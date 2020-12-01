Healthy Grapefruit Recipes

Find healthy, delicious grapefruit recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Frozen Grapefruit Margaritas

Swap out some of the usual lime juice in your margaritas with fresh grapefruit juice for a refreshing spin on the classic drink. Red grapefruit makes for a particularly pretty cocktail. Unlike many frozen margaritas served at restaurants, these cocktails have no additional sweetener.
By Paula Forbes

Grapefruit Elderflower Spritz

The combination of gin, grapefruit and elderflower seems to be a new, trending combination in cocktails. Our version is super straightforward, but the twist is that we call for spiked grapefruit-flavored seltzer. We think it makes it that much more delicious and refreshing.
By Ivy Odom

Brown Sugar Broiled Grapefruit

Grapefruit for dessert? Why not! In this broiled grapefruit recipe, grapefruit halves are topped with spiced brown sugar, caramelized under the broiler then topped with a dollop of vanilla-infused whipped cream.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pineapple-Grapefruit Detox Smoothie

Pineapple, grapefruit and spinach are packed with water and minerals, which can help hydrate you and supply your body with a bounty of fiber too. Electrolyte-rich coconut water is a refreshing dairy-free substitute for yogurt or milk. If you have time, freeze the coconut water into cubes for an extra-frosty smoothie.
By Carolyn Casner

Ruby-Red Grapefruit Cocktail

This gorgeous sparkling grapefruit cocktail recipe combines gin, Campari, fresh grapefruit juice and seltzer. The touch of Campari enhances its beautiful red color, but if you prefer a less bitter drink, omit it.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Citrus Salad with Chia-Celery Seed Dressing

Chia and celery seeds are a nice alternative for this winter salad if you're typically a poppy-seed-dressing fan. Plus, the chia even brings a bit of its famous thickening power to help emulsify the dressing.
By Judith Fertig

Mixed Greens & Citrus Salad

Any assortment of fresh oranges and grapefruit will work well in this easy salad recipe. If you can't find one of each variety listed, you can use all navel oranges, or 3 navel oranges and 1 grapefruit.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Ancho-Spiced Chicken Skillet with Grapefruit Salsa

This easy chicken skillet recipe comes together in just 30 minutes to help you put a healthy meal on the table fast. Sweet red grapefruit is our favorite for this dish, but any variety will do. Serve this juicy recipe with rice to soak up the sauce.
By Adam Dolge

Grapefruit and Kiwifruit Salad

Slices of green kiwifruit, sections of ruby red grapefruit and fresh-tasting fennel--this fruit salad is bursting with flavor and gorgeous color. The crumbled bacon on top provides a pleaseant, savory taste that really compliments the sweet fruit.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mixed Green Salad with Grapefruit & Cranberries

Grapefruit juice is the base for the tangy vinaigrette on this salad studded with grapefruit segments and dried cranberries. It serves 12 as a starter or about 6 if you'd like a large portion per person.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pink Grapefruit Meringue Pie

For this pie's filling we call for fresh squeezed grapefruit juice, but store-bought (not frozen) works well and may even give you more brightly colored results. The Italian meringue topping is made by beating hot sugar syrup into egg whites that are already beaten to stiff peaks. It's a bit more effort, but the meringue holds its shape longer.
By Hilary Meyer

Citrus Salad with Olives & Radicchio

This tangy winter salad recipe combines oranges and grapefruit with flavorful bitter greens. Green olives and a sprinkling of Manchego or feta cheese top off this delicious salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Honey-Balsamic Fruit Salad

Crisp pear, juicy grapefruit, and melt-in-your-mouth kiwifruit are lightly spritzed with a simple honey-balsamic dressing in this deliciously refreshing salad, ready in just 10 minutes. Serve it alongside your main meal, or save it for dessert!
Romaine Salad with Grapefruit & Shrimp

The burst-in-your-mouth juicy sweetness of red grapefruit is a great partner for the slightly briny and chewy bite of cooked shrimp. In this healthy salad recipe, we use romaine lettuce and red cabbage, but a handful of peppery arugula or watercress would be a nice addition.
Grapefruit Rounds with Halloumi Cheese

Vietnamese Grapefruit & Pork Salad (Pork Goi Buoi)

Chicken Fajitas with Red Grapefruit Salsa

Campari, Grapefruit & Pomegranate Cocktail

Pink Grapefruit & Avocado Salad

This is a special-occasion salad that pairs grapefruit segments with creamy avocado, pungent red onion, crunchy pomegranate seeds and aromatic, herby basil. Look for grapefruit with firm, shiny skin that are heavy for their size, which means they will have lots of juice. Store grapefruit for 1 week at room temperature or 1 month in the refrigerator.

