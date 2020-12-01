Healthy Bacon Recipes

Find healthy, delicious bacon recipes including bacon and brussels sprouts. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Loaded Cauliflower Casserole

You'll never want to eat roasted cauliflower any other way once you try this tasty recipe. Bacon, sour cream and sharp Cheddar cheese coat good-for-you cauliflower in deliciousness for an easy side that will make everyone actually want to eat their vegetables.
By Carolyn Casner

Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

Protein-packed omelet muffins, or baked mini omelets, are a perfect breakfast for busy mornings. Make a batch ahead and freeze for the days when you don't have time for your typical bowl of oatmeal. You can also serve these fresh with fruit salad for a simple weekend brunch.
By Carolyn Casner

Sautéed Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Onions

Fresh herbs, onion and bacon sauté alongside Brussels sprouts in this easy vegetable side dish recipe. This savory dish is delicious in the fall and winter months, when Brussels sprouts are in season. If you can find them still attached to the stalk, don't be intimidated--buy them, as they're likely more fresh. Recipe adapted from The Art of Simple Food by Alice Waters.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Potato Soup

This easy slow-cooker potato soup has all the good stuff you love on a potato--including bacon, cheese and scallions. Serve this loaded baked potato soup with a salad for an easy dinner--just 15 minutes of active prep time!--whenever you're in need of some serious comfort food. It would also be fun fare for a casual party. Serve it straight out of the slow cooker and set out bowls of toppings so everyone can assemble their own. You can easily make this soup vegetarian--just use vegetable broth and skip the bacon.
By Robin Bashinsky

Jalapeño Popper Casserole

In this jalapeño popper casserole, tender, juicy bites of chicken are slathered in a creamy, slightly spicy, sauce with a crunchy topping of panko breadcrumbs and crispy bacon. Enjoy this casserole over rice for dinner or serve it with chips as a game-day appetizer.
By Karen Rankin

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

Stuffed shrimp make a quick and easy appetizer perfect for holiday parties. The trick to great stuffed shrimp? Make sure your shrimp are large enough to hold the filling. We recommend jumbo shrimp, which easily encase the savory filling of scallions, breadcrumbs and bacon with just a hint of spice from cayenne pepper.
By Liz Mervosh

Quiche Lorraine

Quiche Lorraine is a classic French dish that makes for a hearty breakfast, lunch or dinner.
By Adam Dolge

Eggs Benedict Casserole

An eggs benedict casserole is not only delicious, hearty and filling, but it also gives you the ingredients and taste you love from eggs Benedict in an easy, make-ahead form. We suggest making the sauce while your casserole cooks and serving the final product with some fresh fruit.
By Pam Lolley

Air-Fryer Brussels Sprouts

These super-crispy and browned air-fryer Brussels sprouts with sweet onions and salty bacon--all amped up with bright lemon juice--are sure to be a hit, whether you serve them for a weeknight side dish or as part of your holiday spread for Thanksgiving. This recipe makes enough to serve eight but is easily halved, though once you taste it you may well want a double serving. And if you prefer a vegetarian side, simply omit the bacon.
By Anna Theoktisto

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

This healthy loaded baked potato soup recipe is inspired by the comforting flavor of fully loaded baked potatoes with bacon, Cheddar, sour cream and chives. To make a vegetarian version of this potato soup, omit the bacon and use “no-chicken” broth. Serve it with a green salad and crusty bread to clean up the bowl.
By Carolyn Casner

Apple, Bacon and Sweet Potato Mini Casseroles

These sweet and savory mini casseroles are ready in just an hour. Refrigerate or freeze the leftovers to enjoy later.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Egg, Hash Brown & Bacon Breakfast Skillet

This breakfast skillet is reminiscent of the hashbrown bowl at Waffle House. It's filling and tastes decadent, but is still a pretty low-calorie breakfast. Be sure to use a large skillet because although it may seem too big for the amount of ingredients, you need the surface area to get your potatoes crispy (overcrowding your skillet will just steam them).
By Ivy Odom

Adding rich, salty bacon to your Brussels sprouts recipe is a great way to mellow out the bitter flavors. But a little goes a long way. These recipes use just the right amount so you can have that bacon flavor you love, while still keeping things healthy. Serve them up for a holiday side dish, or just an easy weeknight meal.
Bacon and eggs are a classic pairing and these breakfast recipes highlight the dynamic duo. Whether you keep it simple in a scramble or pair it with other breakfast staples like hash browns and pancakes, these recipes are a filling, savory way to start your morning. Recipes like Egg & Bacon Pancake Breakfast Wraps and Bacon, Cheddar & Chive Omelets are hearty, delicious and satisfying.
Creamy Pasta with Scallops & Brussels Sprouts

Pan-frying Brussels sprouts brings out their nuttiness, a flavor that pairs well with the rich bacon and creamy sauce here.

