Healthy Kiwi Recipes

Find healthy, delicious kiwi recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Easy Fish Tacos with Kiwi Salsa

These healthy fish tacos can be made with cod or any other firm white fish. A lively kiwi salsa and red cabbage brighten up the colors and flavors of the crispy tacos and complete this easy dinner recipe. The key to perfectly golden, crunchy fish is patience--let your oil get nice and hot before you add in the battered pieces. Dip an instant-read thermometer into the oil to make sure it's up to temp before you get cooking.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Ginger Shrimp & Vermicelli Salad

This spinach and pasta salad, topped with shrimp and a fruit salsa, is a complete meal. Large pieces of ginger-soy marinated shrimp and tropical fruit salsa with pineapple, mango, kiwifruit and mandarin oranges are gently tossed with baby spinach leaves and long strands of pasta in this tropical-inspired dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Kiwi Chicken Tostadas

Cumin and red pepper spice up the grilled chicken in this fun tostada recipe. Kids will love the sweet kiwi topping.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken, Kiwi and Avocado Salad

This light lunch salad is full of flavor and texture. Sweet kiwi, creamy avocado and spicy radishes combine with grilled chicken in a lime and basil flavored dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Banana-Kiwi Salad

Put away any preconceived notions of Grandma's fruit salad. This unusual combination of tropical fruit in a savory shallot vinaigrette will have you dreaming of the tropics.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mermaid Smoothie Bowl

Channel your inner mythical creature with a colorful smoothie bowl that's fun to make and eat. Look for blue spirulina powder, a protein-rich supplement made from blue-green algae, at natural-foods stores or order it online.
By Sarah Epperson

Mango & Kiwi with Fresh Lime Zest

Kiwi and mango get a burst of citrus flavor in this easy fruit salad recipe.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Grapefruit and Kiwifruit Salad

Slices of green kiwifruit, sections of ruby red grapefruit and fresh-tasting fennel--this fruit salad is bursting with flavor and gorgeous color. The crumbled bacon on top provides a pleaseant, savory taste that really compliments the sweet fruit.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry-Kiwi Cheesecake Toast

In a hurry? It takes just 5 minutes to toss together this cheerful strawberry-kiwi toast.
By Ellen Davis

Honey-Balsamic Fruit Salad

Crisp pear, juicy grapefruit, and melt-in-your-mouth kiwifruit are lightly spritzed with a simple honey-balsamic dressing in this deliciously refreshing salad, ready in just 10 minutes. Serve it alongside your main meal, or save it for dessert!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken with Caribbean Salsa

This Chicken with Caribbean Salsa dinner recipe combines kiwifruit, mango, avocado, lime juice, vegetables and jalapenos to make a dish that is packed with flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate-Pistachio Kiwi

Drizzle melted dark chocolate onto sliced kiwis and sprinkle with pistachio nuts for a fast healthy dessert or snack that satisfies your sweet, salty cravings.
By Breana Killeen

Inspiration and Ideas

Fresh Berries & Kiwi Icebox Pies

These fruit pies topped with blueberries, raspberries, and kiwi are so easy to make. Just be sure to allow them enough time to set in the fridge--about an hour!
Rainbow Ice Cream Cake

This fun and fruity cake is easy to make, once you get the hang of the blending, freezing and layering. Be sure each layer is frozen completely before adding the next to get the maximum rainbow effect. (Some layers may take longer to freeze than others.) If you want more vibrant layers, a drop or two of natural food coloring can enhance the colors. You can sub in frozen fruit if you don't have fresh on hand (just thaw before pureeing), and you can swap frozen yogurt for the ice cream if you'd like.
Glazed Tropical Fruit Pie

Pineapple, Kiwi, and Honeydew Ice Pops

Kiwi-Lime Ice Pops

Layered Fruit Salad

Spiced Tropical Fruit Compote

Whole spices give a subtle but distinct flavor to this tropical fruit compote. Here the fruit is not cooked in the syrup, but simply macerated so that the tastes remain fresh and distinct. The spiced syrup is also a wonderful sweetener for hot tea or as a base for a light punch.

Tropical Fruit in Spiced Syrup

Serve this versatile, Chai-spice-inspired salsa with seafood, grilled chicken, as part of a yogurt parfait, or on its own.
By Marie Simmons

Raspberry Sorbet with Sliced Kiwis

Fresh kiwi slices and toasted coconut turns raspberry sorbet into a special and colorful dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Kiwi Salsa & Chips

Fresh fruit adds sweet, tangy flavor to store-bought salsa, spicing up this easy and quick healthy snack.
By Joyce Hendley

Fruit with Cider Sauce

Try this recipe of pineapple, grapefruit, kiwi, and jicama chilled in spiced cider the next time you need a fruity and refreshing side dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Frankenstein Kiwi Pops

Kids will go crazy for these cute snacks that turn kiwi slices into Frankenstein's monster and bride. Plus, you'll feel great serving them a treat that's healthier than all that Halloween candy.
By Melissa Fallon
