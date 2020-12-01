Healthy Pomegranate Recipes

Find healthy, delicious pomegranate recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Pomegranate, Cranberry & Brie Bruschetta

1
1
Make this simple festive appetizer for your holiday guests. Toasted baguette slices with creamy, melted brie are topped with an orange-cranberry-pomegranate mixture--each bite delivers an explosion of flavor and texture!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Goat Cheese & Pomegranate

1
1
This gorgeous warm salad with nutty roasted Brussels sprouts, sweet-tart pomegranate seeds and creamy goat cheese is perfect for any winter meal--from a weeknight dinner to Christmas dinner or any other holiday celebration. The recipe is easily doubled if you are entertaining a crowd: just be sure to spread the sprouts out (use 2 pans if necessary) so they roast instead of steaming.
By Carolyn Casner

Spiced Pomegranate Molasses Chicken Thighs

Walnuts, lemon juice and feta combine to make a rich, tangy dressing to coat the vegetables cooked alongside this chicken.
By Breana Killeen

Broccoli, Chickpea & Pomegranate Salad

2
2
Simple steps give this broccoli salad recipe a more nuanced flavor: soaking the onion tempers its bite and toasting the cumin enhances its aroma. Serve alongside grilled chicken, pork or fish.
By Christine Burns Rudalevige

Pomegranate Duck

6
6
Duck breasts may seem too fancy for the average weeknight, but they roast up beautifully and quickly. This preparation, with its luscious ruby-colored sauce, is definitely one that will impress.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quinoa Salad with Oranges, Beets & Pomegranate

10
10
Roasted beets and sweet dates, tangy oranges and juicy pomegranate seeds make this quinoa salad recipe festive. It pairs beautifully with turkey or roast pork.
By Maria Speck

Mixed Green Salad with Pomegranate, Dates & Bacon

1
1
Jewel-like pomegranate seeds star along with bacon, tangy clementines and sweet dates in this mixed green salad recipe. To make it a dinner salad, top with chicken, shrimp or pan-seared salmon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Double Cranberry-Chocolate Bread Pudding

Perfect for the holidays, this scrumptious--yet low-calorie--dessert casserole is topped with a deep red cranberry-pomegranate sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Red Cabbage & Pomegranate Salad

1
1
Honey helps balance out the harshness of cruciferous cabbage in this fresh and crunchy slaw recipe. The colors in this easy-to-make salad are enough to brighten one's spirits. In fact, research shows that simply looking at purple plants can fire up neurons that help us relax, so take a moment to appreciate this beautiful salad before you dig in.
By Julia Levy

Pomegranate Champagne Punch

4
4
For a nonalcoholic version, combine 2 1/2 cups seltzer and 2 cups pomegranate juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hibiscus-Pomegranate Iced Tea

1
1
This herbal iced tea blends sour, berry-flavored hibiscus tea with sweet pomegranate juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roast Chicken with Pomegranate Glaze

6
6
This sweet-tart pomegranate molasses glaze is delicious combined with the citrusy sumac spice rub, and gives the roasted chicken a dark, ruby luster. Rub the chicken earlier in the day, or overnight, for the best flavor.
By Romney Steele

16 Pomegranate Recipes That Prove It’s the Most Festive Holiday Ingredient

What better way to celebrate the holidays than with some of our favorite seasonal pomegranate recipes? There’s no easier way to add a festive flair to your holiday spread than eye-catching, flavor-packed pomegranate. From our Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Goat Cheese & Pomegranate to our Apple-Pomegranate Galette with Fresh Thyme, we’ll help you plan a pomegranate-studded meal for your tastiest holiday yet!
Pomegranate Masghati Dessert

This beautiful pomegranate dessert is served to celebrate Yalda, the Iranian celebration of the winter solstice. Think of masghati as a cross between Jell-O and panna cotta. It's infinitely more refined and delicate than Jell-O and not quite as wobbly as panna cotta. Prepare pomegranate masghati a few hours in advance, and serve chilled out of the fridge for a light and refreshing dessert.
Cucumber & Pomegranate Salad (Salad-e Khiar-o Anar)

Pomegranate Margaritas

1

Rating: Unrated
1
Beef Tenderloin with Pomegranate Sauce & Farro Pilaf

Barley & Wild Rice Pilaf with Pomegranate Seeds

12

Rating: Unrated
12

Vanilla-Pomegranate Parfaits

2
2

Rich, creamy, vanilla bean-flecked pudding tempers the tart-sweet pomegranate compote. Pick out small, festive glass dessert dishes for this pretty parfait.

