Healthy Lamb Chop Recipes

Lamb Chops with Mint Pan Sauce
Lamb with mint jelly is a tried-and-true combination and this recipe takes the idea to new heights. The sweet, shocking green jelly is transformed into a richly flavored and pleasingly dark sauce. Make It a Meal: Serve with whole-wheat couscous and peas.
Herbed Lamb Chops with Greek Couscous Salad
Lamb loin chops are a healthy alternative to the more popular and more fatty lamb shoulder chops. The loin chops have quite enough flavor to stand up to this herbaceous couscous.
Herbed Lamb Chops
A savory herb and white wine marinade flavors these grilled rib chops, which are great for family dinners or entertaining.
Grilled Fennel-Cumin Lamb Chops
The fresh garlic and spice rub used on these succulent lamp chops brings Mediterranean flavors to this main-dish recipe.
Lemon & Oregano Lamb Chops
Juicy lamb chops take a trip to the Middle East with a quick herb-and-lemon rub and a tangy cucumber-tahini sauce. Serve with couscous or rice pilaf and a green salad.
Lamb Chops with Mashed Peas & Mint
Peas and lamb are a natural pairing. Here pan-roasted lamb chops are served with mashed peas seasoned with mint. Serve with bulgur tossed with chopped scallion greens, a drizzle of olive oil and a splash of lemon juice.
Grilled Lamb with Fresh Mint Chutney
For a refreshing change from mint sauce or mint jelly, try serving lamb chops with an Indian-inspired fresh mint chutney.
Mustard-Rosemary Grilled Lamb
Mustard and lamb are a classic combination. Letting the chops chill with the marinade lets the flavors meld beautifully.
Lamb Chops with Lebanese Green Beans
Simple pan-roasted lamb chops are served alongside deliciously spiced stewed green beans and tomatoes in a riff on a Lebanese favorite, lubiyeh. Serve with: Bulgur or rice pilaf.
Greek Braised Lamb Chops with Herbed Goat Cheese
Olives, fresh lemon, and rosemary add to the flavor in these juicy slower-cooker Greek Lamb Chops. When serving, garnish with homemade herbed goat cheese.
Moroccan Lamb Chops with Tomato-Olive Relish
Having a few specialty ingredients in your pantry, such as the spice blend ras el hanout and oil-cured olives, is the fastest way to a deluxe dinner that's easy enough for weeknights and special enough for Saturday's dinner party. Round out the meal with steamed potatoes, simply dressed salad greens and a glass of white Côtes du Rhône.