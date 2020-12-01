Healthy Leg of Lamb Recipes

Balsamic-Marinated Leg of Lamb
Make this luscious lamb entree for a special weekend dinner. It's a terrific recipe when you're craving something completely different.
Irish Lamb Stew
Lamb stew is Irish penicillin: a rich stew full of potatoes, leeks and carrots that'll cure whatever ails you. In traditional fashion, nothing here is browned first, just all stewed together--in this case, in a slow cooker to make it extra easy. To keep it healthy make sure to trim the lamb of any visible fat before you cook it.
Grilled Leg of Lamb with Mint-Garlic Rub
In this elegant lamb recipe perfect for entertaining, boneless leg of lamb gets a mint and garlic rub. The butterflied lamb cooks in record time and the varying thickness means some slices will be more done than others, so there's something for everyone. The recipe calls for a cut that's large enough to serve about 16 people and still have enough leftovers to make an awesome sandwich or pasta.
Roasted Leg of Lamb with Red Wine-Shallot Sauce
This roasted leg of lamb is served with a heavenly sauce made from red wine, shallots and raspberry preserves. Serve this elegant meal at your next dinner party.
Goat Curry
In this simple goat curry recipe, lean and healthy goat meat becomes tender from simmering with tomatoes and traditional Indian spices. Look for goat at ethnic markets or ask your butcher to order it for you. Serve with brown basmati rice and a dollop of yogurt.
Braised Lamb with a Garden-Vegetable Medley
This spring stew, known as a navarin or ragoût in France, features seasonal lamb and uses tender young vegetables that add a fresh flavor to the hearty mix. While a braised dish like this takes a little time, it can be prepared entirely in advance, making it perfect for entertaining.
Slow-Cooker Turkish Lamb & Vegetable Stew
Layers of fresh Mediterranean vegetables, seasoned with an abundance of bay, garlic and oregano, meld with tender lamb into a luscious harvest-time supper. Serve the stew with rice or warm whole-wheat pita.
Mint-Pesto Rubbed Leg of Lamb
Have your butcher “butterfly” a boneless leg of lamb (that is, open it up to a large, flat cut of meat); ask that any visible fat be trimmed off. The pesto rub is also a terrific dip for fresh vegetables or a sauce for steamed vegetables.
Slow-Cooker Lamb Stew with Artichokes & White Beans
Fresh dill, lemon, escarole and artichokes give this healthy slow-cooker lamb stew recipe a decidedly springtime flavor. Dried white beans are perfect in this healthy crock pot recipe, but you could also add frozen lima beans at the end.
Irish Stew with Lamb & Potatoes
Traditional Irish lamb stew is made with inexpensive shoulder or neck cuts of lamb, but for possibly the best Irish stew you'll ever make, give this version made with leg of lamb a try. Choose a bone-in cut to make the rich, flavorful broth for this healthy lamb stew. Requiring just a handful of ingredients and 35 minutes of active time, this lamb stew isn't just tasty--it's also easy!
Middle Eastern Roast Lamb with Tahini Sauce
Inspired by Middle Eastern shawarma sandwiches, here we season leg of lamb with a flavorful spice paste spiked with garlic, cardamom, paprika and cumin and grill it over indirect heat to approximate the gentle cooking of a rotisserie. Serve the tahini sauce on the side--and be sure to keep any leftovers. They're great tucked into a pita pocket with shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes.
Rosemary-Roasted Leg of Lamb
Fresh rosemary, garlic and pepper give this tender lamb a robust Mediterranean zing without adding a lot of calories, fat or carbohydrates.