Healthy Grapefruit Recipes

Frozen Grapefruit Margaritas
Swap out some of the usual lime juice in your margaritas with fresh grapefruit juice for a refreshing spin on the classic drink. Red grapefruit makes for a particularly pretty cocktail. Unlike many frozen margaritas served at restaurants, these cocktails have no additional sweetener.
Grapefruit Elderflower Spritz
The combination of gin, grapefruit and elderflower seems to be a new, trending combination in cocktails. Our version is super straightforward, but the twist is that we call for spiked grapefruit-flavored seltzer. We think it makes it that much more delicious and refreshing.
Brown Sugar Broiled Grapefruit
Grapefruit for dessert? Why not! In this broiled grapefruit recipe, grapefruit halves are topped with spiced brown sugar, caramelized under the broiler then topped with a dollop of vanilla-infused whipped cream.
Pineapple-Grapefruit Detox Smoothie
Pineapple, grapefruit and spinach are packed with water and minerals, which can help hydrate you and supply your body with a bounty of fiber too. Electrolyte-rich coconut water is a refreshing dairy-free substitute for yogurt or milk. If you have time, freeze the coconut water into cubes for an extra-frosty smoothie.
Ruby-Red Grapefruit Cocktail
This gorgeous sparkling grapefruit cocktail recipe combines gin, Campari, fresh grapefruit juice and seltzer. The touch of Campari enhances its beautiful red color, but if you prefer a less bitter drink, omit it.
Citrus Salad with Chia-Celery Seed Dressing
Chia and celery seeds are a nice alternative for this winter salad if you're typically a poppy-seed-dressing fan. Plus, the chia even brings a bit of its famous thickening power to help emulsify the dressing.
Mixed Greens & Citrus Salad
Any assortment of fresh oranges and grapefruit will work well in this easy salad recipe. If you can't find one of each variety listed, you can use all navel oranges, or 3 navel oranges and 1 grapefruit.
Ancho-Spiced Chicken Skillet with Grapefruit Salsa
This easy chicken skillet recipe comes together in just 30 minutes to help you put a healthy meal on the table fast. Sweet red grapefruit is our favorite for this dish, but any variety will do. Serve this juicy recipe with rice to soak up the sauce.
Grapefruit and Kiwifruit Salad
Slices of green kiwifruit, sections of ruby red grapefruit and fresh-tasting fennel--this fruit salad is bursting with flavor and gorgeous color. The crumbled bacon on top provides a pleaseant, savory taste that really compliments the sweet fruit.
Mixed Green Salad with Grapefruit & Cranberries
Grapefruit juice is the base for the tangy vinaigrette on this salad studded with grapefruit segments and dried cranberries. It serves 12 as a starter or about 6 if you'd like a large portion per person.
Pink Grapefruit Meringue Pie
For this pie's filling we call for fresh squeezed grapefruit juice, but store-bought (not frozen) works well and may even give you more brightly colored results. The Italian meringue topping is made by beating hot sugar syrup into egg whites that are already beaten to stiff peaks. It's a bit more effort, but the meringue holds its shape longer.
Citrus Salad with Olives & Radicchio
This tangy winter salad recipe combines oranges and grapefruit with flavorful bitter greens. Green olives and a sprinkling of Manchego or feta cheese top off this delicious salad.