Healthy Cranberry Recipes

Cranberry Relish

Take a detour from traditional cranberry sauce and try this recipe that combines fresh cranberries with sweet dates, sage and orange. You can make this no-cook cranberry relish in less than a minute in the food processor. It's a divine accompaniment to roast turkey and perfect on a turkey sandwich as well.
By Tara Mataraza Desmond

Cranberry-Rosemary Stuffed Pork Loin

This cranberry-rosemary stuffed pork tenderloin recipe looks gorgeous with the cranberry- and rosemary-flecked stuffing bursting from the juicy browned pork loin. Don't be scared by the task of double butterflying a pork loin--the process is fairly simple.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Cranberry-Orange Almond Crunch Pumpkin Pie

Bran cereal, almonds, and dried cranberries make a quick but pretty topper for this crustless pumpkin pie.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Almond Cranberry Banana Bread

This flavorful banana bread combines almonds, cranberries, orange juice, and honey for a make-ahead snack or breakfast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry-Balsamic Chicken Thighs

To round out this healthy chicken dinner recipe, put some farro on to cook before you start cooking the chicken. Add some steamed broccoli and serve with a glass of pinot noir.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Cranberry Crumble Bars

These cranberry-orange bars freeze well. Make a batch on a free afternoon and pop them in the freezer so you'll always have a healthy dessert on hand when company calls.
By Summer Miller

Pomegranate, Cranberry & Brie Bruschetta

Make this simple festive appetizer for your holiday guests. Toasted baguette slices with creamy, melted brie are topped with an orange-cranberry-pomegranate mixture--each bite delivers an explosion of flavor and texture!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Broccoli-Cranberry Salad

This easy broccoli salad is tossed in a creamy dressing and spiked with sweet cranberries, Cheddar cheese and toasty walnuts. This easy side is great for lunch--add shredded chicken to make it a main dish.
By Liz Mervosh

Apple Crisp with Cranberries

Sticking to its food-waste mission, L.A. Kitchen created this dessert to work with almost any fruit you have on hand. We've done it here with pears and apples, but you can use berries or even tropical fruits instead. The addition of dried fruit adds a concentrated hit of flavor you won't get from fresh alone.
By Theresa Farthing

Apple-Cranberry Spinach Salad with Goat Cheese

The tangy-sweet dressing in this spinach salad beautifully amplifies the apples and cranberries--and the creamy goat cheese transforms it into the perfect salad. Tasters raved about this easy fall salad. If you can't find Pink Lady apples, any sweet, crisp apple is a worthy substitute. Want to make this salad a main meal? Top with some rotisserie chicken, chickpeas or tofu.
By Pam Lolley

Cranberry-Orange-Nut Cookies

Crisp, moist and chewy, this cookie created by Georgene Egri of Walnut Creek, California, has the essential ingredients for the holidays: citrus, nuts and cranberries. These cookies travel well for gift-giving and lunchboxes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Holiday Cranberry-Orange Pistachio Bars

Bright red cranberries and toasted green pistachios stud these tart-and-tangy bar cookies and make them a colorful addition to any cookie platter. They hold well in both the refrigerator and the freezer so they're an excellent make-ahead option.
By Jennifer Buechner

Cranberry Apple Pie Crisp

Cranberry Apple Pie Crisp

Apple pie spice gives an autumn zing to this apple cranberry crisp.
Cranberry-Pecan Cinnamon Rolls

Cranberry-Pecan Cinnamon Rolls

This cinnamon rolls recipe is as easy as making muffins—no kneading! They contain less butter and sugar and more fiber than traditional recipes.
Cranberry-Orange Fruit Bars

Cranberry-Orange Fruit Bars

21 Holiday Recipes That Use Fresh Cranberries

21 Holiday Recipes That Use Fresh Cranberries

Apple, Onion & Cranberry Stuffing

Apple, Onion & Cranberry Stuffing

Apple-Cranberry Overnight French Toast

Apple-Cranberry Overnight French Toast

Cranberry Cheesecake Bars

A great dessert option for your next holiday party, these sweet cheesecake bars have an oat crust and a cranberry-orange sauce that's swirled on top and baked right in.

Cranberry Upside-Down Cake

The basic recipe for this cake is very versatile and can be made with apples, pears, peaches or any full-flavored, slightly acidic fruit. The cake is best served warm. (Recipe adapted from The Art of Simple Food by Alice Waters.)
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blueberry-Cranberry Smoothie

Ready to try kefir? We use it in place of yogurt in this healthy smoothie recipe packed with berries and banana.
By Devon O'Brien

Cranberry-Almond Thumbprint Cookies

A dip in egg white and a quick roll in sugar adds a delightfully crisp crust to these holiday cookies. You'll have leftover jam--perfect for spreading on toast or for glazing the Cranberry Galette with Sesame Frangipane (see Associated Recipes).
By Danielle Centoni

Cranberry Pancakes

Start your day off right with these easy pancakes, packed with cranberry's sour spike. One of you can make the coffee and heat the maple syrup while the other makes the pancakes. It's instant relationship bliss.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry Pork Loin Chops

