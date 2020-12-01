Healthy Hazelnut Recipes

Find healthy, delicious hazelnut recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Italian Hazelnut Cookies

These crispy cookies are made with Piedmontese staples--hazelnuts and eggs--and called Brutti Ma Buoni: literally, “Ugly But Good.” But they are really more plain-looking than “ugly,” and pack a powerful, sweet, nutty burst of flavor, making them welcome at any table.
By Marialisa Calta

Charred Green Beans with Mustard Vinaigrette & Hazelnuts

Our go-to trick for this crunchy, mustardy vegan side dish: Use a grill basket--it lets you cook all the things that would ordinarily fall through the grill grates, no skewering required. Pick one up from the hardware store or order one online for less than $15.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad with Lemon-Chile Vinaigrette & Toasted Hazelnuts

Using the slicing blade of a food processor on Brussels sprouts creates a big, fluffy pile of crunchy sprout ribbons quickly. In this easy salad recipe, the shaved Brussels sprouts are dressed with a lemony vinaigrette spiked with crushed red pepper and sweetened with a bit of honey.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry-Hazelnut Tarts

These mini dessert tarts are sweetened with a gooey filling of fresh cranberries and brown sugar and topped with crunchy, toasted hazelnuts.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hazelnut-Mocha Buche de Noel

Bûche de noël is a traditional dessert served in France at Christmastime. This version features a hazelnut-flavored cake and a mocha frosting.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sautéed Red Cabbage with Shallots & Hazelnuts

This pan-fried cabbage recipe gets tons of savory flavor from shallots and a delicious nutty crunch from hazelnuts. Serve this easy healthy side dish alongside roast chicken with gravy and mashed potatoes.
By Julia Levy

Spinach Salad with Raspberries, Goat Cheese & Hazelnuts

This pretty spinach salad couldn't be easier to make: just whisk together a simple vinaigrette in a serving bowl, then toss it with spinach, goat cheese and hazelnuts. Feel free to swap in your favorite nut for the hazelnuts--this simple salad would also be lovely with pecans, walnuts or almonds. The key is the combo of sweet fruit, tangy vinegar, creamy and salty cheese and crunchy nuts. Serve with grilled chicken or your favorite protein for a healthy dinner that comes together in a snap.
By Carolyn Casner

Hazelnut-Parsley Roast Tilapia

Sweet and crunchy hazelnuts team up with bright lemon and fresh parsley to add oomph to the tilapia for an easy seafood recipe. Serve this atop a salad or alongside brown rice or orzo.
By Dina Cheney

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Hazelnut Brown Butter

Browning butter brings out a mellow nuttiness that complements the strong flavor of the sprouts. Browned butter can be an excellent flavor addition to any sauté.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Hazelnut Energy Balls

These energy balls marry the flavors of nutty hazelnuts with rich chocolate. They're chewy with a slight crunch and have just enough sweetness to curb a midday or post-dinner sweet tooth.
By Carolyn Casner

Pear, Prosciutto & Hazelnut Stuffing

Crisping the prosciutto and toasting the nuts adds a powerful punch of flavor to the stuffing without going overboard on fat. Diamond Brand now makes packaged chopped hazelnuts, available in most major supermarkets.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Raspberry & Cream Cheese Sweet Potato Toast

Swap your bagel for a veggie with this healthy sweet potato toast recipe. Any frozen fruit will work, but you can also use a fruit jam and skip the honey.
By Breana Killeen

Slow-Cooker Brown Rice Pilaf with Cherries & Hazelnuts

Get creative and try many variations of this slow-cooker pilaf recipe. Sub dried cranberries, blueberries or apricots for the cherries--or use them all. Just be sure to use a dried fruit. You can also swap the hazelnuts for pecans, if desired.
This perfect picnic for two is great for an outdoor date night or even just a quick, romantic dinner at home. The fresh fruit, vegetables and cheese pair perfectly with prosecco for sipping. Chocolate-dipped strawberries for dessert make the meal extra-special.

Hazelnut Crusted Mascarpone Cheesecake

This elegant dessert is a real crowd pleaser! Made with a blend of fat-free cream cheese and mascarpone, this decadent cheesecake sits atop a graham cracker and hazelnut crust. For extra taste and presentation points, drizzle with melted chocolate and garnish with pomegranate seeds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peach & Roasted Beet Salad with Hazelnut-Yogurt Dressing

Pairing beets with fresh, ripe fruit is a wonderful alternative to the typical beet and goat cheese salad recipe. Be sure to use whole-milk yogurt for the dressing--lower-fat versions yield watery results.
By Nathan Gould

Hazelnut-Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies with Raspberry Jam

