Healthy Peanut Recipes

Find healthy, delicious peanut recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Curried Sweet Potato & Peanut Soup

3
In this flavorful soup recipe, sweet potatoes simmer in a quick coconut curry, resulting in a creamy, thick broth punctuated by notes of garlic and ginger. We love peanuts for their inexpensive price and versatile flavor. They're also a great source of protein--1 ounce has 7 grams.
By Lauren Grant

Crunchy Chocolate and Peanut Clusters

Because these sweet, crunchy treats take just 45 minutes to prepare, they can be made on short notice. Consider doubling the recipe--stored in an airtight container in the freezer, an extra batch will last for up to 3 months.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Thai Chicken

1
A 20-minute entree that's sure to please picky eaters at your table, this Asian-inspired Thai chicken recipe is a great choice for last-minute dinners. If you have a little extra time, pair it with flavored rice and crisp-tender pea pods (see associated recipe) for a complete meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hasselback Potatoes with Cilantro-Peanut Dressing

Food writer and photographer Nik Sharma tops these go-with-everything crispy hasselback potatoes with a vibrant green dressing that gets its savoriness from a hit of fish sauce.
By Nik Sharma

Oatmeal-Peanut Butter Cookies with Dates

Cookie recipes usually require you to combine the liquid ingredients in one bowl and dry ingredients in another, but for this gluten-free cookie recipe the dry ingredients are sprinkled right on top of the liquids so there's just one bowl to clean. Don't skip the step of refrigerating the dough. The oat flour needs time to hydrate or the cookies will be too dry and crumbly. Regular rolled oats work if you're not gluten-sensitive.
By Stacy Fraser

Kung Pao Chicken with Bell Peppers

Here's an easy chicken recipe you'll definitely want to add to your dinner repertoire. A quick marinade tenderizes the chicken and infuses flavor in this healthy version of a take-out favorite. Adding a little oil to finish the marinade coats the chicken and helps keep it from sticking to the pan.
By Grace Young

Sweet Potato-Peanut Bisque

72
This satisfying vegetarian sweet potato soup is inspired by the flavors of West African peanut soup. We like the added zip of hot green chiles, but they can sometimes be very spicy. It's best to take a small bite first and add them to taste. Try chopped peanuts and scallions for a different garnish. Serve with a mixed green salad with vinaigrette.
By Nancy Baggett

Peanut Butter-Banana Roll-Ups

These healthy roll-ups with peanut butter and bananas make eating lunch fun! Kids will love the bite-sized version of this sandwich. Try sunflower seed butter as an allergy-friendly alternative.
By Carolyn Casner

Tofu & Snow Pea Stir-Fry with Peanut Sauce

A fast dinner recipe perfect for busy weeknights, this easy stir-fry recipe will quickly become a favorite. To save time, use precooked rice or cook rice a day ahead.
By Patsy Jamieson

Chile-Lime Peanuts

8
These spicy nuts were inspired by ones sold by street vendors across Mexico. If you can only find salted peanuts, omit the added salt. Add the maximum amount of cayenne pepper if you want an extra hit of spice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Thai Chicken Satay with Spicy Peanut Sauce

10
Spicy peanut sauce is the perfect match for these Thai-marinated grilled chicken strips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet Potato, Kale & Chicken Salad with Peanut Dressing

These hearty kale salads hold up well for 4 days, making them perfect for meal-prep lunches. To keep the ingredients from getting soggy, dress this salad and top it with peanuts just before serving. For a delicious vegan option, swap in roasted tofu for the chicken breast (see Associated Recipes).
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

14 Peanut Noodle Recipes

Make a delicious peanut noodle recipe for dinner tonight. Peanut butter turns into a creamy sauce that coats these noodles and vegetable “noodles”. Peanuts are packed with healthy fats and protein to help keep you satisfied for longer. You can also add some chopped peanuts for an added crunchy texture, too. Recipes like Thai Peanut Curry Noodles and Spaghetti Squash Peanut Noodles with Chicken are a filling, flavorful and savory choice for dinner tonight.
Kung Pao Broccoli

5
Broccoli florets soak up the flavors from Chinese five-spice powder--a combination of sweet spices including anise, cinnamon, cloves and subtly spicy Szechuan peppercorns. Serve over black rice.
Roasted Tofu & Peanut Noodle Salad

7
Peanut Butter & Pretzel Truffles

42
Sichuan-Style Chicken with Peanuts

19
Quinoa Peanut Soup (Sopa de Mani)

18

Tofu Cucumber Salad with Spicy Peanut Dressing

1

Making tofu tastier can be as simple as tossing it in a knockout sauce like this Sichuan-inspired peanut dressing. To make this cucumber salad recipe a meal, add rice noodles and double the dressing. Serve with an extra drizzle of sesame oil and sliced scallions.

