Healthy Lamb Chop Recipes

Lamb Chops with Mint Pan Sauce

Lamb with mint jelly is a tried-and-true combination and this recipe takes the idea to new heights. The sweet, shocking green jelly is transformed into a richly flavored and pleasingly dark sauce. Make It a Meal: Serve with whole-wheat couscous and peas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Herbed Lamb Chops with Greek Couscous Salad

Lamb loin chops are a healthy alternative to the more popular and more fatty lamb shoulder chops. The loin chops have quite enough flavor to stand up to this herbaceous couscous.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Herbed Lamb Chops

A savory herb and white wine marinade flavors these grilled rib chops, which are great for family dinners or entertaining.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Fennel-Cumin Lamb Chops

The fresh garlic and spice rub used on these succulent lamp chops brings Mediterranean flavors to this main-dish recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon & Oregano Lamb Chops

Juicy lamb chops take a trip to the Middle East with a quick herb-and-lemon rub and a tangy cucumber-tahini sauce. Serve with couscous or rice pilaf and a green salad.
By Melissa Pasanen

Lamb Chops with Mashed Peas & Mint

Peas and lamb are a natural pairing. Here pan-roasted lamb chops are served with mashed peas seasoned with mint. Serve with bulgur tossed with chopped scallion greens, a drizzle of olive oil and a splash of lemon juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lamb Chops with a Balsamic-Vinegar Pan Sauce

Serve with Rösti Potatoes and a mixed green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Lamb with Fresh Mint Chutney

For a refreshing change from mint sauce or mint jelly, try serving lamb chops with an Indian-inspired fresh mint chutney.
By Patsy Jamieson

Mustard-Rosemary Grilled Lamb

Mustard and lamb are a classic combination. Letting the chops chill with the marinade lets the flavors meld beautifully.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lamb Chops with Lebanese Green Beans

Simple pan-roasted lamb chops are served alongside deliciously spiced stewed green beans and tomatoes in a riff on a Lebanese favorite, lubiyeh. Serve with: Bulgur or rice pilaf.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Braised Lamb Chops with Herbed Goat Cheese

Olives, fresh lemon, and rosemary add to the flavor in these juicy slower-cooker Greek Lamb Chops. When serving, garnish with homemade herbed goat cheese.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Moroccan Lamb Chops with Tomato-Olive Relish

Having a few specialty ingredients in your pantry, such as the spice blend ras el hanout and oil-cured olives, is the fastest way to a deluxe dinner that's easy enough for weeknights and special enough for Saturday's dinner party. Round out the meal with steamed potatoes, simply dressed salad greens and a glass of white Côtes du Rhône.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Broiled Lamb Chops with Charred Blood Oranges

Broiled Lamb Chops with Charred Blood Oranges

In the south of France, lamb is often grilled on a bed of fresh rosemary and anointed with citrus juice. This lamb chop recipe takes inspiration from that tradition with a wet rub made with lots of garlic plus rosemary and blood orange. Besides being a beautiful garnish, the charred blood oranges are served to squeeze over the lamb for a final flourish of citrus flavor.
Lamb Chops with Grape-Balsamic Sauce

Lamb Chops with Grape-Balsamic Sauce

Rosemary, grapes and balsamic vinegar make this 20-minutes lamb chop recipe both unique and completely irresistible.
Lamb Chops with Beer & Mustard Sauce

Lamb Chops with Beer & Mustard Sauce

Grilled Lamb Chops with Eggplant Salad

Grilled Lamb Chops with Eggplant Salad

Grilled Lamb Chops with Anchovy-Walnut Chimichurri

Grilled Lamb Chops with Anchovy-Walnut Chimichurri

Tunisian Spiced Lamb Chops & Chard

Tunisian Spiced Lamb Chops & Chard

Rosemary-Lemon Lamb Chops with Potato and Fennel Latkes

A food processor can help you shred the potatoes and fennel for these potato latkes, which turn golden brown and get crispy around the edges in about five minutes.

