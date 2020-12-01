Recipes Made with Grapeseed Oil

Spicy Herb Sauce

This versatile sauce draws inspiration from the fiery Yemeni hot pepper-herb sauce zhoug. This recipe was developed to preserve the summer bounty from your garden or farmers' market; it freezes well for up to 6 months. Spoon it over grilled meat, mash with egg yolks to make deviled eggs or stir into Greek yogurt to make a dip. Taste your jalapeños before adding them--if they're particularly hot, adjust as you see fit.