Winter Greens Salad with Pomegranate & Kumquats

Kumquats deliver a piquant burst of citrus, especially when eaten skins, seeds and all. Here we toss them with a trio of greens for their vivid orange color as much as their zestiness. Pomegranate seeds and pistachios bring a jewel­like finish.
By Judith Fertig

Slow-Cooked Lamb with Lemons & Pomegranate

A long braise in the oven yields fork-tender results for a tough cut of lamb. Cinnamon, oregano, garlic and lemon infuse the lamb shoulder with Mediterranean aromas, while a final scattering of pomegranate arils provides a burst of color and crunch.
By Jen Rose Smith

Chicken Tagine with Pomegranates

5
5
The Moroccan word tagine, when translated simply as “stew,” hardly does justice to this beautifully fragrant, succulent one-dish meal. (Tagine is also the name of the distinctive pot in which the meal is traditionally cooked and served.) Pomegranate juice lends a tart depth of flavor to the sauce; use bottled juice and skip the garnish when the fruit is not in season. Serve with whole-wheat couscous to soak up the delicious sauce.
By Kitty Morse

Pomegranate Poached Pears

4
4
Pears are simmered in a blend of tart pomegranate juice and sweet dessert wine with gorgeous garnet-red results. The pears are served with the reduced poaching liquid and a sprinkling of pomegranate seeds. A striking finale to any festive meal, garnish the pears with toasted slivered almonds and a touch of tangy Greek yogurt.
By Kitty Morse

Apple-Pomegranate Galette with Fresh Thyme

This galette, or rustic tart, adds a touch of thyme flavor to apples and pomegranate seeds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pistachio-Crusted Grouper with Mango-Pomegranate Salsa

Grouper has a relatively mild flavor, but by adding the bold flavors of pistachio, mango and pomegranate, your taste buds will be delighted! This easy-to-prepare dinner takes just 40 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Campari, Grapefruit & Pomegranate Cocktail

1
1
Balance herbaceous Campari with the sweet-tart flavors of pomegranate and grapefruit. This dusty pink drink looks festive in a stemmed wineglass with a twist of orange zest. For a slightly sweeter drink, use orange juice instead of grapefruit. To make a nonalcoholic version, omit the Campari and add an extra 1/3 cup of each juice.
By Marie Simmons

Pomegranate-Glazed Turkey with Roasted Fennel

3
3
Pair turkey cutlets with roasted fennel and a rich pomegranate pan sauce for a simple yet elegant dish. Garnish with jewel-like fresh pomegranate seeds if available--they are in season from September through January. Turkey scallopini (thinner and smaller than cutlets) will also work in this recipe, but will need to be cooked in batches. Make it a meal: Nutty-tasting bulgur is delicious with this.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pomegranate Molasses-Glazed Carrots with Pistachios

5
5
In this glazed carrot recipe, instead of a traditional sugar glaze, we glaze spiced carrots with a combination of sweet-tart pomegranate molasses and honey. A touch of butter and a sprinkling of pistachios make them a decadent yet simple vegetable side dish for any meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pork Roast with Walnut-Pomegranate Filling

1
1
Pomegranates become available in late fall just in time to grace holiday tables--all too often as decorations. For this festive roast the fruit is used in three forms: as a thick, sweet molasses for the filling plus whole seeds and juice for the sauce. Slicing through the roast reveals a colorful pinwheel of crushed walnuts mixed with the pomegranate molasses.
By Kitty Morse

Tart Cherry Superfood Shots

Give your mind and body a boost with this tart cherry superfood shot. Tart cherry juice is rich in heart-healthy polyphenols and anthocyanins, which can help fight free radicals and thwart inflammation. And some researchers have found that regularly consuming tart cherry juice may improve one's cognitive abilities. You can find 100% tart cherry juice in the juice aisle at most large grocery stores.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Pomegranate-Citrus Fizz

