Healthy Fig Recipes

Fig & Goat Cheese Salad

The sweet-and-savory combination of the figs and earthy goat cheese will surely satisfy the palate. If you can't find dried figs, try swapping in dried apricots.
By Katie Webster

Fig 'n' Flax Thumbprint Cookies

We love how the ground flax adds a nutty flavor and the brown sugar caramelizes on the outside of these thumbprint cookies. Fig preserves make this cookie special; other fruit preserves could be used as well.
By Amy Knapper Whitinsville

Fig & Ricotta Toast

This easy Mediterranean-inspired toast makes a quick breakfast for any day of the week.
By Devon O'Brien

Raspberry-Fig Linzer Cookies

Linzer torte, made with a nut crust and filled with raspberry jam, is a favorite treat in Austria. This is a low-calorie, lower-fat version of that classic dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fig & Ricotta Overnight Oats

With just a bit of work before bed, you can have a fast but decadent breakfast in the morning. These overnight oats "cook" while you sleep. Toast almonds and chop figs the night before, so that when you rise, you can just stir in the fruit, nuts, honey and ricotta cheese for a hearty, sweet and creamy breakfast.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fruit Energy Balls

Make a big batch of these no-bake energy balls to keep on hand when hunger strikes or you need a healthy pick-me-up.
By Joyce Hendley

Cranberry-Oat Energy Balls

Craisins and dried figs do double duty as sweeteners and binders to make these easy energy balls both tasty and practical. These portable snacks mix in sunflower butter for plenty of protein. They're ready in just 25 minutes and can be stored in your freezer for easy snacking.
By Katherine Martinelli

Fig & Walnut Wild Rice Dressing

This gluten-free dressing (or stuffing, if you prefer) leans on a blend of brown and wild rice for a complex nutty flavor. Look for dried Mission figs in the bulk aisle or with the packaged dried fruit in your grocery store. You can swap in dried cherries or cranberries if you can't find dried figs.
By Lauren Grant

Fig Bread

Sweet, soft and figgy, this quick bread is reminiscent of a Fig Newton cookie. If you happen to have an abundance of figs, this fig bread recipe is a delicious, creative way to use them up. And just as too-ripe bananas make the best banana bread, very ripe figs are ideal here.
By Emily Nabors Hall

Goat Cheese Crostini with Fig Compote

Here, dried figs are simmered in just enough liquid so they soften into a thick jam. Try stirring the leftover compote into your yogurt or oatmeal the next day.
By Lynda Balslev

Honey- & Goat Cheese-Filled Fig Muffins

Sweet figs and a filling of tangy goat cheese give a surprising twist to these hearty breakfast muffins. Make a batch of these on the weekend and enjoy them for breakfast all week long. If you're not a fan of goat cheese, try them with cream cheese instead.
By Maria Speck

Pork Medallions with Fig & Port Wine Sauce

This dish showcases how deliciously pork complements the sweet and tart tastes of fruit.
By Bruce Aidells

Fig & Ricotta Oatmeal

Sweet figs, creamy ricotta and crunchy almonds make this healthy oatmeal recipe a breakfast treat. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.
Roasted Carrots with Calimyrna Fig Dressing

Whole roasted carrots make quite a statement on the dinner table when they're topped with a port wine-and-fig dressing. In this recipe, we like dried Calimyrna figs because they're a tad less sweet than Mission figs and taste slightly nutty as well.
Mini Sandwiches with Fig & Brie

Mini Sandwiches with Fig & Brie

Roast Beef with Mushroom-Fig Sauce

Roast Beef with Mushroom-Fig Sauce

Honey, Balsamic & Rosemary Roasted Figs

Honey, Balsamic & Rosemary Roasted Figs

Fig & Honey Yogurt

Fig & Honey Yogurt

Fresh Fig Tart

This fresh fig tart looks stunning, and it's super-simple to make. Sweet fresh figs pair naturally with almond, but if fresh figs are scarce, topping with other fresh, in-season fruit like peaches or strawberries will work well too.

Grilled Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus with Fig Balsamic

The multilayered fruitiness of fig-infused balsamic (look for it with other vinegars at the market) is a nice balance for the sweet and salty prosciutto-wrapped asparagus spears.
By Judith Fertig

Grilled Figs with Honeyed Goat Cheese & Thyme

This recipe is the perfect easy dinner party-worthy appetizer: it's quick to make and calls for a short list of ingredients. You can even make it ahead of time--simply mark the figs on the grill and reheat them in the oven just before adding the cheese and serving. Most importantly, the flavor combination is divine--figs get a smoky char from the grill before they're topped with a tangy, slightly sweetened goat cheese.
By Liz Mervosh

Banana-Fig Ginger Muffins

These muffins are the perfect start to any day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fig-Anise Rolls

The early American yeast bread, anadama bread, made with molasses and cornmeal, inspired these delicious dinner rolls. We think the sweet figs and floral aniseeds enhance the rich molasses flavor and make the rolls extra festive. Any type of cornmeal works in this recipe, but we especially like how stone-ground cornmeal looks on top of the rolls.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fig, Arugula & Gorgonzola Grilled Pizzas

