Healthy Hazelnut Recipes

Italian Hazelnut Cookies
These crispy cookies are made with Piedmontese staples--hazelnuts and eggs--and called Brutti Ma Buoni: literally, “Ugly But Good.” But they are really more plain-looking than “ugly,” and pack a powerful, sweet, nutty burst of flavor, making them welcome at any table.
Charred Green Beans with Mustard Vinaigrette & Hazelnuts
Our go-to trick for this crunchy, mustardy vegan side dish: Use a grill basket--it lets you cook all the things that would ordinarily fall through the grill grates, no skewering required. Pick one up from the hardware store or order one online for less than $15.
Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad with Lemon-Chile Vinaigrette & Toasted Hazelnuts
Using the slicing blade of a food processor on Brussels sprouts creates a big, fluffy pile of crunchy sprout ribbons quickly. In this easy salad recipe, the shaved Brussels sprouts are dressed with a lemony vinaigrette spiked with crushed red pepper and sweetened with a bit of honey.
Cranberry-Hazelnut Tarts
These mini dessert tarts are sweetened with a gooey filling of fresh cranberries and brown sugar and topped with crunchy, toasted hazelnuts.
Hazelnut-Mocha Buche de Noel
Bûche de noël is a traditional dessert served in France at Christmastime. This version features a hazelnut-flavored cake and a mocha frosting.
Sautéed Red Cabbage with Shallots & Hazelnuts
This pan-fried cabbage recipe gets tons of savory flavor from shallots and a delicious nutty crunch from hazelnuts. Serve this easy healthy side dish alongside roast chicken with gravy and mashed potatoes.
Spinach Salad with Raspberries, Goat Cheese & Hazelnuts
This pretty spinach salad couldn't be easier to make: just whisk together a simple vinaigrette in a serving bowl, then toss it with spinach, goat cheese and hazelnuts. Feel free to swap in your favorite nut for the hazelnuts--this simple salad would also be lovely with pecans, walnuts or almonds. The key is the combo of sweet fruit, tangy vinegar, creamy and salty cheese and crunchy nuts. Serve with grilled chicken or your favorite protein for a healthy dinner that comes together in a snap.
Hazelnut-Parsley Roast Tilapia
Sweet and crunchy hazelnuts team up with bright lemon and fresh parsley to add oomph to the tilapia for an easy seafood recipe. Serve this atop a salad or alongside brown rice or orzo.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Hazelnut Brown Butter
Browning butter brings out a mellow nuttiness that complements the strong flavor of the sprouts. Browned butter can be an excellent flavor addition to any sauté.
Chocolate-Hazelnut Energy Balls
These energy balls marry the flavors of nutty hazelnuts with rich chocolate. They're chewy with a slight crunch and have just enough sweetness to curb a midday or post-dinner sweet tooth.
Pear, Prosciutto & Hazelnut Stuffing
Crisping the prosciutto and toasting the nuts adds a powerful punch of flavor to the stuffing without going overboard on fat. Diamond Brand now makes packaged chopped hazelnuts, available in most major supermarkets.
Raspberry & Cream Cheese Sweet Potato Toast
Swap your bagel for a veggie with this healthy sweet potato toast recipe. Any frozen fruit will work, but you can also use a fruit jam and skip the honey.