This refreshing cocktail is made with pomegranate vodka and citrus juices. It's delightfully fruity and fizzy and has under 15 grams of carbohydrates per serving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Clementine-Arugula Salad with Lime-Poppy Seed Dressing

Clementines are a wonderful fruit to add to salad. They're small, easy to peel, and blend well with everything, as they do here on a bed of arugula with poppy-seed dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blood Orange-Pomegranate Mimosas

1
1
This twist on the mimosa is made with blood orange juice and pomegranate juice. It's a special way to start any weekend or toast the holiday season.
By Romney Steele

Easy Beet Hummus with Pomegranate

This vibrant hummus is easy to make--simply roast the beets, then blend them with an otherwise-traditional hummus ingredient list. The combination is sure to please even those who are hesitant to beets as they don't overpower this recipe. Top the hummus with pomegranate arils and pistachios for some crunch and a little extra nutrition, then serve with your favorite pita, chips or a medley of crudité.
By Robin Bashinsky

Slow-Cooker Spice-Drizzled Acorn Squash

With the honey, butter and cinnamon sauce drizzled on top and the sprinkling of pomegranate arils, this slow-cooker acorn squash is almost like a dessert. You can also drizzle the sauce over oatmeal and baked apples for breakfast.
By Cooking Light

Salmon with Pomegranate-Orange Relish

A relish made from brightly colored pomegranate, oranges, and carrots creates a festive topping for this quick-cooking salmon dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fennel Panzanella

James Beard Award-winner and Top Chef contestant Karen Akunowicz of Fox & the Knife in Boston turns this Italian-inspired bread salad into a hearty fall dish. Instead of tomato, fennel mingles with the vinaigrette to let the bread soak up its licorice notes, while the arugula lends the dish a hint of pepper. The lemony vinaigrette is so simple and tastes so much fresher than store-bought. Make a double batch to toss on other salads. It will keep in the fridge for up to a week. Add some shredded chicken to the salad to make it a meal.
By Karen Akunowicz

Lemony Tea Cake

1
1
This light, lemon-poppy seed cake is filled and topped with a lemony blend of Greek yogurt and whipped topping and sprinkled with crisp pomegranate seeds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Endive & Pomegranate Salad

Please your guests with the contrasting textures and flavors of crunchy Belgian endives, juicy oranges and tart, ruby-red pomegranate seeds. The addition of cooked shrimp makes this an elegant first course.
By Kitty Morse

Slow-Cooker Lamb with Pomegranate & Cilantro-Mint Sauce

Both the meat and the sauce are versatile and could work in other applications: Use the slow-cooker lamb for a stew or drizzle the sauce on grilled chicken. If mint is polarizing for your crowd, use parsley. A salad and couscous with toasted sliced almonds make nice accompaniments. Garnish with additional fresh mint leaves, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Roasted Pear & Arugula Salad with Pomegranate-Chipotle Vinaigrette

1
1
Here we serve roasted pears with arugula and mixed greens and an agave-sweetened pomegranate dressing. The chipotle in the dressing gives a hint of smokiness and just a touch of heat that is wonderful with sweet pear. Apples may be used in place of the pears. Adapted from Cooking with the Seasons at Rancho La Puerta: Recipes from the World-Famous Spa (Stewart, Tabori & Chang, 2008) by Deborah Szekely and Deborah M. Schneider with Chef Jesús González, Chef of La Cocina Que Canta.
By Jesús González

Roast Chicken & Pomegranate Farro Salad

This healthy roasted chicken recipe is perfect for a simple supper or on special occasions. Arrange the chicken pieces on top of a grain salad studded with pomegranate seeds and roasted almonds for a pretty and comforting dish. Add green beans or roasted Brussels sprouts for an easy crowd-pleasing meal.
By Tara Mataraza Desmond

Pomegranate Float

3
3
This pomegranate float recipe, which uses low-calorie pomegranate-flavored seltzer, pomegranate juice, vanilla frozen yogurt and fresh blueberries, is a refreshing, fruity twist on a malt-shop ice cream float. Combine ingredients just before serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
