broccoli is simple yet special--try it alongside just about anything you're cooking, but it pairs perfectly with the pork here for a satisfying healthy dinner ready in just 30 minutes.
By Liz Mervosh

Cranberry Pork Loin Chops

In addition to pork, you can use the tangy orange-and-cranberry sauce side dish recipe over grilled chicken or fish too.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Air-Fryer Pork Chops

Rating: Unrated
2
These crispy breaded air-fryer pork chops don't require a lot of oil to create a deep-fried crispy crust. Serve them with your favorite dipping sauce or alongside roasted veggies. Want to double the recipe? Depending on the size of your air fryer, you may have to cook the pork chops in batches, but that's easy to do.
By Adam Hickman

Mushroom-Sauced Pork Chops

Rating: Unrated
2
Mushroom soup and fresh mushrooms give earthy flavor to pork chops in this slow-cooker recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Garlic-Lime Pork with Farro & Spinach

Rating: Unrated
1
In this easy main dish recipe, pork chops are paired with farro and spinach in a zesty peanut butter-lime sauce. This one-skillet meal will be on the table in under 30 minutes and requires minimal cleanup.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork Chops with Roasted Cauliflower and Onions

This quick one-skillet vegetable and pork main dish recipe makes a great weeknight dinner. Look for pre-cut cauliflower florets in the produce aisle of your grocery store to cut down on prep time, and your dinner will be on the table in just 30 minutes!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sweet & Sour Pork with a Sesame Crust

Rating: Unrated
1
You'll recognize the classic Chinese flavor pairing of sesame, soy and white pepper on these sweet and sour pork chops. White pepper is more mild and earthy than black pepper, but either will work here.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Pork Chops au Poivre

Rating: Unrated
23
Turn your dining room into a French bistro when you dress up pepper-crusted pork chops with a rich, creamy brandy sauce. Serve with roasted sweet potato slices and green beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Our Best Diabetes-Friendly Pork Chop Recipes

Our Best Diabetes-Friendly Pork Chop Recipes

This versatile cut can be incorporated into all sorts of satisfying and healthy meals.
Panko-Crusted Pork Chops with Asian Slaw

Panko-Crusted Pork Chops with Asian Slaw

Rating: Unrated
1
Panko breadcrumbs and a high-heat oven lend satisfying crispiness to pork chops without frying. The miso-flavored chops pair with coleslaw, here updated with snow peas, red bell pepper and Asian flavors like ginger, to round out this healthy 400-calorie meal that's ready in under an hour.
Healthy Oven-Fried Pork Chops

Healthy Oven-Fried Pork Chops

Rating: Unrated
4
Puttanesca Pork Chops

Puttanesca Pork Chops

Rating: Unrated
2
Grilled Pork Chops with Chile & Pineapple

Grilled Pork Chops with Chile & Pineapple

Rating: Unrated
3
Maple-Mustard Pork with Roasted Sweet Potatoes & Cauliflower

Maple-Mustard Pork with Roasted Sweet Potatoes & Cauliflower

Rating: Unrated
1

Sauteed Pork Chops with Apples

Rating: Unrated
2

The Sugar and Spice Rub makes extra. So another time, use it to season pork tenderloin or lean burgers before broiling or grilling.

All Healthy Pork Chop Recipes

Our Best Diabetes-Friendly Pork Chop Recipes

Nothing says home-cooked meal quite like the pork chop. This versatile cut can be incorporated into all sorts of satisfying and healthy meals. Here are our best diabetic pork chop recipes.

Cajun Skillet Pork Chops with Asparagus & Cheesy Polenta

The Cajun pork chop rub adds a delicious smoky flavor to this easy skillet dish. This polenta has a nice sharp bite thanks to Cheddar cheese. Don't have any on hand? Try Parmesan or Gouda instead.
By Breana Killeen

Black-Eyed Peas with Pork & Greens

Rating: Unrated
13
This boldly flavored spin on Hoppin' John replaces salt pork or bacon with lean pork chops. Plus we've added greens--in this case kale--a traditional accompaniment with the dish. Serve with cornbread and a glass of Spanish rioja.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Thai-Inspired Pork & Rice Noodles with Cucumbers

Rating: Unrated
1
The sauce for this healthy noodle dish is made of just 3 ingredients: honey, fish sauce and store-bought chili-garlic sauce, which you can find in the Asian aisle of many grocery stores. The sauce is combined with rice noodles, pork, veggies and herbs for a simple dinner recipe that's also impressive.
By Lauren Grant

Pesto & Mozzarella Stuffed Pork Chops

Rating: Unrated
4
Pesto gives great flavor to the oozy mozzarella stuffing in this breaded pork chops recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pretzel-Crusted Pork Cutlets with Mustard Sauce

