Healthy Ground Lamb Recipes

Staff Picks

Meatballs with Lemon-Garlic Orzo

Here, a little of the lemon-garlic vinaigrette used to season the orzo also gets stirred into yogurt for a flavorful and creamy topping.
By Adam Dolge

Greek Burgers with Herb-Feta Sauce

These healthy burgers get a Mediterranean twist with a yogurt sauce seasoned with oregano, lemon and feta cheese. If you can't find ground lamb, ask the butcher to grind some for you.
By Breana Killeen

Lamb & Spinach One-Pot Pasta

A few stirs with a wooden spoon and only one pot--that's all you need for this quick weeknight pasta recipe. As the starch cooks off into the pasta water, it creates a creamy sauce to coat your vegetables and meat.
By Breana Killeen

Greek Spaghetti (Makaronia me Kima)

The meat sauce in this healthy pasta recipe is a Greek take on a red chili. This recipe calls for ground lamb but you could easily use ground beef or ground turkey instead.
By Robb Walsh

Lamb with Mint, Orange & Pistachios

Serve this garlic- and cumin-flavored ground lamb recipe as a topping for hummus, or double the serving size, add some pita and a side salad and you've got an easy and healthy weeknight dinner.
By Michael Solomonov

Orzo with Lamb, Olives & Feta

Sure, orzo is good in soup, but there's no need to stop there. Here it's a base for a bold blend of spices, tomato sauce and flavorful ground lamb. The optional pinch of crushed red pepper will add the heat that many crave.
By Marge Perry

Lamb & Beef Balti

Balti, a stew created by Pakistani chefs in Birmingham, England, is named after the metal pot it's cooked in. We found a large skillet works too. Topping with a dollop of yogurt adds a hint of creaminess. Serve with a side of sautéed spinach for a satisfying dinner.
By Robin Bashinsky

Lamb & Lentil Shepherd's Pie

This twist on a traditional Shepard's Pie recipe uses lentils and is garnished with fresh mint.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Kefta

Kefta, seasoned ground meat, is one of Morocco's most popular street foods. Traditionally, kefta is washed down with a glass of sweet mint tea. It's delicious served with ratatouille.
By Kitty Morse

Lamb & Chickpea Chili

This spicy chili has a North African spin with lamb, cinnamon and harissa. If you can't find harissa, use mild chili powder in its place. You can turn up the heat with a little cayenne or hot sauce if you like it spicy. Serve with whole-wheat pita bread and tabbouleh.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lamb & Rice Stuffed Grape Leaves

These traditional Lebanese lamb-and-rice stuffed grape leaves are fragrant with mint, marjoram, cinnamon, cumin and allspice. Serve with lemon wedges and plain yogurt for dipping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Shepherd's Pie

In this simple shepherd's pie recipe, we call for flavorful lean ground lamb, which isn't always easy to find. You can use lean ground beef or turkey instead. If you want to use lamb, ask your butcher to grind it for you or, to make your own ground lamb, start with a lean cut of lamb, such as leg or loin, trimmed of any excess fat and cut into 3/4-inch pieces. Pulse briefly in a food processor just until uniformly ground.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lamb and eggplant are combined in dishes throughout the Mediterranean. Together they deliver a complex, hearty, earthy flavor that's truly satisfying. In this dish, toasted pine nuts and tangy feta cheese are excellent accents.

Slow-Cooker Middle Eastern Meatballs with Raita

This meal features dense and tender lamb meatballs, creamy and refreshing cucumber raita--a traditional Indian sauce made with yogurt and vegetables--and whole-wheat couscous, a grain-like pasta that can be found at most supermarkets. Garnish these slow-cooker meatballs with fresh dill sprigs, and serve with lightly toasted pita, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Greek Meatball Kabobs with Grilled Pita

Perfectly paired with homemade cucumber-yogurt sauce, these Greek Meatball Kabobs with Grilled Pita are both delicious and nutritious.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Kusa Mihshi

If you have a large Middle Eastern population in your area, you might actually find squash called kusa (or cusa) or tatuma in your market. Sauté the leftover zucchini with some chopped onion and tomato for a delicious omelet filling.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Lamb & Walnut Gul Börek

These gul, or rose-shaped, pastries are savory with a sweet touch from sautéed onions and sun-dried tomatoes. A little vinegar in the olive oil used for brushing the layers of phyllo keeps the dough pliable and easier to coil.
By Semsa Denizsel

Freekeh Tabbouleh with Spiced Lamb Kofta

For a new twist on tabbouleh, we use earthy, whole-grain freekeh combined with cucumber, parsley and tomatoes. Freekeh is found in two forms: whole or quick-cooking cracked; 2 cups of cooked bulgur can also be used as a substitute. Serve with the lamb patties and a spinach salad with herb vinaigrette.
By Lia Huber

Lamb & Chickpea Chili for Two

This spicy chili for two has a North African spin with lamb, cinnamon and harissa. If you can't find harissa, use mild chili powder in its place. You can turn up the heat with a little cayenne or hot sauce if you like it spicy. Serve with whole-wheat pita bread and tabbouleh.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Savory Lamb Triangles

Seasoned with nutmeg, cinnamon, mint and lemon, these lamb-filled phyllo triangles are a tasty addition to your cocktail party or Mediterranean-themed buffet.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orzo with Lamb, Olives & Feta for Two

Sure, orzo is good in soup, but there's no need to stop there. Here it's a base for a bold blend of spices, tomato sauce and flavorful ground lamb. The optional pinch of crushed red pepper will add the heat that many crave.
By Marge Perry

Lamb & Bulgur Loaf

Bulgur and lamb are flavored with mint and cumin in a Middle Eastern twist on meatloaf.
By Ruth Cousineau

Lahmahjoon Pizza

Spiced ground lamb, feta and pine nuts top this Armenian-flavored pizza. Beer pairing: ?Break out the stout--the rich, sweet flavors from the lamb and pomegranate molasses yearn for an equally rich, sweet beer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lamb Kafta Pockets

These Middle Eastern-style meatballs are best wrapped in a warm pita pocket, with plenty of shredded lettuce and slivered red onion and, of course, some the sweet-and-tangy sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lamb, Fig & Olive Stew for Two

Not your Irish grandmother's stew, this version was inspired by flavors from the south of France: figs, green olives and herbes de Provence. To shorten the cooking time, we use ground lamb.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spiced Lamb Triangles

Savory lamb and sweet golden raisins fill these delicious phyllo triangles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
