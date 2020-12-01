Healthy Pear Recipes

Find healthy, delicious pear recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Feta, Kale & Pear Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
The crunchy seed topping is the perfect textural juxtaposition to a creamy dressing, soft pears and tender massaged kale salad. Tossing it all with mint, feta and red onion gives it a Middle Eastern flair.
By Cara Chigazola Tobin

Pear-Pecan Cheese Ball

Rating: Unrated
3
Sweet pear, salty Cheddar cheese and crunchy nuts make this healthy cheese ball recipe an alluring holiday treat. Serve with an array of crudités and crisp party crackers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Oatmeal with Pears

Rating: Unrated
1
This comforting baked oatmeal is perfect for cozy weekend mornings and doubles as a make-ahead breakfast that you can meal-prep for healthy grab-and-go meals all week.
By Abbie Gellman, M.S., RD, CDN

Apple Crisp with Cranberries

Rating: Unrated
1
Sticking to its food-waste mission, L.A. Kitchen created this dessert to work with almost any fruit you have on hand. We've done it here with pears and apples, but you can use berries or even tropical fruits instead. The addition of dried fruit adds a concentrated hit of flavor you won't get from fresh alone.
By Theresa Farthing

Roasted Pears with Prosciutto

This 3-ingredient finger food is the perfect classy appetizer for your next party. It's so simple to make yet so elegant and delicious. Finishing with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar makes the flavors pop and takes this easy app to the next level.
By Melissa Fallon

Warm Pear & Spinach Salad with Maple-Bacon Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
2
Mature, larger-leaved spinach holds up better to the warm bacon vinaigrette than baby spinach in this healthy spinach salad recipe. If you don't want the spinach to wilt, let the dressing cool before tossing it with the salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Pears with Brie & Pistachios

Rating: Unrated
6
Roasted pears with Brie and pistachios is delicious as a first course or a side with roast pork or lamb. Leave the stems on for the prettiest presentation.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pear, Gorgonzola & Walnut Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
The light and refreshing vinaigrette in this side salad offsets the tangy funk of Gorgonzola and sweetness from the raisins and pears. Even better, this salad celebrates fall and has beautiful colors. Feel free to get creative with this salad: Add chicken to make it meal-worthy, choose a different nut or swap Bosc pears for your favorite variety. Be sure to wait to dress this salad until ready to serve or the greens will wilt.
By Sarah Epperson

Rustic Pear Tart

Rating: Unrated
3
Who says you can't have your tart and eat it, too? This deceptively simple fall dessert is made for special celebrations. Look for a fragrant pear that's nonetheless firm to the touch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vanilla, Cinnamon & White Wine Poached Pears with Yogurt

Slightly sweet, tender pears are paired with a lovely vanilla-, cinnamon- and orange-infused golden syrup. The (literal) icing on the cake is a dollop of creamy vanilla yogurt in the bottom of the bowl. This very elegant dessert is also calorie-conscious and brimming with fiber. If you want to dress up your poached pears, they can be topped with a variety of items, like granola, crushed cookies, chopped nuts, whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
By Karen Rankin

Pear Custard Pie

A velvety, light custard surrounds ripe pears in this healthy pear pie recipe. Serve with a dollop of vanilla whipped cream.
By Summer Miller

Riesling Baked Pears

Rating: Unrated
12
Here's an elegant yet simple twist on the autumn classic. Pears are oven-poached in Riesling wine, which is known for its floral accents and aromas and hints of honey and pear. Serve this dessert with lightly sweetened ricotta cheese. Delicious hot, room temperature or chilled.
By Marie Simmons

Inspiration and Ideas

Caramelized Spiced Pears

Caramelized Spiced Pears

Rating: Unrated
1
Serve these caramelized pear slices over ice cream, stir into plain yogurt or enjoy as a topping for pancakes or waffles. Brown-skinned Bosc pears hold their shape during cooking, but any variety of pears tastes delicious.
Arugula Salad with Roasted Pork Tenderloin, Pears & Blue Cheese

Arugula Salad with Roasted Pork Tenderloin, Pears & Blue Cheese

Rating: Unrated
2
Toasted walnuts and roasted pork tenderloin make this elegant salad worthy of company, yet it's easy enough to prepare on a weeknight!
Cinnamon-Ginger Spiced Pear Muffins

Cinnamon-Ginger Spiced Pear Muffins

Rating: Unrated
1
Roasted Pear-Butternut Soup with Crumbled Stilton

Roasted Pear-Butternut Soup with Crumbled Stilton

Rating: Unrated
59
Roasted Pears

Roasted Pears

Pear & Arugula Salad with Candied Walnuts

Pear & Arugula Salad with Candied Walnuts

Rating: Unrated
1

Pear-Spiced Oatmeal

Rating: Unrated
1

This healthy breakfast combines hearty oatmeal with fresh pears, ginger, and cinnamon. It's ready in just 15 minutes and will keep your hunger at bay through lunch.