Rating: Unrated
5
Pretzels are an unexpectedly delicious crunchy coating for baked pork chops. To crush the pretzels, place in a large sealable plastic bag and pound with the smooth side of a meat mallet or the bottom of a small skillet or pulse in a food processor until coarsely chopped.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sage-Scented Pork Chops

This easy slow-cooker recipe makes enough pork chops for two meals. Turn the reserved chops into a cheesy casserole another night (see associated recipe).
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Seared Pork Chops with Apples and Onion

Seared pork chops topped with sautéed apples and onions are served over brown rice and sprinkled with thyme in this easy main dish recipe. Want something green with this meal? Pair it with steamed green beans or an arugula salad.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spicy Grilled Pork Chops

Rating: Unrated
1
Chili powder, cumin, cinnamon, and hot pepper sauce guarantee these chops live up to their name--SPICY.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bourbon-Glazed Pork Chops with Hoppin' John

Rating: Unrated
5
In this one-skillet dinner recipe, Kentucky bourbon gives a kick to these sticky glazed pork chops. In the healthier black-eyed pea Hoppin' John, this easy recipe uses smoked paprika instead of traditional ham or bacon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Pork Chops with Chile & Pineapple

Rating: Unrated
3
Never grilled pineapple? Get ready to be wowed. It caramelizes beautifully for a deeper flavor. Plus it's a totally tasty match with a grilled pork chop, cilantro and a little heat from serranos.
By Adam Dolge

Asian Pork and Cabbage Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Combine stir-fried pork with napa cabbage, colorful vegetables, and a homemade Asian-style sweet and tangy dressing for a main-dish salad everyone will enjoy.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Fennel-Rubbed Pork Chops & Apricots

Rating: Unrated
1
Toasting and grinding your own spices for a flavorful rub is the quickest, easiest way to build surefire flavor in this easy pork chop recipe. Serve with a simple tossed salad and some roasted sweet potatoes to round out the meal.
By Breana Killeen

Barbecue Pork Chops

The quick, super-easy barbecue sauce in this recipe would be great on roasted chicken as well. Serve with your favorite slaw and a cold lager.
By Carolyn Casner

Cuban-Style Pork & Rice

Rating: Unrated
9
Full of spice and exotic flavors, this Cuban take on the classic Spanish paella is an easy way to feed a hungry crowd. Don't worry if you have leftovers. They can easily be rewarmed in a microwave or combined with eggs to make a Spanish tortilla (omelet); or for a great cold dish, toss the leftover rice with cooked vegetables and a vinaigrette made with lime juice instead of vinegar.
By Bruce Aidells

Pork Chops with Apples & Thyme

Rating: Unrated
10
Round out this lovely autumn meal with barley and pureed winter squash (for added convenience, look for frozen squash).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Bone-In Pork Chops

Juicy grilled pork chops with a tiny bit of sweetness and a faint hint of spiciness make for an excellent simple dinner main that pairs with practically any side. A simple brine imparts flavor, but mostly keeps the pork chops from drying out; just don't marinate the meat for any longer than 4 hours or it'll soften the texture.
By Karen Rankin

Posole Pork Chops

For a well-balanced pork, vegetable and rice dinner that requires less than 10 minutes of hands-on effort, turn to this flavorful slow cooker recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Souvlaki-Style Pork Chops with Celeriac-Apple Tzatziki

Traditional Greek souvlaki is marinated for hours, so to get similar flavor we season the pork chops with a bit more oregano after they're cooked to give them an extra-potent pop of flavor. Serve with a small Greek salad of lettuce, cucumber, olives, tomato and feta, if desired.
By Breana Killeen

Barbecued Pork Chops with Roasted Potatoes & Kale

Rating: Unrated
1
Cooking the potatoes and kale in a foil packet in this healthy recipe gives you moist and tender results while using less oil. Choose a barbecue sauce that has the least amount of sodium and added sugars.
By Katie Webster

Adobo Pork Chops

Rating: Unrated
1
For a pleasant change from ordinary pork chops on the grill, give this spicy marinated version a try. This easy recipe is delicious.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork Chops with Orange-Soy Sauce

Rating: Unrated
6
This dish uses a very traditional French technique: you first brown meat in a skillet, then roast it in the oven. Make sure you use cookware that's oven-safe, preferably cast iron or stainless steel.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Stuffed Pork Sandwich

Rating: Unrated
7
The classic Cuban sandwich inspired this recipe. The original is made with ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese and pickles pressed and griddled between two pieces of soft white bread. Our version cuts down on the meat and is served on a soft whole-wheat bun. Feel free to press it in a panini maker to make it crispy. Serve with vinegary coleslaw.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pork Chops & Parsnips with Apricot Agrodolce

This agrodolce (meaning sweet-and-sour in Italian) is sticky and tangy thanks to dried apricots, vinegar and honey. Thin-cut pork chops are great for a weeknight because they cook so fast. If you don’t see any in the case at the store, ask your butcher to cut them for you.
By Adam Dolge
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com