All Healthy Peanut Recipes

Thai Peanut Curry Noodles

7
Thai curry paste delivers a spicy kick-in-the-pants in this healthy peanut noodle recipe. If you haven't tried kohlrabi yet, here's your excuse to buy it. The bulbous vegetable is related to broccoli and Brussels sprouts, but has a milder, sweet flavor and fabulous crunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut-Apple Crunch Balls

Lightly wetting your hands helps make the cereal, apple, and peanut mixture easier to shape into balls. A drizle of white chocolate tops them off.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peanut Butter & Jelly Smoothie

3
Skip the PB & J sandwich but get the flavors in this healthy smoothie! Greek yogurt, spinach and strawberries are blended with peanut butter in this healthy, protein-rich smoothie recipe.
By Lisa Valente

Peanut Noodles with Shredded Chicken & Vegetables

67
If you can't find a bagged vegetable medley for this easy noodle bowl, choose 12 ounces of cut vegetables from your market's salad bar and create your own mix.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut Butter and Banana Breakfast Sandwich

Creamy peanut butter and bananas are the key ingredients to this quick and easy breakfast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Beef & Cabbage Stir-Fry with Peanut Sauce

16
The subtly sweet peanut sauce blends deliciously in this beef, cabbage and carrot sauté. Spice up the dish with a few dashes of your favorite hot sauce. Serve with udon noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cilantro Chicken with Peanuts

If you choose to serve this spicy peanut and chicken main dish recipe over rice instead of cabbage, add 1 1/2 starch exchanges per serving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Easy Cauliflower Fried Rice

This vegetarian faux fried rice uses riced cauliflower in place of white or brown rice to pack in extra veggies and cut down on carbs. Chile-garlic sauce pumps up the heat, and fresh ginger adds a bright, warm bite. If you don't like the heat of the chile-garlic sauce, leave it out and add a bit more tamari or soy sauce for a rich, fermented tang.
By Hilary Meyer

Carrot-Peanut Noodle Salad

1
This crunchy salad is made with spiralized carrots instead of noodles. Make sure to use unrefined peanut oil, which is way more flavorful than its refined counterpart and is one of the trio of peanutty ingredients that makes this simple salad stand out. Look for it with other specialty oils or in the Asian section of your grocery store.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Peanut Butter Cookies

10
These easy peanut butter cookies will satisfy your sweet and savory cravings. Make a batch the next time you want a healthy dessert the whole family will love.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut-Tofu Cabbage Wraps

1
Cabbage is a tasty low-calorie stand-in for buns or bread in this healthy, gluten-free lettuce wrap recipe. Don't limit yourself to cabbage for this recipe--any fresh green sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Popcorn Crunch Mix

This sweet and savory popcorn mix is ready in just 10 minutes and is a bit of a magic trick--it's so good it disappears right before your eyes! Honey-nut cereal squares, lightly-salted popcorn, and chocolaty peanuts are drizzled with melted chocolate and provide amazing taste in each bite.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peanut-Chicken Cabbage Wraps

Cabbage is a tasty low-calorie stand-in for buns or bread in this healthy chicken lettuce wrap recipe. Don't limit yourself to cabbage for this Thai-inspired recipe--any fresh green that's sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut Zucchini Noodle Salad with Chicken

You'll end up with more peanut sauce than you need in this zucchini noodle recipe, and that's a good thing! It makes a great dip or stir-fry sauce.
By Joy Howard

Stir-Fried Celery with Peanuts

2
Prep all the ingredients before you begin the celery stir-fry--once the skillet is hot, the dish cooks in minutes. Cut zest from the orange with a vegetable peeler before you juice it.
By Marie Simmons

Stir-Fried Green Beans with Steak & Peanuts

Fish sauce, a pungent Southeast Asian condiment, gives this easy stir-fry a flavor punch, but you can use reduced-sodium soy sauce instead. Add more or less crushed red pepper to adjust the heat.
By Hilary Meyer

Soft Snickerdoodles

Adding dried currants, dried cranberries, and peanuts to these Snickerdoodle cookies adds a new twist to the classic recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Double Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chewies

23
These soft chocolate cookies have a big peanut flavor since they use peanut butter and peanut butter chips.
By Heidi Farnworth

Good Old Raisins & Peanuts

1
Good Old Raisins and Peanuts, or GORP, is simple as can be, but this blend of sweet and nutty flavors can't be beat. Pack in small snack bags for on-the-go munching.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Glass Noodle Salad with Peanut Sauce

Ginger, edamame, and peanuts complete this healthy take on Pad Thai noodles.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken-Peanut Stir-Fry

1
There's no need to order take-out when you can make this delicious meal at home. Using a ready-made broccoli slaw mix means there's less vegetable prep time, so this chicken stir-fry with citrus-peanut sauce will be on your table that much faster.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peanut Cluster Butterscotch Bites

Smooth chocolate and butterscotch contrast nicely with crunchy peanuts and sea salt in each bite of these mini dessert treats.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Banana-Peanut Granola Bars

These healthy, homemade granola bars are reminiscent of peanut butter-and-banana sandwiches. Be sure to look for dried banana, not banana chips. The chips are cooked in oil and, if not stored properly, can have an off taste. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
By Breana Killeen

Shrimp Salad with Peanut Dressing

Using applesauce in the peanut dressing lends a sweet, tart flavor that pairs wonderfully with shrimp.
By Jackie Newgent, RDN