All Healthy Grapefruit Recipes

Grapefruit & Red Snapper Ceviche

Ceviche is made by cooking raw fish in an acidic marinade like this grapefruit one. Freezing fish for at least 24 hours kills any parasites, so either buy it frozen or freeze it before making this healthy fish ceviche recipe. For the most sustainable options, buy red snapper from the Gulf of Mexico or Hawaii or use Pacific halibut instead.
By Robb Walsh

Avocado-Grapefruit Salad with Jicama

Ready in just 15 minutes, this spinach salad with grapefruit sections delivers a lovely contrast of creamy avocado and crunchy jicama in each bite.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grapefruit Brulee

Top grapefruit slices with a little butter and brown sugar and run them under the broiler for an easy, healthy dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry & Ruby Grapefruit Compote

Light enough to follow even a substantial meal, this pretty compote has a refreshing balance of sweet and tart flavors. Serve with vanilla frozen yogurt for dessert or with plain yogurt for breakfast or brunch.
By Ken Haedrich

Grapefruit Chicken Satay Salad

This tossed salad borrows the basic flavors of Thai satay and turns them into a rich and satisfying entree salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fennel, Citrus & Roasted Beet Salad

The sweetness of the roasted beets works well with tart grapefruit in this healthy beet salad recipe. Turn this beet salad into an entree by adding seared scallops or white fish, such as halibut or cod.
By Aran Goyoaga

Candied Grapefruit Peel

We love to eat grapefruit, but usually toss the peel away. For this candied citrus peel recipe, look for organic grapefruit so you don't have to worry about insecticides or fungicides.
By Robb Walsh

Skewered Scallops with Honey-Grapefruit Drizzle

Rich-tasting scallops are even better when paired with the slightly bitter taste of grapefruit. Drizzled with honey and sprinkled with fresh mint and ginger, this salad feels fresh and flavorful in any season.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tropical Ambrosia Salad with Sour Cream-Orange Dressing

You won't find marshmallows in this ambrosia salad--just mango, grapefruit and pineapple chunks sprinkled with flaked coconut and pomegranate seeds, mixed in a creamy orange dressing. This sweet and tropical treat is the perfect way to end any meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pan-Seared Chicken with Orange & Grapefruit Sauce

Celebrate citrus season with an easy quick-cooking chicken sauté. This recipe uses whole, fresh oranges and grapefruit plus a touch of orange marmalade to make a thicker and sweeter pan sauce than you'd get with just the juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Citrus Fruit & Feta Salad

Tangy feta cheese and tart citrus may seem like an odd pair but they go hand-in-hard in this refreshing side dish that's ready in just 10 minutes. Try it with grilled chicken or shrimp.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Super-Simple Salty Dog

This classic cocktail is as easy to make. It's tart and salty and you probably already have all the ingredients in your pantry. If you like your citrus cocktails a bit more on the sweet side, add a quick honey syrup, or if you like things spicy, you can even muddle a few slices of jalapeño in the bottom of your shaker first!
By Kate E. Richards

Red Grapefruit Salad with Avocado & Pistachios

The simplicity of this grapefruit salad recipe really lets the flavors of the fruit and avocado shine through. If you haven't tried chervil, it's worth seeking out. The herb looks like lacy parsley and, though subtle, has hints of licorice and anise with a touch of basil. Serve as a first course or as a side for roast pork.
By Nora Singley

Avocado and Grapefruit Salad

It may sound like an odd combination, but once you try this green salad topped with creamy, smooth avocados and tart and tangy grapefruit, you'll want to make it more often!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Orange-Grapefruit Cobbler

The sweetness in this fruity treat mostly comes from the fruit, making it a healthier, diabetic-friendly option.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spiced Turkey with Avocado-Grapefruit Relish

This fresh-tasting citrus relish will perk up even the most jaded appetite, and it goes well with chicken, fish or pork. Serve it with a simple salad of Boston lettuce, scallions and cilantro and whole-wheat couscous.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fruit with Cider Sauce

Try this recipe of pineapple, grapefruit, kiwi, and jicama chilled in spiced cider the next time you need a fruity and refreshing side dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pink Grapefruit-Tarragon Sorbet

Clean, fresh and icy-cold, this bracing tarragon-infused grapefruit sorbet is a perfect way to lift flagging spirits on a sultry day. Garnish with grapefruit zest and tarragon sprigs, if you like. Cranberry juice concentrate brightens the color, but can be omitted. Vodka helps smooth the texture, but it, too, can be left out if you prefer; just let the frozen mixture soften a bit before serving. This recipe also works well with 10 to 12 spearmint sprigs and 2 teaspoons chopped spearmint instead of the tarragon. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Texas Red Grapefruit Marmalade

Grapefruit marmalade has an intense flavor and marked bitterness--mostly from the white pith beneath the skin. In this jam recipe, we opt for small grapefruits because they have less pith so you'll end up with less-bitter results.
By Robb Walsh

Grapefruit with Cassis & Rosemary

A touch of crème de cassis and fresh rosemary top grapefruit segments for a refreshing brunch treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Anise Zabaglione over Grapefruit Sections

Warm zabaglione drizzled over grapefruit is the ultimate treat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spinach & Citrus Salad

Spinach and red onion join grapefruit in a refreshing salad that would be an excellent starter, or add sliced chicken breast for a light entree.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fresh Grapefruit in Honey-Thyme Syrup

Top jewel-like grapefruit sections with a thyme-infused syrup for a simple elegant ending to brunch or supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
