Healthy Fig Recipes

Grilled Figs with Honeyed Goat Cheese & Thyme

This recipe is the perfect easy dinner party-worthy appetizer: it's quick to make and calls for a short list of ingredients. You can even make it ahead of time--simply mark the figs on the grill and reheat them in the oven just before adding the cheese and serving. Most importantly, the flavor combination is divine--figs get a smoky char from the grill before they're topped with a tangy, slightly sweetened goat cheese.