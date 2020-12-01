Healthy Macaroni Recipes

Find healthy, delicious macaroni recipes including mac & cheese and macaroni salad. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

American Goulash

7
American goulash, also known as old-fashioned goulash, is the perfect economical family meal. The pasta cooks right in the sauce, so this satisfying dish can cook in just one pot.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Vegetable Minestrone Soup

A winter classic, this crock pot version of minestrone is heavy on the vegetables and light on the pasta, keeping carbs in check while providing plenty of flavor.
By Laura Walsh

Skillet Chili Mac

2
Poblanos add a kick of heat to this chili mac recipe. If that's not your thing, swap in green bell peppers to tone down the heat in this easy pasta dish, which mashes up mac and cheese and chili into a seriously satisfying skillet dinner.
By Stacy Fraser

Sloppy Joe Casserole

Like sloppy Joes? Then you'll love this sloppy Joe casserole recipe. This kid-friendly dinner has the classic sloppy Joe flavors kids love, while parents will like all the veggies that are packed in to make it a healthy meal.
By Robin Bashinsky

Macaroni with Sausage & Ricotta

1
A bit of sausage goes a long way in flavoring the creamy ricotta tomato sauce in this healthy and quick pasta recipe. Serve with a green salad and crusty Italian bread.
By Giuliano Hazan

Mac & Cheese with Collards

6
Dark leafy collards add bold flavor and boost the calcium in this healthy skillet mac and cheese recipe with a crispy topping. If you don't have collards, kale, Swiss chard and spinach are delicious substitutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cheesy Chipotle-Cauliflower Mac

1
You'll barely notice the cauliflower in this comforting skillet pasta--it's pureed and mixed into the creamy cheese sauce.
By Lauren Grant

Pasta & Chickpea Soup (Pasta e ceci)

2
This thick soup is full of chickpeas, tomatoes, fresh rosemary and pasta. Convenient pantry items makes it the perfect solution for harried weeknights. To make this soup vegetarian simply swap reduced-sodium vegetable broth for the beef broth.
By G. Franco Romagnoli

Pressure-Cooker Mac & Cheese

1
Make a healthier version of classic macaroni and cheese with this recipe that adds broccoli for a nutritional boost and an easy way to eat more vegetables. Using an electric pressure cooker, such as the InstantPot, gets dinner on the table in just 30 minutes.
By Devon O'Brien

Sweet Potato Mac & Cheese

17
Fiber-rich sweet potato is used as the base for the cheese sauce in this healthy, homemade macaroni and cheese recipe. The bright orange color tricks your eyes into thinking this healthy macaroni and cheese recipe is loaded with cheese, but there's actually only about half as much cheese as compared to a traditional recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Mac & Cheese

72
Mac & cheese can be a true comfort on a gloomy day, and our healthy update takes advantage of extra-sharp Cheddar balanced with creamy low-fat cottage cheese and tucks a layer of spinach into the middle, which may help picky eaters down their vegetables. Whole-wheat pasta adds robust flavor and extra fiber.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

One-Pot Mac & Cheese with Cauliflower & Brussels Sprouts

Taking a minute to sizzle some garlic in olive oil is a simple way to pep up the cheese sauce for this easy homemade mac and cheese, and the flavor plays well with the cauliflower and Brussels sprouts in this family-friendly pasta dish. This recipe is designed for you to make a big batch of the cheese sauce to use in different dishes: Stir it into pasta and veggies to make this pasta a one-pot dinner then use it for Cheesy Beef Enchilada Casserole later in the week (see Associated Recipes). Or simply serve it over your favorite steamed vegetables for an easy side dish. If you'd rather make just enough sauce for this pasta, simply cut the sauce amounts in half.
By Katie Webster

Inspiration and Ideas

Cauliflower Mac & Cheese

Cauliflower Mac & Cheese

2
There's no pasta here, but this gluten-free and low-carb cauliflower "mac & cheese" is as comforting and creamy as your family's favorite cheesy dish.
Spinach-Tomato Macaroni & Cheese

Spinach-Tomato Macaroni & Cheese

2
An old-school classic gets a boost of nutrition and flavor from garlicky spinach and tomatoes in this healthy mac and cheese recipe.
Three-Cheese Vegetable Pasta Toss

Three-Cheese Vegetable Pasta Toss

Buffalo Chicken Pasta Salad

Buffalo Chicken Pasta Salad

4
Quick Stovetop Mac & Cheese with Peas

Quick Stovetop Mac & Cheese with Peas

1
Quick Stovetop Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese

Quick Stovetop Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese

1

Macaroni Salad with Creamy Avocado Dressing

Give classic pasta salad a fresher, more flavorful spin. This fast pasta dish calls for avocado to replace some of the mayonnaise, which makes it extra creamy. Whole-wheat elbow macaroni and fresh vegetables lighten up this healthy pasta salad that you'll be making all summer long.

