Healthy Spaghetti Recipes

Find healthy, delicious spaghetti recipes including spaghetti and meatballs, spaghetti carbonara and spaghetti bolognese Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Spaghetti with Quick Meat Sauce

Rating: Unrated
15
Instead of opening a jar of sauce, try this easy spaghetti with meat sauce on a weeknight. Serve with steamed broccoli and garlic bread. The recipe makes enough for 8 servings. If you're serving only four for dinner, cook 8 ounces of spaghetti and freeze the leftover sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Chicken Marsala

Rating: Unrated
1
This slow-cooker chicken Marsala recipe gets its full flavor from plenty of mushrooms and fragrant shallots. Whole-wheat pasta soaks up the rich sauce. Round it out with a simple green salad for a comforting healthy dinner.
By Robin Bashinsky

Lemon Chicken Pasta

Rating: Unrated
1
We love the combination of lemon zest and toasted breadcrumbs in this quick and easy pasta recipe for one. This healthy dinner is made with rotisserie chicken and quick-cooking spiralized zucchini and baby zucchini, so you get a complete meal in just 10 minutes.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Long-Life Noodles with Beef & Chinese Broccoli

Noodles are a key part of Chinese New Year celebrations because they symbolize long life. We love this recipe for the tradition because it's super-customizable based on your tastes. Try swapping in chicken for the steak. Can't find Chinese broccoli? Use broccolini instead. Or swap out the mushrooms and broccoli altogether for snow peas and carrots.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Creamy Garlic Pasta with Shrimp & Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
79
Toss a garlicky, Middle Eastern-inspired yogurt sauce with pasta, shrimp, asparagus, peas and red bell pepper for a fresh, satisfying summer meal. Serve with: Slices of cucumber and tomato tossed with lemon juice and olive oil.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Asian Beef Noodle Bowls

Rating: Unrated
3
With a lime wedge served on the side, these Asian noodle bowls are packed with flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spaghetti Frittata

Rating: Unrated
9
Here's a creative way to use leftover cooked spaghetti: try mixing it with eggs for a filling Italian omelet. If you don't want to buy separate bunches of fresh herbs, look for an Italian blend package that may contain some of each or use one-third the amount of dried.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cauliflower Pasta Carbonara

Rating: Unrated
1
Pureed cauliflower makes a delicious and creamy low-calorie sauce for pasta. Tossed with crispy bacon and convenient frozen peas, this is a healthy egg-free version of spaghetti carbonara.
By Carolyn Casner

Whole-Grain Spaghetti with Italian Turkey Sausage, Arugula & Balsamic Tomato Sauce

Rating: Unrated
2
Total happiness in a bowl: pasta, sausage, tomatoes and herbs. The tomatoes get sweet and tender and turn into sauce with the stock and the pasta. Without ever adding any butter, the spaghetti sauce is rich and silky. Adding the herbs at the end gives the dish a fresh pop of color and flavor. This is one healthy pasta recipe we can definitely get behind!
By Cooking Light

Italian Mussels & Pasta

Rating: Unrated
5
This combination of mussels with plenty of garlic, parsley, saffron and white wine was inspired by the Venetian soup zuppa de peoci, which is usually ladled over sliced crusty bread. Here we serve it over pasta. For a more elegant presentation you can remove the mussels from their shells before serving…but then again, who wants to be elegant? Enjoy!
By John Ash

Pasta & Chickpea Soup (Pasta e ceci)

Rating: Unrated
2
This thick soup is full of chickpeas, tomatoes, fresh rosemary and pasta. Convenient pantry items makes it the perfect solution for harried weeknights. To make this soup vegetarian simply swap reduced-sodium vegetable broth for the beef broth.
By G. Franco Romagnoli

Chicken Piccata with Pasta & Mushrooms

Rating: Unrated
90
Our chicken piccata, served over whole-wheat pasta, has a rich lemon-caper sauce that's made with extra-virgin olive oil and just a touch of butter for flavor. If you like, you can use a mild fish like tilapia or even shrimp instead of chicken breast.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Nonna's Spaghetti & Meatballs

Nonna's Spaghetti & Meatballs

Rating: Unrated
10
The meatballs and sauce are cooked in the slow cooker for this traditional Italian spaghetti and meatballs recipe. You could also serve the meatballs over creamy polenta or on a sandwich with melted provolone.
Eggplant Pomodoro Pasta