In addition to pork, you can use the tangy orange-and-cranberry sauce side dish recipe over grilled chicken or fish too.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry Buttermilk Pie

This custard filling is what takes this buttermilk pie recipe to the next level. It tastes like a panna cotta with a bit of attitude from the tang of the buttermilk and a generous sprinkling of cranberries on top.
By Hilary Meyer

Roasted Salmon with Spicy Cranberry Relish

This ruby-red cranberry relish recipe gets refreshing crunch from apple and celery. It's also delightful alongside a roast chicken or pork loin.
By Danielle Centoni

Orange-Cranberry Pudding Cakes

These light and creamy desserts are a welcome departure from traditional cake or pie. Put these easy pudding cakes in the oven to bake just before sitting down for a meal, and you'll get a perfectly timed warm dessert.
By Lauren Grant

The Best Homemade Cranberry Sauce

This is our go-to recipe for homemade cranberry sauce. It's simple (just five ingredients!), is lightly sweet without being too sugary and has just the right amount of zesty flavor from orange peel. Plus, it's so easy--it goes from stove to table in just 20 minutes!
By Carolyn Casner

Vanilla-Cranberry Overnight Oatmeal

Overnight oats can simplify your morning routine while still providing a hearty, nutritious breakfast. You can prepare this in a 2-cup mason jar or other to-go container if you usually transport your breakfast.
By Patsy Jamieson

Lemon-Cranberry Muffins

These lemony cranberry-studded muffins crunch lightly with cornmeal and are topped with a kiss of sugared lemon zest. They're great warm from the oven, but also keep well for a few days and freeze beautifully.
By Melissa Pasanen

Cranberry Grand Marnier Sparkler

This colorful cocktail gives a new way to use Grand Marnier liqueur that makes a festive option for holiday toasts and special occasions. Frozen cranberries make a playful garnish and also do double duty by keeping drinks cold.
By Karen Ansel, M.S., R.D.N.

Roasted Brussels Sprout & Butternut Squash Salad

Serve this hearty and healthy fall salad with roasted pork tenderloin, chicken or salmon, or with your Thanksgiving meal. All of the vegetables are roasted on the same pan, so this recipe is easy to prep, and it tastes great warm or at room temperature so it's perfect for holiday buffet tables and potlucks. Cranberries add a sweet-tart edge, while the maple-tahini dressing provides depth.
By Julia Levy

Cranberry-Oat Energy Balls

Craisins and dried figs do double duty as sweeteners and binders to make these easy energy balls both tasty and practical. These portable snacks mix in sunflower butter for plenty of protein. They're ready in just 25 minutes and can be stored in your freezer for easy snacking.
By Katherine Martinelli

Cranberry-White Chocolate Cornmeal Tea Biscuits

Little biscuits are flavored with dried cranberries and white chocolate for a sweet bite that's just right with coffee or as a snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fruit Sparklers

This easy sparkling fruit drink will please both children and adults. Choose a juice--either grape, cranberry or pomegranate--and mix it with sparkling water and fresh fruit. Delicious and refreshing!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Oatmeal-Coconut Cookies with Cranberries & White Chocolate

Our classic oatmeal cookie recipe gets a flavor twist with coconut, white chocolate chips (which have a more delicate flavor than milk or dark chocolate) and tart dried cranberries. The result is a chewy, sweet treat that's sure to leave you coming back for more.
By Carolyn Casner

Cranberry Meringue Pie

If you're a fan of lemon meringue pie, you'll love this festive cranberry meringue pie recipe. For the fluffiest meringue, set your eggs out at room temperature for about 15 minutes or submerge (in the shell) in a bowl of lukewarm water for 5 minutes before beating--egg whites at room temperature will gain more volume than cold whites.
By Stacy Fraser

Double Cranberry-Chocolate Bread Pudding

Perfect for the holidays, this scrumptious--yet low-calorie--dessert casserole is topped with a deep red cranberry-pomegranate sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Skillet Chicken with Cranberries & Apples

Celebrate the flavors of fall with chicken cooked in a fast apple-cranberry sauce. If you prefer a less tart flavor, try dried cranberries instead of fresh. Serve with quick-cooking wild rice and roasted Brussels sprouts.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Kale Salad with Cranberries

This easy holiday salad gets its flavor from a sweet citrus dressing that's infused into the kale by massaging the greens and the dressing together with your hands. We like a mix of kale for this recipe, but any type of kale will work.
By Liz Mervosh

Roasted Acorn Squash with Double Cranberry Chutney

A tangy Indian-spiced cranberry chutney is a flavorful way to perk up simple roasted winter squash.
By Danielle Centoni

Cranberry White Chocolate Popcorn

Popcorn and chopped sweetened dried cranberries are tossed together and drizzled with white chocolate.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry-Apple Coffee Cake

This coffee cake calls for a tart apple, such as a Granny Smith or a Pippin, combined with cranberries and spices to make a beautiful topping for a delicious treat festive enough for any brunch. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
