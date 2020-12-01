Healthy Almond Recipes

Find healthy, delicious almond recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding

Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. It's made just like overnight oats--combine chia and your milk of choice, let soak overnight, then top with juicy blueberries and crunchy almonds and dig in!
By Carolyn Casner

Blueberry-Almond Overnight French Toast

Pick your favorite table-worthy baking dish for this healthy French toast recipe--the breakfast casserole goes straight from the oven to the table. Serve with pure maple syrup.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Slow-Cooker Beef & Carrot Tagine with Almond Couscous

Feel free to experiment with the spices in this simple slow-cooker beef stew--keep cumin and cinnamon in the mix, but try adding cardamom and ginger for greater depth of flavor. Both the stew and the almond couscous are very easy to prep, and the active time is just 20 minutes. Recipe adapted from Slow Cook Modern.
By Liana Krissoff

Turmeric Latte

Studies on turmeric's health benefits, particularly for reducing inflammation, are preliminary but promising. Try this vegan turmeric latte made from steamed almond milk and sweetened with a touch of maple syrup.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Green Beans Amandine

A rich browned butter and white wine sauce updates this holiday mainstay. Haricots verts are French-style green beans that are slender and delicate. You can usually find bags of them in the produce section. The packaged beans are often trimmed, which saves time. You can sub traditional green beans; steam those about 2 minutes longer in Step 1.
By Andrea Kirkland

Flourless Honey-Almond Cake

Honey and almonds flavor this simple (and gluten-free) cake. It's lovely for afternoon tea or a spring holiday dessert. Be careful not to overbeat the egg whites--they should be white and very foamy, but not at all stiff or able to hold peaks. If you beat them too much, the cake may sink in the middle as it cools.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon and Couscous Casserole

Salmon is tossed with couscous, spinach, and roasted red peppers, then topped with toasted almonds for a light and easy meal that's ready in less than 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spaghetti Squash with Roasted Tomatoes, Beans & Almond Pesto

Looking at a tangle of spaghetti squash tricks your brain into thinking you're about to eat a serving of eggy noodles, when in fact, you get a nice calorie and carb savings in this healthy recipe. Giving tomatoes a stint in a hot oven makes them candy-sweet.
By Karen Ansel, M.S., R.D.N.

Butternut Squash Bisque with Almonds & Cilantro

Roasting the squash first deepens the bisque's flavor and is a step you don't want to skip. Look for pre-chopped butternut squash in the refrigerated area of the produce section, or in the freezer aisle. It will significantly simplify this recipe. If you're short on time, plan to prep the other ingredients while the squash roasts. We add almonds at the end for a toasty, textural contrast, while cilantro and cayenne give this butternut squash bisque a slightly exotic flair. This easy bisque recipe is naturally dairy-free and vegan (if you opt for vegetable stock), but you could certainly add a drizzle of heavy cream at the end if you wish.
By Robin Bashinsky

Cranberry-Almond Thumbprint Cookies

A dip in egg white and a quick roll in sugar adds a delightfully crisp crust to these holiday cookies. You'll have leftover jam--perfect for spreading on toast or for glazing the Cranberry Galette with Sesame Frangipane (see Associated Recipes).
By Danielle Centoni

Snowy Peaks

These flourless chocolate treats look like tiny snow-capped mountains. Made with a blend of almonds, coconut and chocolate, they are gluten-free and have a rich, decadent flavor.
By Dorie Greenspan

Apple-Cinnamon Quinoa Bowl

Move over, oatmeal! Get a satisfying serving of healthy whole grains in the morning with this breakfast quinoa bowl.
By Breana Killeen

Inspiration and Ideas

Almond-&-Lemon-Crusted Fish with Spinach

Almond-&-Lemon-Crusted Fish with Spinach

Coating fish with nuts and baking it is an easy, foolproof way to cook it elegantly. And it is especially nice with a mild white fish like cod or halibut. The spinach turns a little yellowy because it's cooked with the acidic lemon juice, but what you lose in green color is more than made up for in great flavor.
Almond Fudge Rounds

Almond Fudge Rounds

Even though this low-calorie cookie recipe is made with egg whites and plain low-fat yogurt, the cookies still taste rich and sweet.
Almond Linzer Cookies

Almond Linzer Cookies

Almond-Honey Power Bar

Almond-Honey Power Bar

Moroccan Chicken Tagine with Apricots & Olives

Moroccan Chicken Tagine with Apricots & Olives

Simple Almond Cookies

Simple Almond Cookies

Fig & Ricotta Overnight Oats

With just a bit of work before bed, you can have a fast but decadent breakfast in the morning. These overnight oats "cook" while you sleep. Toast almonds and chop figs the night before, so that when you rise, you can just stir in the fruit, nuts, honey and ricotta cheese for a hearty, sweet and creamy breakfast.