Loaded Cauliflower Bites

Crispy slices of roasted cauliflower topped with cheese, sour cream and bacon make a tasty low-carb alternative to classic loaded potato skins.
By Carolyn Casner

Low-Carb Bacon & Broccoli Egg Burrito

Instead of wrapping up eggs in a tortilla for a classic breakfast burrito, we're wrapping up veggies and bacon in a tortilla made out of eggs. Just whip up an easy omelet and nestle your cooked veggies inside to slash the carbs in this healthy, gluten-free burrito.
By Carolyn Casner

Egg and Potato Casserole

Make this quick and easy casserole for Sunday brunch or breakfast any day of the week!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Loaded Portobello Mushrooms

Think of these loaded portobello mushrooms as a low-carb version of a stuffed potato--Cheddar cheese, sour cream, scallions and bacon melted into portobello mushroom caps for a delicious and satisfying dinner. Serve them with a green salad to round out the meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Cider Vinegar

Brussels sprouts are a perfect side-dish to any meal, especially when they are drizzled in honey and topped with bacon.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Shredded Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Onions

A small amount of bacon goes a long way to flavor these very thinly sliced Brussels sprouts--the results may even win over sprout skeptics.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cobb Salad with Herb-Rubbed Chicken

Try this satisfying salad recipe for an updated version of the classic Cobb. Kale, feta and strawberries give this chicken salad a colorful upgrade.
By Gaby Dalkin

Bacon and Egg Breakfast Wraps

This Mexican-inspired bacon and egg breakfast is rolled in a tortilla and eaten with your hands.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin with Honey-Almond Green Beans

Pork tenderloin just got even better with the addition of a crispy layer of bacon.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bacon Mashed Potatoes

Serve these bacon-studded chunky mashed potatoes with grilled steak or chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Meal-Prep Turkey Cobb Salad

Cubed deli turkey takes the place of chicken, while Cheddar replaces blue cheese in this easy Cobb-inspired salad. The protein-rich turkey and cheese, plus eggs and bacon, gives the salad staying power, so you won't get hungry an hour after you eat. Feel free to swap out the turkey for cooked chicken or chickpeas to mix things up. Serve the salad right away or pack it up in individual containers and you'll be set for lunch for days.
By Carolyn Casner

Broccoli-Bacon Salad

A picnic favorite, this salad combines broccoli, water chestnuts, cranberries and just a little bacon for delicious results. Our version has plenty of creaminess without all the fat. Make it once and it will become a regular on your backyard barbecue menu.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Loaded Sweet Potatoes

Cheddar cheese, scallions and bacon flavor these "twice baked" sweet potatoes. Cooking the sweet potatoes in the microwave first (instead of baking them) helps keep this easy recipe quick.
By Carolyn Casner

Mixed Green Salad with Pomegranate, Dates & Bacon

Jewel-like pomegranate seeds star along with bacon, tangy clementines and sweet dates in this mixed green salad recipe. To make it a dinner salad, top with chicken, shrimp or pan-seared salmon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooked Baked Beans with Bacon

It's easy to purchase baked beans in a can, but making your own in the slow cooker results in a rich and deliciously flavored side dish that you'll feel better about serving to guests.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Corn Chowder with Bacon

Pureeing some of the corn-and-potato mixture in a blender gives this soup rich creaminess without much cream. Red bell pepper imparts a beautiful golden hue to the chowder (and is a great source of vitamin C). For a final touch, a little bacon crumbled over this easy corn chowder recipe goes a long way.
By Joyce Hendley

Egg & Bacon Pancake Breakfast Wraps

Maple syrup sweetens up this easy grab-and-go breakfast wrap that adults and kids alike will love. The batter for the pancake is spread thin in the pan like a crepe for easy rolling.
By Carolyn Casner

BLATs (Bacon-Lettuce-Avocado-Tomato Sandwiches)

In this healthy BLT recipe, we use a creamy avocado spread flavored with garlic and basil, and add sprouts. Look for sprouted-wheat bread in the frozen section or with other specialty breads at your grocery store.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Corn Pudding with Bacon & Rosemary

Corn pudding is a Southern favorite, often made with canned creamed corn. We prefer the texture of frozen corn, which we pair with crème fraîche for its creaminess and tang.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Pinto Bean & Andouille Sausage Stew

An adaptation of the Andalusian dish fabada, this pinto bean stew is seasoned with andouille sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions, peppers and smoked paprika. Fans of spicy beans should use the full amount of minced chile pepper (or more). Serve with brown rice and sour cream.
By Perla Meyers

Egg-in-a-Hole with Spinach & Bacon

When you make this cute breakfast-for-dinner recipe, also known as toad-in-a-hole or a one-eyed jack, you can vary it by using kale or even Swiss chard in place of the spinach.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon-Horseradish Cream

These tangy horseradish-cream-topped Brussels sprouts are just the thing to serve with corned beef and potatoes, or alongside a holiday ham or turkey. Look for sprouts with tight, firm, small deep-green heads; if they're still on the stalk, so much the better. To prepare, peel off outer leaves and trim the stems. Double it: Steam the Brussels sprouts in a Dutch oven instead of a saucepan.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bacon & Egg Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast tacos are quintessential morning eats in Austin, but with this breakfast taco recipe you can enjoy them wherever you are. The smoky, earthy ancho chile salsa is what makes these extra-special, though for a quicker weekday breakfast, feel free to swap in your favorite store-bought salsa.
By Paula Forbes

Easy Shrimp Stir-Fry with Green Pepper, Pineapple & Bacon

This sweet, spicy and super-easy shrimp-and-vegetable stir-fry starts with a very small amount of bacon in the wok, which creates drippings that add tons of smoky flavor to the vegetables and shrimp that go in next. Keep the salt in check by using reduced-sodium tamari sauce. To complete this easy healthy dinner, add cooked brown rice.
By Breana Killeen
