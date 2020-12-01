Healthy Tahini Recipes

Find healthy, delicious tahini recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas

Rating: Unrated
2
This healthy high-fiber salad comes together in just 10 minutes. Serve it right away or pack it in individual servings for four super-satisfying high-fiber lunches for the week ahead. To cut down on prep time, we're using preshredded Brussels sprouts from the produce department and store-bought roasted chickpeas. Look for roasted chickpea snacks with the healthy snacks or nuts at your grocery store.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Falafel Salad with Lemon-Tahini Dressing

Rating: Unrated
10
Deep-fried falafel can be a total grease bomb. But these pan-seared falafel still get crispy in just a few tablespoons of oil with equally satisfying results. Be sure to use dried, instead of canned, chickpeas in this healthy recipe--canned chickpeas add too much moisture.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dark Chocolate Hummus

Rating: Unrated
1
This dessert hummus is an unexpectedly delightful treat that still packs the protein and fiber punch of traditional hummus. Try dipping banana and apple slices, pretzels, strawberries or graham crackers in this sweet, chocolaty spread.
By Hilary Meyer

Mediterranean Lettuce Wraps

Rating: Unrated
1
A tangy, nutty tahini dressing brings together no-cook ingredients like canned chickpeas and roasted red peppers for these easy meal-prep lettuce wraps. Make these wraps ahead of time for a grab-and-go lunch or dinner. A few wedges of warm pita finish off the meal perfectly.
By Robin Bashinsky

Mushroom Shawarma with Yogurt-Tahini Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
The bold spices and cooling and creamy tahini-yogurt sauce make these vegetarian pitas a home run for lunch or dinner. The meaty, umami-rich mushrooms do enough heavy lifting so that you don't miss the meat at all.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Chickpea Curry Bowl

You'll get a serious dose of plant-based protein with this meal! The curry-infused cauliflower and chickpeas taste hearty and satisfying, while quinoa adds an extra boost of protein.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Lemon-Tahini Dressing

Rating: Unrated
2
Spoon this tangy dressing over cooked broccoli, green beans, salad or poached fish.
By Ruth Cousineau

Edamame Hummus Wrap

Rating: Unrated
2
Made with protein-rich edamame instead of chickpeas, this easy hummus recipe is the perfect vegetarian filling for a grab-and-go wrap. Or double the recipe and use the hummus for a healthy snack with cut-up vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Avocado Hummus

Rating: Unrated
5
This vibrant green hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) and avocado make this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
By Devon O'Brien

Tahini-Yogurt Dip

Serve this creamy yogurt dip with baby carrots, sliced radishes or whole-wheat pita triangles.
By Lauren Lastowka

Ginger-Tahini Oven-Baked Salmon & Vegetables

The tahini sauce does double duty in this healthy salmon recipe, serving as a glaze for the fish and also as a drizzle for the entire dish at the end of cooking. The green beans are cooked just slightly in this recipe, to still be crisp. If you like your green beans tenderer, look for thinner beans or haricot verts in the grocery store; they'll cook more quickly. This sheet-pan dinner recipe is not only delicious--it also comes together with just 25 minutes of active prep time, and there's only one pan to clean up afterwards!
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Ginger-Tahini Oven-Baked Salmon & Vegetables

The tahini sauce does double duty in this healthy salmon recipe, serving as a glaze for the fish and also as a drizzle for the entire dish at the end of cooking. The green beans are cooked just slightly in this recipe, to still be crisp. If you like your green beans tenderer, look for thinner beans or haricot verts in the grocery store; they'll cook more quickly. This sheet-pan dinner recipe is not only delicious--it also comes together with just 25 minutes of active prep time, and there's only one pan to clean up afterwards!
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Inspiration and Ideas

Double-Tahini Hummus

Double-Tahini Hummus

Rating: Unrated
2
You'll look like an expert with this easy hummus recipe that produces the lightest, silkiest hummus you've ever had. Chilling the cooked chickpeas ensures that when they're blended with the oil and cold tahini the hummus will come out creamy rather than oily. In a pinch, you can use the quick-soak technique (see Step 1), reduce the chilling time and still get great hummus.
Lemon-Tahini Couscous with Chicken & Vegetables

Lemon-Tahini Couscous with Chicken & Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
1
When you want pasta in no time, couscous is your best friend! The tiny pasta balls cook up in minutes, and absorb all the water so you don't have to fuss with draining. Tossed with sautéed vegetables plus leftover chicken, it's a fast and tasty meal in a bowl that's perfect as an easy dinner recipe.
Mediterranean Eggplant Dip with Sizzled Garlic

Mediterranean Eggplant Dip with Sizzled Garlic

Apricot-Ginger Energy Balls

Apricot-Ginger Energy Balls

Rating: Unrated
2
Classic Hummus

Classic Hummus

Rating: Unrated
4
Egyptian Falafel with Tahini Sauce (Taameya)

Egyptian Falafel with Tahini Sauce (Taameya)

Traditional Greek Tahini Dip

Super creamy with the nutty flavor of sesame seeds, this homemade tahini sauce recipe is a popular way to begin a meal in Cyprus. Serve with crudités and pita.

