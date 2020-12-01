Healthy Linguine Recipes

Find healthy, delicious linguine recipes including seafood, shrimp and clam sauce linguini. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo

Rating: Unrated
1
This easy pasta with creamy homemade Alfredo sauce, chicken and shrimp is your classic fettuccine Alfredo done one better--and it takes less than 30 minutes to make! Add a simple green salad and you have a family-friendly weeknight dinner that you'd be happy to serve to company.
By Robby Melvin

Quick Shrimp Puttanesca

Rating: Unrated
2
Because refrigerated fresh pasta cooks much faster than dried pasta, this Italian pasta dish will be on the table lickety-split! Puttanesca, traditionally made with tomatoes, olives, capers, anchovies and garlic, gets a makeover with shrimp for extra protein and artichoke hearts to boost the vegetable servings (and the fiber!). If you can't find frozen artichoke hearts, sub in drained canned artichoke hearts.
By Katie Webster

Sesame-Garlic Beef & Broccoli with Whole-Wheat Noodles

Rating: Unrated
2
A savory marinade with garlic, ginger, soy sauce and sesame oil infuses flavor into sirloin steak pieces in this healthy beef and broccoli stir-fry recipe. Tip: Partially freeze the beef for easier slicing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Linguine with Creamy White Clam Sauce

Rating: Unrated
3
Ripe tomato and fresh basil give this quick recipe tons of flavor. Serve this healthy pasta dinner with crusty garlic bread and steamed green beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp Alfredo

Healthify classic fettuccine Alfredo by adding protein-rich shrimp and using whole-wheat noodles instead of white for extra fiber. We love the full flavor of Asiago cheese in this quick and comforting dinner, but any hard Italian cheese, like Parmigiano Reggiano or Romano, will work well too.
By Hilary Meyer

Shrimp Scampi

Rating: Unrated
1
Shrimp scampi is a favorite dish at many Italian restaurants but our version takes just 20 minutes to prepare, so it's perfect for a weeknight dinner at home. Large shrimp are cooked with garlic and then served over linguine pasta with a buttery-wine sauce--it's so good your family may think you ordered takeout!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Linguine with Creamy Mushroom Sauce

Rating: Unrated
3
This easy pasta recipe is an excuse to buy wild mushrooms, available at many grocery stores these days. Or if you prefer white buttons, those will work well too. The creamy linguine is ready in 40 minutes, so it's quick enough for an easy weeknight recipe but it feels fancy enough for entertaining.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Lemony Linguine with Spring Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
3
Instead of cooking pasta in a huge pot of water, here we use just 3 1/2 cups for this one-pot pasta recipe. When the pasta is al dente, most of the water has evaporated and the bit that's left is thickened with the starch that cooks off the pasta. With just a few add-ins like lemon and Parmesan cheese you have a delicious silky sauce. Want to use up your veggie stash in the freezer? Swap in 8 ounces frozen spinach for fresh.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Seafood Linguine

Rating: Unrated
6
This restaurant-worthy seafood pasta dish is a snap to make and an easy way to impress guests. We like the sweet taste and extra-saucy consistency of canned diced San Marzano tomatoes in sauces like this one. Marjoram pairs well with the seafood, but basil or even parsley works too. Serve with a Caesar salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkey Meatballs with Linguine & Fresh Tomato Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
For this healthy turkey meatball recipe, lean ground turkey is mixed with fresh mushrooms, oats, garlic, spices and a little Parmesan cheese for a meatball that's moist, delicious and has more fiber and less saturated fat than a traditional beef and pork version. Serve these tasty meatballs over whole-grain pasta with fresh tomato sauce for a satisfying take on spaghetti and meatballs, and save the leftovers to stuff into sandwiches.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Vegetable Marinara Over Linguine

This vegetarian marinara is a fantastic way to incorporate vegetables into a meal. Not only will adults love it but kids will, too! You can easily make it on a weekend, and reheat for a quick Monday night meal.
By Cooking Light

Leek & Lemon Linguine

Rating: Unrated
11
This simple pasta recipe has bold lemony flavor. It's nice with a salad for a light supper or serve it along with seared fish, shrimp or chicken. Vary it as you please--add a bit of crumbled goat cheese, chopped rinsed capers, shelled edamame or thin strips of yellow bell pepper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

One-Pot Chicken Alfredo

One-Pot Chicken Alfredo

Rating: Unrated
1
This better-for-you creamy, cheesy chicken fettuccine Alfredo isn't all that fancy, but it's incredibly comforting. You'll taste a nice pop of pepper and nutty notes from the whole-wheat pasta. Best part about this recipe? It's a one-pot meal, which means fewer dishes for you!
Cheesy Vegetable Pasta Alfredo

Cheesy Vegetable Pasta Alfredo

This cheesy pasta recipe is made in a slow cooker but is relatively quick taking just 2 1/2 hours from start-to-finish. It's full of vegetables, whole-grain linguine and of course, lots of cheese!
Fresh Herb Shrimp Linguini

Fresh Herb Shrimp Linguini

Rating: Unrated
1
Slow-Cooker Octopus with Red Wine Sauce Over Linguine

Slow-Cooker Octopus with Red Wine Sauce Over Linguine

Slow-Cooker Spicy Mussels in Tomato-Fennel Ragu

Slow-Cooker Spicy Mussels in Tomato-Fennel Ragu

Creamy Coconut Lime Chicken with Pasta

Creamy Coconut Lime Chicken with Pasta

Rating: Unrated
1

Linguine alle Vongole

Rating: Unrated
1

Italian for "linguine with clams," this seafood pasta dish includes tomatoes for a mashup between red and white clam sauces.

All Healthy Linguine Recipes

Linguine with Escarole & Shrimp

Rating: Unrated
10
Lots of tangy lemon, fresh tomatoes, escarole and shrimp create an incredible sauce for whole-wheat pasta. Serve with a glass of Sauvignon Blanc and whole-grain bread.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with Summer Vegetables

This creamy and delicious summery twist on fettuccine alfredo is sure to become your new favorite pasta meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Linguine with Grilled Shrimp & Black Olives

Rating: Unrated
2
The smoky mellowness of grilled shrimp plays against the powerful saltiness of olives in this lively summer pasta.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkey-Mushroom Pasta with Maple-Cream Sauce

Cooked turkey is combined with pasta, mushrooms and leeks, tossed in a rich maple-cream sauce and sprinkled with crumbled turkey bacon in this 1-hour dinner recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Linguine alla Lobster

Lobster and tomatoes combine in a simple sauce perfect for topping linguine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Curried Seafood with Linguine

Apricot nectar adds a touch of sweetness to the soy- and ginger-based sauce flavoring this 25-minute seafood linguine recipe. The shrimp and scallops are coated with a curry mixture which adds taste and color to this delicious dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Linguine with Fennel & Butter Beans

Earthy fennel and creamy butter beans top whole-wheat linguine in this quick and healthy pasta recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Linguine with Roasted Summer Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
4
Instead of swimming in a cream sauce, linguine is tossed with roasted vegetables and garlic puree for a full flavor without much fat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Skewered Shrimp and Tomato Linguine

Grilled shrimp are easy to prepare and taste delicious. In this main dish they are served over linguine with fresh arugula and cherry tomatoes, in a buttery-lemon sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Vegetable & Linguine Salad

Take this quick pasta salad to summer potlucks for rave reviews. Try roasting your favorite vegetables or whatever you have on hand.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Linguine with Tomato-Mint Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
A touch of lemon juice and fresh mint livens up jarred marinara sauce in this quick and healthy pasta dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com