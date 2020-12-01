Healthy Couscous Recipes

Find healthy, delicious couscous recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Easy Whole-Wheat Couscous

Feel free to double this recipe to suit your needs. To add more flavor, swap reduced-sodium broth in for the water.
By Katie Webster

Slow-Cooker Beef & Carrot Tagine with Almond Couscous

Feel free to experiment with the spices in this simple slow-cooker beef stew--keep cumin and cinnamon in the mix, but try adding cardamom and ginger for greater depth of flavor. Both the stew and the almond couscous are very easy to prep, and the active time is just 20 minutes. Recipe adapted from Slow Cook Modern.
By Liana Krissoff

One-Skillet Salmon with Fennel & Sun-Dried Tomato Couscous

Rating: Unrated
6
Sun-dried tomato pesto and lemon do double duty to season both the salmon and the couscous in this healthy one-pan dinner recipe. Serve the salmon with extra lemon wedges and a dollop of plain yogurt, if desired.
By Breana Killeen

Chicken Thighs with Couscous & Kale

Rating: Unrated
11
One-pot meals, like this all-in-one chicken thigh, kale and Israeli couscous recipe, are perfect for nights when you want to keep cleanup to a minimum. Look for Israeli couscous--small pearl-shaped pasta made from semolina flour--near other Middle Eastern dry goods in well-stocked supermarkets or specialty-foods stores.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seafood Couscous Paella

Rating: Unrated
12
Whole-wheat couscous soaks up this savory saffron-infused broth.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon and Couscous Casserole

Salmon is tossed with couscous, spinach, and roasted red peppers, then topped with toasted almonds for a light and easy meal that's ready in less than 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Feta & Spinach Couscous Patties

Rating: Unrated
5
Feta, spinach and dill flavor these tofu patties. Slice some lemon wedges and pick up some whole-wheat pita bread to serve with this Greek-inspired meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Souvlaki Kebabs with Mediterranean Couscous

Rating: Unrated
1
Fennel adds a nice flavoring to the marinade in this Mediterranean-inspired chicken souvlaki dish. The kabobs are perfectly paired with a veggie-packed, yogurt-dressed Israeli couscous.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Moroccan Chicken, Vegetables & Couscous

Loaded with chicken, onion, butternut squash, apricots, chickpeas and couscous, this slow-cooker recipe is not only bursting with color and texture, but it's also packed with protein and a host of vitamins and even contains a dose of fiber.
By Cooking Light

BBQ Shrimp with Garlicky Kale & Parmesan-Herb Couscous

Rating: Unrated
4
In the U.S., dry whole-wheat couscous has been partially cooked, making it a quick-cooking (5 minutes!) whole-grain weeknight dinner champ. And when you buy peeled shrimp, plus a bag of prechopped kale and bottled barbecue sauce, the savings in prep time helps to get this healthy dinner done in a jiff.
By Breana Killeen

Lemon-Tahini Couscous with Chicken & Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
1
When you want pasta in no time, couscous is your best friend! The tiny pasta balls cook up in minutes, and absorb all the water so you don't have to fuss with draining. Tossed with sautéed vegetables plus leftover chicken, it's a fast and tasty meal in a bowl that's perfect as an easy dinner recipe.
By Joyce Hendley

Hearty Breakfast Salad with Roasted Cabbage & Baked Feta

A breakfast salad is a fresh, delicious way to start your day with ample veggies. This recipe gets a hearty twist with additions like cabbage and feta. For brunch guests, put the components out buffet-style so they can build their own bowls.
By Caroline Fennessy Campion

Inspiration and Ideas

Moroccan Lamb Tagine

Moroccan Lamb Tagine

Rating: Unrated
1
A tagine is a Moroccan stew that is named after the earthenware dish it is cooked in. We use a slow cooker for this tasty version, which features lamb, sweet potatoes, dates and olives.
Za'atar-Roasted Chicken Tenders & Vegetables with Couscous

