Healthy Nectarine Recipes

Staff Picks

Nectarine & Prosciutto Salad

Sweet ripe nectarines pair with peppery arugula and a hit of salty Parmesan and prosciutto in this outstanding side salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Lobster Tails with Nectarine-Avocado Salad

Sophisticated and yet very quick, this easy composed salad can be a meal on its own--or a wonderful starter to a weekend dinner party. All it needs is a glass of champagne. Shrimp or other sweet and meaty fish can stand in for the lobster.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Nectarine Blueberry Crisp

In this tasty, easy-to-prepare dessert, nectarines and blueberries are sweetened with brown sugar and topped with a crunchy pistachio-oat topping.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Ancho Chicken Breasts & Apricot Salsa

In this healthy grilled chicken recipe, ancho chile powder adds a rich, mild flavor to lean chicken breasts. If you can't find ancho chile powder, feel free to use mild chili powder in its place. A vibrant salsa with avocado and grilled apricots, nectarines and/or peaches completes the pretty picture. Grilling not-quite-ripe stone fruit is a mouth­watering way to bring out its natural flavor and sweetness--plus, the fruit is grilled right alongside the chicken, making for a quick recipe.
By Hilary Meyer

Stone-Fruit Pavlova

This pavlova is a great way to show off fruit that's at its peak, plus it's super-adaptable. The easy-to-make meringue, which is crisp outside and marshmallow-like inside, can be topped with any assortment of stone fruits and berries that are ripe and ready. Bonus points for the fact that this impressive summer dessert requires just 25 minutes of active prep time.
By Kate McDermott

Grilled Chicken & Nectarine Chopped Salad

For a more elegant presentation, arrange the ingredients for this main-course chicken and nectarine salad recipe separately on a large serving platter instead of combining them in a large bowl. Drizzle with the honey-dijon dressing just before serving.
By Romney Steele

Grilled Nectarines with Mascarpone Cream

Serve these grilled nectarines with lightly sweetened mascarpone (Italian cream cheese) as a first course or a sophisticated dessert. Look for balsamic glaze near balsamic vinegar in well-stocked supermarkets or use honey for a sweeter taste.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Stone-Fruit Crostatas with Cream Cheese Crust

When you have a hankering for pie, try making crostatas instead. These open-face hand-pies are just right to highlight the sunshine flavor of fresh ripe peaches, nectarines, plums or pluots. Sprinkle a little sugar on top before baking for extra sparkle and crunch. This is a great summer dessert for any party and can even be made ahead.
By Kate McDermott

Nectarine Scones

This easy scone recipe calls for nectarines, but try swapping in different stone fruits, such as peaches and plums, as they ripen throughout the season. Serve for brunch or afternoon tea.
By Kate McDermott

Grilled Chicken & Polenta with Nectarine-Blackberry Salsa

Grilled nectarines and fresh blackberries turn into a summery salsa to top cumin-rubbed chicken and polenta in a dish that's special enough for weeknight entertaining. Make it a meal: Serve with a spinach salad and a crisp glass of rosé.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Nectarine & Prosciutto Pizza

Here sweet ripe nectarines and salty prosciutto ham are arranged on a crust slathered with basil pesto and sprinkled with assertive blue and provolone cheeses. If you haven't tried pizza on the grill, you're missing one of the joys of outdoor cooking. Once you've mastered this technique, use it with any selection of toppings that float your boat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Nectarine Tart

The filling in this low-fat dessert tastes deceivingly rich. Fat-free cream cheese is the secret that's yours to share-or not.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Jerk Chicken & Nectarine Salad

Sweet, ripe nectarines offer a cool counterpoint to this spicy jerk chicken salad. Accompany with Wholesome Cornbread and Beans & Rice.
Chicken & Nectarine Salad

Add a little sweetness and extra flavor to this spinach salad by topping it with nectarines and a citrus vinaigrette dressing.
Garlic Steaks with Nectarine Relish

Spicy Grilled Shrimp and Nectarine Kabobs

Nectarine & Strawberry Parfait

Nectarine, Corn & Tomato Relish

Upside-Down Nectarine Muffins

These upside-down nectarine muffins are a delicious summertime breakfast treat.

All Healthy Nectarine Recipes

Stuffed Nectarines

A filling of spicy gingersnaps and brown sugar is a lovely contrast to the sweet baked nectarine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Walnut-Stuffed Nectarines Poached in Laurier Syrup

This recipe is based on a traditional Turkish dessert, in which dried figs are stuffed with ground walnuts and poached in a fragrant syrup made with black tea. The idea translates beautifully to fresh summer fruits, such as nectarines.
By Patsy Jamieson

Grilled Squash & Manchego Quesadillas with Nectarine-Tomato Salsa

Here's a fun quesadilla appetizer that your family will love! Grilled fresh summer squash and buttery Manchego cheese make a unique quesadilla filling that tastes amazing with a nectarine and tomato salsa.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