All Healthy Pear Recipes

Chili-Brown Sugar Delicata Squash with Pears

Rating: Unrated
14
Pears and delicata squash tossed with brown sugar, chili powder and bacon is a delectable combination. To make this vegetarian, omit the bacon and toss the squash and pears with the brown sugar and chili powder during the last 5 minutes of roasting.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Almond & Pear Rose Tarts

These pretty little two-bite almond and pear tarts are perfect for party buffets, especially in the fall when pears are in season. Thinly slicing the pears lets you roll up the tarts more neatly, giving you a bakery-worthy presentation. If you have a mandoline, this is a good time to pull it out. Cold puff pastry is important to ensure you get irresistibly flaky results. Want to make this easy, healthy dessert gluten-free? Just swap in gluten-free puff pastry, found in the freezer section of most grocery stores. And don't forget to use an all-purpose gluten-free flour blend to roll it out!
By Adam Dolge

Pear-Rum Punch

Rating: Unrated
1
Pureed ripe pears naturally sweeten the fruity base for this healthy rum punch recipe. For garnish, cut very thin, whole slices from small pears and lay them on top.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut-Chicken Cabbage Wraps

Cabbage is a tasty low-calorie stand-in for buns or bread in this healthy chicken lettuce wrap recipe. Don't limit yourself to cabbage for this Thai-inspired recipe--any fresh green that's sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pear, Prosciutto & Hazelnut Stuffing

Rating: Unrated
6
Crisping the prosciutto and toasting the nuts adds a powerful punch of flavor to the stuffing without going overboard on fat. Diamond Brand now makes packaged chopped hazelnuts, available in most major supermarkets.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Pear Crumble

Rating: Unrated
5
This easy, comforting pear crumble is sure to please. Serve it as is or with low-fat ice cream.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Pear Cobbler

Rating: Unrated
1
A pear cobbler is a crowd-pleasing dessert that highlights one of fall's sweetest fruits. Cinnamon, ginger and cardamom give this pear cobbler a sophisticated twist for a quick and easy homemade dessert.
By Jasmine Smith

Pork Chops with Red Cabbage and Pears

The sweet-and-sour cabbage pairs deliciously with braised chops and juicy pears in this German-inspired dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Pear Trifle

Trifle, the quintessential British dessert, can be made in endless variations. This crowd-pleasing version is perfect for entertaining--you assemble it in advance and it actually gets better as it sits. The results never fail to impress.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Hasselback Pear Cake

This stunning pear cake uses almond flour in place of some all-purpose flour, reducing carbs and adding protein and fiber. But its real appeal is its presentation: display this pretty dessert on a cake stand for guests to admire before you slice and serve it.
By Summer Miller

Pear Cheddar Crisp

In this 35-minute recipe, sweet pears and savory Cheddar cheese are topped with a buttery brown sugar- and cinnamon-oat topping. Whether you serve it for breakfast, a snack, or dessert, we know it will be a hit with your family.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork Chops with Pear & Ginger Sauce

Rating: Unrated
4
In this quick saute, vinegar and sugar are caramelized in the skillet, forming a deep, richly flavored base for the sauce. Ginger adds a spicy note that plays against the mild pork and pear.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pear & Camembert Crostini

Rating: Unrated
1
Up your appetizer game with this fruit-topped cheese crostini recipe. Warm preserves give the pears a shiny glaze and prevent them from browning.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pear-Quinoa Salad

Rating: Unrated
5
Quinoa is a quick-cooking whole grain with a slightly nutty flavor--a perfect partner for pears and walnuts in this fresh-tasting salad recipe. The flavor is best when the salad is at room temperature or cold. Refrigerate the salad for at least 15 minutes before serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gingerbread & Pear Upside-Down Cakes

Round pear slices make whimsical toppers for this cheerful mini cake recipe.
By Lauren Grant

Creamy Parsnips & Pears

For a delightful change from mashed potatoes, try this velvety puree made with earthy parsnips and sweet autumn pears. This recipe freezes well and can be easily doubled. Thin leftovers with broth and enrich with sour cream for a delicious soup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Upside-Down Cake with Poached Dried Fruits

Poached dried fruits make a stunning upside-down cake. Use a variety of fruits for a colorful and rich-tasting cake.
By Deborah Madison

Pear & Ginger Cheesecake

Rating: Unrated
2
Softened dried pears give this low-fat cheesecake much of its body. For the best taste, let it rest for 24 hours in the refrigerator.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Potato-Pear Latkes

Rating: Unrated
1
It's easy to make crispy latkes for Hanukkah without oodles of oil. Adding shredded pears to the traditional potato mixture gives the latkes a hint of sweetness; a touch of fresh sage provides an herbal note that goes well with most holiday meals. Serve the latkes topped with a dollop of low-fat sour cream or enjoy them plain.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Roasted Pear & Spoon Bread Tart with Cranberry, Orange & Jalapeño Glaze

This savory custard-like cornbread is topped with sweet roasted pears and a tart citrus-jalapeño glaze.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Pear with Crumble Topping

Rating: Unrated
1
Roasted pears and vanilla ice cream complete this diabetic-friendly dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Honey-Balsamic Fruit Salad

Crisp pear, juicy grapefruit, and melt-in-your-mouth kiwifruit are lightly spritzed with a simple honey-balsamic dressing in this deliciously refreshing salad, ready in just 10 minutes. Serve it alongside your main meal, or save it for dessert!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pear Almond Crostata

Rating: Unrated
1
This flaky crostata recipe relies on fruit for its sweetness instead of a lot of added sugar, so be sure to use only ripe pears. If they're rock-hard, put them in a paper bag with an apple or banana on the kitchen counter for a few days.
By Joanne Chang

Pear-Ginger Pancakes

The combo of pear and ginger enhances both the pancakes and the simple-to-make syrup in this diabetic-friendly breakfast recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com