Healthy Nectarine Recipes

Nectarine & Prosciutto Salad
Sweet ripe nectarines pair with peppery arugula and a hit of salty Parmesan and prosciutto in this outstanding side salad.
Grilled Lobster Tails with Nectarine-Avocado Salad
Sophisticated and yet very quick, this easy composed salad can be a meal on its own--or a wonderful starter to a weekend dinner party. All it needs is a glass of champagne. Shrimp or other sweet and meaty fish can stand in for the lobster.
Nectarine Blueberry Crisp
In this tasty, easy-to-prepare dessert, nectarines and blueberries are sweetened with brown sugar and topped with a crunchy pistachio-oat topping.
Grilled Ancho Chicken Breasts & Apricot Salsa
In this healthy grilled chicken recipe, ancho chile powder adds a rich, mild flavor to lean chicken breasts. If you can't find ancho chile powder, feel free to use mild chili powder in its place. A vibrant salsa with avocado and grilled apricots, nectarines and/or peaches completes the pretty picture. Grilling not-quite-ripe stone fruit is a mouthwatering way to bring out its natural flavor and sweetness--plus, the fruit is grilled right alongside the chicken, making for a quick recipe.
Stone-Fruit Pavlova
This pavlova is a great way to show off fruit that's at its peak, plus it's super-adaptable. The easy-to-make meringue, which is crisp outside and marshmallow-like inside, can be topped with any assortment of stone fruits and berries that are ripe and ready. Bonus points for the fact that this impressive summer dessert requires just 25 minutes of active prep time.
Grilled Chicken & Nectarine Chopped Salad
For a more elegant presentation, arrange the ingredients for this main-course chicken and nectarine salad recipe separately on a large serving platter instead of combining them in a large bowl. Drizzle with the honey-dijon dressing just before serving.
Grilled Nectarines with Mascarpone Cream
Serve these grilled nectarines with lightly sweetened mascarpone (Italian cream cheese) as a first course or a sophisticated dessert. Look for balsamic glaze near balsamic vinegar in well-stocked supermarkets or use honey for a sweeter taste.
Stone-Fruit Crostatas with Cream Cheese Crust
When you have a hankering for pie, try making crostatas instead. These open-face hand-pies are just right to highlight the sunshine flavor of fresh ripe peaches, nectarines, plums or pluots. Sprinkle a little sugar on top before baking for extra sparkle and crunch. This is a great summer dessert for any party and can even be made ahead.
Nectarine Scones
This easy scone recipe calls for nectarines, but try swapping in different stone fruits, such as peaches and plums, as they ripen throughout the season. Serve for brunch or afternoon tea.
Grilled Chicken & Polenta with Nectarine-Blackberry Salsa
Grilled nectarines and fresh blackberries turn into a summery salsa to top cumin-rubbed chicken and polenta in a dish that's special enough for weeknight entertaining. Make it a meal: Serve with a spinach salad and a crisp glass of rosé.
Nectarine & Prosciutto Pizza
Here sweet ripe nectarines and salty prosciutto ham are arranged on a crust slathered with basil pesto and sprinkled with assertive blue and provolone cheeses. If you haven't tried pizza on the grill, you're missing one of the joys of outdoor cooking. Once you've mastered this technique, use it with any selection of toppings that float your boat.
Nectarine Tart
The filling in this low-fat dessert tastes deceivingly rich. Fat-free cream cheese is the secret that's yours to share-or not.