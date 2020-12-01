Healthy Plum Recipes

Purple Fruit Salad
Serve this refreshing fruit salad featuring juicy plums, grapes and berries on its own or with other colorblock fruit salads (like red, green and orange) for a fun, crowd-pleasing rainbow side dish.
Old-Fashioned Fruit Crumble
Use whatever fresh or frozen fruit you have on hand to make this old-fashioned crumble. Typical crumble topping has as much as a half cup of butter--ours has just a bit of canola oil and, for richness, chopped almonds, which are full of healthy monounsaturated fats.
Spicy Roasted Plums
Roasting plums concentrates their flavor and allows the added spices in this recipe to really penetrate the fruit. If you prefer, you can omit the sour cream topper and serve this dessert with vanilla frozen yogurt instead.
Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Plums & Rosemary
Lush vanilla- and rosemary-scented plums marry beautifully with succulent pork tenderloin.
Plum Buckle
This fruit-topped cake got its name because of the way the batter buckles as it bakes. We omitted the traditional crumb topping to let this plum cake shine.
Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Peach Salsa
For this easy grilled pork tenderloin recipe, both the pork and the salsa ingredients are cooked on the BBQ, so you don't have to heat up the kitchen to prepare a healthy summer dinner. Grilling stone fruit caramelizes its sugars, enhances its sweetness and infuses it with smoky flavor. Any combination of peaches, nectarines, plums and apricots will work in this salsa--use 3 medium fruit total or about 4 to 5 small fruit. Try the salsa on chicken or fish too.
Plum Ketchup
Fresh and flavorful plum ketchup makes a delicious sandwich spread, a sauce for grilled beef, pork or chicken, or an excellent way to add excitement to turkey burgers.
Spiced Tea Bread with Fresh Plums
Make this quick bread for Sunday brunch, an afternoon snack or as an easy dessert recipe. It's 100% whole-grain, made with mild-tasting white whole-wheat flour and oat flour, which keeps it moist.
Stone-Fruit Bars
Try your favorite combination of stone fruit, such as peaches and cherries, in these easy fruit bars.
Fresh Tomato & Plum Kimchi with Nori Sesame Salt
Most of this savory fruit-and-tomato salad recipe can be prepared in advance-just mix the tomatoes with the dressing right before serving. For the most stunning presentation, use a mix of colorful heirloom tomatoes.
Sour Cherry-Fruit Slump
A slump (sometimes called a grunt) is a cobbler with light, puffy steamed dumplings, rather than browned biscuit dough, on the top. This variation calls for tart “pie” cherries as well as an assortment of sweeter summer fruit (berries and plums) to round out the flavor and brighten the sour-cherry color. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
Low-Sugar Plum Spread
This simple homemade fruit spread has less than one-fourth the calories and one-third the carbohydrate grams of a common commercial variety (you can trim those numbers even further by opting for no-calorie sweetener). Cooking the plums in fruit juice with apples allows you to sweeten the spread without an excessive amount of sugar and take advantage of the natural pectin in the fruit. This method also works well with strawberries, blackberries or peaches.