Healthy Peach Recipes

Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie

This easy fruit smoothie with yogurt recipe calls for just three ingredients--yogurt, fruit juice and whatever frozen fruit you have on hand. Mix up your combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack you'll never get bored with.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl

This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.
By Breana Killeen

Frozen Peach Margaritas

Enjoy sweet peach flavor anytime of year with this skinny frozen margarita. It tastes just like a restaurant version, but with less sugar, for an easy cocktail you will actually want to make at home.
By Carolyn Casner

Green Salad with Peaches, Feta & Mint Vinaigrette

This healthy side salad recipe follows one of the essential formulas for great salads: tossing bitter greens with sweet fruit, crunchy toasted nuts and salty cheese. Melons are a good alternative to the stone fruit later in the summer, or try dried apricots during the winter months.
By Joyce Goldstein

Old-Fashioned Fruit Crumble

Use whatever fresh or frozen fruit you have on hand to make this old-fashioned crumble. Typical crumble topping has as much as a half cup of butter--ours has just a bit of canola oil and, for richness, chopped almonds, which are full of healthy monounsaturated fats.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Frozen Peach Bee's Knees Cocktail

The Bee's Knees is a popular classic cocktail made with a blend of gin, lemon and honey. This fruity frozen version is blended with frozen peaches and plenty of ice for a crisp and refreshingly light summer cocktail.
By Amy Traynor

Grilled Peach & Brie Smothered Chicken

This super-fast and healthy smothered chicken tastes best on the deck with a chilled glass of gewürztraminer. The fruity white pairs nicely with the peaches here.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Raspberry-Peach Trifle Cake

Lightly poached peaches, fresh raspberries and creamy vanilla custard fill the layers in this trifle-inspired healthy cake recipe. Impressively tall and luscious, this four-layer cake can be tricky to cut. For neater slices, you can assemble two shorter (two-layer) cakes instead.
By Nick Malgieri

Overnight Peach-Raspberry French Toast

Overnight French toast recipes are easy to prepare and a great choice when you have houseguests who'll want a hearty and special breakfast in the morning. This recipe is extra-special because the French toast is stuffed with a cream cheese and raspberry filling which becomes an ooey-gooey treat in each bite. Topped with a raspberry sauce, fresh peaches, and powdered sugar, this breakfast recipe will be a hit with everyone at your table.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Tea-Fruit Smoothie

Start your day with a burst of antioxidants in this energizing healthy smoothie recipe.
By Patsy Jamieson

Peach Custard Pie

We use low-fat milk along with nonfat Greek yogurt in the creamy custard for this peach pie. The yogurt gives the custard a smooth texture without using cream or too many egg yolks. A slice is just as delicious served warm from the oven as it is chilled. For an added treat, serve topped with fresh blueberries.
By Jim Romanoff

Peach, Raspberry & Watercress Salad with Five-Spice Bacon

Sweet peaches and raspberries stud the peppery watercress to make this savory fruit salad recipe gorgeous. But what makes it so delicious is the crisp bacon coated in the delightfully sticky-sweet maple-port wine glaze.
By Yotam Ottolenghi

Pistachio & Peach Toast

This breakfast is great when you have leftover ricotta cheese--plus it comes together in just 5 minutes.
Ultimate Summer Fruit & Cheese Board

This easy cheese board features a bounty of seasonal vegetables and fresh fruits, which add color and complement the variety of cheeses. We've made cheese suggestions, but feel free to mix and match with your favorites. For the fresh produce, improvise based on what's available at your market and what's in season.
Easy Peach Cobbler

Peach-Berry Frozen Dessert

Peach & Blueberry Cobbler

Peach & Spinach Salad with Feta

Peach Frozen Yogurt

We like to use chopped frozen peaches, but you can use frozen berries or whatever frozen fruit you have on hand in this ultra-quick frozen yogurt that is made without an ice cream maker.

All Healthy Peach Recipes

Pesto-Pork Pinwheels with Grilled Peaches

Slicing the pesto-and-breadcrumb-stuffed pork before skewering helps these pinwheels cook quickly and brown evenly. Serve this with grilled or roasted broccolini and farro for a healthy dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

"Get Your Orange" Flax Smoothie

This bright orange smoothie gets its color from frozen peaches plus carrot and orange juice. Fresh ginger packs a flavorful punch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crock-Pot Peach Cobbler

Warm and caramelized spiced peaches and a light cakey topping star in this slow-cooker peach cobbler. Delicious! Just stir it together and then forget about it and it will be ready to serve warm when you want it.
By Pam Lolley

Upside-Down Cake with Poached Dried Fruits

Poached dried fruits make a stunning upside-down cake. Use a variety of fruits for a colorful and rich-tasting cake.
By Deborah Madison

Peach Pie

Peach pie tastes like the essence of summer. If using fresh peaches, make sure they are ripe but firm. (Frozen peaches can also be used. There's no need to thaw them.) The lattice crust looks stunning and is not difficult to do (see our how-to video, below), but if you're pressed for time, simply place the second crust on top and cut three slits in the dough to vent steam.
By Stephanie Olson