Za'atar-Roasted Chicken Tenders & Vegetables with Couscous

Rating: Unrated
2
Za'atar (or zaatar)--a Middle-Eastern spice blend that's a mix of thyme, sumac, salt, sesame seeds and sometimes other herbs--gives this sheet-pan roast chicken recipe tons of flavor. Chicken tenders and pretrimmed green beans make this healthy dinner super-fast.
Caribbean Couscous Salad

Caribbean Couscous Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Stuffed Eggplant with Couscous & Almonds

Stuffed Eggplant with Couscous & Almonds

Rating: Unrated
1
Herbed Lamb Chops with Greek Couscous Salad

Herbed Lamb Chops with Greek Couscous Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Salmon Couscous Salad

Salmon Couscous Salad

Rating: Unrated
1

Whole-Wheat Couscous with Parmesan & Peas

Rating: Unrated
11

Couscous, which is actually a type of tiny pasta, makes an almost-instant side dish. Happily, the whole-wheat variety is just as fast to prepare as regular couscous. Lemon zest is a delicious accent to nutty Parmesan in this Italian-inspired couscous.

All Healthy Couscous Recipes

Honey-Mustard Chicken Tenders with Couscous & Carrots

Rating: Unrated
1
Thanks to the quick-cooking power of chicken tenders, this honey-mustard chicken dinner comes together fast and easily for a family-friendly weeknight meal. The baby carrots are cooked in a simple orange juice and butter sauce which is lovely drizzled over the chicken and couscous.
By Katie Webster

Mediterranean Couscous Cabbage Rolls

Rating: Unrated
13
We love the subtle flavor of cinnamon with fresh mint in these vegetarian cabbage rolls stuffed with couscous, olives and feta cheese. Don't worry if your cabbage leaves tear a little when you pull them off the head; they will wrap up just fine. As a precaution you can cook a couple extra leaves and roll two partly overlapping if needed. Serve with roasted butternut squash tossed with olive oil, cinnamon and garlic. To double this recipe, use 2 large skillets and prepare one 4-serving recipe in each.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Ragout Over Couscous

Hearty and filling, this eggplant and white bean ragout is vegetarian comfort food. Tossing the eggplant with salt draws out excess moisture from the vegetable, making it less bitter and more firm upon cooking. To make this recipe gluten-free, sub rice or gluten-free pasta for the couscous. Garnish with additional chopped flat-leaf parsley or basil, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Orange-Tomato Couscous with Chicken

Rating: Unrated
17
This cinnamon- and cumin-spiked couscous with chicken takes its inspiration from Morocco. It's made mostly with pantry staples--all you have to pick up is some chicken thighs, a bunch of cilantro and an orange. The orange slices become tender after cooking--you can eat them skin and all. For a variation, substitute diced, boneless leg of lamb for the chicken. Serve with steamed green beans or a spinach salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Middle Eastern Meatballs with Raita

This meal features dense and tender lamb meatballs, creamy and refreshing cucumber raita--a traditional Indian sauce made with yogurt and vegetables--and whole-wheat couscous, a grain-like pasta that can be found at most supermarkets. Garnish these slow-cooker meatballs with fresh dill sprigs, and serve with lightly toasted pita, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Couscous & Fruit Salad

Rating: Unrated
7
Try this fruit-and-nut-studded couscous salad alongside grilled salmon or chicken for supper or on its own for a fresh lunchbox treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Couscous With Zucchini & Cherry Tomatoes

Enjoy the benefits of good-for-you whole-wheat couscous with this quick and easy grain side dish. Fresh cherry tomatoes, crisp-tender zucchini, and earthy thyme are a perfect accompaniment to the delightful, nutty taste of the couscous.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cashew Salmon with Apricot Couscous

Rating: Unrated
27
Yogurt sauce flavored with lemon, cumin and cilantro tops this Indian-inspired grilled salmon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Buffalo Chicken Grain Bowl

