Healthy Plum Recipes

Purple Fruit Salad

Serve this refreshing fruit salad featuring juicy plums, grapes and berries on its own or with other colorblock fruit salads (like red, green and orange) for a fun, crowd-pleasing rainbow side dish.
By Carolyn Casner

Old-Fashioned Fruit Crumble

Use whatever fresh or frozen fruit you have on hand to make this old-fashioned crumble. Typical crumble topping has as much as a half cup of butter--ours has just a bit of canola oil and, for richness, chopped almonds, which are full of healthy monounsaturated fats.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Roasted Plums

Roasting plums concentrates their flavor and allows the added spices in this recipe to really penetrate the fruit. If you prefer, you can omit the sour cream topper and serve this dessert with vanilla frozen yogurt instead.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Plums & Rosemary

Lush vanilla- and rosemary-scented plums marry beautifully with succulent pork tenderloin.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Plum Buckle

This fruit-topped cake got its name because of the way the batter buckles as it bakes. We omitted the traditional crumb topping to let this plum cake shine.
By Rachel Stearns

Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Peach Salsa

For this easy grilled pork tenderloin recipe, both the pork and the salsa ingredients are cooked on the BBQ, so you don't have to heat up the kitchen to prepare a healthy summer dinner. Grilling stone fruit caramelizes its sugars, enhances its sweetness and infuses it with smoky flavor. Any combination of peaches, nectarines, plums and apricots will work in this salsa--use 3 medium fruit total or about 4 to 5 small fruit. Try the salsa on chicken or fish too.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Plum Ketchup

Fresh and flavorful plum ketchup makes a delicious sandwich spread, a sauce for grilled beef, pork or chicken, or an excellent way to add excitement to turkey burgers.
By Patsy Jamieson

Spiced Tea Bread with Fresh Plums

Make this quick bread for Sunday brunch, an afternoon snack or as an easy dessert recipe. It's 100% whole-grain, made with mild-tasting white whole-wheat flour and oat flour, which keeps it moist.
By Kate McDermott

Stone-Fruit Bars

Try your favorite combination of stone fruit, such as peaches and cherries, in these easy fruit bars.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fresh Tomato & Plum Kimchi with Nori Sesame Salt

Most of this savory fruit-and-tomato salad recipe can be prepared in advance-just mix the tomatoes with the dressing right before serving. For the most stunning presentation, use a mix of colorful heirloom tomatoes.
By Yotam Ottolenghi

Sour Cherry-Fruit Slump

A slump (sometimes called a grunt) is a cobbler with light, puffy steamed dumplings, rather than browned biscuit dough, on the top. This variation calls for tart “pie” cherries as well as an assortment of sweeter summer fruit (berries and plums) to round out the flavor and brighten the sour-cherry color. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Low-Sugar Plum Spread

This simple homemade fruit spread has less than one-fourth the calories and one-third the carbohydrate grams of a common commercial variety (you can trim those numbers even further by opting for no-calorie sweetener). Cooking the plums in fruit juice with apples allows you to sweeten the spread without an excessive amount of sugar and take advantage of the natural pectin in the fruit. This method also works well with strawberries, blackberries or peaches.
By Andrea Chesman

Coriander-Rubbed Pork Chops with Fennel-Plum Salad

This grilled pork chop recipe is an elegant and healthy dinner that takes just 30 minutes to make, so it's great for weeknights. Toasting and grinding whole spices ensures you get the freshest, most robust flavors for the pork spice rub.
By Breana Killeen

Plum Betty

The combo of cooked fruit layered with breadcrumbs or cubes, which defines the humble betty, doesn't sound like much. But something special happens when it's all baked together and the bread gets soft and gooey with the juices of the fruit. In this plum betty, chopped walnuts add a crunchy touch mixed in with the bread. Pecans or almonds are also tasty options.
By Marie Simmons

Plum & Cider Sangria

In this apple cider sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used hard apple cider, apple liqueur and tons of fresh fruit to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp & Plum Kebabs

