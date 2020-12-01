Healthy Grape Recipes

Find healthy, delicious grape recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Christmas Waldorf Salad

We've dressed the classic Waldorf salad up for Christmas by swapping out the raisins for festive dried cranberries. A combination of Greek yogurt and mayonnaise makes the salad creamy while keeping it light.
By Carolyn Casner

Broccoli & Grape Salad

An unlikely pairing of grapes and broccoli creates an out-of-the-ordinary quick side dish. The sweet snappy bite of the grapes complements the crispy raw broccoli and onion, while the creamy dressing and toasted almonds pull it all together. Enjoy it for lunch or double the recipe for an easy potluck recipe everyone will love.
By Julia Levy

Massaged Kale Salad with Grapes & Cheddar

The kids participating in the California Farm to School Network who inspired this salad knew that they could make kale more tender and appealing to fellow students by massaging it first to break down tough cells in the plant. You probably won't find crumbled Cheddar at your market, but all you have to do is buy the cheese as a brick and then slice before breaking it into little chunks.
By Adapted by EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mediterranean Appetizer Board

Channel the flavors of the Mediterranean in this bountiful appetizer board. A duo of classic hummus and roasted eggplant dip offers dunking options for seeded crackers, carrot sticks and raw fennel slices. Juicy grapes and dried apricots provide a sweet counterpart to salty prosciutto and feta cheese.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Grapes & Cheese

Sweet and savory is the definition of this satisfying snack.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Waldorf Turkey Salad

Try this crunchy, healthy salad recipe anytime you have leftover turkey or chicken. It makes a great lunch served on a bed of delicate butterhead lettuce leaves.
By Hilary Meyer

Grape Chutney

With just a few minutes of preparation, you can make this gorgeous grape chutney recipe to serve with roast pork or chicken or to use as a sandwich spread. Purple grapes give it the richest color, but red grapes taste and look great too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Grape Sauce

Here, we roast grapes to bring out their succulent sweetness, then combine them with thyme, mustard and Madeira in an easy, savory sauce for pork tenderloin. Serve with barley and steamed green beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Frosted Grapes

The perfect summertime dessert, these frozen grapes are healthy mini-popsicles. Try freezing other fresh fruit, like raspberries, peach wedges or cubes of watermelon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seven-Layer Fruit Salad

Layering colorful chopped fruits in a straight-sided trifle bowl gives a refreshing fruit salad a stunning presentation. It's a company-worthy brunch recipe and would also be a star at any potluck picnic.
By Carolyn Casner

Charcuterie Bistro Lunch Box

Inpired by Starbucks' bistro boxes, this packable lunch is just like a personal-size cheese plate to take on-the-go. The healthy and easy snack-style meal is perfect to take for lunch at work or for a light picnic date night.
By Joy Howard

Watercress Salad with Grapes, Blue Cheese & Pecans

This salad formula will never let you down: toss leafy greens with fruit, cheese, nuts and a simple vinaigrette. If you can't find watercress, try substituting arugula, baby spinach or baby kale.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Inspiration and Ideas

Grape Jello

Grape Jello

The mix of white and purple grape juice lets you peek inside at all the fresh cut fruit layered inside this jello recipe. If you don't have both colors, either white or purple alone will work well too.
Lean & Green Smoothie

Lean & Green Smoothie

This quick and easy smoothie combines the sweet flavors of pineapple, apples and green grapes with kale. Packed with Vitamins A and C, this drink offers nutritious benefits without sacrificing taste.
Sautéed Pork Chops with Balsamic Grape Sauce

Sautéed Pork Chops with Balsamic Grape Sauce

Chicken Cutlets with Grape-Shallot Sauce

Chicken Cutlets with Grape-Shallot Sauce

Grape-Pineapple Mint Fizz

Grape-Pineapple Mint Fizz

Mixed Greens with Grapes & Feta

Mixed Greens with Grapes & Feta

PB & J Smoothie Without Banana

This quick and easy, diabetic-friendly smoothie, inspired by the famous sandwich, is low-sugar and has 11 grams of protein per serving thanks to the tofu and peanut butter in this recipe.

All Healthy Grape Recipes

Roasted Kabocha Squash & Grapes

For this healthy winter squash recipe, we roast grapes in a 450 degrees F oven for a bit to intensify their flavor. We pair them here with kabocha squash, but butternut or acorn would also work. Serve alongside a green salad and roasted chicken for a hearty dinner.
By Nora Singley

Grape & Fennel Salad

Crunchy fennel and celery are combined with grapes in this delicious salad recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seared Steak with Pan-Roasted Grape & Port Sauce

This recipe for quick pan-seared steak with a savory-sweet port wine and grape sauce makes a delicious weeknight dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pork Bowls with Apple and Grapes

A satisfying bowl of quinoa and pork is topped with goat cheese, grapes, and grilled apple and red onion.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Greek Yogurt Chicken Salad with Wild Rice