Eggplant Pomodoro Pasta

Rating: Unrated
43
Diced eggplant turns tender and tasty sautéed with garlic and olive oil. Toss with fresh plum tomatoes, green olives and capers and you have a simple light summer sauce. We like it over angel hair pasta, but any type of pasta will work. Serve with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and a mixed green salad.
Chimichurri Noodle Bowls

Chimichurri Noodle Bowls

Greek Spaghetti (Makaronia me Kima)

Greek Spaghetti (Makaronia me Kima)

Chicken Romano

Chicken Romano

Pasta with Creamy Mushroom-Pea Sauce

Pasta with Creamy Mushroom-Pea Sauce

Rating: Unrated
3

Cauliflower, Pancetta & Olive Spaghetti

Rating: Unrated
1

Don't ditch your pasta-cooking water! The flavorful liquid retains a touch of the pasta's starch, which helps your sauce cling to the pasta in this healthy pasta recipe.

All Healthy Spaghetti Recipes

Spaghetti Genovese

Rating: Unrated
8
Traditionally, this Italian pasta recipe combines pasta and pesto with potatoes and green beans. In our recipe for Spaghetti Genovese we give pesto a nutritional boost by adding spinach and toss it all together with fiber-rich whole-wheat pasta for a warm, comforting weeknight meal. Serve with escarole and radicchio salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Springtime Cacio e Pepe

Rating: Unrated
1
"Cacio e pepe" means "cheese and pepper" in Italian. This spaghetti dish, with fresh asparagus and baby arugula, is flavored with "cacio e pepe" and a little lemon zest. It's simple to prepare and on the table in just 25 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Summer Corn & Scallop Pasta

Rating: Unrated
2
The naturally sweet taste of scallops partners beautifully with summer corn at its peak in this corn and scallop pasta recipe. To get the most corn flavor into the creamy pasta sauce for this summer pasta recipe, we use the dull side of a knife to remove the extra bit of the corn kernels and the sweet corn “milk” from the ear after cutting off the fresh kernels. Try this technique anytime you are adding fresh corn to sauces or soups.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet Potato & Red Pepper Pasta

Rating: Unrated
44
Here's a way to use the “power vegetables” sweet potato and red bell pepper in a satisfying vegetarian pasta dish full of fresh herbs and creamy goat cheese. Any fresh herbs you have on hand, like basil, oregano, sorrel or chives, can be substituted for the tarragon. Serve with a garden salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Pasta Primavera

Ready in under an hour, this pasta and veggie dish is perfect for any night of the week!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spaghetti alla Carbonara

Rating: Unrated
8
In this version, the eggs are cooked into a custardlike sauce. An extra step, yes, but the technique ensures food safety. To vary the vegetables, try green beans, asparagus or frozen peas (cook peas separately from pasta).
By Patsy Jamieson

Creamy Garlic Pasta with Shrimp & Vegetables for Two

Rating: Unrated
20
Toss a garlicky, Middle Eastern-inspired yogurt sauce with pasta, shrimp, asparagus, peas and red bell pepper for a fresh, satisfying summer meal. Serve with: Slices of cucumber and tomato tossed with lemon juice and olive oil.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spaghetti Carbonara with Peas

Rating: Unrated
5
Our healthy spaghetti carbonara recipe is lower in calories and fat than a traditional spaghetti carbonara recipe, plus it boasts 9 more grams of fiber per serving from whole-wheat pasta. For the best flavor, use Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. The eggs in the sauce are not fully cooked; if you're concerned about consuming undercooked eggs, use pasteurized-in-the-shell eggs in this spaghetti carbonara recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Avocado and Yogurt Pasta Sauce with Veggies

This whole grain, creamy pasta dish is ready in just 30 minutes -- perfect for a weeknight meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Basil, Shrimp & Zucchini Pasta

Rating: Unrated
13
This quick-cooking, healthy dinner is a simple combination of zucchini, shrimp and pasta flecked with plenty of fresh basil. If you have leftover cooked pasta from another meal, use it and skip Step 2. Since the recipe combines a starch, vegetables and the shrimp, all you need is a fruit or vegetable salad to round out the menu. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Egyptian Lentils, Rice & Pasta (Koshari)

