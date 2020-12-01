Healthy Pistachio Recipes

Find healthy, delicious pistachio recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Roasted Pistachio-Crusted Salmon with Broccoli

Rating: Unrated
4
This easy one-pan roasted salmon with broccoli is quick enough for weeknight dinners but elegant enough for company. The lemony pistachio crust would also be lovely on other types of fish or on chicken breasts.
By Carolyn Casner

Spaghetti Squash & Chicken with Avocado Pesto

Rating: Unrated
6
Give pesto pasta a healthy makeover with this easy recipe that combines low-carb spaghetti squash with high-protein chicken breast. Top this powerhouse combo with homemade basil pesto that gets a creamy upgrade from ripe avocados to complete a mouthwatering chicken dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Pistachio-Crusted Chicken with Warm Barley Salad

Rating: Unrated
4
Barley and pistachios give this healthy chicken recipe a double dose of nutty flavor. For an easy change-up, swap in your favorite whole grain, such as brown rice, farro or quinoa.
By Hilary Meyer

Pressure-Cooker Buddha Bowl

Rating: Unrated
5
Whip up this healthy vegetarian grain bowl with ease in your Instant Pot. Pressure-cooking the sweet potato is faster and yields the perfect texture. A drizzle of homemade spicy dressing takes this easy dinner to the next level.
By Hilary Meyer

Raisin-Cardamom Overnight French Toast

Rating: Unrated
2
This healthy breakfast casserole recipe has a good dose of cardamom, so if it's not your favorite spice, reduce it to 1 teaspoon and add 2 teaspoons cinnamon.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Savory Date & Pistachio Bites

Rating: Unrated
2
A touch of sweetness from the dates and raisins paired with crunch and nuttiness from the pistachios make these bites perfect for an on-the-go snack or as an accompaniment on a cheese board.
By Ali Slagle

Red Beans & Rice with Vegetables

This dish is inspired by the traditional New Orleans dish of red beans and rice, but adds plenty of roasted vegetables.
By Jackie Newgent, RDN

Peanut Butter, Blueberry & Oat Energy Squares

These one-bowl, no-bake energy squares ensure a quick way to refuel during long meetings, tough workouts or that mid-afternoon energy slump. Feel free to swap the blueberries for your favorite dried fruit and the pistachios for your favorite nut--but keep the maple syrup as is; we found using less than 1/2 cup resulted in crumbly bars.
By Breana Killeen

Mini Pistachio Cakes

Adding matcha, a powdered green tea with a grassy flavor, balances the sweetness of these little tea cakes and adds gorgeous color too. You can add more matcha to the glaze for a festive green tint or sprinkle some on top. Alternatively, use dehydrated raspberry powder for a pink hue.
By Dorie Greenspan

Shaved Root Vegetable Salad with Pistachios

This centerpiece-worthy salad calls for buying up the most colorful roots in the produce section. We like using a rainbow of beets and carrots for the most stunning presentation.
By Devon O'Brien

Cardamom-Orange Rolls

For a quick and easy sweet treat, try these cardamom-orange rolls. Ready in just 35 minutes, these rolls are perfect for brunch or with tea.
By Adam Dolge

Caramelized Oranges with Cardamom Syrup

Rating: Unrated
1
Turbinado sugar has a rich, molasses-like flavor that plays nicely with sweet-tart oranges in this easy healthy dessert recipe.
By Julia Clancy

Inspiration and Ideas

Cherry-Cocoa-Pistachio Energy Balls

Minced dried cherries and pistachios make these energy balls a salty-sweet snack to satisfy all your cravings. Almond butter and cocoa add substance and chocolaty appeal. Serve any time of day as a snack or dessert, or pack them for a hike.
Raspberry-Pistachio Greek Yogurt Bark

Rating: Unrated
3
Mix Greek yogurt with sweet jam and crunchy pistachios and freeze so you can break into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
Chai Chia Pudding

Rating: Unrated
4
Tomato & Green Bean Casserole with Spicy Herb Pesto

Rating: Unrated
1
Paprika & Red Pepper Soup with Pistachio Puree

Rating: Unrated
14
Nut & Honey Biscotti

Pistachio & Peach Toast

This breakfast is great when you have leftover ricotta cheese--plus it comes together in just 5 minutes.

All Healthy Pistachio Recipes

Lemony Labneh with Pistachios

Rating: Unrated
3
Lemon olive oil and lemon zest give this labneh dip a fresh, bright flavor. Labneh, the thick, slightly salty Middle Eastern strained yogurt, is easy to make at home with this recipe. Serve with cucumber slices or pita chips as a dip or use it as a sauce to top roasted vegetables or chicken.
By Breana Killeen

Sweet Chili & Pistachio Mahi Mahi

Mild tasting mahi mahi gets a spicy and nutty infusion with this crunchy chili-pistachio coating. Served with a quinoa salad, this healthy meal is ready in just 45 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Almond Burfi

Rating: Unrated
1
Burfi is an Indian sweet treat often served and gifted during Diwali and other festivals--or whenever one has a craving. Usually made with either condensed milk or ghee (or both), it's a decadent sweet that's not quite a cookie, not quite a candy, but something in between. It's often described as a kind of fudge. Throughout South Asia and the diaspora, different families have their own unique ways of making it, and that's the beauty: from the size and shape to the toppings and mix-in spices, everything can be customized. Even chocolate burfi is a thing! This version uses nonfat dry milk powder, almond flour and less sugar than most other burfi recipes for sweet satisfaction that's just a bit lighter, so you can feel good about serving up seconds.
By Vidya Rao

