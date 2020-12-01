Healthy Honeydew Recipes

Green Fruit Salad
Serve this refreshing fruit salad featuring juicy melon, grapes and kiwi on its own or with other colorblock fruit salads (like red, purple and orange) for a fun crowd-pleasing rainbow side dish.
Triple Melon Smoothie
This healthy fruit smoothie recipe is best in the summer when watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew are ripe and sweet. Avocado adds creaminess in this vegan smoothie.
Honeydew Smoothie Bowl
Blending frozen melon with just enough liquid yields an almost ice cream-like texture. Make this a traditional, pourable smoothie by adding a touch more liquid before whizzing everything together. It's a cool way to start off a hot and humid day.
Honeydew Melon Agua Fresca (Agua de Melon Verde)
We've knocked back the sugar quite a bit in this healthier Mexican agua fresca recipe. This refreshing drink is often a way that Mexicans use up their leftover fruit, so feel free to use this technique with whatever fruit you have, especially other melons and tropical fruits like pineapple and mango.
Melon & Chicken Pasta Salad
Melon, prosciutto and dried cranberries pair well together in this chicken pasta salad recipe. Fresh grilled chicken breast is best, but you can save time by using roasted or grilled chicken from the supermarket. For the best flavor, combine the pasta salad with the dressing about 1 hour before serving.
Cucumber Salsa
This fresh, tangy cucumber salsa is perfect for grilled fish or on its own as a simple side salad. Well balanced and easy to make, the flavor mellows and the cucumber softens as this sits, so it can easily be made a day or two ahead of time--or enjoy it right away, fresh and crisp.
Prosciutto-Wrapped Avocado & Melon Bites
This classic combination of melon and prosciutto gets a bit of creamy deliciousness from goat cheese. The avocado adds a touch of decadence and good-for-you nutrients. This appetizer recipe is worth bookmarking for your next dinner party, since all of the ingredients are incredibly simple to find and easy to keep on hand.
Chicken & Fruit Salad
Chicken, melon, walnuts and feta top mixed salad greens for a refreshing summer salad. Use your favorite summer fruit in place of the melon if you wish.
Spicy Thai Melon Salad
Turn this savory Thai salad into an easy weeknight dinner by doubling the dressing and tossing it with cooked shrimp and chilled rice noodles.
Cucumber & Melon White Sangria
In this refreshing white sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used fruity white wine, zesty liquor and tons of fresh fruit and basil to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
Rhubarb Fruit Salad
Rhubarb cooked with a little honey and orange liqueur makes a bright, tangy “sauce” to toss with grapes, melon, mango and strawberries.