Healthy Papaya Recipes

Find healthy, delicious papaya recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Tinola (Filipino Ginger-Garlic Chicken Soup)

Tinola, a comforting chicken soup seasoned with plenty of ginger and garlic, has countless variations throughout the Philippines. The soup calls for malunggay leaves (aka moringa), which can be found fresh or frozen at Asian markets. Bok choy is a good substitute. Feel free to increase the amounts of garlic and fish sauce for an even more flavorful soup. Serve this easy and healthy chicken soup on its own or with jasmine rice, quinoa or wild rice.
By Natalia B. Roxas

Shredded Pork with Fruit Relish

Boneless pork shoulder shreds easily after spending ten hours in the slow cooker. A fruit relish served with the cooked meat offers tropical taste to this entree. Serve it alone, or with warmed corn tortillas.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Papaya Salad

This Thai-inspired salad makes use of the papayas that grow throughout Hawaii. This version is tossed with tender, sweet pea shoots. Make an extra batch of the vinaigrette to keep on hand in the refrigerator--use it as a marinade for vegetables, a flavorful dressing for fresh melon or as a sauce to splash over grilled fish or chicken.
By David Patterson

Jamaican Jerk Shrimp with Papaya and Pineapple

Shrimp marinated with Jamaican seasonings, papaya, pineapple, and red sweet peppers make a wonderful small bite or appetizer.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tropical Melon Smoothie

Whir up cantaloupe with papaya and mango for a creamy smoothie with a taste of the tropics.
By Breana Killeen

Papaya-Lime Sorbet

In Mexico, papayas are served with a wedge of lime and a pinch of salt. This sorbet honors the sweet-tart combination and transforms it into an elegant dessert. It's like a tropical vacation in your mouth.
By Stacy Fraser

Papaya and Feta Salad

Add a little of the exotic to the everyday life; this salad fits the bill beautifully! As odd as fruit with salty cheese might sound, this salad is amazingly refreshing and tasty. Try it with grilled fish, preferably at a table with a salty breeze and an ocean view on a hot summer day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hawaiian Smoothie

For the best taste and color, use a red-fleshed Hawaiian papaya for this exotic, lip-puckering taste of island summer. Papayas are loaded with papain, a digestive enzyme, so this smoothie is a good dessert to settle stomachs after a substantial meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Papaya-Avocado Salad

Crunchy jicama and walnuts pair with creamy papaya and avocado for an unusual salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Glazed Tropical Fruit Pie

Loaded with tropical fruits, this graham cracker-crusted pie is a refreshing end to any meal. For a delicious variation, substitute peeled, sliced peaches for the mango, papaya, or kiwi.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Papaya-Coconut Smoothie

Tropical fruits combine with coconut milk in this healthy smoothie recipe that's like a vacation in a glass.
By Breana Killeen

Berry Trifle

Ladyfinger cookies are piled into individual trifle dishes, then topped with orange liqueur, berries, papaya cubes, and a creamy, sweet dessert topping. A sprinkle of fresh mint adds the final touch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Tropical Fruits with Pistachios & Coconut

Luscious tropical fruit topped with creamy coconut milk and crunchy pistachios is a simple yet delicious dessert.
Chicken & Green Papaya Salad

Lean boneless, skinless chicken breasts take a trip to Asia when tossed with unripe papaya, grated carrots, garlic, chile paste and cilantro. Wrap the salad in rice paper wrappers to make fresh spring rolls. Make it a meal: Iced Lychees are a cool finish to this Asian supper.
Spiced Tropical Fruit Compote

Papaya Smoothie

Papaya & Chile Chocolate Bark

Sea-and-Shore Kabobs

Tropical Fruit Bars

Chewy pineapple and papaya, tart lime and sweet coconut combine in an exotic fruit bar.