Peach-Blueberry-Coconut Trifle

This stunning fruit-filled trifle is a perfect make-ahead dessert for summer barbecues and dinner parties. Resist the urge to dig in until the trifle has chilled for at least a few hours--that time lets the flavors mingle and allows the cake to absorb the rum and fruit juices.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Easy Blueberry Cobbler

This blueberry cobbler is a quick summer dessert and an excellent way to showcase fresh, bursting blueberries under a pillowy crust. Everything can be mixed and headed to the oven in 10 minutes.
By Sarah Epperson

Peach Caprese Skewers

Fresh peaches liven up a classic caprese salad in this super-fast snack. Make this recipe for one or make a bunch for a party appetizer.
By Breana Killeen

Cucumber-Peach Hibiscus Agua Fresca

Peaches and cucumbers lend their summery flavors to this hibiscus agua fresca, a traditional Mexican fruit drink that's perfect for hot days.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peach-Berry Cobbler

To cut calories and carbs even more, follow directions for the sugar substitute option for this easy fruit dessert recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Easy Peach Cobbler Dump Cake

This peach dump cake serves up a fluffy, tender vanilla cake that's studded with juicy, sweet peaches. This peach cake is so simple it's sure to become a favorite summertime dessert. Using a box of organic cake mix makes the recipe prep even easier.
By Ivy Odom

No-Knead Focaccia with Peaches & Prosciutto

Kneading usually keeps breads from coming out tough and flat, but this easy focaccia recipe lets a slow, overnight rise do the job instead. You could top this focaccia however you like, but here we chose a sweet, salty and tangy trio of fresh fruit, salty cured ham and crumbled goat cheese. Fresh herbs are a visually standout garnish that enhance this bread's summery feel.
By Alanna Lipson

Peach-Blueberry Parfaits

Layers of flavored yogurt, crunchy cereal, peach, and blueberries in a parfait glass make a quick but satisfying breakfast or snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Tea-Peach Smoothie Bowl

Sweet peaches and creamy avocado combine in this vegan smoothie bowl recipe for a delicious new way to try matcha green tea. Top it with sweet and crunchy toppings for a fun, easy breakfast.
By Devon O'Brien

Vegan Fruit Smoothie

In this easy vegan smoothie recipe, tofu adds protein and creaminess to whatever frozen fruit you have on hand.
By Patsy Jamieson

Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Peach Salsa

For this easy grilled pork tenderloin recipe, both the pork and the salsa ingredients are cooked on the BBQ, so you don't have to heat up the kitchen to prepare a healthy summer dinner. Grilling stone fruit caramelizes its sugars, enhances its sweetness and infuses it with smoky flavor. Any combination of peaches, nectarines, plums and apricots will work in this salsa--use 3 medium fruit total or about 4 to 5 small fruit. Try the salsa on chicken or fish too.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Peach-Yogurt Pops

Resist the urge to peel the peaches (or nectarines or plums) in this crowd-pleasing frozen pop recipe. The fruit's skin contributes not only flavor and color, but pectin as well, for a silky texture.
By Nancy Baggett

Peaches & Cream Mini Muffins

Mini muffins are perfect for grab-and-go snacking. Try this recipe with fruity peaches and cream cheese chunks--they bake up in just 35 minutes and are perfect for sharing with family, friends, and coworkers!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Ancho Chicken Breasts & Apricot Salsa

In this healthy grilled chicken recipe, ancho chile powder adds a rich, mild flavor to lean chicken breasts. If you can't find ancho chile powder, feel free to use mild chili powder in its place. A vibrant salsa with avocado and grilled apricots, nectarines and/or peaches completes the pretty picture. Grilling not-quite-ripe stone fruit is a mouth­watering way to bring out its natural flavor and sweetness--plus, the fruit is grilled right alongside the chicken, making for a quick recipe.
By Hilary Meyer

Canapés with Peach, Sage & Prosciutto

There are endless ways to change up these canapés--plums and tarragon, cherries and mint, apricots and chervil. Mix 6 ounces of softened goat cheese with 1 tablespoon honey if you can't find honey chèvre.
By Stacey Ballis

Peach Cobbler

A fruit cobbler is an old-fashioned, crowd-pleasing dessert that showcases summer's sweetest produce. Use fresh peaches when they are in season. The rest of the year, you can use frozen peaches for a quick and easy homemade dessert.
By Stephanie Olson

Peach, Rhubarb & Ginger Crisp

In this fruit crisp, the crunchy oatmeal topping and the peach-rhubarb filling get a lively kick from finely chopped crystallized ginger. (If you're not a ginger fan just leave it out.) The fruit filling is sweetened to match the peach-rhubarb combination--if you use other fruit that is very ripe and/or sweet, reduce the sugar in the filling to 3 tablespoons. The topping can be made ahead, so consider making a double batch and storing half in the freezer to have on hand for a quick dessert.
By Marie Simmons

Stone-Fruit Bars

Try your favorite combination of stone fruit, such as peaches and cherries, in these easy fruit bars.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pork Chops with Peach Barbecue Sauce

The tangy peach barbecue sauce that glazes these pork chops is incredible on grilled chicken or salmon as well. Bone-in pork chops (as opposed to boneless) are less likely to dry out. Just make sure to trim away as much fat as possible for healthier results.
By Virginia Willis
