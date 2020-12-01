Healthy Nectarine Recipes

Stone-Fruit Pavlova

This pavlova is a great way to show off fruit that's at its peak, plus it's super-adaptable. The easy-to-make meringue, which is crisp outside and marshmallow-like inside, can be topped with any assortment of stone fruits and berries that are ripe and ready. Bonus points for the fact that this impressive summer dessert requires just 25 minutes of active prep time.