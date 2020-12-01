Healthy Blackberry Recipes

Find healthy, delicious blackberry recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Super Berry Smoothies

Fresh and frozen berries abound in this quick and delicious smoothie. Baby spinach adds fiber and vitamins and the protein powder of your choice will leave you feeling satisfied through your next meal!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cornmeal-Crusted Chicken Nuggets with Blackberry Mustard

Rating: Unrated
35
Tossing chicken tenders with cornmeal gives these chicken nuggets great crunch without deep-frying. Blackberries (or raspberries, if you prefer) combined with whole-grain mustard make for a sweet-and-savory dipping sauce. Serve with: Steamed broccoli and carrots.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blackberry-Rosemary Vodka & Soda

Blackberries give this vodka cocktail its gorgeous hue and jammy flavor. Use the leftover simple syrup to mix up drinks for friends or skip the vodka for a mocktail.
By Devon O'Brien

Blackberry Buttermilk Scones

If you've never baked scones at home, you'll be pleasantly surprised by how easy they are to make. And it's hard to beat this version made with fresh blackberries and tangy buttermilk. This healthy scone recipe calls for half all-purpose flour and half white whole-wheat flour--the latter improves the nutritional profile of the scones without affecting their flavor and texture. Serve these for weekend brunch, at teatime or anytime you want a special breakfast treat.
By Robb Walsh

Strawberry Fruit Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
This summer berry fruit salad recipe makes enough for a crowd. Serve with granola and yogurt at brunch, as a healthy potluck side, or halve the recipe to serve 4.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tabbouleh, Hummus & Pita Plate

This Mediterranean-inspired vegan picnic dinner features traditional fare like tabbouleh, hummus, olives and fresh fruit and vegetables. It's perfect to pack and take along or even to serve as an easy, healthy meal at home.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Venison with Blackberry Sauce

Slices of moist, tender venison are drizzled with a rich and fruity blackberry sauce in this 30-minute entree recipe. If you don't have venison, substitute pork tenderloin.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blackberry & Blueberry Cake Bars

These incredibly easy-to-make cake bars get a touch of sparkle and crunch from a sprinkle of turbinado sugar over the top. If you use frozen berries, thaw and pat them dry before topping the batter with them.
By Becky Duffett

Summer Berry Pie

Highway 61 is Minnesota's unofficial pie trail, and a stop for a slice is a must on a road trip. This summer pie recipe is adapted from Rustic Inn Café in Two Harbors.
By Betsy Andrews

Berry-Topped Cheesecake

A pretzel-and-almond crust topped with a creamy filling that's studded with fresh fruit-now that's a cheesecake like no other!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Frozen Raspberry Mousse

Pamper your guests with this pretty, elegant dessert--no one will ever guess that it easily conforms to any healthy weight-loss regime. A fluffy meringue creates a sublime texture, while just a little real whipped cream delivers velvety richness. Straining the raspberries is a labor of love (consider delegating this task), but all the work is done well ahead and the results are absolutely worth the effort, guaranteed.
By Susanne A. Davis

Very Berry Fruit Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
This easy fruit salad recipe is a dazzler: a large bowl of colorful berries served with a cool lemon curd sauce. Use room-temperature fruit in this berry salad (or if you are taking the berries out of the refrigerator, set them in an oven that's recently been on to gently warm them). The flavor of warm or room-temperature berries is so much better, as if they're fresh-picked and still hold the warmth of the sun.
By Julee Rosso

Inspiration and Ideas

26 Recipes to Help You Use Up a Pint of Berries

26 Recipes to Help You Use Up a Pint of Berries

As summer winds down, it’s the perfect time to use up the last of your fresh berries. Whether it’s in breakfast, lunch or dessert, these recipes celebrate the seasonal fruits. From blackberries to strawberries to blueberries, these fruits will add a pop of color to your plate. Recipes like Strawberry Sheet-Pan Pancakes and Summer Berry Pie are healthy, bright and make the most of the end of berry season.
Blackberry-Lemon Ice Cream Pie

Blackberry-Lemon Ice Cream Pie

Rating: Unrated
4
In this healthy ice cream pie recipe, crumbled gingersnaps make an easy and tasty crust for the blackberry and lemon filling made with nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt.
Shark Watermelon Fruit Bowl

Shark Watermelon Fruit Bowl

Berry Pie with Creamy Filling

Berry Pie with Creamy Filling

Easy Berry Puff Pancake

Easy Berry Puff Pancake

Berry Frozen Yogurt

Berry Frozen Yogurt

Rating: Unrated
2

Fresh Blackberry Sauce

Rating: Unrated
2

An uncooked sauce with a lovely blackberry flavor. Serve over vanilla frozen yogurt or with a slice of angel food cake.

