Healthy Cantaloupe Recipes

Melon Balls in Port

The traditional pairing of melon and port is updated with a little lime juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cantaloupe Smoothie

This healthy smoothie recipe is the perfect way to cool off in the summer when cantaloupe is at its peak, adding plenty of sweetness to this healthy snack.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tropical Melon Smoothie

Whir up cantaloupe with papaya and mango for a creamy smoothie with a taste of the tropics.
By Breana Killeen

Cantaloupe & Cucumber Salad with Fresh Za'atar

This juicy melon salad is seasoned with fresh oregano and thyme, sumac spice and toasted sesame seeds for a bright summertime take on the Middle Eastern spice blend za'atar.
By Julia Clancy

Triple Melon Smoothie

This healthy fruit smoothie recipe is best in the summer when watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew are ripe and sweet. Avocado adds creaminess in this vegan smoothie.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cantaloupe, Arugula & Goat Cheese Salad

Buy a melon that feels heavy for its size and smells slightly sweet. Picking a ripe one ensures the right balance of flavors in this arugula and goat cheese salad.
By Adam Dolge

Melon Chiffon Cake with Sparkling Fruit

Sparkling white wine is tossed with fresh melon and served with a light irresistible cake in this special dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Melon & Chicken Pasta Salad

Melon, prosciutto and dried cranberries pair well together in this chicken pasta salad recipe. Fresh grilled chicken breast is best, but you can save time by using roasted or grilled chicken from the supermarket. For the best flavor, combine the pasta salad with the dressing about 1 hour before serving.
By Stacy Fraser

Strawberry, Melon & Avocado Salad

Nutty and slightly sweet sherry vinegar is a natural partner for strawberries. This composed salad makes a cool kickoff for dinner or a nutrition-packed lunch on its own.
By Susan Herr

Crispy Speck & Melon Salad

A brief flash in the pan transforms paper-thin slices of smoky speck--cured, thinly sliced pork like prosciutto--into savory crisps to hold the melon salad in this healthy appetizer recipe. Look for speck in specialty markets or at Italian grocers. If you can't find it, the sweet saltiness of prosciutto is a fine stand-in.
By Danielle Centoni

Prosciutto-Wrapped Avocado & Melon Bites

This classic combination of melon and prosciutto gets a bit of creamy deliciousness from goat cheese. The avocado adds a touch of decadence and good-for-you nutrients. This appetizer recipe is worth bookmarking for your next dinner party, since all of the ingredients are incredibly simple to find and easy to keep on hand.
By Karen Rankin

Whipped Frozen Cantaloupe Creamsicle

Got a lot of leftover cantaloupe? Don't worry about wasting it--just throw it in the freezer and you'll be ready for cool cantaloupe creamsicles whenever you get the craving. Frozen cantaloupe cubes make this blended treat refreshingly juicy, and when blended with milk or a nondairy alternative, you get a summery treat that's just sweet enough.
By Casey Barber

Inspiration and Ideas

Cinnamon-Spiced Cake

This pecan-topped spice cake is made with fruity cantaloupe purée, sprinkled with a cinnamon-sugar mixture and served with whipped topping. It's perfect for any occasion and guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth!
Cantaloupe and Cucumber Salad

This refreshing salad, made with cantaloupe and cucumbers, is the perfect summer dish for any occasion. Ready in just 25 minutes, this dish is perfect for any occasion.
Frozen Fruit Cup

Ginger-Melon Soup

Cream Cheese-Filled Cantaloupe Bowls with Watermelon Sauce

Cantaloupe Smoothie Bowl

Egg & Waffle Bento Box

Who doesn't love breakfast for lunch? Make it to-go with this easy bento box idea that combines waffles, eggs and fruit for a satisfying and fun meal that kids and adults alike will love.

