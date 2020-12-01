Healthy Papaya Recipes

Tinola (Filipino Ginger-Garlic Chicken Soup)
Tinola, a comforting chicken soup seasoned with plenty of ginger and garlic, has countless variations throughout the Philippines. The soup calls for malunggay leaves (aka moringa), which can be found fresh or frozen at Asian markets. Bok choy is a good substitute. Feel free to increase the amounts of garlic and fish sauce for an even more flavorful soup. Serve this easy and healthy chicken soup on its own or with jasmine rice, quinoa or wild rice.
Shredded Pork with Fruit Relish
Boneless pork shoulder shreds easily after spending ten hours in the slow cooker. A fruit relish served with the cooked meat offers tropical taste to this entree. Serve it alone, or with warmed corn tortillas.
Green Papaya Salad
This Thai-inspired salad makes use of the papayas that grow throughout Hawaii. This version is tossed with tender, sweet pea shoots. Make an extra batch of the vinaigrette to keep on hand in the refrigerator--use it as a marinade for vegetables, a flavorful dressing for fresh melon or as a sauce to splash over grilled fish or chicken.
Jamaican Jerk Shrimp with Papaya and Pineapple
Shrimp marinated with Jamaican seasonings, papaya, pineapple, and red sweet peppers make a wonderful small bite or appetizer.
Tropical Melon Smoothie
Whir up cantaloupe with papaya and mango for a creamy smoothie with a taste of the tropics.
Papaya-Lime Sorbet
In Mexico, papayas are served with a wedge of lime and a pinch of salt. This sorbet honors the sweet-tart combination and transforms it into an elegant dessert. It's like a tropical vacation in your mouth.
Papaya and Feta Salad
Add a little of the exotic to the everyday life; this salad fits the bill beautifully! As odd as fruit with salty cheese might sound, this salad is amazingly refreshing and tasty. Try it with grilled fish, preferably at a table with a salty breeze and an ocean view on a hot summer day.
Hawaiian Smoothie
For the best taste and color, use a red-fleshed Hawaiian papaya for this exotic, lip-puckering taste of island summer. Papayas are loaded with papain, a digestive enzyme, so this smoothie is a good dessert to settle stomachs after a substantial meal.
Papaya-Avocado Salad
Crunchy jicama and walnuts pair with creamy papaya and avocado for an unusual salad.
Glazed Tropical Fruit Pie
Loaded with tropical fruits, this graham cracker-crusted pie is a refreshing end to any meal. For a delicious variation, substitute peeled, sliced peaches for the mango, papaya, or kiwi.
Papaya-Coconut Smoothie
Tropical fruits combine with coconut milk in this healthy smoothie recipe that's like a vacation in a glass.
Berry Trifle
Ladyfinger cookies are piled into individual trifle dishes, then topped with orange liqueur, berries, papaya cubes, and a creamy, sweet dessert topping. A sprinkle of fresh mint adds the final touch.