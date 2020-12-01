Healthy Pistachio Recipes

Roasted Pistachio-Crusted Salmon with Broccoli
This easy one-pan roasted salmon with broccoli is quick enough for weeknight dinners but elegant enough for company. The lemony pistachio crust would also be lovely on other types of fish or on chicken breasts.
Spaghetti Squash & Chicken with Avocado Pesto
Give pesto pasta a healthy makeover with this easy recipe that combines low-carb spaghetti squash with high-protein chicken breast. Top this powerhouse combo with homemade basil pesto that gets a creamy upgrade from ripe avocados to complete a mouthwatering chicken dinner.
Pistachio-Crusted Chicken with Warm Barley Salad
Barley and pistachios give this healthy chicken recipe a double dose of nutty flavor. For an easy change-up, swap in your favorite whole grain, such as brown rice, farro or quinoa.
Pressure-Cooker Buddha Bowl
Whip up this healthy vegetarian grain bowl with ease in your Instant Pot. Pressure-cooking the sweet potato is faster and yields the perfect texture. A drizzle of homemade spicy dressing takes this easy dinner to the next level.
Raisin-Cardamom Overnight French Toast
This healthy breakfast casserole recipe has a good dose of cardamom, so if it's not your favorite spice, reduce it to 1 teaspoon and add 2 teaspoons cinnamon.
Savory Date & Pistachio Bites
A touch of sweetness from the dates and raisins paired with crunch and nuttiness from the pistachios make these bites perfect for an on-the-go snack or as an accompaniment on a cheese board.
Red Beans & Rice with Vegetables
This dish is inspired by the traditional New Orleans dish of red beans and rice, but adds plenty of roasted vegetables.
Peanut Butter, Blueberry & Oat Energy Squares
These one-bowl, no-bake energy squares ensure a quick way to refuel during long meetings, tough workouts or that mid-afternoon energy slump. Feel free to swap the blueberries for your favorite dried fruit and the pistachios for your favorite nut--but keep the maple syrup as is; we found using less than 1/2 cup resulted in crumbly bars.
Mini Pistachio Cakes
Adding matcha, a powdered green tea with a grassy flavor, balances the sweetness of these little tea cakes and adds gorgeous color too. You can add more matcha to the glaze for a festive green tint or sprinkle some on top. Alternatively, use dehydrated raspberry powder for a pink hue.
Shaved Root Vegetable Salad with Pistachios
This centerpiece-worthy salad calls for buying up the most colorful roots in the produce section. We like using a rainbow of beets and carrots for the most stunning presentation.
Cardamom-Orange Rolls
For a quick and easy sweet treat, try these cardamom-orange rolls. Ready in just 35 minutes, these rolls are perfect for brunch or with tea.
Caramelized Oranges with Cardamom Syrup
Turbinado sugar has a rich, molasses-like flavor that plays nicely with sweet-tart oranges in this easy healthy dessert recipe.