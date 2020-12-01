Healthy Cherry Recipes

Find healthy, delicious cherry recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
4
This healthy smoothie is not only delicious--it also boosts your daily dose of anti-inflammatory foods. It starts with a base of creamy gut-friendly kefir and includes cherries, which can lower the inflammatory marker C-reactive protein. Heart-healthy fats in avocado, almond butter and chia seeds deliver additional anti-inflammatory compounds to the body, while spinach offers a mix of antioxidants that sweep up harmful free radicals. Fresh ginger adds zing, plus a compound called gingerol, which preliminary studies suggest may improve inflammatory markers of heart disease if consumed daily.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Black Forest Cake Roll

This diabetes-friendly take on a classic black forest cake boasts a thick cream-cheese filling mixed with antioxidant-rich cherries and is drizzled in decadent hot fudge topping.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mini Sausage Stuffing Tarts

These bite-size tarts turn traditional holiday stuffing into a clever appetizer, with an easy homemade crust and a quick sausage-mushroom filling. Prep the crust and filling in advance, then bake just before serving.
By Laura Marzen, R.D., L.D.

Everyone Loves This Fruitcake

Rating: Unrated
2
Ah, the maligned fruitcake. Many store-bought varieties, stuffed with unrecognizable candied bits, deserve their bad reputation--but not these wonderful cakes, made with a generous serving of dried fruit and candied orange peel in a light batter. There's only one trick: buy the best-quality, moist dried and candied fruit you can afford.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Cherry Sauce

Rating: Unrated
2
Frozen pitted cherries make this luscious sauce a snap to make. Try substituting frozen raspberries if you prefer.
By Katie Webster

Cherry Smoothie

The combination of oat milk, vanilla extract and sweet cherries makes this recipe taste like a cherry pie smoothie. Adding a bit of brown sugar boosts that nostalgia even more.
By Devon O'Brien

Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin with Honey-Almond Green Beans

Pork tenderloin just got even better with the addition of a crispy layer of bacon.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Black Forest Tartlets

Perfect for holiday parties, these diabetic-friendly mini desserts are filled with a great-tasting blend of pudding and dried cherries.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cherry-Mocha Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1
For a fast-paced breakfast on the go, give your blender a whirl. Heart disease doesn't stand a chance thanks to the healthy fats from the almond butter and health-boosting phytonutrients in the cocoa powder and cherries in this tasty breakfast smoothie.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cherry-Cocoa-Pistachio Energy Balls

Minced dried cherries and pistachios make these energy balls a salty-sweet snack to satisfy all your cravings. Almond butter and cocoa add substance and chocolaty appeal. Serve any time of day as a snack or dessert, or pack them for a hike.
By Katherine Martinelli

Chocolate Bark with Pistachios & Dried Cherries

Rating: Unrated
8
With the news that dark chocolate contains some healthful properties, there is a better excuse than ever to indulge during the holiday season. Specks of green pistachios and red dried cherries in this chocolate confection make for a festive holiday gift.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fruitcake Overnight French Toast

Rating: Unrated
1
A combination of candied orange peel, dried cherries and pumpkin pie spice gives this healthy breakfast casserole recipe fruitcake-like flavor. To make it more authentic, add 2 tablespoons brandy along with the milk. Serve with pure maple syrup.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Inspiration and Ideas

Cherry Sorbet

Cherry Sorbet

Try this cherry sorbet recipe with a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream or some more chopped cherries on top.
Pork Fajitas with Smoky Cherry Salsa

Pork Fajitas with Smoky Cherry Salsa

This fajitas recipe with grilled pork tenderloin, onions and peppers gets a sweet-smoky flavor when topped with chipotle-infused cherry salsa.
Smoky Roasted Cherry Jam

Smoky Roasted Cherry Jam

Tart Cherry Recipes You'll Want to Pucker Up For

Tart Cherry Recipes You'll Want to Pucker Up For

Chocolate Chunk Cherry Cookies

Chocolate Chunk Cherry Cookies

Brandied Cherry Sauce

Brandied Cherry Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1

Maple Pecan Tart with Dried Cherries

Rating: Unrated
8

This pecan tart gets added tang from dried cherries. Instead of corn syrup, which is found in most pecan pie recipes, we've opted for maple syrup. If you can find it, choose dark amber or grade B, because it has the richest maple flavor. The crust, made with heart-healthy pecans and canola oil, couldn't be easier to whip together. Just blend it in the food processor and pat it into your tart pan.

All Healthy Cherry Recipes

Pan-Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Dried Cherries & Pecans

Rating: Unrated
3
Dried cherries and nuts give this healthy sweet potato side dish recipe a traditional feel. The addition of some bacon for lushness and Aleppo pepper for a little bite really kicks things up.
By Marcus Samuelsson

Cherry Sorbet

Try this cherry sorbet recipe with a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream or some more chopped cherries on top.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Dark Cherry Bundt Cake

Rating: Unrated
3
Cherries and almond extract pair beautifully in this delectable cake. Yogurt adds subtle flavor and helps keep the cake moist. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Wild Rice Stuffing with Apple & Sausage

Rating: Unrated
2
This amazing wild-rice stuffing recipe is bursting with rustic fall flavors, including rye bread, sausage, apples, dried cherries, pecans and fresh herbs.
By Lia Huber

Cherry, Wild Rice & Quinoa Salad

Rating: Unrated
9
This whole-grain wild rice and quinoa salad recipe is perfect for toting to summer potlucks. It features sweet cherries, crunchy celery, nutty aged goat cheese and toasted pecans. If you can find red quinoa, it's particularly pretty.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Fruitcake Bread Pudding

