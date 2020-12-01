Healthy Fig Recipes

Fig & Goat Cheese Salad
The sweet-and-savory combination of the figs and earthy goat cheese will surely satisfy the palate. If you can't find dried figs, try swapping in dried apricots.
Fig 'n' Flax Thumbprint Cookies
We love how the ground flax adds a nutty flavor and the brown sugar caramelizes on the outside of these thumbprint cookies. Fig preserves make this cookie special; other fruit preserves could be used as well.
Fig & Ricotta Toast
This easy Mediterranean-inspired toast makes a quick breakfast for any day of the week.
Raspberry-Fig Linzer Cookies
Linzer torte, made with a nut crust and filled with raspberry jam, is a favorite treat in Austria. This is a low-calorie, lower-fat version of that classic dessert.
Fig & Ricotta Overnight Oats
With just a bit of work before bed, you can have a fast but decadent breakfast in the morning. These overnight oats "cook" while you sleep. Toast almonds and chop figs the night before, so that when you rise, you can just stir in the fruit, nuts, honey and ricotta cheese for a hearty, sweet and creamy breakfast.
Fruit Energy Balls
Make a big batch of these no-bake energy balls to keep on hand when hunger strikes or you need a healthy pick-me-up.
Cranberry-Oat Energy Balls
Craisins and dried figs do double duty as sweeteners and binders to make these easy energy balls both tasty and practical. These portable snacks mix in sunflower butter for plenty of protein. They're ready in just 25 minutes and can be stored in your freezer for easy snacking.
Fig & Walnut Wild Rice Dressing
This gluten-free dressing (or stuffing, if you prefer) leans on a blend of brown and wild rice for a complex nutty flavor. Look for dried Mission figs in the bulk aisle or with the packaged dried fruit in your grocery store. You can swap in dried cherries or cranberries if you can't find dried figs.
Fig Bread
Sweet, soft and figgy, this quick bread is reminiscent of a Fig Newton cookie. If you happen to have an abundance of figs, this fig bread recipe is a delicious, creative way to use them up. And just as too-ripe bananas make the best banana bread, very ripe figs are ideal here.
Goat Cheese Crostini with Fig Compote
Here, dried figs are simmered in just enough liquid so they soften into a thick jam. Try stirring the leftover compote into your yogurt or oatmeal the next day.
Honey- & Goat Cheese-Filled Fig Muffins
Sweet figs and a filling of tangy goat cheese give a surprising twist to these hearty breakfast muffins. Make a batch of these on the weekend and enjoy them for breakfast all week long. If you're not a fan of goat cheese, try them with cream cheese instead.
Pork Medallions with Fig & Port Wine Sauce
This dish showcases how deliciously pork complements the sweet and tart tastes of fruit.