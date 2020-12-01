Healthy Wheat Berry Recipes

Cooked Wheat Berries
Contrary to popular belief, wheat berries do not require an overnight soak before cooking. Simply boil them for 1 hour to soften the kernels, which will produce their characteristically chewy texture.
Creamy Wheat Berry Hot Cereal
This warming whole-grain hot cereal recipe pairs cooked wheat berries with rolled oats, fruit and nuts for a filling fiber-rich breakfast. Using a microwave makes preparation speedy, especially if you've thawed frozen cooked wheat berries overnight in the refrigerator.
Zesty Wheat Berry-Black Bean Chili
This rib-sticking chili offers a hearty mix of wheat berries, beans, peppers and onion. Feel free to add an additional chipotle pepper to crank up the heat in this one-pot meal. Cooked wheat berries will keep for up to 1 month in your freezer and there's no need to thaw them; just stir them directly into the chili.
Cumin-Scented Wheat Berry-Lentil Soup
Freshly squeezed lemon juice adds a bright note to this toothsome and hearty winter soup, perfect for a weeknight supper with a hunk of crusty bread. It freezes beautifully--you can keep individual portions in the freezer for healthy weekday lunches. For homemade vegetable broth, see Roasted Vegetable Stock at eatingwell.com.
Wheat Berry Pudding
Here, wheat berries are cooked with maple-sweetened, spiced milk to make a homey pudding. Try it for dessert or even breakfast--adjusting the maple syrup to your preference.
Slow-Cooker Herb-Infused Wheat Berry Pilaf
Olive oil infused with parsley, thyme and rosemary coats the wheat berries, keeping them moist and chewy and imparting an aromatic flavor. You can make the oil and keep it tightly sealed in the pantry as you would regular olive oil. Drizzle the oil over salads or other grains to amp up their flavor.
Black Bean, Mango & Kale Wheat Berry Salad
Wheat berries give this healthy grain-salad recipe a toothsome bite. The chopped kale can be swapped for any dark leafy green, such as spinach or chard, if desired.
Wheat Berry Salad with Red Fruit
For this sweet and tart salad, wheat berries are blended with cranberries, apples and pecans and tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette--a winning combination. Serve over a bed of peppery arugula for lunch or a light supper.
Multi-Grain Mushroom Pilaf
Nutty-tasting grains, such as wild rice, barley and wheat berries, make this simple side-dish pilaf so much more than the sum of its parts. Since the wild rice cooks faster than wheat berries and hulled barley, presoak the longer-cooking grains to make the cooking times compatible. If you would like to add fresh mushrooms, quickly sauté them and stir them into the cooked pilaf. Or try this flavor variation: Omit dill and substitute 1 teaspoon lemon zest for lemon juice. Stir in 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese just before serving.
Whole-Grain Salad with Charred Broccoli, Spring Onions & Parsley-Sumac Vinaigrette
For this easy healthy salad, chef Hugh Acheson shows the power of charring vegetables as a way to add interest to a salad. This flexible recipe can be made with a variety of whole grains, such as wheat berries, farro or pearl barley. The salad revels in the spring arrival of radishes, spring onions and bright green parsley. Sumac, which is commonly used in Middle Eastern cooking, adds a touch of tartness. Look for it in well-stocked spice sections at your market.
Roasted Fennel & Farro Salad
This whole-grain salad stars farro, an ancient form of wheat common in Italy, along with roasted fennel and bell peppers. Enjoy leftovers for lunch the next day.