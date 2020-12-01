Healthy Cantaloupe Recipes

Cantaloupe Smoothie
This healthy smoothie recipe is the perfect way to cool off in the summer when cantaloupe is at its peak, adding plenty of sweetness to this healthy snack.
Tropical Melon Smoothie
Whir up cantaloupe with papaya and mango for a creamy smoothie with a taste of the tropics.
Cantaloupe & Cucumber Salad with Fresh Za'atar
This juicy melon salad is seasoned with fresh oregano and thyme, sumac spice and toasted sesame seeds for a bright summertime take on the Middle Eastern spice blend za'atar.
Triple Melon Smoothie
This healthy fruit smoothie recipe is best in the summer when watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew are ripe and sweet. Avocado adds creaminess in this vegan smoothie.
Cantaloupe, Arugula & Goat Cheese Salad
Buy a melon that feels heavy for its size and smells slightly sweet. Picking a ripe one ensures the right balance of flavors in this arugula and goat cheese salad.
Melon Chiffon Cake with Sparkling Fruit
Sparkling white wine is tossed with fresh melon and served with a light irresistible cake in this special dessert.
Melon & Chicken Pasta Salad
Melon, prosciutto and dried cranberries pair well together in this chicken pasta salad recipe. Fresh grilled chicken breast is best, but you can save time by using roasted or grilled chicken from the supermarket. For the best flavor, combine the pasta salad with the dressing about 1 hour before serving.
Strawberry, Melon & Avocado Salad
Nutty and slightly sweet sherry vinegar is a natural partner for strawberries. This composed salad makes a cool kickoff for dinner or a nutrition-packed lunch on its own.
Crispy Speck & Melon Salad
A brief flash in the pan transforms paper-thin slices of smoky speck--cured, thinly sliced pork like prosciutto--into savory crisps to hold the melon salad in this healthy appetizer recipe. Look for speck in specialty markets or at Italian grocers. If you can't find it, the sweet saltiness of prosciutto is a fine stand-in.
Prosciutto-Wrapped Avocado & Melon Bites
This classic combination of melon and prosciutto gets a bit of creamy deliciousness from goat cheese. The avocado adds a touch of decadence and good-for-you nutrients. This appetizer recipe is worth bookmarking for your next dinner party, since all of the ingredients are incredibly simple to find and easy to keep on hand.
Whipped Frozen Cantaloupe Creamsicle
Got a lot of leftover cantaloupe? Don't worry about wasting it--just throw it in the freezer and you'll be ready for cool cantaloupe creamsicles whenever you get the craving. Frozen cantaloupe cubes make this blended treat refreshingly juicy, and when blended with milk or a nondairy alternative, you get a summery treat that's just sweet enough.