In this healthy bread pudding recipe, whole-wheat bread, apples, candied fruit, brandy and toasted walnuts come together for a fun take on classic fruitcake. To make individual bread puddings instead of one large pan, divide the batter among 12 small oiled individual baking dishes (about 8 ounces each). Cover with foil. Bake for 30 minutes, uncover, sprinkle with walnuts and bake for 20 to 25 minutes more.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry-Blueberry Banana Smoothies

Rating: Unrated
1
Whip up easy, sweet and satisfying smoothies with frozen fruit, almond milk and yogurt.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cherry-Mint Spritzer

Celebrate the first cherries of the season with this mint-infused mocktail. Black cherry-flavored seltzer gives the drink the most cherry flavor, but plain seltzer also works well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sour Cherry Gin Fizz

We've added a little red, white and blue to the classic gin fizz to create a summer cocktail that's perfect for Fourth of July celebrations or any other summer party. Sour cherries contain anthocyanins, antioxidants shown to reduce muscle soreness after workouts, and melatonin, which can help you sleep better. If you can't find them fresh, use frozen. Skip jarred or canned cherries to avoid added sugar.
By Devon O'Brien

Cherry-Almond Farro Salad

Rating: Unrated
5
Tossed with a minty vinaigrette, this healthy farro and cherry salad recipe can be served as a light lunch or as a side dish along with grilled chicken, duck or pork. Look for farro--a high-fiber whole grain that is an ancestor of modern wheat--with other whole grains in well-stocked supermarkets and natural-foods stores.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate, Cherry & Almond Bread Pudding

Rating: Unrated
1
This pudding's rich vanilla flavor plays perfectly with the luscious chocolate, cherries and almonds.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Cherry-Walnut Oatmeal

Rating: Unrated
1
Cream cheese, dried cherries and lemon zest give this healthy oatmeal recipe cheesecake-like flavor. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bourbon-Cherry Seltzers

Homemade cherry-infused bourbon (or rum) is the base for this adult seltzer. The bourbon syrup from the cherries is sweet, but if you like a sweeter cocktail, use ginger ale in place of the seltzer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Cherry Scones

Rating: Unrated
1
No bakery degree required for this recipe: these healthy chocolate-and-cherry scones are as easy to make as a batch of muffins. White whole-wheat flour adds a boost of fiber, and just enough butter gives them great flavor and texture without going overboard on calories. For a sweeter scone, drizzle with the optional scone glaze.
By Breana Killeen

Cherry Chicken Lettuce Wraps

This chicken salad is made with a blend of light mayonnaise and fat-free Greek yogurt. Served on butterhead lettuce leaves instead of bread, and topped with sweet cherries and crunchy almonds, this recipe is a great choice for a light lunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cherry-Walnut Stuffed Monkey Bread

Monkey bread is a sweet bread made up of many small pieces of dough that are baked together into a single, large pastry. Each piece of monkey bread in this recipe contains a cherry and toasted walnut center, and a maple-brown sugar syrup coating.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Brown Rice Pilaf with Cherries & Hazelnuts

Get creative and try many variations of this slow-cooker pilaf recipe. Sub dried cranberries, blueberries or apricots for the cherries--or use them all. Just be sure to use a dried fruit. You can also swap the hazelnuts for pecans, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Slow-Cooker Brown Rice Pilaf with Cherries & Hazelnuts

Get creative and try many variations of this slow-cooker pilaf recipe. Sub dried cranberries, blueberries or apricots for the cherries--or use them all. Just be sure to use a dried fruit. You can also swap the hazelnuts for pecans, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Bourbon Cherries

Rating: Unrated
5
A boozy fire emanates from these drunken cherries that get better with age. Serve them with cheese or combine the cherry-infused bourbon with seltzer or other soda to make a special cocktail. Fill a 12-ounce rocks glass with ice, add 1 1/2 ounces (3 tablespoons) of the cherry-infused bourbon (or rum), top with seltzer and garnish with the bourbon cherries.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry Smash

Rating: Unrated
4
Celebrate fresh cherries with this mint-infused cherry cocktail. Black cherry-flavored seltzer gives the drink the most cherry flavor, but plain seltzer also works well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple-Cherry Strudel with Cider Whipped Cream

Strudel may look fussy and complicated, but the multiple layers of phyllo actually make this dessert very forgiving and earn you baking-genius points. Plus, this recipe makes three strudel, so you can eat one now and freeze the other two for a quick, impressive dessert.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Piña Colada in a Pineapple

Rating: Unrated
1
This classic piña colada is served in a fun and festive pineapple bowl! For the pineapple juice called for in this recipe, you can use store-bought unsweetened pineapple juice or, better yet, extract juice by mashing the pineapple flesh that you remove from the inside of the pineapple. For a thicker drink, you can also add some of the pineapple flesh to the blender when you're mixing up the drink.
By Quin Liburd

Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Cherries

Rating: Unrated
3
Grilling pork tenderloin is a delicious, smoky way to bring out the flavor of the meat. While you have the grill on, cook some green beans in a grill basket to serve alongside this juicy dish.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Cherry-Walnut Overnight Oats

Cream cheese, dried cherries and crunchy walnuts give this overnight oats recipe a cheesecake-like flavor and creamy texture. Fresh lemon zest adds a bit of zip and a hint of sweetness from raw cane sugar blunts the tart edge of the fruit.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com