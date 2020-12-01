Recipes Made with Grapeseed Oil

Braised Chicken with Mushrooms & Leeks
The leeks get silky when they cook down in this luscious, tangy mustard sauce. Serve over mashed potatoes.
Spicy Eggplant & Shishitos
Ben Bebenroth, chef and owner of Cleveland's farm-to-table Spice Catering, likes to make this sauté with Ichiban eggplant, which is a long, slender variety with thin skin that he grows on his farm.
Spicy Herb Sauce
This versatile sauce draws inspiration from the fiery Yemeni hot pepper-herb sauce zhoug. This recipe was developed to preserve the summer bounty from your garden or farmers' market; it freezes well for up to 6 months. Spoon it over grilled meat, mash with egg yolks to make deviled eggs or stir into Greek yogurt to make a dip. Taste your jalapeños before adding them--if they're particularly hot, adjust as you see fit.
Caraway Vinaigrette
Caraway seeds and scallion add the flavors of rye bread to this healthy salad dressing. Serve with hearty greens, such as kale or spinach.
Raspberry Vinaigrette
Mild-tasting grapeseed oil is the ideal foil for fruity raspberry vinegar. This simple dressing offers an especially nice finish for a salad of mixed greens, fresh peaches or berries and chicken. For an exquisite appetizer, drizzle the dressing over melon wedges (or fresh figs) draped with thin slices of prosciutto.