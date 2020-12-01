Healthy Flax Seed Recipes

Find healthy, delicious flax seed recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Low-Carb Seeded Quick Bread

This low-carb bread is chock-full of seeds and flours that make the loaf mimic classic bread while managing to keep carb counts low. This bread is a vessel for both sweet and savory toppings, but the nutty flavors of the ingredients shine with just a simple schmear of butter.
By Carolyn Casner

Seeded Whole-Grain Quick Bread

Bake this healthy, seedy loaf on Sunday and you can enjoy it all week--if it doesn't disappear first. This quick bread recipe is the perfect vehicle for both sweet and savory toppings, so try it as avocado toast one day and with honey the next. Store it tightly wrapped, as all the seeds make it a little more apt to dry out than typical whole-wheat breads.
By Stacy Fraser

Vegan Banana Bread

Mashed bananas, flaxseed meal and almond milk make this healthy vegan banana bread deliciously moist and tender. While this quick and easy bread might be eggless and dairy-free, it's just as delicious as traditional versions. Add bittersweet chocolate chips for a decadent treat.
By Carolyn Casner

Fig 'n' Flax Thumbprint Cookies

We love how the ground flax adds a nutty flavor and the brown sugar caramelizes on the outside of these thumbprint cookies. Fig preserves make this cookie special; other fruit preserves could be used as well.
By Amy Knapper Whitinsville

Almond-Honey Power Bar

Great for breakfast on the go! Golden roasted nuts, seeds and oats are enveloped by flavorful almond butter in these delectably chewy, no-fuss energy bars. Unrefined turbinado sugar adds a deep caramelly undertone. Feel free to use light brown sugar instead. Bars stored at room temperature will be softer than those that are refrigerated.
By Maria Speck

Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie

This green smoothie recipe is sweetened only with fruit and gets an extra dose of healthy omega-3s from flaxseeds.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Seeded Multigrain Boule

Not only is this seeded loaf high in fiber, but the blend of seeds and grains lends it a wonderfully nutty flavor, aroma and texture. A heavy container with a tight-fitting lid works best, as the steam trapped inside the pot helps crisp the crust of the boule. Keep in mind that in a very wide-bottomed pot the loaf will spread out and be fairly flat; in a taller, narrower one it will be thicker and have more height (but may take slightly longer to bake).
By Nancy Baggett

Vanilla-Cranberry Overnight Oatmeal

Overnight oats can simplify your morning routine while still providing a hearty, nutritious breakfast. You can prepare this in a 2-cup mason jar or other to-go container if you usually transport your breakfast.
By Patsy Jamieson

Avocado Pancakes

These tasty and attractive avocado pancakes are both vegan and gluten-free. The optional spirulina powder--made from algae--enhances the green color and can be found at natural-foods stores, some grocery stores and online. But feel free to omit it; the pancakes taste just as good without it. Top stacks with your favorite berries for a healthy breakfast that'll brighten your day.
By Olivia Taylor

Strawberries and Cream Pancakes

These strawberry pancakes are a healthy alternative to traditional breakfast pancakes. With ingredients like chia seeds, oat flour and fresh strawberries, they offer nutritious benefits without sacrificing taste.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blueberry-Oat Scones with Flaxseeds

Start the day off right by enjoying these flaky scones made with oats, yogurt, blueberries, and flaxseeds. Spread them with light or fat-free cream cheese or low-sugar preserves.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Homemade Multi-Seed Crackers

Turn leftover brown rice and quinoa from dinner or meal-prepping into these delicious crispy crackers that are loaded with three good-for-you seeds--and create an everything-bagel flavor, without the bagel. The whole grains that make up this copycat cracker recipe add lots of fiber for a healthy snack that pairs perfectly with hummus or cheese.
By Carolyn Casner

Inspiration and Ideas

Trail Mix Hot Cereal

Adding trail mix to hot breakfast cereal is a great way to incorporate more fiber, protein and healthy fat into your diet.
Whole-Wheat Flax Bread

The bakers at King Arthur Flour came up with this super-high-fiber bread. Its nutty whole-grain taste and texture make particularly great sandwiches and toast.
Peanut Butter-Date Energy Balls

Cranberry-Nut Mini Loaves with Flaxseeds

Best of Bran Muffins

"Get Your Orange" Flax Smoothie

Vegan Blueberry Muffins

These blueberry muffins may not have eggs or milk, but they are light, fluffy and loaded with sweet fruity flavor. Flaxseed acts as an egg replacement in these vegan muffins that are perfect for a quick breakfast, Sunday brunch or late-night snack. Be sure to add the blueberries in with the dry ingredients, or they'll turn the batter purple.

All Healthy Flax Seed Recipes

Gluten-Free Strawberry Breakfast Bars

What a treat to start the day: bars made from fresh strawberries and boasting nutty flavor and healthy fiber from oat flour and flaxseed meal. Prep a batch for the fridge to have ready during a busy week.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fig-Orange Hand Pies

Forget the fork! Just pick up one of these fruit-filled pastries and bite in. Perfect for a brunch gathering, dessert, or a sweet treat with your afternoon tea.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
