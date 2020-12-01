Healthy Leg of Lamb Recipes

Find healthy, delicious leg of lamb recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Balsamic-Marinated Leg of Lamb

Make this luscious lamb entree for a special weekend dinner. It's a terrific recipe when you're craving something completely different.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Irish Lamb Stew

Lamb stew is Irish penicillin: a rich stew full of potatoes, leeks and carrots that'll cure whatever ails you. In traditional fashion, nothing here is browned first, just all stewed together--in this case, in a slow cooker to make it extra easy. To keep it healthy make sure to trim the lamb of any visible fat before you cook it.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Leg of Lamb with Mint-Garlic Rub

In this elegant lamb recipe perfect for entertaining, boneless leg of lamb gets a mint and garlic rub. The butterflied lamb cooks in record time and the varying thickness means some slices will be more done than others, so there's something for everyone. The recipe calls for a cut that's large enough to serve about 16 people and still have enough leftovers to make an awesome sandwich or pasta.
By Danielle Centoni

Roasted Leg of Lamb with Red Wine-Shallot Sauce

This roasted leg of lamb is served with a heavenly sauce made from red wine, shallots and raspberry preserves. Serve this elegant meal at your next dinner party.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Goat Curry

In this simple goat curry recipe, lean and healthy goat meat becomes tender from simmering with tomatoes and traditional Indian spices. Look for goat at ethnic markets or ask your butcher to order it for you. Serve with brown basmati rice and a dollop of yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Braised Lamb with a Garden-Vegetable Medley

This spring stew, known as a navarin or ragoût in France, features seasonal lamb and uses tender young vegetables that add a fresh flavor to the hearty mix. While a braised dish like this takes a little time, it can be prepared entirely in advance, making it perfect for entertaining.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Slow-Cooker Turkish Lamb & Vegetable Stew

Layers of fresh Mediterranean vegetables, seasoned with an abundance of bay, garlic and oregano, meld with tender lamb into a luscious harvest-time supper. Serve the stew with rice or warm whole-wheat pita.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mint-Pesto Rubbed Leg of Lamb

Have your butcher “butterfly” a boneless leg of lamb (that is, open it up to a large, flat cut of meat); ask that any visible fat be trimmed off. The pesto rub is also a terrific dip for fresh vegetables or a sauce for steamed vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Lamb Stew with Artichokes & White Beans

Fresh dill, lemon, escarole and artichokes give this healthy slow-cooker lamb stew recipe a decidedly springtime flavor. Dried white beans are perfect in this healthy crock pot recipe, but you could also add frozen lima beans at the end.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Irish Stew with Lamb & Potatoes

Traditional Irish lamb stew is made with inexpensive shoulder or neck cuts of lamb, but for possibly the best Irish stew you'll ever make, give this version made with leg of lamb a try. Choose a bone-in cut to make the rich, flavorful broth for this healthy lamb stew. Requiring just a handful of ingredients and 35 minutes of active time, this lamb stew isn't just tasty--it's also easy!
By Robb Walsh

Middle Eastern Roast Lamb with Tahini Sauce

Inspired by Middle Eastern shawarma sandwiches, here we season leg of lamb with a flavorful spice paste spiked with garlic, cardamom, paprika and cumin and grill it over indirect heat to approximate the gentle cooking of a rotisserie. Serve the tahini sauce on the side--and be sure to keep any leftovers. They're great tucked into a pita pocket with shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rosemary-Roasted Leg of Lamb

Fresh rosemary, garlic and pepper give this tender lamb a robust Mediterranean zing without adding a lot of calories, fat or carbohydrates.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lamb & Chickpea Stew

Lamb & Chickpea Stew

Rosemary and oregano combine to create a delicious and warm flavor in this filling lamb and chickpea stew.
Roasted Lamb with Plum Sauce

Roasted Lamb with Plum Sauce

The roasted lamb in this recipe is paired with a plum jam sauce, rather than the customary mint jelly.
Lamb Ropa Vieja

Lamb Ropa Vieja

Roast Leg of Lamb, Cauliflower & Shallots

Roast Leg of Lamb, Cauliflower & Shallots

Seven-Hour Leg of Lamb

Seven-Hour Leg of Lamb

Turkish Lamb & Eggplant Kebabs

Turkish Lamb & Eggplant Kebabs

Kale, Feta & Olive Stuffed Leg of Lamb

Impressive, yet simple, this stuffed leg of lamb recipe is marinated with garlic and lemon then stuffed with red onion, greens, feta and olives. Perfect for a special occasion or a fancy dinner; serve with any dark leafy greens.

Grilled Vegetable-Lamb Skewers

These skewers take just 20 minutes to prepare but they do require some time in the fridge to soak up the amazing herb and spice mix. Making your own Garam Masala is simple, but you can skip that step if you'd like--just look for it in the ethnic section of large supermarkets or at food specialty shops.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lamb Curry with Apples

This quick apple curry is the perfect use for leftover cooked leg of lamb. Make it a meal: Brown basmati rice soaks up the sauce. Green Beans Indian-Style is a nice accompaniment.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roast Leg of Lamb

Inspired by the healthfulness and delicious simplicity of rustic Greek cooking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

North African Orange & Lamb Kebabs

This spicy yogurt marinade tenderizes lamb beautifully--but it's not a long process, as with some marinades. Twenty minutes does the trick. Here, the lamb is paired with orange sections, which sear and turn slightly bitter, a bracing complement to the meat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rosemary Roast Leg of Lamb

Carrots, celery and onions--diced small for a wonderful blend of flavors--are a rustic complement to the garlicky lamb in this main dish recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lamb, Fig & Olive Stew for Two

Not your Irish grandmother's stew, this version was inspired by flavors from the south of France: figs, green olives and herbes de Provence. To shorten the cooking time, we use ground lamb.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mediterranean Lamb Salad

Here's an example of everyday simplicity taken to elegant heights--a lovely chickpea and vegetable salad, topped with warm strips of lamb. Hearty yet light for a warm night, this supper could be followed up with Iced Lychees.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Leg of Lamb Stuffed with Bulgur & Poppy-Seed Pilaf (Gemisto Arni me Pilafi)

Ask the butcher to partially bone the leg of lamb, removing the aitchbone, hip bone and leg center bone, but to leave the hindshank in place. The knobby end of the shank can be trimmed to make it more attractive. Make certain the butcher wraps the bones along with the meat; you will need them to make a broth for the pilaf. If you purchase a boned, butterflied leg, you can use canned chicken or beef stock in the pilaf.
By Susie Jacobs