Tabbouleh, Hummus & Pita Plate

This Mediterranean-inspired vegan picnic dinner features traditional fare like tabbouleh, hummus, olives and fresh fruit and vegetables. It's perfect to pack and take along or even to serve as an easy, healthy meal at home.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Cranberry Panna Cotta

You are sure to impress your guests by topping this diabetic-friendly panna cotta dessert recipe with the bold flavor combination of cranberry sauce and pistachios.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Farro Salad with Arugula, Artichokes & Pistachios

Precooked farro makes this dish come together in no time. And you can make it in the same bowl you serve it in, minimizing cleanup!
By Jackie Newgent, RDN

Cantaloupe, Arugula & Goat Cheese Salad

Buy a melon that feels heavy for its size and smells slightly sweet. Picking a ripe one ensures the right balance of flavors in this arugula and goat cheese salad.
By Adam Dolge

Fruit & Nut Popcorn Trail Mix

Sweet dried fruit, salty nuts and crunchy popcorn are mixed together to make this super-satisfying, homemade trail mix that travels well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crustless Pistachio-Topped Sweet Potato Pie

This no-crust sweet potato pie is a great addition to your holiday dessert table. Sweetened with honey and flavored with warm spices, it's topped with crunchy cereal and pistachios. Any leftover topping can be stored for up to a week and is delicious added on top of your breakfast yogurt.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spaghetti Squash with Pistachios & Sage

Serve this low-carb side dish with roast pork, roast chicken or a firm white fish, like halibut or cod. No microwave? Bake squash halves cut-side down at 400 degrees F until tender, 40 to 50 minutes.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Orange-Pistachio Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
For this slice-and-bake cookie recipe, we've knocked back the sugar a bit and used white whole-wheat flour for more flavor, fiber and nutrients. Keep a roll of the dough in the freezer so you can quickly bake a batch if company stops by.
By Summer Miller

Pistachio-Crusted Grouper with Mango-Pomegranate Salsa

Grouper has a relatively mild flavor, but by adding the bold flavors of pistachio, mango and pomegranate, your taste buds will be delighted! This easy-to-prepare dinner takes just 40 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Nectarine Blueberry Crisp

In this tasty, easy-to-prepare dessert, nectarines and blueberries are sweetened with brown sugar and topped with a crunchy pistachio-oat topping.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Clementine & Pistachio Ricotta

Skip sugar-sweetened yogurt and try ricotta instead. Topped with fresh fruit and nuts, it's the perfect healthy snack.
By Breana Killeen

Salted Caramel Pistachio-Apricot Baklava

Rating: Unrated
1
This sweet dessert pastry is made with thin, flaky, buttery layers of phyllo dough and filled with sweet apricots, lightly salted pistachio nuts, and a bit of brown sugar. An apricot caramel sauce is drizzled over the cooled baklava and the entire dessert is sprinkled with coarse salt, providing a sweet and salty bang with each bite.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken with Broccoli Pesto Pasta

The pesto in this recipe is made with broccoli, pistachio nuts and ricotta cheese. It's a nice alternative to basil pesto, and works well with the chicken and whole-grain pasta in this easy main dish recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate-Pistachio Kiwi

Drizzle melted dark chocolate onto sliced kiwis and sprinkle with pistachio nuts for a fast healthy dessert or snack that satisfies your sweet, salty cravings.
By Breana Killeen

Pistachio-White Chocolate Pretzels

Pretzel sticks are all dressed up for a special occasion when dipped in white or dark chocolate, rolled in pistachio nuts and topped with dried cherries.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spicy Crunch Mix

It's easy to pick up bags of pre-made snack mix at the grocery store, but why buy them when snack mix is so easy to make at home? This spicy snack mix recipe is simple and fun to make and costs less than what you'd pay to buy it pre-made.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Salmon and Peaches with Basil-Pistachio Gremolata

Grilling a large salmon fillet is a surefire way to wow guests at the table. It's also easier than grilling individual fillets and adds a little insurance against overcooking. If you're nervous about grilling the fish, take heart: You don't have to flip it, the skin keeps it intact, and even though you're cooking it over both direct and indirect heat, it stays put on the grill. The skin crisps up beautifully, and the spice rub adds bold notes that pair well with sweet peaches and red onion.
By Ann Taylor Pittman

Carrot Rillettes with Dukkah

Traditional French rillettes are made by slowly cooking pork or duck in its own fat to make a spread. This recipe takes inspiration from that technique to make a plant-based version with carrots. Serve with crackers or bread.
By Stacey Ballis

Peach Semifreddo with Pistachios and Peach Swirl

"Semifreddo" is the Italian word for "half-frozen," achieved in this recipe by mixing in whipped topping (which never freezes solid). Semifreddo has a texture similar to a frozen mousse dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate, Pear, and Pistachio Tart

Drizzled with honey and sprinkled with pistachios, this diabetic-friendly, chocolate-pear tart is sure to please.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