Toss quick-cooking shrimp, juicy summertime plums and zesty jalapeños with a simple cilantro-lime marinade for a deluxe meal in minutes. If you like, use peaches or nectarines in place of the plums and red or green bell peppers for the jalapeños.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Plum Fool

A fool is a traditional British dessert of stewed fruit swirled with whipped cream. Here, low-fat yogurt replaces some of the whipped cream. Since plums vary considerably in sweetness, start with the lower amount of sugar or sweetener and add more after tasting, if desired.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rustic Plum-Walnut Tart

There is nothing like the sight of late-summer fruit piled high at the farmstand to inspire one to bake. For this French free-form tart, known as a galette, the plums are arranged over a layer of ground walnuts, sugar and flour, which absorbs the delicious plummy juices and helps keep the pastry crust crisp. Serve with Vanilla Cream or reduced-fat vanilla ice cream.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cold Plum Soup

Cold fruit soups are a refreshing end to a summer's evening.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Plum-Sauced Chicken in Tortillas

Asian sauce on the chicken adds sweet-and-spicy flavor, while broccoli slaw adds crunch to this main-dish sandwich recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Plum-Almond Upside-Down Cake

Jewel-like plums are beautiful in this almond-flavored upside-down cake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Plum Cake

A lightly spiced cake with a dramatic topping of glistening plums--it's perfect for a September birthday.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Port & Plum Sorbet

This healthy plum sorbet recipe is made with ruby port to add depth and give it a distinct and delightful flavor. For the best sorbet, make sure the plums are extra ripe but not bruised.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Plum-Pear Phyllo Bundles

We've trimmed the fat in these fruity, honey- and cardamom-flavored dessert bites by using nonstick cooking spray, rather than butter, on the phyllo dough.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Plums

Roasting gives the plums a caramelized flavor and lemon, sugar and brandy enhance the inherently sweet and sour aspect of the fruit.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Summer Fruit Punch

Your favorite stone fruit stars in this sparkling punch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Plum Crisp

A fruit crisp offers the luscious flavor of a fresh fruit pie without the fuss of making a crust. Celebrate late summer with plums in this rich-tasting crisp. The nut-studded topping works great with other fruit combinations too.
By Patsy Jamieson

Grilled Manchego with Spinach & Spicy Plum Chutney

Admittedly, this dish is a bit more labor-intensive than the grilled-cheese sandwiches of your youth, but the extra effort pays off with maximum flavor. The unusual sweet-tart chutney is also wonderful on toast or with roast pork.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pork Tenderloin Medallions with Plum Chutney

Pork tenderloins topped with an Asian-inspired plum chutney and served over wilted bok choy will delight everyone at your table. If you don't have bok choy on hand, substitute sautéed spinach or kale.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Plums

Roasting fruit brings out its inherent sweetness. Try serving these alongside grilled pork chops.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Plum Tarts

This dessert recipe is a take on clafouti--a layered, traditional French dessert full of cherries and covered with a thick batter. This version serves up mini tarts full of plums instead of cherries, and a lighter filling made from fat-free milk and light sour cream.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fruit with White Wine

A stone fruit has a pit or seed in the center. This medley showcases four luscious stone fruits--plums, nectarines, peaches and mango.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fruit Cup with Marsala Sauce

Nothing looks more handsome than a bowl of jewel-bright fruits: glistening red berries, burnished plums, blueberries with their dusky bloom. This combination is exceptionally tasty, particularly when the plums have an edge of tartness. Sweeter fruits can be substituted; chunks of nectarines, cherries and gooseberries go together delightfully, as do cantaloupe, blackberries and kiwis.
By Ann Lovejoy

Plum Custard Tart

Roasted plums and creamy custard fill this rich walnut crust with summer goodness.
By Susanne A. Davis

Plum-Raspberry Ice

This prettily colored ice has a pleasant tartness and is a breeze to make.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Plum-Amaretti Gratin

Crunchy amaretti cookies top this plum gratin.
By Patsy Jamieson