Rating: Unrated
1
This kitchen-sink of a vegetarian dish was most likely invented in Egypt in the mid-1800s when Cairo was a major multicultural trade port, which could explain the similarities to Italian spaghetti as well as the Indian rice-and-lentil comfort food khichdi. Three toppings--a spicy tomato sauce (shatta), crispy onions and a garlicky vinegar (dakka)--are added to the koshari before serving, but in Cairo most people like them in separate bowls so they can season their bites one at a time. (Recipe adapted from Zooba Restaurant.)
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gruyere, Asparagus & Pea Baked Pasta

Rating: Unrated
3
This healthy casserole recipe contains tons of veggies alongside whole-wheat pasta for a satisfying dinner kids and adults will enjoy.
By Katie Workman

Turkish Pasta with Bison Sauce

Rating: Unrated
13
Sweet aromatic spices, cilantro, mint and lemon marry well with bison in this delicious pasta sauce.
By Bruce Aidells

Shrimp & Pesto Pasta

Rating: Unrated
17
The spring flavors of asparagus and pesto combine beautifully with fettuccine and shrimp in a light and simple pasta dish that works for family or casual entertaining. Make it a meal: Serve with a tomato-and-arugula salad tossed with mustard-balsamic vinaigrette and fruit sorbet for dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spaghetti with Broccolini Pesto

Rating: Unrated
4
Broccolini stems are quickly softened in the pasta-boiling water before being whirled with basil and Parmigiano-Reggiano into a flavorful pesto sauce in this healthy vegetarian pasta recipe. It's worth seeking out Parmigiano-Reggiano to make the pesto-its superior flavor elevates the final dish. Edamame bumps up the protein to keep you feeling full and satisfied.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Old-Fashioned Spaghetti & Meatballs

Rating: Unrated
11
To stretch the ground beef, we use high-fiber bulgur and whole-wheat breadcrumbs in the meatballs, which are baked rather than fried.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkey Tetrazzini

Prepared the original way, this dish has the potential to be astoundingly high in calories and fat. This diabetic-friendly version is healthier but tastes just as terrific. Serve it with a side salad tossed with reduced-calorie Italian dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken & Blueberry Pasta Salad

Rating: Unrated
16
Yes, blueberries and pasta. The addition of poached chicken and feta cheese makes this dish into a light and satisfying summer supper that's also great for a potluck. If you already have some leftover chicken, skip Step 1 and add shredded chicken in Step 4.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Spaghetti Carbonara with Peas for Two

Rating: Unrated
1
Our healthy spaghetti carbonara recipe for two is lower in calories and fat than a traditional spaghetti carbonara recipe, plus it boasts more than 9 grams of fiber per serving from whole-wheat pasta. For the best flavor, use Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. The eggs in the sauce are not fully cooked; if you're concerned about consuming undercooked eggs, use pasteurized-in-the-shell eggs in this spaghetti carbonara recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Meatballs with Sun-Dried Tomato Sauce

Classic spaghetti and meatballs gets a bit of a makeover in this recipe with turkey meatballs and a scrumptious sauce made with sun-dried tomatoes. Best of all, it's ready in just 25 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ultimate Spaghetti and Meatballs

Simply toss the ingredients together and sit back while your slow cooker prepares this ultimate spaghetti and meatball dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spaghetti with Tuna & Tomato Sauce (Spaghetti al tonno e pomodoro)

Rating: Unrated
1
Italian tuna packed in olive oil is a must for this pasta dish: the flavorful oil is drained from the tuna and used for cooking the sauce.
By G. Franco Romagnoli

Whole-Wheat Spaghetti Carbonara with Butternut Squash

Rating: Unrated
1
We give classic carbonara a healthy spin using nutty whole-grain pasta and infusing a more traditional carbonara sauce with sweet butternut squash. Use pre-chopped squash to streamline the prep for this recipe--and be sure to brown the squash to deepen the entire dish's flavor. Don't forget to reserve some pasta water--it adds silkiness to the sauce.
By Karen Rankin

Spaghetti Pie

Using lean ground beef and low-fat cottage cheese lowers the fat and calories in this favorite beef and pasta casserole.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com