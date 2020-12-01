Healthy Honeydew Recipes

Find healthy, delicious honeydew recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Melon Balls in Port

The traditional pairing of melon and port is updated with a little lime juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Fruit Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Serve this refreshing fruit salad featuring juicy melon, grapes and kiwi on its own or with other colorblock fruit salads (like red, purple and orange) for a fun crowd-pleasing rainbow side dish.
By Carolyn Casner

Triple Melon Smoothie

This healthy fruit smoothie recipe is best in the summer when watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew are ripe and sweet. Avocado adds creaminess in this vegan smoothie.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Honeydew Smoothie Bowl

Rating: Unrated
1
Blending frozen melon with just enough liquid yields an almost ice cream-like texture. Make this a traditional, pourable smoothie by adding a touch more liquid before whizzing everything together. It's a cool way to start off a hot and humid day.
By Julia Clancy

Honeydew Melon Agua Fresca (Agua de Melon Verde)

We've knocked back the sugar quite a bit in this healthier Mexican agua fresca recipe. This refreshing drink is often a way that Mexicans use up their leftover fruit, so feel free to use this technique with whatever fruit you have, especially other melons and tropical fruits like pineapple and mango.
By Roberto Santibañez

Melon & Chicken Pasta Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
Melon, prosciutto and dried cranberries pair well together in this chicken pasta salad recipe. Fresh grilled chicken breast is best, but you can save time by using roasted or grilled chicken from the supermarket. For the best flavor, combine the pasta salad with the dressing about 1 hour before serving.
By Stacy Fraser

Cucumber Salsa

Rating: Unrated
1
This fresh, tangy cucumber salsa is perfect for grilled fish or on its own as a simple side salad. Well balanced and easy to make, the flavor mellows and the cucumber softens as this sits, so it can easily be made a day or two ahead of time--or enjoy it right away, fresh and crisp.
By Liv Dansky

Prosciutto-Wrapped Avocado & Melon Bites

This classic combination of melon and prosciutto gets a bit of creamy deliciousness from goat cheese. The avocado adds a touch of decadence and good-for-you nutrients. This appetizer recipe is worth bookmarking for your next dinner party, since all of the ingredients are incredibly simple to find and easy to keep on hand.
By Karen Rankin

Chicken & Fruit Salad

Rating: Unrated
10
Chicken, melon, walnuts and feta top mixed salad greens for a refreshing summer salad. Use your favorite summer fruit in place of the melon if you wish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Thai Melon Salad

Turn this savory Thai salad into an easy weeknight dinner by doubling the dressing and tossing it with cooked shrimp and chilled rice noodles.
By Adam Dolge

Cucumber & Melon White Sangria

In this refreshing white sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used fruity white wine, zesty liquor and tons of fresh fruit and basil to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rhubarb Fruit Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
Rhubarb cooked with a little honey and orange liqueur makes a bright, tangy “sauce” to toss with grapes, melon, mango and strawberries.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Herby White Gazpacho

Herby White Gazpacho

This take on gazpacho replaces the tomato with melon or grapes for a sweeter taste and gets its silky texture from Marcona almonds. If you can't find them, use skinless almonds and add 1 tablespoon oil and a pinch more salt.
Honeydew & Cucumber Salad with Burrata

Honeydew & Cucumber Salad with Burrata

We doubled down--deliciously--on the green in this summer salad with melon, cucumber, basil, arugula and pepitas. Creamy burrata makes this easy salad extra luxurious, so it's perfect for summer parties. It would be lovely with grilled chicken or as part of a cold buffet spread.
Pineapple, Kiwi, and Honeydew Ice Pops

Pineapple, Kiwi, and Honeydew Ice Pops

Starfruit-Honeydew Sangria

Starfruit-Honeydew Sangria

Chile-Lime-Honeydew Pops

Chile-Lime-Honeydew Pops

Egg and Potato Breakfast

Egg and Potato Breakfast

Fruit Salad with Lime Yogurt

Rating: Unrated
1

A zesty and refreshing simple fruit dessert.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com