Flatbreads are an easy dinner to pull together and, because you'll need to work quickly to top them (so the uncooked bottoms don't steam and soften), this meal comes together quickly. Balsamic onions and pungent fresh cheese cut the sweetness of the figs perfectly. Don't skimp on the fig jam, though--it really drives the fig flavor home.
By Liz Mervosh

Fig-Orange Hand Pies

Forget the fork! Just pick up one of these fruit-filled pastries and bite in. Perfect for a brunch gathering, dessert, or a sweet treat with your afternoon tea.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blue Cheese & Fig Bite

Fresh figs, blue cheese and a drizzle of honey top toasted baguette slices for a magical, flavorful combination in this easy appetizer recipe. Look for fresh figs May through December in well-stocked supermarkets and specialty-foods stores.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fig-Anise Compote

Cook the figs in this compote down until they can be spread with a knife or spoon. The compote is equally delicious as a condiment on a cheese plate, as an accompaniment for roast pork or as a spread on toast. If you're giving this as a gift, include a card with serving suggestions.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Figs with Raspberries & Yogurt Cream

Baked figs, warm from the oven, make a heavenly dessert with cool yogurt cream and juicy late-harvest raspberries.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Duck with Strawberry-Fig Sauce

Here we pair a luscious strawberry-fig sauce with grilled duck for a simple yet elegant main dish. Serve with rice pilaf and grilled vegetables.
By Hilary Meyer

Lemon & Polenta Tart with Figs

Rating: Unrated
For this celebratory tart recipe, a smooth, creamy, lemon-scented Greek yogurt filling, adorned with a ring of dried figs, is layered on a bed of honey-sweetened polenta. Real, Italian-style polenta is made from medium- or coarse-ground whole-grain cornmeal. Products labeled polenta, medium-ground cornmeal and corn grits (not instant) can be used interchangeably in this recipe
By Maria Speck

Fig & Cherry Galette

In this fig and cherry galette recipe, rich dried figs and bright tart cherries are simmered with sweet wine and orange zest, then layered over ground almonds and baked in a sweet pastry dough. We like to serve this rustic tart with a small scoop of vanilla ice cream or lightly sweetened whipped cream for dessert.
By Anna Thomas

Fresh Figs with Yogurt & Honey

This simple, low-calorie dessert recipe pairs a homemade yogurt cheese with fresh figs, a touch of sweet honey and a sprinkling of crunchy walnuts. The best time to find fresh figs is during the summer through early fall.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cornmeal-Fig Biscotti

Drizzle these twice-baked fig biscotti with white chocolate for added sweetness.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cider-Glazed Fig-Apple Cupcakes

You can serve these cake-like lemon-scented, fruit-packed whole-grain muffins for dessert or brunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fig & Ricotta Socca

Socca (pronounced SO-kah) is a thin chickpea crêpe popular across Italian and French towns along the Ligurian Sea (it's called farinata in Italy). Typically savory, this lightly sweet gluten-free socca recipe is adorned with fresh ripe figs and a drizzle of honey. Serve as an appetizer or at brunch.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Fig Nugget Muffins

Perfect for a lazy Sunday morning, these not-too-sweet grain-rich muffins have a surprise center “nugget” of gooey honey and figs, eliminating the need for jam or butter. Freeze leftovers for a midweek breakfast treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Figs & Berries with Zabaglione

Zabaglione is a rich Italian dessert custard made with eggs, sugar and sweet Italian Marsala wine. This recipe uses low-fat dairy products to keep the calories and fat down.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Marsala-Poached Figs over Ricotta

Vanilla-infused ricotta cheese is the perfect foil for saucy poached figs.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Figs Stuffed with Gorgonzola

Gorgonzola cheese meets dried figs poached in port. The result: a thoroughly elegant holiday appetizer.
By Kate Hays

Apple, Fig & Brussels Sprouts Salad

Salad dressing made from sweet and mellow white balsamic vinegar balances out the assertive greens and Brussels sprouts in this healthy winter salad. If you have one handy, a small mandoline makes it easy to slice the Brussels and apple. To make it a dinner salad, top with shrimp or chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Yogurt Cheesecake with Ouzo-Poached Figs

This tangy yogurt cheesecake is topped with ouzo-poached figs inspired by sikomaida, a traditional delicacy from Corfu made with dried figs macerated and kneaded with ouzo and pepper, which are formed into disks and dried in chestnut leaves. It's also delicious with seasonal fruits, fresh or dried and poached, or with whole preserves.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Endive & Red Onion with Fresh Figs

Grilling coaxes sweet-savory depth from endive and red onion in this delicious vegetarian side dish. Fresh figs lend a bright, jammy acidity in the summer, but don't hesitate to use dried come winter. Leave the root ends attached when trimming your onions and endive, so they hold together and don't slip through the grill grates. Serve as a salad, or eat alongside grilled chicken, steak, salmon, seared scallops or whole roasted fish.
By Julia Clancy

Curried Pineapple & Dried Fig Salsa

The combination of figs, pineapple, coconut and curry gives this salsa a pleasing sweet and spicy taste that pairs well with full-flavored entrees, such as broiled seafood, pan-seared shrimp, barbecued pork or lamb.
By Marie Simmons