This healthy chocolate thumbprint cookie recipe incorporates dried cranberries and toasted hazelnuts into the chocolate cookie dough before it's rolled into jam-filled cookies. Here the cookies are drizzled with chocolate icing, filled with raspberry jam and topped with a whole hazelnut. You can elaborate on this basic recipe and use any type of jam, icing or nut for a plate of mixed cookies.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Hazelnut Truffles

Chopped pitted dates are the secret ingredient in these healthy chocolate-hazelnut truffles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pear-Hazelnut Quick Bread

Toasted hazelnuts and ripe pears add a sophisticated note to a homey quick bread.
By Stacy Fraser

Blue Cheese-Stuffed Endive

Blend the real-deal blue cheese with fat-free cream cheese for rich flavor with a third of the fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Beans with Bacon & Hazelnuts

The toasted smoky flavors in this fast sauté make it a warm addition to any winter meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pork with Pear Stuffing

This elegant pork recipe is easy to prepare and a nice choice for your next dinner party. The fruity stuffing provides a swirl of color in each slice and offers a sweet, nutty taste which contrasts nicely with the tender pork. Let the roast stand for a couple of minutes before slicing it across the grain on a slight diagonal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Carrot Rillettes with Dukkah

Traditional French rillettes are made by slowly cooking pork or duck in its own fat to make a spread. This recipe takes inspiration from that technique to make a plant-based version with carrots. Serve with crackers or bread.
By Stacey Ballis

Carrot Puree with Hazelnut Tapenade

This carrot-potato puree has an amazing silky-smooth texture. We give it a sophisticated touch with a quick tapenade made with green olives, orange zest, hazelnuts and garlic. For a simpler dish, just make the puree and skip the topping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hazelnut-Mocha Torte

This rich, amazing two-layer cake has a smooth white chocolate frosting. Each serving is still low in fat and has only 147 calories.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Citrus-Hazelnut Gremolata

Serve this delicious gremolata with grilled meat or fish, or jack up the flavor of your vegetable side dish by tossing it in with freshly steamed crisp-tender vegetables. This nutty condiment offers a triple dose of citrus--orange, lemon, and lime--that will make whatever dish it's served with really stand out.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hazelnut-Espresso Whole-Grain Blondies

This whole-grain hazelnut-espresso blondie recipe has half the amount of brown sugar and butter as a traditional recipe and is made with 100% whole-wheat flour. The results: scrumptious toffee-flavored treats with fewer calories and less added sugars per serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomato Salad with Tarragon Pesto & Pumpernickel Croutons

With this easy tomato salad, more is more--so if you want, go wild with an outrageous selection of tomatoes. Look for big gnarly tomatoes, plum-shaped varieties, smooth or peach-fuzzed skins, zebra stripes, not to mention the miniatures at the summer farmers' market. All the visual variation means you'll get a range of flavors as well.
By Nora Singley

Apricot-Hazelnut Labneh

Labneh, the thick, slightly salty Middle Eastern strained yogurt, is easy to make at home with this recipe. Here, we make it a touch sweet with honey, apricots and pomegranate seeds for a delicious dip. Serve with graham crackers, cinnamon-sugar pita chips or on toast.
By Breana Killeen

Chocolate-Hazelnut Whoopie Pies

Traditional whoopie pies are transformed with crunchy hazelnuts and a chocolate filling.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cauliflower Steaks with Parmesan Cauliflower Rice & Romesco

Use the entire cauliflower head--leaves (yes, they're edible), stem and florets and all for this healthy cauliflower main dish recipe. Be sure to not flip the cauliflower steaks as they roast, they get super-crispy and deliciously browned in the hot oven.
By Breana Killeen

Toasted Hazelnut Frozen Yogurt

Toasted hazelnuts and hazelnut liqueur jazz up plain frozen yogurt in this quick dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Custards with Hazelnut Caramel

Spiced creamy pumpkin custards are topped with a hazelnut caramel sauce in the perfect dessert for fall entertaining.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mixed Greens with Berries & Honey-Glazed Hazelnuts

For a sophisticated starter, try this colorful salad, which marries fresh berries, caramelized nuts and tangy feta cheese. Pureed berries form the base of the dressing, giving it a velvety texture and rich flavor.
By Patsy Jamieson

Maple-Hazelnut Coffee Cake

A gallon of pure maple syrup may be priced like liquid gold, but for cooks the expense is worth it. Maple is not a one-dimensional sweetener. Northern chefs use their local bounty to create nuanced signature dishes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hazelnut Meringue Roulade

Serve this elegant dessert at your next dinner party and impress your guests.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Macedoine of Melon & Hazelnuts with Ouzo

Top melon slices with toasted hazelnuts and an ouzo drizzle for a sophisticated brunch side dish or summer dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Hazelnut Banana Splits

Chopped hazelnuts and a Nutella-based sauce make the perfect topping for bananas and frozen yogurt.
By Patsy Jamieson