All Healthy Almond Recipes

Fruit Energy Balls

Make a big batch of these no-bake energy balls to keep on hand when hunger strikes or you need a healthy pick-me-up.
By Joyce Hendley

Spiced Spanish Almonds

Salty, sweet and laced with smoke--the perfect kind of almond for a party. If any remain the next day, savor them over a salad topped with sliced ripe pears and shaved Manchego cheese.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Raw Vegan Zoodles with Romesco

Trying out a raw vegan diet or just looking for an easy no-cook recipe? This spiralized zucchini noodle dinner with red pepper sauce is refreshing, satisfying and oh-so-delicious! Plus, it couldn't be easier to make. Just whir up the 5-ingredient sauce in your food processor or blender, toss and serve!
By Carolyn Casner

Farro, Almond & Blueberry Breakfast Cereal

Farro is often served as a side dish but it's a great choice for breakfast, too. In this overnight cereal recipe, nutty whole-grain farro is joined by fresh, sweet blueberries and maple syrup. Unsalted, toasted almonds add a welcome crunch!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Kale Salad with Cranberries

This easy holiday salad gets its flavor from a sweet citrus dressing that's infused into the kale by massaging the greens and the dressing together with your hands. We like a mix of kale for this recipe, but any type of kale will work.
By Liz Mervosh

Parmesan Broccoli Bites

Almond flour (aka almond meal) makes the coating on these broccoli fries extra-crunchy and flavorful. Find it in the gluten-free section of large supermarkets and natural-foods stores.
By Christine Burns Rudalevige

Oatmeal-Almond Protein Pancakes

Depending on the type of protein powder you pick, you might need to reduce the amount of liquid in this protein pancake recipe. Whey-protein pancakes need less liquid than those made with soy, hemp or pea protein. Serve with yogurt and a DIY fruit sauce (warmed frozen berries with a pinch of sugar).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Coconut Energy Balls

These easy pumpkin-spiced coconut oat balls make a great, packable afternoon snack or a delicious party appetizer.
By Laura Marzen, R.D., L.D.

Spinach & Strawberry Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing

Homemade poppy seed dressing pairs beautifully with tender spinach, crunchy almonds and juicy berries for a fantastically refreshing and easy spring salad. To make ahead, whisk dressing, combine salad ingredients and store separately. Toss the salad with the dressing just before serving. To make it a complete meal, top with grilled chicken or shrimp.
By Carolyn Casner

Coconut Rice with Snow Peas

The long grain rice in this recipe is cooked with a blend of coconut milk and water. Toward the end of the cooking time, fresh snow peas are placed in the pot on top of the rice to steam quickly. The creamy coconut rice is topped with some toasted nuts and voilà--an easy side dish that pairs well with any number of entrees.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Brussels Sprouts with Toasted Almonds

This skillet-browned Brussels sprouts recipe is a tasty accompaniment for all types of Christmas main dishes including roast beef, pork, or lamb as well as turkey or chicken.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry-Almond Granola Bars

There are plenty of granola bar options at the grocery store, but they're also easy (and often healthier) to make at home. Feel free to vary the add-ins to your taste, swapping 2 cups of any combination of small (or chopped) dried fruit, nuts, seeds and/or chocolate chips for the dried cranberries and nuts in this version. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
By Breana Killeen

Orange-Almond Slices

These twice-baked almond- and orange-flavored cookies are wonderful on cookie trays or served with fresh fruit or ice cream. Dip one edge of the crunchy slices into melted chocolate to dress them up for a special celebration.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Almond-Crusted Chicken Fingers

Instead of batter-dipped, deep-fried nuggets, we coat chicken tenders in a seasoned almond and whole-wheat flour crust and then oven-fry them to perfection. With half the fat of standard breaded chicken tenders, you can enjoy to your (healthy) heart's content.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple with Cinnamon Almond Butter

With a pinch of cinnamon, this healthy snack goes from basic to brilliant.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Roasted Cauliflower Salad with Almonds, Olives & Feta

Simple roasted cauliflower gets tossed in lemony dressing with toasted almonds, olives, parsley and tangy feta in this bright-tasting and easy side salad.
By Carolyn Casner

Dandelion Greens with Toasted Garlic & Almonds

This salad recipe works for just about any green, but we especially love it with the light bite of assertive greens like dandelion or escarole. If you want to make it with mellower greens like chard or spinach, skip the blanching (Step 1), which is included to tame the bitter flavor.
By Eataly and Lidia Bastianich

Dark Chocolate Trail Mix

Double, triple or quadruple this healthy trail mix recipe and keep it on hand for when you need a sweet snack.
By Breana Killeen

Almond Cranberry Banana Bread

This flavorful banana bread combines almonds, cranberries, orange juice, and honey for a make-ahead snack or breakfast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Stuffed Eggplant with Couscous & Almonds

Smoky almonds, meaty eggplant and whole-grain couscous with herbs make this meal plenty satisfying. Harissa gives the creamy sauce a little kick.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Raspberry-Almond Crumb Tart

You can quickly make the crust for this tart in the food processor and then press it into the pan--no need to dig out a rolling pin and struggle to transfer a tender pastry dough from pin to pan. Extra crust dough doubles as a crumbly topping.
By Marie Simmons

Almond-Thyme-Crusted Mahi Mahi with Lemon Chardonnay Sauce

Firm, mild-flavored mahi mahi gets a delicate coating of almonds and bread crumbs and a drizzle of a light white-wine sauce for a main dish that's quick and a little bit fancy.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spiralized Beet Salad

Impress your guests with this stunning beet salad that's quick and easy to make. Because the beets are sliced so thinly by the spiralizer, you don't have to worry about cooking or painstakingly chopping veggies. Regular red beets look great, but striped Chioggia beets, golden beets or a mix of any of the three would make the presentation even more gorgeous.
By Erin Alderson

Roasted Tomato & Almond Pesto

The delightful richness of Ellie Krieger's sundried tomato and almond pesto is a perfect partner for nutty whole-wheat pasta. It's also delicious spread on grilled chicken.
By Ellie Krieger