Get the flavors of spicy Buffalo chicken wings, without frying, in this nutritious couscous bowl loaded with protein and crisp veggies.
By Katie Webster

Green Couscous & Shrimp

Rating: Unrated
3
This quick dinner recipe of couscous, white beans and shrimp is flavored with a potent parsley-and-basil dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp, Ham & Pepper Couscous

Reminiscent of paella, this one-pan shrimp couscous recipe is flavored with smoky paprika, fennel and garlic. This healthy meal is easy enough for a weeknight but impressive enough for a dinner party. Diced chicken, scallops or pork could be substituted for the shrimp.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Couscous with Currants

Roasted garlic and lemon dress this couscous salad. Currants and tomatoes add sweet counterpoints to the tangy dressing. This dish is best served at room temperature.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Couscous Paella Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
This soup is inspired by the flavors and ingredients of paella, but unlike paella it's simple enough for a speedy weeknight dinner. If you can't find Spanish chorizo, use pepperoni (add a pinch of smoked paprika if you have it). Serve with warm whole-grain garlic bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Couscous with Rutabaga & Beef Stew

Rating: Unrated
4
In this riff on North African tradition, couscous is served as the base for a beef and rutabaga stew that's made with an intoxicating blend of cinnamon, turmeric, coriander and cayenne (optional if you don't like it spicy). Garnish with fresh parsley or cilantro and serve with sliced cucumber.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegetable Israeli Couscous

Israeli couscous is beadier and larger than regular couscous, so it takes a little longer to cook, but it's a perfect choice in this grain salad with vegetables, feta cheese, mint and citrus dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Couscous, Lentil & Arugula Salad with Garlic-Dijon Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
3
This hearty combination of whole-wheat couscous and lentils perched atop a lightly dressed bed of arugula makes a tasty vegetarian main-course salad. The lemony vinaigrette is especially good for bringing out the spicy notes of the arugula.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Turkey and Couscous

Turkey and couscous come together beautifully when paired with a vegetable medley. To give this recipe an Indian twist, season the turkey breast with curry powder or an Indian Spice Rub before grilling or roasting, and toss pine nuts into the cooked couscous.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon-Almond Couscous

In a hurry? Just a bit of lemon peel, slivered almonds, and fresh chives are all that's needed to season this fresh-tasting 15-minute couscous side dish, which pairs well with any meat or fish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fish Couscous with Onion T'faya

Rating: Unrated
5
T'fayas, special-occasion dishes served all along Morocco's Atlantic coast, are known for their thick, sweet and heavily spiced sauces. This one gets a pleasant layer of sweetness from raisins and a touch of sugar, which marries perfectly with halibut.
By Kitty Morse

Pork Tenderloin with Sweet-Spiced Onions

A cinnamon-allspice rub adds intriguing flavor to the pork tenderloin in this one-dish meal. Served alongside an easy couscous, pea, and sliced almond mixture, the pork is topped with an orange-onion sauce that your family will love.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cauliflower & Couscous Pilaf

Rating: Unrated
2
Pilaf is usually made with rice plus nuts, fruit, vegetables or even meat. In this version we use couscous instead of rice, so it's nearly instant, and add a sweet accent of orange and currants.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Stuffed Onions with Balsamic Drizzle

Tender baked onions make the perfect edible container for whole-wheat couscous pilaf in this hearty side dish. The balsamic drizle is a real treat--try it for a party or holiday dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ginger-Marinated Leg of Lamb with Israeli Couscous & Kale

Rating: Unrated
3
A stunning main course for the holidays, this ginger-flavored leg of lamb, served with kale and red pepper flecked couscous, will win you accolades, even though it's easy to put together. The festive-looking couscous could be served on its own as a side with roast chicken.
By Raghavan Iyer

Couscous with Orange

Because this couscous recipe takes just 15 minutes to prepare, you can rely on it any time you need a sensational side dish. Mild tasting couscous is cooked in chicken broth and flavored with mild green onions and a chopped orange--it's versatile enough to go with just about any entree.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com