This fresh take on chicken salad features a creamy yogurt-balsamic dressing and plenty of fresh herbs. It's a great option for leftover cooked chicken.
By Lauren Grant

Mini Mezze Bento Box

Pita wedges and crudité with hummus make a satisfyingly simple lunch box. We round out this Mediterranean-inspired snack lunch with cheese and fruit. If your child likes olives, sprinkle some into the veggie dippers.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

DIY Lunch Kits for Kids

In search of new lunch ideas for kids? Children will be delighted by our healthy take on Lunchables, which includes turkey, cheese and crackers for building mini sandwiches, plus fruit, veggies with dip and even a little chocolate for dessert. It's a cute way to encourage your kids to eat a healthy lunch, plus you save money by making the kits instead of buying them. You might even want to make yourself one of these bento lunches to take to work for the nostalgia factor--they're sure to make back-to-school time more fun for kids and adults alike.
By Ivy Odom

Fresh Grape Soda

Make your own grape juice by pureeing and straining fresh grapes for this sweet and tangy sparkling drink. If you have very sweet grapes, you might not need the full amount of honey. Taste as you go. For a special treat, freeze extra whole grapes ahead of time and float them in the drink along with the ice cubes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet & Savory Hummus Plate

Fresh veggies with dip, juicy fruit and even a sweet treat make up this easy-to-make picnic dinner that's great for packing up or enjoying at home. Plus, this combo excludes the most common allergens and food intolerances (it's free from dairy, eggs, soy, nuts and gluten) so just about everyone should be able to enjoy it without worrying.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Chipotle-Glazed Roasted Pork Tenderloin & Grapes

Grape jelly, with its sweet, fruity flavor, matches with the smoke and heat of chipotle to season this oven-roasted pork tenderloin. In addition to the jelly, whole grapes are roasted along with the pork for a one-pan entree that's ready in just 35 minutes.
By Breana Killeen

Orzo & Grape Salad with Feta & Mint

This brightly flavored, healthy orzo pasta salad recipe is a bright, refreshing and easy side dish to pair with chicken or lamb. Great served warm, room temperature or cold, this healthy pasta salad recipe is also delicious when made with quinoa instead of orzo.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lamb Chops with Grape-Balsamic Sauce

Rosemary, grapes and balsamic vinegar make this 20-minutes lamb chop recipe both unique and completely irresistible.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lightened Waldorf Salad

Lemon yogurt and honey flavor this lighter version of a favorite classic fruit salad.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Fruit

The natural sweetness of the apples, cherries, and grapes is brought out by roasting. Top the roasted fruit with no-sugar-added ice cream for a refreshing treat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Grapes

Roasting isn't just for turkey. Roasting fruit, in this case grapes, brings out its inherent sweetness.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Grape Crepes

Creme de cassis is a liqueur with a delicate black currant flavor. When cooked with red grapes, it makes a lovely topping for this crepe recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pear & Jicama Salad

A memorable fruit salad that comes together in just 30 minutes? Try this simple recipe and impress your guests--they'll love the combination of fruit (pear and grapes) and crunch (jicama, celery, and walnuts), all mixed up in a creamy lime-yogurt dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Herby White Gazpacho

This take on gazpacho replaces the tomato with melon or grapes for a sweeter taste and gets its silky texture from Marcona almonds. If you can't find them, use skinless almonds and add 1 tablespoon oil and a pinch more salt.
By Stacey Ballis

Turkey-Broccoli Salad with Grapes

Rich in vitamins C, A and K, broccoli slaw mix makes this salad nutritious as well as super easy to prepare.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grape Jello Jigglers

Forget the artificial colors and flavors–our hand-held grape jello jiggler is made with fruit juice and packed with apples and grapes–a treat you can feel good about eating.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Apples, Grapes & Cherries

There's no added sugar in this warm fruit compote--just a couple teaspoons of honey! Apples, grapes, and cherries are roasted in a buttery sauce flavored with lemons and cinnamon, and then served warm over cold vanilla ice cream. Delicious!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Classic Dill Chicken Salad

We lightened up the creamy dressing in this healthy chicken salad recipe with a combo of mayonnaise and plain Greek yogurt. Dill, grapes, celery and walnuts make up this classic chicken salad but feel free to experiment with your favorite fruit, vegetables and herbs. Serve it open-face on toasted bread or scoop it on top of fresh salad greens.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Compote of Red & Green Grapes

Tossed with fresh orange zest and juice, fresh grapes make a delicious dessert. Serve with amaretti cookies to soak up the juices.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grape Sparkler

Strained, pureed red grapes are the base for this sweet and tangy grape cocktail. If you have very sweet grapes, you might not need the full amount of honey. Taste as you go. For a special treat, freeze extra whole grapes ahead of time and float them in the drink along with the ice cubes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