All Healthy Tahini Recipes

Easy Shrimp Tacos

These easy shrimp tacos are inspired by the seafood tacos in Baja California.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Roasted Beet Hummus

Rating: Unrated
3
This vibrant hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Roasted beets make this healthy dip extra flavorful. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
By Devon O'Brien

Vegan Lemon-Dill Cashew Dip

Rating: Unrated
1
Pureed cashews make for a lusciously creamy dip that your guests will never guess is completely plant-based. Since it keeps well, this appetizer is also a quick solution for hungry snackers. Garnish with pickled shallots and extra capers for a briny finish.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Summer Vegetable Sesame Noodles

Rating: Unrated
2
Squash noodles elbow out some of the starchy ones to give this cool sesame noodle salad a veggie boost. This easy healthy recipe comes together in just 20 minutes, so it's great for weeknight dinners. Pack up any leftovers for lunch.
By Breana Killeen

Green Tahini Ranch Dip

Fresh spinach and herbs blended with tahini and garlic make this tahini dip recipe perfect for crudités--or try it as a vegan alternative to regular ranch dressing.
By Julia Clancy

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

This vibrant orange hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Roasted red peppers make this healthy dip extra flavorful. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
By Devon O'Brien

Shish Kebab with Tahini Sauce

Rating: Unrated
2
Roasted and grilled meats are ubiquitous throughout the Middle East. This marinade, infused with allspice and cinnamon, would be excellent on lamb or chicken as well. Tuck the grilled chunks of meat and onion into warm whole-wheat pitas.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Green Lentil Curry Masabacha

Masabacha is a thick stew that in this case serves as the backbone to a hearty and healthy breakfast bowl. But the real star here is the silky whipped tahini sauce, made by simply pureeing tahini and water with garlic and lemon juice until the mixture is transformed into a light, spreadable sauce. Serve with warm pita and some vegetables for dipping.
By Adeena Sussman

Falafel Waffles with Yogurt-Tahini Sauce

Rating: Unrated
2
Get your falafel fix with this fun twist on a classic falafel. We use a waffle maker to crisp up chickpeas with lemon and herbs. A tangy sauce, made with zippy za'atar and served on the side, adds a creamy note.
By Carolyn Casner

Potatoes with Green Tahini Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
The cilantro- and lemon-laced tahini sauce is a perfect bold partner for potatoes in this Middle-Eastern-style potato salad recipe. The green tahini sauce is also great tossed with roasted carrots or broccoli.
By Michael Solomonov

Tahini Sauce

Rating: Unrated
2
This garlicky tahini sauce is traditionally served with chicken kebabs, but we loved it with the beef kebabs as well.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Middle Eastern Roast Lamb with Tahini Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
Inspired by Middle Eastern shawarma sandwiches, here we season leg of lamb with a flavorful spice paste spiked with garlic, cardamom, paprika and cumin and grill it over indirect heat to approximate the gentle cooking of a rotisserie. Serve the tahini sauce on the side--and be sure to keep any leftovers. They're great tucked into a pita pocket with shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Edamame Hummus Wrap for Two

This edamame hummus recipe makes just enough for two wraps, but the hummus is so good, you might want to double it and tuck it away in your fridge for snacking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Super-Seed Snack Bars

Rating: Unrated
2
Thanks to a mix of pumpkin, sunflower, hemp and chia seeds, these healthy snack bars are packed with protein, fiber, minerals and healthy fats. Because these bars pack well, they're great for taking along on all-day adventures.
By Beth Lipton

Chicken Pita Sandwiches with Harissa Sauce

We serve these lemon-oregano chicken pitas with lots of fixings tucked in, but you could ditch the pita and serve it all over cooked bulgur, cauliflower rice or a bed of greens.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Fattoush with Yogurt-Tahini Dressing

Rating: Unrated
2
In this healthy Lebanese-inspired fattoush salad recipe, lettuce, cucumbers and tomatoes are tossed with a yogurt dressing and topped with pita chips and feta cheese. Serve with Mediterranean grilled lamb chops or chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Squash with Green Tahini

This squash recipe will leave you with some extra green tahini, which you can use as a salad dressing or a dip for crudités. Serve with a roast chicken and mixed green salad for a complete meal.
By Julia Clancy

Hummus with Slow-Roasted Vegetables

Serve these vegetables and super-lemony hummus with warm pita bread and a sprinkle of fruity za'atar, and you'll be transported to the hustle and bustle of Tel Aviv, Israel's iconic Mediterranean coastal city. This is the perfect healthy appetizer or element of a party board for any gathering.
By Adeena Sussman

Roasted Garlic Hummus

Rating: Unrated
6
This garlicky hummus is the perfect dip for pita crisps. To make the crisps, simply bake triangles of pita bread in a hot oven until they are golden, about 8 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tahini Dressing

Rating: Unrated
1
Tahini, also called sesame butter, adds richness to this creamy dressing. Its nutty flavor will enliven a composed salad of blanched vegetables or Chinese cabbage.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sesame Noodle Salad with Smashed Cucumbers

These noodles will serve you well when the weather is sweltering and you just want something cool to eat. Robust buckwheat noodles are coated in a nutty sauce made with tahini and sesame oil and topped with crunchy cucumbers with a hint of heat from sambal oelek. You'll find sambal oelek with the Asian foods in most supermarkets; if you can't find it, you can substitute chile-garlic paste or Sriracha. This makes a good-size batch with enough leftovers for a few easy, no-reheat lunches.
By Ann Taylor Pittman

Mache & Chicken Salad with Honey-Tahini Dressing

Rating: Unrated
7
In this salad, mâche is tossed with spring ingredients--new red-skinned potatoes and fresh peas--and a lemony tahini dressing and chicken.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Beet Hummus

Bring this fun red beet hummus dip to your next potluck or barbeque.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Farmy Hummus

Adding baking soda to the soaking liquid for chickpeas tenderizes their skins, yielding extra-creamy hummus. Recipe by Chef/Farmer Stacey Givens of The Side Yard Farm & Kitchen, Portland, OR.
By Stacey Givens
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com