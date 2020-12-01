Healthy Fettuccini Recipes

Find healthy, delicious fettuccini recipes including fettuccini alfredo, fettuccini carbonara and mushroom fettuccini. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Creamy Fettuccine with Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms

Sliced Brussels sprouts and mushrooms cook quickly and cling to the pasta in our fall version of pasta primavera. Look for presliced mushrooms to cut prep time. Serve with a tossed salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Lemon Pasta with Shrimp

Yogurt makes a fine substitute for cream in the sauce for this easy pasta recipe. Just warm the yogurt (do not boil) and add some pasta-cooking water to thin it out. Lemon and fresh basil brighten up the whole-wheat pasta and complement the shrimp in this quick dinner recipe.
By Liz Mervosh

Creamy Scallop & Pea Fettuccine

This rich pasta dish is full of sweet seared scallops and plump peas. Low-fat milk and flour thicken the sauce, giving it creamy texture without the extra calories and fat found in traditional cream sauces. Serve with a small Caesar salad on the side.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Fettuccine Alfredo

In this healthy fettuccine Alfredo recipe, the sauce for this classic pasta dish gets a makeover, using yogurt. Although we like to toss this creamy pasta sauce with fettuccine, any whole-wheat pasta can be used.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon-Garlic Sardine Fettuccine

Even sardine skeptics will enjoy this lemony pasta with crispy breadcrumbs. Substitute two 5- to 6-ounce cans chunk light tuna for the sardines if you prefer. If you are using tuna or can't find sardines packed in tomato sauce, add 2 tablespoons tomato paste in Step 4 with the lemon juice. Serve with a salad of bitter greens tossed with a lemon vinaigrette and a glass of Pinot Grigio.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seared Salmon with Pesto Fettuccine

The brightness of basil pesto is a nice match for the buttery flavor of salmon in this quick and healthy dinner recipe. Refrigerated pesto, found near fresh sauces and salsas at most stores, is prettier and has a better taste than jarred.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fettuccine with Shiitake Mushrooms & Basil

EatingWell reader Sidra Goldman of Washington, D.C., contributed this fresh-tasting whole-wheat pasta recipe. Lemon zest accents the basil beautifully.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pan-Seared Scallops with Tomato, Olives, and Fresh Basil

This Italian-inspired dish is full of flavor. Use whole grain or multigrain fettuccine to make it a healthier option.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fettuccine with Creamy Mushroom Sauce

Any variety of mushroom will work in this creamy vegetarian pasta sauce, but we particularly like a combination of shiitake, oyster and cremini. Adding a few wild varieties, such as chanterelle or lobster mushrooms, will make the sauce extra-special.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pasta alle Erbe

Lidia Bastianich's rustic pasta recipe from Umbria would typically be made with foraged greens, but certainly chard, spinach and common chicory are delicious in this dish. Collard, dandelion or mustard greens would be good too. (Adapted from Lidia Cooks From the Heart of Italy, Knopf, 2009.)
By Eataly and Lidia Bastianich

Vegan Cauliflower Fettuccine Alfredo with Kale

In this date-night-worthy vegan fettuccine Alfredo recipe, cooked cauliflower transforms into a rich, luscious sauce when it's blended with softened cashews. A high-speed blender will give you the creamiest results. Opt for whole-wheat fettuccine to add fiber to this vegan pasta recipe.
By Erin Alderson

Summer Corn & Scallop Pasta

The naturally sweet taste of scallops partners beautifully with summer corn at its peak in this corn and scallop pasta recipe. To get the most corn flavor into the creamy pasta sauce for this summer pasta recipe, we use the dull side of a knife to remove the extra bit of the corn kernels and the sweet corn “milk” from the ear after cutting off the fresh kernels. Try this technique anytime you are adding fresh corn to sauces or soups.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Mushrooms add flavor and a meaty texture to this vegetarian pasta dinner. Evaporated fat-free milk makes a rich sauce that's lower in fat than the traditional recipe so you can feel good indulging in this creamy fettuccine recipe.
Alfredo-Sauced Chicken with Fettuccine

Alfredo-Sauced Chicken with Fettuccine

Even sardine skeptics will enjoy this lemony pasta with crispy breadcrumbs. Substitute a 5- to 6-ounce can chunk light tuna for the sardines if you prefer. If you are using tuna or can't find sardines packed in tomato sauce, add 1 tablespoon tomato paste with the lemon juice in Step 4. Serve with a salad of bitter greens tossed with a lemon vinaigrette and a glass of pinot grigio.

All Healthy Fettuccini Recipes

Fettuccine with Fresh Tuna Sauce

Fresh tuna, tomatoes and garlic make a rich and hearty pasta dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pasta Bolognese

Traditional Bolognese usually incorporates veal, pork and beef into the sauce. Here we use convenient Italian turkey sausage in their place--vary the heat by choosing a hot or sweet version.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pasta with Mushroom-Thyme Ragu

Serve with a salad of bitter greens dressed with balsamic vinegar and olive oil.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sage and Cream Turkey Fettuccine

Fat-free sour cream adds extra richness without a lot of calories and fat to this quick turkey and pasta dinner for two.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