All Healthy Blackberry Recipes

Berry Yogurt Parfaits

Fresh berries and a little lemon peel bring rich flavors to this simple breakfast parfait that will start you right and keep you going.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blackberry & Cream Cheese Cracker

Fresh blackberries and light cream cheese make a pretty, sweet topping for a crispbread snack, especially with a little mint sprinkled on top. Besides being beautiful and delicious, blackberries are packed with antioxidants and vitamins.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fruit & Nut Quinoa

This sweet quinoa dessert is topped with fresh blackberries and raspberries and drizzled with honey.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Deep-Dish Apple-Blackberry Pie

Rating: Unrated
1
With a traditional high-fat pie dough, it's easy to go wrong because the dough must be chilled and rolled out while the butter or shortening is still cold--a relatively small window of time (especially for beginners). Nuts and nut oil replace most of the butter in this pie crust, so the timing is less particular. The dough doesn't need to be refrigerated, which cuts down on preparation time, and because it is rolled out between sheets of plastic wrap, it won't stick to the countertop and it can be easily lifted.
By Susanne A. Davis

Grilled Chicken & Polenta with Nectarine-Blackberry Salsa

Rating: Unrated
4
Grilled nectarines and fresh blackberries turn into a summery salsa to top cumin-rubbed chicken and polenta in a dish that's special enough for weeknight entertaining. Make it a meal: Serve with a spinach salad and a crisp glass of rosé.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mocha Cake with Berries

Espresso coffee powder and bittersweet chocolate make this dense cake an extra-rich dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Frozen Fruit Cup

Skip the heavy ice cream and cookies and satisfy your sweet tooth after a meal with this homemade frozen fruit cup.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mix and Match Banana Berry Smoothie

Tailor the fruits and type of milk to your preference in this yummy granola-topped smoothie recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blackberry Tea Sangria

Nothing tastes better on a sunny spring day than this fruity sangria recipe. Made with a blend of red wine and ice tea, and loaded with blackberries and orange slices, this will be a refreshing treat for your guests.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blackberry Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
Serve this vibrant sauce with lemon mousse, angel food cake.or sliced peaches.
By Patsy Jamieson

Lavender-Poached Peaches & Blackberries

Serve this colorful lavender-spiked blackberry-peach compote at a brunch or with small scoops of vanilla frozen yogurt for a glorious yet healthful dessert. If you can, choose freestone over cling peaches for this recipe: the pits will pull out more easily, which helps keep the peach halves intact. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blackberry Cobbler

Flaky, buttery biscuits dolloped on sweet, syrupy berries--fruit cobblers may be the best summer dessert ever. We love fresh blackberries in cobbler, but fresh blueberries or even frozen blackberries make a great subsitute. You don't even have to thaw the berries first; mix them up while they're still frozen.
By Hilary Meyer

Stovetop Peach-Blackberry Crisp with Crunchy Oatmeal-Coconut Topping

This dessert is an explosion of taste and color--peaches and blackberries are topped with crunchy oatmeal, pecans and coconut, and served with smooth and refreshing vanilla ice cream.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Easy Blackberry Sauce

Fresh blackberries, called for in this recipe, are gems. Use frozen berries if fresh are not in season.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Goat Cheese, Blackberry and Almond Topped Toast

Drizzled with honey, this goat cheese and berry toast is so delicious!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mimosa Fruit Salad

A splash of prosecco and a little orange juice transform a fresh fruit salad into the perfect brunch dish. To make ahead, prepare the fruit as directed, but don't combine with the mimosa dressing until just before serving so the bubbly maintains its fizz.
By Carolyn Casner

Valentine's Day Party Board

Rating: Unrated
3
Show your love this Valentine's Day with this beautiful Valentine's Day party board. It's full of sweet and savory treats from nuts to prosciutto-wrapped dates. And, of course, it includes the classic combo of chocolate and strawberries. Just grab your favorite platter and fill it with these easy, beautiful bites. Your loved ones will thank you!
By Karen Rankin

Black-Fruit Compote

This quick compote would be terrific over lightly sweetened ricotta cheese or frozen yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blackberry Sorbet

Rating: Unrated
1
A sorbet is the perfect showcase for this member of the raspberry family; berries ripen from late summer to early fall.
By Patsy Jamieson

Summer Blackberries

Rating: Unrated
2
Orange and lemon juices add a citrusy punch to summer's best blackberries.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Double-Berry Cooler

This refreshing gelatin dessert combines fresh blackberries or blueberries with strawberries and fruity juice. It's also a nice summer snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blackberry-Balsamic Ice Cream Sauce

When combined with fresh blackberries, balsamic vinegar really enhances the berries' flavor and color. We suggest pairing this delicious sauce with vanilla ice cream.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tri-Colored Sherbet

This easy recipe lets you serve a sophisticated trio of white chocolate, blackberry, and raspberry-rhubarb sherbets all at once. For the best flavor, use a premium white chocolate for the white chocolate sherbet.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Very Berry Grilled Pork Salad

Thin slices of grilled pork tenderloin are combined with baby spinach and drizzled with a fruity dressing, fresh berries, and homemade pickled red onions in this satisfying pork salad recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com