All Healthy Macaroni Recipes

Turkey Meatball Soup

Homemade turkey meatballs are the star of this hearty soup. Full of spinach, macaroni and carrots and topped with grated Parmesan, this recipe takes just about an hour from start to finish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tuna-&-Tomato Mac & Cheese

10
Tuna mac & cheese takes a trip to the Southwest with spicy tomato and festive blue tortilla chips on top. Canned tomatoes with green chiles and ancho chile powder add a peppery kick, but if you like, you can keep it mellow by using a 14-ounce can of drained petite diced tomatoes and mild chili powder.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Macaroni Pancakes with Mushrooms, Spinach & Tomatoes

This layered macaroni main dish is reminiscent of lasagna. Cooked macaroni is mixed with egg and shredded carrots and cooked like pancakes in a skillet. The pancakes are then stacked with alternating layers of a mushroom-spinach mixture, cheese, and seasoned tomatoes and baked to perfection.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Creamy Mac & Cheese Soup

2
A package of frozen pureed winter squash adds sweetness and good nutrition--namely vitamin A, potassium and fiber--to this soup version of a family favorite, mac and cheese. It also lends its orange color to the soup, making it seem cheesier without actually adding more cheese. Feel free to swap in your favorite shape of medium-size pasta for the elbow macaroni. Using convenience items like the frozen squash means that this healthy kid-friendly dinner takes just 30 minutes to prep.
By Annie Peterson

Deviled-Egg Macaroni Salad

This pasta salad looks like the classic picnic side, but in one bite you'll know it's special. It holds all the incredible flavors of deviled eggs and is creamy too, thanks to mashed avocado and hard-boiled eggs. For the best texture, don't make this more than a few hours before you plan to eat it.
By Adam Hickman

Mac & Cheese with Charred Broccoli & Onion

1
In this recipe we've taken basic macaroni and cheese to a whole new level. Charred broccoli and onions are added to cooked elbow pasta, mixed together in a mustardy cheese sauce and cooked on a sheet-pan in the oven. Simple to make, and not much to clean up!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mac & Cheese

2
This healthy, homemade macaroni and cheese recipe is topped with plenty of golden breadcrumbs. If you want to add a little flair to this healthy macaroni and cheese, use aged Gruyere instead of Cheddar and add extra ingredients like peas, chopped cooked mushrooms or chopped ham. This recipe makes more Cream Sauce without the Cream than you'll need for the macaroni and cheese. Refrigerate or freeze the extra sauce and use it in place of heavy cream in any sauce or soup that calls for cream.
By John Ash

Macaroni & Cheese

6
The sauce for this simple mac-and-cheese uses low-fat cottage cheese as its base. Just a cup of sharp Cheddar adds lots of flavor with not too much fat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Jalapeño Popper Mac & Cheese Bites

1
When you're craving jalapeño poppers and mac & cheese and you want to eat with your hands, these easy cheesy bites--which are baked in a mini muffin tin--are just the ticket. Serve them as part of a family-friendly dinner or put out a platter for a casual party. A crispy breadcrumb topping provides a wonderful contrast to the creamy mac & cheese, while the optional fresh parsley and pickled jalapeño garnishes add a nice color contrast and bright flavor.
By Karen Rankin

Mile-High Beefy Mac and Cheese

This one-dish meal is a combination of two favorites--hamburgers and macaroni and cheese. Add in some broccoli and carrots and a creamy cheese sauce and you've got a meal the whole family will appreciate.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Macaroni Salad

4
Old-fashioned macaroni salad sometimes contains jarred pimientos, diced ham or pickle relish, but this version is simple and deliciously plain with fresh chopped celery, carrot and onion. A combination of low-fat mayo and sour cream lightens up the dressing, and whole-wheat elbow noodles, spinach and edamame add extra nutrients.
By Virginia Willis

Vegan Macaroni Salad

2
You don't have to be vegan to enjoy this vegan macaroni salad! The colorful array of veggies give it texture and flavor and help make it lighter than traditional pasta salads. It's perfect to bring along to your next picnic or potluck.
By Pam Lolley

Tried-and-True Chili Mac

Two favorite dishes are combined in one meal! Delicious chili and comforting mac and cheese take under 30 minutes to prepare, and then finish off in the slow-cooker.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vegan Chili Mac

Raw cashews are the base of this velvety smooth sauce. (A high-speed blender will yield you the creamiest results.) Nutritional yeast and tomato paste provide rich umami flavor to this easy vegan dinner.
By Hilary Meyer

Fresh Macaroni Salad

To lighten up this macaroni salad recipe, we use a blend of light mayonnaise and fat-free yogurt. It's full of unexpected veggies--snap peas, broccoli florets, and roasted red peppers--and if you opt to add hard cooked eggs, you'll get an extra boost of protein!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vegan Mac & Cheese

2
Mac and cheese no longer has to be off the menu if you don't do dairy. A blend of hearty cauliflower, butternut squash, cashews and nutritional yeast gives this vegan macaroni and cheese the gooey, cheesy texture and flavor of traditional mac, without a bit of dairy!
By Breana Killeen

Quick Stovetop Mac & Cheese with Kohlrabi

If you like cabbage or broccoli stems, you'll love the flavor kohlrabi gives to this healthy mac and cheese recipe. To make this vegetarian, skip the salami and top with toasted nuts or herbs.
By Julia Clancy
